Coronavirus Economy-health

Why mRNA vaccines could revolutionise medicine

38 mins ago
Charles Rotter
3 Comments

Matt Ridley has written a wonderfully optimistic piece at the Spectator about the technology leading up to the fast creation of Covid-19 vaccines around the world.

The first Covid-19 vaccine given to British people this month is not just a welcome breakthrough against a grim little enemy that has defied every other weapon we have tried, from handwashing to remdesivir and lockdowns. It is also the harbinger of a new approach to medicine altogether. Synthetic messengers that reprogram our cells to mount an immune response to almost any invader, including perhaps cancer, can now be rapidly and cheaply made.

He covers the history of development.

Katalin Karikó — the Hungarian-born scientist who doggedly pursued the idea behind this kind of medication for decades at the University of Pennsylvania before joining BioNTech — and her collaborator Drew Weissman may be the Watson and Brenner of this story. They figured out 15 years ago how to send a message in a bubble into a cell and have it read. For years they had tried putting in normal RNA and found it did not work; the body spotted it was an alien and destroyed it.What if 2020 went down in history as the year synthetic biology dealt a mortal blow to future viruses?

But by subtly modifying one of the four letters in the message (replacing uridine with pseudouridine, a chemical found in some RNAs in the body anyway), they made a version that escaped the attention of the cell’s MI5 agents. Further refinements five years ago produced a recipe that worked reliably when delivered to cells inside a tiny oily bubble. The pandemic is the first time the technique has been tried in anger, and it worked: the first two Covid vaccines, BioNTech’s and Moderna’s, rely on these messengers.

And the potentially amazing ramifications for the future.

Now the principle has been approved by regulators, there may be no need to go through the same laborious and expensive three-phase clinical trials every time. Faced with a truly lethal pandemic — with a 10 per cent mortality rate, say — the vanishingly small likelihood that a new messenger vaccine would be unsafe pales into insignificance. You could deploy it in weeks or days.

What is more, at the cost of a few billion dollars, the world may now be able to build a library of messenger vaccines for every plausible coronavirus and influenza virus with pandemic potential we can find, test them in animals and store the recipes on a hard disk, ready to go at a moment’s notice. Moderna’s vaccine was first synthesised in mid-January, before we even knew the coronavirus was coming out of China.

The full article by Matt Ridley is available at The Spectator.

4.7 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
TonyL
December 18, 2020 6:17 pm

Anybody got any idea whether mRNA treatments like this vaccine are safe? After all, mRNA treatments have never been tested. For the vaccine, animal trials were skipped, *then* the vaccines were given Emergency Approval.

Just a historical note, I remember the last major emergency vaccination program and it’s fallout. It was the winter of 1976-77, with the Swine Flu. Big, scary thing. The vaccine program got underway full swing. It seemed to be going OK, then *BLAM*, Full Stop. The vaccine was causing a severe neurological syndrome, with lots of people dying, many others permanently disabled. Turned out, the possibility of severe neurological reactions was well known by some, but was most assuredly kept from the American public.

Great Days, indeed.

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  TonyL
December 18, 2020 6:25 pm

We’ll find out, experiment in progress.

0
Reply
Felix
December 18, 2020 6:19 pm

Perhaps Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman should be nominated for the Nobel in medicine.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Coronavirus Opinion

Australian Covid-19 Containment Cracks: Cases Spreading New South Wales and Possibly Queensland

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Coronavirus

The End of Big Cities? The Hill Blames Coronavirus for the Exodus

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Coronavirus

Essential Facts About Covid-19

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Coronavirus

Elon Musk Flees Californian Coronavirus Lockdown, Relocates to Texas

1 week ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Coronavirus Economy-health

Why mRNA vaccines could revolutionise medicine

38 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Coronavirus Opinion

Australian Covid-19 Containment Cracks: Cases Spreading New South Wales and Possibly Queensland

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate FAIL

Wrong Again: 2020’s Failed Climate Doomsaying

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
News

Cause of Death: Follow-up

13 hours ago
Kip Hansen
%d bloggers like this: