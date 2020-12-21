Kilauea: Biggest Eruption Since 2018

Guest “geology” by David Middleton

The world’s most active volcano is at it again…

No major changes as of 4:09 a.m. HST. The fountain on the N wall of Halemaʻumaʻu crater is dominant, with weaker fountaining exhibited at W fissures. The lava lake is slowly rising. A billowing gas plume continues to drift to the southwest. pic.twitter.com/enYj1U9yos

The water lake that had formed in Halema‘uma‘u crater after the 2018 eruption is now a lava lake.

Eruption Boils Away Kilauea Water Lake, Forming New Lava Lake

by Big Island Video News

on Dec 21, 2020

(BIVN) – The Sunday evening eruption of Kīlauea – the first eruptive activity at the volcano in over two years – has already erased the growing summit water lake and is replacing it with a new lava lake at the base of the crater.

The eruption started suddenly at approximately 9:30 p.m. HST during a brief earthquake swarm at the summit. Scientists say multiple fissures opened on the walls of Halemaʻumaʻu crater. The lava cascaded into the summit water lake, boiling off the water and forming a new lava lake at the base of the crater.

The activity is contained within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea caldera, scientists say. One of the fountains within the crater was 165 feet tall.

[…]