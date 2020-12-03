Elon Musk: Electric Vehicles will Double Electricity Demand, but Renewables And Grid Scale Batteries will Deliver

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Elon Musk claiming his coming in 2021 fully autonomous vehicles are safer than human drivers, and how renewables can supply the redoubled energy needs of the future, though they will need lots of grid scale batteries.

Musk predicts full autonomy from 2021, says EVs will double electricity demand

DECEMBER 2, 2020

BRIDIE SCHMIDT

…

Speaking at an Axel Springer event in Berlin, Musk said he thinks that by 2030 the “vast majority” of new cars will be electric and almost all will have Level 5 autonomous driving.

“Ten years from now, the vast majority of cars will be electric, maybe 70-80% of cars, and almost all (new) cars will be autonomous,” he said at the event he attended to accept the Axel Springer award for “the inventive spirit and innovative power” with which he has “revolutionised several industries”.

…

But the transition to electric vehicles will also great more demand for electricity, he noted, adding to demand for more renewable sources of energy.

As the transition to electric cars picks up pace, intermittent electricity from renewable sources such as wind and solar will need to be stored in batteries, Musk said.

“Together with large battery packs, both things need to be combined, wind power with battery packs and solar energy,” Musk said.

…