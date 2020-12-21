Coronavirus

Veganuary: Go Vegan in January to Avoid Future Coronavirus Pandemics

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to a group of ageing rockers, green organisations, Vegan food sellers and mostly B-grade actors, going Vegan will not only save the planet from climate change, it will also reduce the risk of future pandemics like Covid-19.

2021 IS THE YEAR FOR POSITIVE CHANGE – 
TOGETHER WE CAN BUILD A BETTER FUTURE

2020 has been an unforgettable year, with our attention divided between fears over coronavirus and anxiety over climate change.What has become increasingly obvious is that these two threats have something in common; both are heavily linked to our consumption of animal products.

Animal agriculture is responsible for an estimated 14.5 percent of all human-generated greenhouse gas emissions. Oxford University researchers found that almost every animal product creates far more emissions than almost every plant product. Quite simply, we cannot tackle climate change while we farm and eat animals on an industrial scale.

Pandemic experts warn that because of overcrowded, squalid conditions, factory farms – especially chicken farms – are breeding grounds for the next global pandemic.1 Already these farms have given us H1N1 (swine flu) and H5N1 (avian flu), the latter having a 60 percent mortality rate.2

More than one billion tonnes of food must be grown to feed the billions of animals we farm3 – far more than is needed if people were to eat plants. That farmland has to come from somewhere, and all too often it is taken from the wild.

In recent years, more than 80 percent of deforestation in Brazil was to graze farmed animals,4 and still more forests are destroyed to make way to grow crops to feed animals on farms around the world. Deforestation is serious for lots of reasons. It pushes wild species to extinction. It displaces indigenous peoples. It drives climate change. And it brings us in ever closer contact with wild animals and any viruses they may harbour, raising the risk of another pandemic.

Catastrophic climate breakdown and global pandemics could not be more serious, but they are not inevitable. If we act now, the future can be better. So, let’s go into 2021 with positivity and a determination to do all we can to protect our planet, its wild spaces and the health and wellbeing of all its inhabitants. To do that, we must change our diets.

Today, we are urging everyone to help build a better future by signing up to try vegan this January with Veganuary. Together, we can create a world that is kinder and safer for all.

Read more: https://veganuary.com/letter/

Signatories include Paul McCartney, Greenpeace, Quorn, Jane Goodall and Friends of the Earth.

Interestingly Greta Thunberg’s signature does not appear on the list. Perhaps someone forgot to ask her.

Pauleta
December 21, 2020 2:05 pm

So raising animals is bad, and deforestation for crops that feed animals is bad, but it is also good if we eat more vegetables? Where are we growing this extra vegetables?

n.n
Reply to  Pauleta
December 21, 2020 2:49 pm

In between the wind turbines, under the photovoltaic panels, away from the abortion fields with planned birds, bats, and other vegan matter.

Krishna Gans
December 21, 2020 2:08 pm

  ¹ Today, we are urging everyone to help build a better future by signing up to try vegan   this January with Veganuary. Together, we can create a world that is kinder and safer   for all.

Start with Thymol face the actual pandemy

fred250
December 21, 2020 2:12 pm

Animals are CARBON NEUTRAL

They cannot put out more “carbon” than they take in.

Wood burning gets the CO2 neutral stamp of AGW zealot approval

So should cows, sheep etc etc.

They are all part of the short term CARBON CYCLE.

fred250
December 21, 2020 2:16 pm

Cow’s etc actually ENHANCE the biosphere.

They produce from land that could not grow viable domestic crops

https://notrickszone.com/2020/12/15/uc-davis-prof-dismisses-climate-doom-by-livestock-cows-lead-to-greater-food-yield-carbon-sequestration/

“ruminants in fact enhance global food production and sequester carbon.”

arable land needs to be fertilized, and that half of this fertilizer is organic manure coming from the ruminants on the marginal land.”

fred250
December 21, 2020 2:26 pm

And sorry Paul, much as I enjoy all the wonderful music you have produced during your life time… (listening to some now, as it happens)

…that DOES NOT mean I need to take your advice on diet or climate.!

David Kamakaris
December 21, 2020 2:28 pm

Was wondering what to have for dinner. Think I’ll have a nice thick medium rare delmonico, just dripping with blood!

Mr.
December 21, 2020 2:45 pm

Vegans should be encouraged to forage for and feast upon all kinds of mushrooms and other natural fungi.
There should also be a special award for people who eat wild mushrooms to lower CO2 emissions.
I think there might even be one already – a Darwin award?
They get this award by eating wild mushrooms, then dying, which removes the CO2 they would have continued emitting had they not eaten said mushrooms.

MarkW
December 21, 2020 2:56 pm

Cattle are grown on land that is unsuitable for farming.
If we stop hunting, then game animals will quickly become over crowded and then sick and diseased animals will start wandering into cities looking for food.

