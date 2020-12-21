Volcanoes

Kilauea: Biggest Eruption Since 2018

37 mins ago
David Middleton
3 Comments

Guest “geology” by David Middleton

The world’s most active volcano is at it again…

The water lake that had formed in Halema‘uma‘u crater after the 2018 eruption is now a lava lake.

Eruption Boils Away Kilauea Water Lake, Forming New Lava Lake

by Big Island Video News
on Dec 21, 2020

(BIVN) – The Sunday evening eruption of Kīlauea – the first eruptive activity at the volcano in over two years – has already erased the growing summit water lake and is replacing it with a new lava lake at the base of the crater.

The eruption started suddenly at approximately 9:30 p.m. HST during a brief earthquake swarm at the summit. Scientists say multiple fissures opened on the walls of Halemaʻumaʻu crater. The lava cascaded into the summit water lake, boiling off the water and forming a new lava lake at the base of the crater.

The activity is contained within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea caldera, scientists say. One of the fountains within the crater was 165 feet tall.

[…]

Big Island Video News
Shortly after approximately 9:30 p.m. HST, an eruption commenced at the summit of Kīlauea Volcano. Red spots are the approximate locations of fissure vents feeding lava flowing into the bottom of Halema‘uma‘u crater. The water lake at the base of Halema‘uma‘u crater has been replaced with a growing lava lake. Lava coverage is deeper by 10 m (32 ft) or larger and bigger in extent than the water in this photo (base map is from imagery collected on September 23, 2020). The easternmost vent is currently exhibiting fountains up to approximately 50 m (164 ft) high with minor fountaining on the west side. Occasion blasts of uncertain origin are occurring from lava lake surface. USGS photo.” (BIVN)
A steam and gas plume from the eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu crater at Kīlauea summit. Lava contained within the crater illuminates the steam produced by the lava interacting with, and boiling off, the summit water lake that resided in the base of Halemaʻumaʻu crater. USGS photo.” (BIVN)
3 Comments
OldCynic
December 21, 2020 6:07 pm

Is this volcano anywhere near Mauna Loa (apologies if the spelling is inaccurate) which is where CO2 concentrations, and other climate-related “stuff” gets measured? If so, what would be the impact on measurements? Anyone like to speculate?

Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  OldCynic
December 21, 2020 6:16 pm

Same island, about 20 miles apart.

The measurements at the Mauna Loa Observatory aren’t affected by volcanic gases.

Reply
John in Oz
December 21, 2020 6:35 pm

Is the conjunction of large planets just a coincidence?

Reply
%d bloggers like this: