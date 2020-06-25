UK Government: “we must seize the opportunity to make the COVID-19 recovery a defining moment in tackling the climate crisis”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Carbon taxes and more working from home, to disincentivize travel.
Reducing UK emissions Progress Report to Parliament
June 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of our lives. Its effects are far-reaching – its implications profound. Our 2019 report to Parliament urged Government to act on climate. “Now, do it” was our call. Twelve months on that remains our emphatic message, but with a new determination: we must seize the opportunity to make the COVID-19 recovery a defining moment in tackling the climate crisis. We say to the Government: “act courageously – it’s there for the taking”.
This report provides important new advice to Government on framing a recovery from Covid-19 that both accelerates the transition to Net Zero and strengthens our resilience to the impacts of climate change, whilst driving new economic activity. It builds on the six key principles for a resilient recovery which we outlined in our letter to the Prime Minister in May. We are pleased to see these principles guiding the growing momentum for a green recovery.
…
The review, and the response to the pandemic provide an opportunity to strengthen incentives to reduce emissions when considering fiscal changes. Many sectors do not currently bear the full costs of emitting greenhouse gases. Carbon pricing can be used, alongside other policies, to incentivise emissions reductions across the economy. Similarly, changes in tax policy can aid the transition to net-zero emissions. Revenue could be raised by setting or raising carbon prices (or other taxes, such as VAT) for these sectors. Low global oil prices and improved energy efficiency provide an opportunity to offset changes in relative prices without raising consumer bills.
…
b) Decarbonising transport: getting there sooner and other transport priorities – recommendations for DfT, supported by HMT and BEIS
The COVID-19 pandemic is already changing how people travel, and provides an opportunity to encourage sustainable behaviours such as working-from-home and active travel (e.g. walking and cycling). Some cities are already redesigning streets to encourage walking and cycling instead of car use. Without Government support in these areas there is a risk of lower use of public transport and increased use of cars, in the short-term.
The Government is currently consulting on bringing forward its ‘Road to Zero’ ambition to phase-out the sale of petrol and diesel cars. Our assessment is that the date should be brought forward to 2032 at the latest, as currently planned in Scotland. In the near-term, purchase subsidies should be maintained and planning for a transition to fiscally neutral incentives should begin now, for example through Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) that is more highly differentiated by CO2. Electric vehicle charging infrastructure will also require targeted support to continue.
Separately, a comprehensive framework for decarbonising HGVs, covering financial incentives, regulation and infrastructure is needed for the 2020s and should be planned for now.
…Source: https://www.theccc.org.uk/publication/reducing-uk-emissions-2020-progress-report-to-parliament/
I suspect if the UK government seriously attempts to impose these policies they will end up with yellow vest riots.
There are vast areas outside London where internet performance makes working from home a struggle. In my opinion the UK government has been breaking promises to upgrade internet performance for decades, so I don’t see why the cash strapped, resource constrained future will be any different.
As for cycling and walking, this might be fine if you live in central London, where there are plenty of late night cafes to break the journey, but outside the Westminster bubble things are very different.
There are a lot of lonely long poor quality roads on the outskirts of cities and in the countryside, which in winter become dangerous slush and ice covered death traps, risky even for automobile drivers, let alone pedestrians or cyclists.
The thought of cycling or walking for miles in such conditions on a regular basis is absurd.
10 thoughts on “UK Government: “we must seize the opportunity to make the COVID-19 recovery a defining moment in tackling the climate crisis””
“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of our lives. Its effects are far-reaching – its implications profound”
None more profound than atmospheric CO2 rising unabated right through the profound lockdown, the profound air travel collapse, and the profound crash in oil prices.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/05/18/12479/
“Road to Zero” is an appropriate title for this economy wrecking proposal.
There is no climate crisis.
The idea that this will be embraced by the community is a fantasy.
Post CoVid-19, there are no trillions for what SR15 demands, “unprecedented changes in our lifestyle, energy and transport systems,”effectively a global economic and social revolution.
The UK government is keen to direct public attention focused on its mis-handling of the covid-19 crisis toward reclaiming public interest in the fake ‘Global Warming/Climate Change’ scare which lacks public credibility. Unfortunately for the government people’s common sense allows them to discriminate between a real crisis and a fake crisis where nothing has happened in 40 years.
