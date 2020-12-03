Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Your new neighbour could be Californian; Covid-19 and presumably Covid-19 lockdowns appear to be the final straw for people living in California’s filthy crime ridden big cities.
As many as 89,000 households have left San Francisco since March, the latest sign of an exodus spurred by the pandemic
As many as 89,000 households have moved out of San Francisco since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s according to San Francisco-based site Public Comment, which worked with the United States Postal Service to track requests for a change of address between March 1 and November 1, 2020.
Some households relocated to neighbouring areas like Marin County and Oakland. For those who decamped the Bay Area entirely, they spread to cities and towns across the country. According to Public Comment, Las Vegas was the No. 1 destination, followed by Palm Beach County, Florida; Seminole County, Florida; the Denver region; and Beaverton, Oregon, a city just west of Portland.
The migration out of San Francisco may be due, at least in part, to some tech companies shutting their offices and no longer requiring employees to live nearby. In August, anonymous workplace chat app Blind surveyed 3,300 tech workers about living in the Bay Area the survey found that 15% had already left the area and 60% said they would leave if they could.
The closest I’ve come to visiting San Francisco was a week in West Hollywood. At first we walked everywhere, but after my wife pointed out the group of gentlemen waiting to greet us in the shadows under a bridge on the road to Universal Studios, we decided to catch a cab.
So I completely understand people not wanting to live in big Californian cities, especially with the latest twist of the screw, harsh Covid lockdown rules issued by a hypocrite governor who struggles to follow his own regulations.
5 thoughts on “Claim: San Francisco Covid-19 Exodus – 89,000 Families have Left”
Likely they are selling out before property values plummet.
The problem for city governance of course is that the tax revenue flees to other locales, yet the spending remains. SF, LA, NYC, Seattle, Chicago are all in for really bad budget woes in the coming years. This new fiscal reality has yet to hit home on those city councils, run as they are by ignorant Democrat-Socialists.
They were all hoping for a Blue Wave in November’s election to sweep aside a Republican-controlled Senate so that Nancy, Chucky, and Dementia Joe could bail them out with a multi-Trillion dollar Federal COVID spending bill bailout. Now that’s not likely to happen if the GOP holds the Senate. Even in the House of Representatives, the Democrat’s majority differential with the GOP is going to be the slimmest margin in decades.
So the Blue states and these Progressive run schist-hole cities are in for some real pain, and the smarter residents are leaving now. They know it is going to get far worse before it can get better, if at all.
We have a recent wave of these fleeing left wing loons. They bring there virtue signalling with them along with the voting for exactly the same hell they are fleeing.
None of these refugees cite covid as the reason. Everyone cites the very urban violence they support.
Some random thoughts:
White flight … White folks are now a minority in California.
It doesn’t matter if 89,000 families have left as long as more families arrived, but …
From where prey tell? Let me guess.
All this is bad news for Silicon Valley. Richard Florida has the theory that young creative class would rather live in a congenial city than move to an uncongenial city just to get a better job. My guess is that California is becoming increasingly uncongenial. At some point Silicon Valley will have trouble attracting the talent it needs.
Liberal folks think diversity is automatically great, then when they discover it isn’t they leave … something like that. Am I a racist for pointing that out? Heck no! Some of my best friends are white.
Even the MSM can’t hide the the fact that San Fransisco is a petri dish for those below even the poor. At least the poor have a sense of personal responsibility and desire to thrive. Drugs and alcohol fuel many of the denizens but that doesn’t make it right. So what has SF done to correct the problem other than taking an attitude that it’s OK but doing nothing successful to correct it and only attracting more?