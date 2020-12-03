UN Paris Agreement Architect Blasts Australia’s “Lack of Integrity” on Climate Action

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to former UN climate chief and Paris Agreement architect Christiana Figueres, coal exporting Australia is not acting with integrity when it comes to global efforts to reduce CO2 emissions.
Christiana Figueres blasts Australia’s “suicidal” position on climate change
Christiana Figueres who was executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change from 2010 to 2016, has slammed Australia’s “suicidal” position on climate action saying it conveys “a lack of integrity”.
“The climate wars that have been going on in Australia for over a decade now are just – honestly they are such a suicidal situation because Australia… holds such promise with renewable energy,” she said during a recorded session for the Australasian Emissions Reductions Summit, which began online today.
Now the director of the global climate movement Mission 2020, Figueres said she had never shied from speaking about her frustration with Australia’s haphazard stance to a pressing emergency.
“I’ve been pretty vocal about my frustration for so many years of a completely unstable, volatile, unpredictable stand and position on climate change in Australia.”
“There is no other country that has as much sun potential as Australia,” she added.
Rather than extend itself on Paris Agreement commitments, Morrison has instead suggested that Australia’s overachievements on Kyoto Protocol targets could be used as credits– a position Figueres simply branded “cheating” .
“It is just a total lack of integrity and not something that does Australia proud,” she said.
I agree with Figures about Australia having a two faced position on Climate Change.
The Australian government could end coal exports overnight with a single act of parliament. But instead of coming clean about wanting an important carbon intensive industry to continue and grow, or supporting the climate skepticism of President Trump on the international stage, Australian politicians maintain a transparent fiction that they care about climate change, both at home and abroad.
Figures’ comment that Australia has lots of “sun potential” is just plain wrong.
What is missing from Australia is copious quantities of clean fresh water to wash the solar panels or collectors.
The dust which accumulates in Australia has to be seen to be believed. In the dry inland the dust sticks to everything, thanks to static electric charges which accumulate when the dust is blown by the wind. Covering even a sizeable fraction of Australia’s deserts with solar systems would require cleaning water on a scale which we simply don’t have.
5 thoughts on “UN Paris Agreement Architect Blasts Australia’s “Lack of Integrity” on Climate Action”
The ones who lack integrity are all the so-called climate scientists and scaremongers who use made-up computer data instead of real world measurements. For example, global temperatures:
RCP8.5: 3.7 to 4.8 C per century
Measured: 1.4 C per century
Don’t presume to lecture anyone about integrity, Ms. Figueres, because your lack of integrity is monumentally apparent.
“a lack of integrity” – ?
Kettle -> Pot -> BLACK
Christiana Figueres is talking about integrity.
If I have my memory right, she is the one who came clean that efforts to control CO2 were not really about Global Warming but were an “opportunity” to establish worldwide income redistribution. The old 3 card Monty inflicted on the poor ignorant inhabitants of planet Earth by our natural elite class of over educated morons. She calls that integrity?
I Australia really, really wanted to waste nature, money and resources on solar panels, the water needed could be made available.
Build the needed nuclear power plants to facilitate desalination plants for the salty sea water and build pipelines to the solar panel industrial complexes inland.
If time is an issue, then substitute the nuclear with coal as a temporary solution.
Ms. Figueres is persistent if nothing else. If she is beginning to feel as though she is beating a dead horse, chances are she probably is. I realize that she is probably very frustrated that the world still hasn’t embraced Marxist-Socialism sufficiently enough for her satisfaction, but that is her problem and not the world’s.
Someday, if and when climatology is actually a branch of science again and not something to be manipulated for a political and eco-activist smokescreen, people like Ms. Figueres will likely be long gone.