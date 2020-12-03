CNN: “most countries are still choosing fossil fuels over clean energy”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Who feels like shedding a tear, that the unprecedented opportunity, the Great Reset Green New Deal Build Back Better renewable revolution is foundering on the rocks of political and economic reality?
We’re at a turning point on climate change. But most countries are still choosing fossil fuels over clean energy, report says
By Helen Regan, CNN
Updated 1401 GMT (2201 HKT) December 2, 2020
(CNN)Governments of the world are at a “critical juncture” for shaping the climate’s future but are on course to produce too many fossil fuels in the decade ahead, a new report has found.
To limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) — which scientists say would avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change — countries need to wind down their fossil fuel production by 6% every year between now and 2030, according to the 2020 Production Gap report.
Instead, countries are on track to produce an increase of 2% per year.
And as governments pour money into their economies in a bid to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, they risk locking the world into a climate disaster by investing more heavily in fossil fuel industries — such as power, aviation, and car manufacturing, according to the new analysis from the Stockholm Environment Institute, International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD), Overseas Development Institute (ODI), E3G and the UN Environment Programme.
“We find ourselves at a critical juncture at this time. While global fossil fuel production will dip sharply this year, government action and recovery measures are poised to shape our climate future,” said Ploy Pattanun Achakulwisut, SEI scientist and co-author of the report.
“They could either return to pre-Covid production levels that lock-in severe climate disruption, or they could set the stage for a managed wind down of fossil fuel production.”
…Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/2020/12/02/world/climate-production-gap-fossil-fuels-intl-hnk/index.html
If only all that proposed green energy infrastructure was a genuinely profitable business opportunity, so wealthy people would invest in renewables without demanding the assurance of economically unsustainable government mandates and subsidies.
19 thoughts on “CNN: “most countries are still choosing fossil fuels over clean energy””
The good news is that adding more carbon to our current atmospheric levels will have negligible effects on warming. But hey, we can’t criticize the CNN for ignorance – it’s their stock in trade.
Who tells Zucker what narrative to promote, and who tells that person? It that direction coming from somewhere within government?
You want the phone number for Davos or just a name?
There are many reasons for the increase in fossil fuel use. Some of its usage goes to manufacturing Green contraptions to suck out energy from the wind and solar.
Therefore we could save fuel by stop producing wind turbines, solar panels and associated electronics and network expansion/extension.
But keeping our face masks on ensures the impression that the measures for the Net Zero normalization is needed and acceptable, whereby only the noble will be enjoying the fuel.
It said that the price of diesel/petrol/gasoline is going to increase by a factor four within a foreseeable future.
If this comes true, EU minus Poland and Hungary is joining Venezuela and North Korea, the fossil fuel consumption may then diminish a little bit.
CNN never complains about their friends….
“Same day” delivery by Amazon has a huge carbon footprint. Bezos, by declaring donations of Billions to green causes, is reverse blackmailing them into conveniently ignoring his company’s duplicity. Richard Branson got on the bandwagon recently. Hollywood agents for stars like DiCaprio invented the fake enviro meme almost 2 decades ago to cover their own huge footprint while remaining “popular” amongst ecolytes.
Hasn’t every year been a “critical juncture” for curbing carbon emissions?
In other words, an indulgence is required by climatism to attain virtue.
“Tipping point” is getting old, “Critical Juncture” is new and improved.
That flaring of gas bugs me: we need the heat in the northern winters!
It is a question of getting pipes to distant communities. It may be too expensive.
Yup, when smelting the steel and building the pipeline would take more fuel than several years worth of fuel flowing through the pipe to its destination….the usefulness to humanity moves past questionable…..
You should have been in Saudi Arabia (Eastern Province) before the gas collection program. Now that would have bugged you to no end…
WORLD AND US PRIMARY ENERGY CONSUMPTION AND CAPITAL COST
https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/world-total-energy-consumption
World energy consumption is projected to increase to 736 quads in 2040 from 575 quads in 2015, an increase of 28%, according to the latest from the US Energy Information Administration. EIA.
See URL and click on PPT to access data, click on to page 4 of PowerPoint
https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/ieo/
Most of this growth is expected to come from countries that are not in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, OECD, and especially from countries where demand is driven by strong economic growth, particularly in Asia.
Non-OECD Asia, which includes China and India, accounted for more than 60% of the world’s total increase in energy consumption from 2015 through 2040.
PARIS AGREEMENTS
China, India, and other developing Asian countries, and Africa, and Middle and South America need to use low-cost energy, such as coal, to be competitive.
They would not have signed up for “Paris”, if they had not been allowed to be more or less exempt from the Paris agreements
Obama agreed to commit the US to the Paris agreements, i.e., be subject to its financial and other obligations for decades.
However, he never submitted the commitment to the US Senate for ratification, as required by the US Constitution.
Trump rescinded the commitment. It became effective 3 years later, one day after the US presidential elections on November 3, 2020.
If the US had not left “Paris”, a UN Council likely would have determined a level of RE spending, say $500 billion/y, for distributing to various poorer countries by UN bureaucrats.
The Council would have assessed OECD members, likely in proportion to their GDPs.
The US and Europe would have been assessed at 100 to 150 billion dollars/y each.
The non-OECD countries likely would continue to be more or less exempt from paying for the Paris agreements.
CAPITAL COSTS; 50% RE by 2050
World capital expenditures, CAPEX, for renewable energy, RE, were $2,652.2 billion for 2010-2019, 10 years
World CAPEX for RE were $282.2 billion in 2019.
World CAPEX for RE would be $25,409 billion for 2019 – 2050, 32 years.
US CAPEX for RE were $494.5 billion for 2010 – 2019, 10 years.
US CAPEX for RE were $59 billion in 2019.
US CAPEX for RE would be $7,181 billion for 2019 – 2050, 32 years
The above CAPEX numbers relate to having only 50% RE in the primary energy mix by 2050, a very narrow focus.
The Bill and Melinda Gates funded Stockholm Environment Institute. Just sayin….
I just read an article on Bloomberg about the difficulty that the EU is having trouble pushing through its new carbon reduction targets. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-12-03/eu-leaders-poised-for-clash-over-new-climate-goal-at-key-summit I find it painful to read because in my mind when I hear “ambition” as its tied to carbon emissions, I think “ruthless” as its the poorest countries that pay the heaviest burden. The you read about “business certainty” which I consider to be a euphemism for guaranteed profitability. So all the flowery eco-speak in the article becomes “ruthlessly impose a heavy burden on the poorest countries so green industry can be guaranteed profitability”. Apparently countries have learned the true meaning of eco-speak and are acting in their own best interests.
I rthink, it’S a good choice 😀
I wonder if CNN and the rest of the Green Blob are just getting started. Note the use of the word “choosing”. The Green Blob really seems to dislike allowing choice when we’re at another of their (in)famous tipping points. If they aren’t getting their way, choice may be eliminated.
Most countries are run by sane leaders who would otherwise be idiots to pay more for unreliable energy. This is the whole point. Most countries are not penalized by BS like the Paris accords, the GND and other such nonsense. Only countries whose economies would be harmed by ‘green’ are targeted, especially the US. If we actually did get off of oil, its price would crash and we would be at an even greater disadvantage. This is the blue meat of Biden’s ‘America last’ agenda.
shaping the climate’s future
Anybody who thinks in that way is seriously deranged.
they risk locking the world into a climate disaster by investing more heavily in fossil fuel industries — such as power, aviation, and car manufacturing
Completely and utterly deranged.
I don’t believe that ‘producing’ fossil fuels is the problem. It is burning them that gets the Alarmists panties in a wad…