Much has been made about the number of days, that the UK’s gone without the need for coal to generate electricity. Not a whisper that on the 17th & 18th of June, we needed some, as gas had maxed out, whilst wind dropped to virtually nothing & a nuclear station had been taken offline, to make way for wind, as the curtailment payments for that, would be less than those for taking wind offline.
That’s when demand is markedly reduced, due to it being summer & reduced industrial & commercial demand from lockdown.
Carbon Dioxide, CO2, an entirely beneficial trace gas is demonised & the ignorant call it “Carbon”.
This is stupidity
There are calls for zero “Carbon” emissions.
This is nonsense: animals produce 20 times the CO2 man produces; ~57% of the CO2 in our atmosphere is produced from the warm Pacific ocean. Shutting down the entirety of human industry will make hardly a dent in the CO2 in our atmosphere.
This is stupidity on steroids.
Dr. Tim Ball showed in his 2016 handbook for the layman that the motives of the monsters pushing this fraud are threefold:
A vast depopulation.
De-industrialisation.
A World Totalitarian Govt.
Book: Human Caused Global Warming The Biggest Deception In History
An easy weekend must-read.
A feudal future of Lords & just enough serfs to service them.
Dr. Tim names, among others, George Soros & the Rockefellers as chief among the multi-billionaires pushing this fraud.
JD.
To quit Private Frazer, we’re doomed
We haven’t got a ‘climate’’ Trump
Good posting, Eric, and I am horrified to see my genetic source spiraling into a delusional status. For instance, “carbon pricing” in England against a surge in coal-fired electricity generating plants in China? Who is the winner in that deal? The addition of bike paths has led to more bike-vehicle interactions of the negative sort, and the loser always seems to be the biker. Work from home? I’m a geologist and the saying in my business is “if you want to know the truth you must go to the field and see it”. This even applies to offshore black gold geologists as they need to visit type sections to understand what the geophysics and sequence stratigraphy are trying to tell them. Covid-19 is added to BLM riots in the USA, then blended with Climate Change into one Grand Unified Theory about how only Socialism can save us. Huh? I should pour something in my morning coffee to help me through the day. Stay sane and safe.
Don’t worry, won’t be long before everyone is calling it Santa Covid. (Do you believe in Santa?)
Here is a scene from the near future:
Picture a small house, snow flakes drift down, it’s Yule. Pasted on the front door, we see an impending eviction notice. The camera moves inside. There is no food on the table, all possessions have been sold, the house is bare. On a broken couch what could be three small children huddle under a thin blanket, there are sounds of whimpering. Husband Joe pulls on his threadbare coat against the winter chill and says, “…Honey, I’m just going to have to go out and find some work somehow. We can’t go on like this…”
His loving wife draws closer to his forlorn figure and says, “Oh Darling, you haven’t eaten for days, you are so brave. But what about COVID-19?”
He tenderly embraces her and looks into her moistening eyes as the violins swell in the background and he says,
“F* COVID-19”
And that’s how it’s going to go, folks. The sooner we get there the better because that’s when we will move on from Orwell’s flu.
Dear Ecomentalists, FOAD!
Aside from their being no climate crisis, the UK is not even remotely contributing to rising CO2. As noted in the BP energy report flagged here yesterday, CO2 emissions have only risen in developing countries since the late 1970s. The developed world has been a non-contributor to rising CO2 for 40 years and is now only responsible 1/3 of global emissions.
All of which raises the question as to why the developing countries that make up 65% of emissions and are the only group of countries that have been increasing emissions for 40 years, are all exempt from binding cuts and penalties under the climate agreements and therefore continue onward and upwards ?. Of course all readers here know the answer to this question, but it’s never discussed in any MSM run climate change discussion. The very notion that further reducing the small emissions of the UK can make any difference to global CO2 , of which the developing countries add several times the UK’s contribution to the global emissions total each year, is a joke. The worse part of this sick joke is that the entire CC alarmist community knows exactly where the emissions growth is coming from, but deliberately obfuscates the truth for political gain, and all the while supported by indoctrinated politicians intent on helping destory the free world.