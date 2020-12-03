Claim: San Francisco Covid-19 Exodus – 89,000 Families have Left

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Your new neighbour could be Californian; Covid-19 and presumably Covid-19 lockdowns appear to be the final straw for people living in California’s filthy crime ridden big cities.

As many as 89,000 households have left San Francisco since March, the latest sign of an exodus spurred by the pandemic

AVERY HARTMANS DEC 2, 2020, 6:06 AM

As many as 89,000 households have moved out of San Francisco since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to San Francisco-based site Public Comment, which worked with the United States Postal Service to track requests for a change of address between March 1 and November 1, 2020.

Some households relocated to neighbouring areas like Marin County and Oakland. For those who decamped the Bay Area entirely, they spread to cities and towns across the country. According to Public Comment, Las Vegas was the No. 1 destination, followed by Palm Beach County, Florida; Seminole County, Florida; the Denver region; and Beaverton, Oregon, a city just west of Portland.

The migration out of San Francisco may be due, at least in part, to some tech companies shutting their offices and no longer requiring employees to live nearby. In August, anonymous workplace chat app Blind surveyed 3,300 tech workers about living in the Bay Area the survey found that 15% had already left the area and 60% said they would leave if they could.

