Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Elon Musk claiming his coming in 2021 fully autonomous vehicles are safer than human drivers, and how renewables can supply the redoubled energy needs of the future, though they will need lots of grid scale batteries.
Musk predicts full autonomy from 2021, says EVs will double electricity demand
DECEMBER 2, 2020
BRIDIE SCHMIDT
Speaking at an Axel Springer event in Berlin, Musk said he thinks that by 2030 the “vast majority” of new cars will be electric and almost all will have Level 5 autonomous driving.
“Ten years from now, the vast majority of cars will be electric, maybe 70-80% of cars, and almost all (new) cars will be autonomous,” he said at the event he attended to accept the Axel Springer award for “the inventive spirit and innovative power” with which he has “revolutionised several industries”.
But the transition to electric vehicles will also great more demand for electricity, he noted, adding to demand for more renewable sources of energy.
As the transition to electric cars picks up pace, intermittent electricity from renewable sources such as wind and solar will need to be stored in batteries, Musk said.
“Together with large battery packs, both things need to be combined, wind power with battery packs and solar energy,” Musk said.
Musk claims his autonomous vehicles are 10x safer than human drivers, based on extensive driving tests.
I hope Musk’s autonomy claims are more realistic than Musk’s suggestion that solar and wind + battery packs can service the redoubled power needs of 2030.
10 thoughts on “Elon Musk: Electric Vehicles will Double Electricity Demand, but Renewables And Grid Scale Batteries will Deliver”
There is no such thing as grid-scale battery storage and no prospect in sight. See what batteries can and can’t do.
https://www.energycouncil.com.au/analysis/victoria-s-big-battery-what-exactly-is-it-for/
“The VBB will not store huge quantities of surplus energy generated by renewables on sunny, windy days, and release this back into the grid for days and days when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. Its energy storage capacity is limited to at most a few hours’ worth of charging and release. Claims that such batteries will magically solve all the challenges of renewable generation variability and set us on a path to 100 per cent renewables tomorrow totally misconstrue the real roles that grid-scale batteries can effectively play.”
There are a few people if they were still alive would have grave doubts about his autonomous vehicles being safer. Like the fact that they don’t pick up curtain sided trucks and where are all the materials going to come from to provide all the batteries. Yet more child labour for one thing. The guy is obviously not an idiot so he is only beating his own drum to get his shares up.
In NZ where 80% of our power comes from renewables, EV’s aren’t so stupid if you don’t want to travel far but in the USA where only 14% of power comes from renewables and the distances are vastly greater it is insane.
Too many people don’t realise the massive loses when transmitting power. ICE vehicles are generally a better bang for buck on the job.
Wait…didn’t I hear a few years back that all new cars would be electric by 2020?
Deja vu all over again.
He has to say that . . .
Elon Musk’s BEVs and batteries appeal to many who can afford them. Among the buyers are Green loving clients. What is more obvious than to advertise the wind, solar and unicorn aspect?
I also think the engineer in Mr. Musk is present. He has expressed the need for 24/7/365 stable power for his planned giant battery factory in Germany, suggesting his own power plant and he appeals to nuclear power.
You could say that there is a bit of hypocrite in him, he is a both a successful businessman and an engineer, which in some cases conflict.
That’s hilarious – please post a link of Musk demanding stable power for his battery plant.
If you:
1. Replace 70% or more of liquid fueled automobiles with EV’s
2. Build the electrical infrastructure to support #1
3. Plan to use mostly solar photovoltaics with battery backup to power #1
4. Plan to dramatically reduce fossil fuel use
Then you will fail. The combined energy needed to perform these tasks will not be feasible. The energy needed would require covering vast, vast square miles of acreage with PV panels.
Please show me a three industrial plants, one producing electric vehicles, another producing EV and grid storage batteries, and a third producing photovoltaic panels which is powered entirely with solar arrays.
I submit that none of the three exist. It is simply like building a perpetual motion machine. If solar PV was such a great energy source, then we wouldn’t have to search, they’d already be using it.
People will be able to charge up their electric cars during the day when the sun shines and then drive around all night until the battery goes flat.
Not in sub-Saharan Africa.
I wonder if all the people lobbying for grid scale batteries understand that should one ever be built , it would have to store energy that could be measured in Hiroshimas? Ever see a video of a Tesla on fire? Multiple that by a few million… Not In My Back Yard! I’d much rather have a nuclear reactor in my back yard.