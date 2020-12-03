Reposted from Government Accountability & Oversight
The Washington Post ran an item, “Perspective: Biden is building a team that looks like the people it serves”. Author Steven Miller pithily replied, “Undeniably true headline but certainly not the way they intended it.”
Exhibit A: Mary Nichols — the head of California’s Air Resources Board and rumored top-three pick for a Biden EPA Administrator — apparently was moved to get a second place of her own across the country in New York after attending Climate Week in the Big Apple. Upper West Side, stone’s throw from the Park. Nice!
Very cool indeed. For me, if not for all of thee yahoos, mind. One just can’t miss Climate Week. Or stay in some grubby Four Seasons. Expect nothing less from (Green) Royalty.
Go Bi-Coastal…for the climate! Now sit still for your next four-year lecture on the need for state-imposed privation because climate change.
Hat-tip Energy Policy Advocates.
9 thoughts on “Bicoastal Climate Elites: Rumored Biden EPA Pick Got a 2nd Home Because of…Climate Week”
I’m shocked, shocked I tell you, to discover that carpetbagging is going on in our climate bureaucracies.
We’re now all living a next-level “Animal Farm”.
Vegan Farm?
We’re screwed.
Mary Nichols is the epitome of hypocrisy.
A lifelong malcontent and professional whiner, she is the nightmare we all imagine when we think of a government bureaucrat who has never earned an honest living. Combined with her innumeracy and her economic and scientific illiteracy, she’s indistiguishable from a full-blown Russian commissar.
Hypocritical, parasitical self serving shower of sh*t. The whole bl**dy lot of them.
Nelson completely ignores a big source of air pollution in California and that is modified motorcycles. They are modified for louder exhausts and that also means the catalytic converters and smog equipment gets removed as well. And there is no noise enforcement by Police, Sheriff or Highway Patrol. Although the laws are on the books for noise levels and modified exhaust, they are simply not enforced. The only city that has active enforcement is San Francisco. Strange, because they don’t care about anything else.
Apparently to be a Democrat “climate expert” you must have at least two homes.
I wonder how many businesses have left the state over her dictatorial policies? How many homes have burned because prescribes burns were not allowed to thin underbrush. How many poor people have to stretch a tight budget because gas prices in California are $0.75-1.00 more than the rest of the country. How many people in the Central Valley can’t afford to cool their homes in the summer because she’s driven up the price of electricity. How many lower income people have had to leave the state to find relief from her regulations? Heaven help the rest of America if she’s in charge of the EPA.