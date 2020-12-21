Astronomy

Viewing the ‘Star of Bethlehem’ tonight – the Great Jupiter-Saturn Conjunction

45 mins ago
Anthony Watts
6 Comments

Jupiter and Saturn are about to have their closest conjunction in modern history. Don’t miss this once-in-a-millennium event.

In an event that hasn’t occurred in 800 years, Jupiter and Saturn will line up to create a bright “star” in the sky known as the “Christmas Star” or the “Star of Bethlehem”.

What makes this year’s spectacle so rare, then? It’s been nearly 400 years since the planets passed this close to each other in the sky from our vantage point, and nearly 800 years since the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter occurred at night, as it will tonight, allowing nearly everyone around the world to witness this “great conjunction”.

Tonight, the two planets will be just 0.1 degrees apart in the western sky–so close that some people will perceive them as a single brilliant “star”.

Patrick Hartigan, an astronomer at Rice University, told Forbes.

Alignments between these two planets are rather rare, occurring once every 20 years or so, but this conjunction is exceptionally rare because of how close the planets will appear to be to one another…

You’d have to go all the way back to just before dawn on March 4, 1226, to see a closer alignment between these objects visible in the night sky.

Stargazers in the northern hemisphere should turn their heads and telescopes to the southwest portion of the sky about 30-45 minutes after sunset to see the two planets. They will be low on the horizon, and will disappear later in the evening as they slip below the horizon.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

It would look like this, only closer tonight in the USA:

Taken by Heiko Ulbricht  on December 21, 2020 @ Opitz hill, Saxony, Germany

If you have a small telescope or binoculars, the view might look like this:

And if you have a bigger telescope, and the means, you might see this:

Taken by Christopher Go  on December 21, 2020 @ Philippines.

For those who would like to see this phenomenon for themselves, here’s what to do: 

  • Find a spot with an unobstructed view of the sky, such as a field or park. Jupiter and Saturn are bright, so they can be seen even from most cities.
  • An hour after sunset, look to the southwestern sky. Jupiter will look like a bright star and be easily visible. Saturn will be slightly fainter and will appear slightly above and to the left of Jupiter until December 21, when Jupiter will overtake it and they will reverse positions in the sky.
  • The planets can be seen with the unaided eye, but if you have binoculars or a small telescope, you may be able to see Jupiter’s four large moons orbiting the giant planet.
lance wallace
December 21, 2020 11:03 am

The question arises of how close they were in the year 0. (Shepherds knew a lot about the night sky and would have known these two “stars” behaved differently from virtually all others.)

0
Reply
Gerald Machnee
Reply to  lance wallace
December 21, 2020 11:23 am

Jesus was born about 3-4 BC. There is no year 0.
I am hoping for the cloud to clear.

0
Reply
Erny72
December 21, 2020 11:09 am

Viewing from Norgrey, so predictably this once in 800 year event is totally obscured by cloud. Like the last solar eclipse was: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QriBCMDSd_4

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
December 21, 2020 11:16 am

Unfortunately, here it rains since early afternoon 🙁

0
Reply
Leif Svalgaard
December 21, 2020 11:17 am

Actually the conjunction on July 16, 1623 was even closer [by one arc minute].

Next close conjunction will be on 15 March, 2080.

0
Reply
Paul Penrose
December 21, 2020 11:37 am

I remember the first time I saw Jupiter though my then-new 4″ reflector telescope. I thought it was a bright start as I lined up the instrument using the small sighting scope. I was expecting to see a brighter point source, so was surprised to see a disk with small points of light in a neat line across it. Of course I immediately realize I was looking at the king of planets, but it was still a wondrous experience that I will never forget. Unfortunately it will be overcast here for the next few days, so I will miss the conjunction. But I got lucky with the last solar eclipse, so I guess I can’t complain (too much).

0
Reply
