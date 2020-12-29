Covid News

Model used to evaluate lockdowns was flawed

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
25 Comments

[from the duuuhhh files~cr]

LUND UNIVERSITY

Research News

In a recent study, researchers from Imperial College London developed a model to assess the effect of different measures used to curb the spread of the coronavirus. However, the model had fundamental shortcomings and cannot be used to draw the published conclusions, claim Swedish researchers from Lund University, and other institutions, in the journal Nature.

WATCH: Three reasons why mathematical models failed to predict the spread of the coronavirus – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwT8_CyIcSI

The results from Imperial indicated that it was almost exclusively the complete societal lockdown that suppressed the wave of infections in Europe during spring.

The study estimated the effects of different measures such as social distancing, self-isolating, closing schools, banning public events and the lockdown itself.

“As the measures were introduced at roughly the same time over a few weeks in March, the mortality data used simply does not contain enough information to differentiate their individual effects. We have demontrated this by conducting a mathematical analysis. Using this as a basis, we then ran simulations using Imperial College’s original code to illustrate how the model’s sensitivity leads to unreliable results,” explains Kristian Soltesz, associate professor in automatic control at Lund University and first author of the article.

The group’s interest in the Imperial College model was roused by the fact that it explained almost all of the reduction in transmission during the spring via lockdowns in ten of the eleven countries modelled. The exception was Sweden, which never introduced a lockdown.

“In Sweden the model offered an entirely different measure as an explanation to the reduction – a measure that appeared almost ineffective in the other countries. It seemed almost too good to be true that an effective lockdown was introduced in every country except one, while another measure appeared to be unusually effective in this country”, notes Soltesz.

Soltesz is careful to point out that it is entirely plausible that individual measures had an effect, but that the model could not be used to determine how effective they were.

“The various interventions do not appear to work in isolation from one another, but are often dependent upon each other. A change in behaviour as a result of one intervention influences the effect of other interventions. How much and in what way is harder to know, and requires different skills and collaboration”, says Anna Jöud, associate professor in epidemiology at Lund University and co-author of the study.

Analyses of models from Imperial College and others highlight the importance of epidemiological models being reviewed, according to the authors.

“There is a major focus in the debate on sources of data and their reliability, but an almost total lack of systematic review of the sensitivity of different models in terms of parameters and data. This is just as important, especially when governments across the globe are using dynamic models as a basis for decisions”, Soltesz and Jöud point out.

The first step is to carry out a correct analysis of the model’s sensitivities. If they pose too great a problem then more reliable data is needed, often combined with a less complex model structure.

“With a lot at stake, it is wise to be humble when faced with fundamental limitations. Dynamic models are usable as long as they take into account the uncertainty of the assumptions on which they are based and the data they are led by. If this is not the case, the results are on a par with assumptions or guesses”, concludes Soltesz.

###

From EurekAlert!

4.4 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
25 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pauleta
December 29, 2020 10:12 am

I think UK’s Science as a whole is being devalued daily. They are getting self inflicted wounds that will be hard to heal.

I can say their scientific output level is lower than China’s ATM.

7
Reply
jorgekafkazar
Reply to  Pauleta
December 29, 2020 2:40 pm

If you know anyone who thinks this is accidental, I have a like-new gluten factory I’ll be happy to sell them.

0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
December 29, 2020 10:21 am

“With a lot at stake, it is wise to be humble when faced with fundamental limitations. Dynamic models are usable as long as they take into account the uncertainty of the assumptions on which they are based and the data they are led by. If this is not the case, the results are on a par with assumptions or guesses”, concludes Soltesz.

Could simply paste this quote again and again on this site

6
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
December 29, 2020 10:46 am

At 30 years into the climate scam, it no longer can be ascribed to innocent scientific naiveté about climate models from the CliSci community, but outright intentional deception. A deception that like the Trojan Horse it is carries forth a politcal agenda of anti-capitalism and diminished Western economic power.

15
Reply
Bernie1815
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
December 29, 2020 2:15 pm

The same statement jumped out at me as well.

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
December 29, 2020 10:40 am

Just as with tuned climate models outputs, it is clear the ICL lockdown simulation results were what the model designers wanted to see. The models are political tools, not scientific tools … by design.

The Left in the US is going to repeat this COVID political deception once again with Dementia Joe and his 100 day COVID emphasis from January 20th. May 1st is day 120, which of course is when last Spring’s COVID surge began to wane. It waned not because of the lockdowns many states pursued, but due to natural forces at work with seasonal respiratory viruses with the arrival of nicer weather and people opening up windows, outside more, more sterilizing sunshine. But the societal costs of the lockdowns have been so severe to people’s economic security and education of our children that the offending politicians, for their credibility, must do everything they can to convince people the lockdowns (and masks) were necessary and worked.

Last edited 3 hours ago by joelobryan
5
Reply
Kurt
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
December 29, 2020 2:24 pm

Computers simply execute the instructions that a person programmed them with. To say that the results output by a computer arefabricated by the person programming the computer is a tautology. This is no problem as long as you treat the model results as a hypothesis, or a prediction. But when you start pretending that the model output is data, then you are fabricating data.

Here, that is exactly what they are doing. They are treating the output of a computer as evidence. Not a hypothesis to be tested or measured against real data, but as evidence itself. This is a misuse of computer modeling.

1
Reply
Ben Vorlich
December 29, 2020 10:42 am

When I was a reliability engineer trying to identify the cause of a failure the rule was change one thing at a time to identify the issue. In the UK Boris, Whitty et al have been changing things willy nilly sometimes the same thing more than once a day. There’s no way on God’s Earth anyone will be able to know what was effective and what wasn’t.

13
Reply
Phil Rae
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
December 29, 2020 10:54 am

Ben…

“There’s no way on God’s Earth anyone will be able to know what was effective and what wasn’t“

And that was probably the intention from the start, unfortunately!

6
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
December 29, 2020 11:44 am

Has there been anything effective (other than totalitarian rule)?

Last edited 3 hours ago by Scissor
0
Reply
markl
December 29, 2020 10:55 am

Give the models more time. They’ll eventually find flaws in resultant data to prove them correct.

3
Reply
Phil
Reply to  markl
December 29, 2020 11:12 am

Actually, the models will be used to adjust the data so that there is no disagreement between the models and the data. (Unfortunately, not sarc)

3
Reply
bluecat57
December 29, 2020 11:07 am

You don’t say? Who would ever believe government and science lied? That’s right, I say it wasn’t flawed it was flat-out lying.

4
Reply
ResourceGuy
December 29, 2020 11:07 am

I know some other high profile models they could look into if they dare.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
December 29, 2020 11:09 am

Does this model have any UN connections to defend it and beat back head-in-sand denialists?

1
Reply
Neo
December 29, 2020 11:42 am

Pretty sure we need a lockdown of Imperial College London

5
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
December 29, 2020 11:52 am

The last paragraph is saying GIGO in the kindest manner possible.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Ed Zuiderwijk
2
Reply
Pariah Dog
December 29, 2020 12:23 pm

Models are not science. They are simply masturbation in code form produced by people who seem to think that looking for real-world evidence for a hypothesis is no longer necessary. Any time i read an article and I see the phrase “models show” or similar, I stop reading and go to the bathroom to wash the jizz out of my eyes.

1
Reply
Rich Lambert
December 29, 2020 12:24 pm

ISO 9000 series standards are widely used in industry. They require validation and verification of computer programs. These standards are even more necessary when computer programs are used by government and should be required.

1
Reply
a happy little debunker
December 29, 2020 12:43 pm

Thought I’d try out the attach image function.
If this works – let the meme wars begin….

model.gif
1
Reply
gringojay
Reply to  a happy little debunker
December 29, 2020 1:11 pm

Inspiring

72558282-A8E0-4463-8D4D-7C083B5EC161.jpeg
4
Reply
gringojay
December 29, 2020 12:45 pm

Seems the operating rational was an iteration of the USA Speaker of the House Ms. N. Pelosi’s word salad repurposed to become essentially: “We have to pass lockdown orders to find out what’s in it.” Part of the consequential hit on us is that this CCPvirus is so severe that most people have to be tested to find it.

0
Reply
François
December 29, 2020 1:30 pm

“In Sweden the model offered an entirely different measure as an explanation to the reduction – a measure that appeared almost ineffective in the other countries. It seemed almost too good to be true that an effective lockdown was introduced in every country except one, while another measure appeared to be unusually effective in this country”
Which measure appeared to be effective in the cas of Sweden?

0
Reply
PaulH
December 29, 2020 1:41 pm

Computer models always show what they are programmed to show. We need lockdowns/masks/social distancing? Program a model based on the assumption that lockdowns, masks and social distancing work, and present that as proof. Pitiful.

0
Reply
itglitch
December 29, 2020 2:00 pm

Oddly enough Imperial College receives significant funding from CCP.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Covid News

And Lockdown Crazy California Jumps Into the Lead

51 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Covid News

Fauci on Moving the Goalposts

2 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics Covid News

Marc Morano: We Will Go From COVID Lockdowns To “Climate Lockdowns” Under Biden

6 days ago
Charles Rotter
Covid News Opinion

Survey Results: Where Are All the Sick People?

1 month ago
Kip Hansen

You Missed

Covid News

And Lockdown Crazy California Jumps Into the Lead

51 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Covid News

Model used to evaluate lockdowns was flawed

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Greenland ice sheet

Newly Discovered Greenland Plume Drives Thermal Activities in the Arctic

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Coronavirus

New Covid-19 Outbreak in Beijing, China

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: