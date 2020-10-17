WEF Covid-19 Great Reset: “Today’s consumers do not want … goods and services for a reasonable price.”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The World Economic Forum, which hosts the big annual party in Davos every January, thinks “Today’s consumers do not want more and better goods and services for a reasonable price. Rather, they increasingly expect companies to contribute to social welfare and the common good”.
We must move on from neoliberalism in the post-COVID era
- COVID-19 has shaken the world in ways not seen since the world wars, affecting all aspects of human life.
- For the sustainable development of the planet, it’s vital our recovery prioritizes new, greener ways to do business.
- The ‘Great Reset’ offers an opportunity to re-evaluate sacred cows of the pre-pandemic system but also defend long-held values.
No event since World War II’s end has had as profound a global impact as COVID-19. The pandemic has triggered a public health and economic crisis on a scale unseen in generations and has exacerbated systemic problems such as inequality and great-power posturing.
The only acceptable response to such a crisis is to pursue a “Great Reset” of our economies, politics, and societies. Indeed, this is a moment to re-evaluate the sacred cows of the pre-pandemic system, but also to defend certain long-held values. The task we face is to preserve the accomplishments of the past 75 years in a more sustainable form.
…
Specifically, we will need to reconsider our collective commitment to “capitalism” as we have known it. Obviously, we should not do away with the basic engines of growth. We owe most of the social progress of the past to entrepreneurship and to the capacity to create wealth by taking risks and pursuing innovative new business models. We need markets to allocate resources and the production of goods and services efficiently, particularly when it comes to confronting problems like climate change.
But we must rethink what we mean by “capital” in its many iterations, whether financial, environmental, social, or human. Today’s consumers do not want more and better goods and services for a reasonable price. Rather, they increasingly expect companies to contribute to social welfare and the common good. There is both a fundamental need and an increasingly widespread demand for a new kind of “capitalism.”
…
Read more: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/10/coronavirus-covid19-recovery-capitalism-environment-economics-equality/
I’m glad the WEF has made things so clear. Any attachment you feel to say having enough cash to pay your weekly food bill or getting the best possible deal on goods and services is old style neocapitalist thinking.
According to the WEF, what you really want deep, deep down is to know that your local supermarket cares about good causes, and that the profit from the inflated prices you pay at the checkout goes towards helping to mitigate climate change and global inequality.
11 thoughts on “WEF Covid-19 Great Reset: “Today’s consumers do not want … goods and services for a reasonable price.””
“Specifically, we will need to reconsider our collective commitment to “capitalism” as we have known it.”
Indeed we do! And be a lot MORE committed to it (with NO inverted commas) and beware of substitutes!
“Today’s consumers do not want more and better goods and services for a reasonable price. Rather, they increasingly expect companies to contribute to social welfare and the common good.”
Such nonsense! Today’s consumers know companies can best contribute to social welfare and the common good BY selling more and better goods and services for a reasonable price.
What incredible bs coming from the World Economic Forum. I’m going to try to find out if the US taxpayer is somehow funding this arrant nonsense, this compote of world government, imagined crises, lies and disinformation designed to sow panic around the world. They need to get off of their equivalent Mt. Olympus in Davis Switzerland, leave the ski slopes and conference centers, and see how the real world lives.
And of course, in league with these charlatans are idiots like Bill Gates and many other corporate executives who originally made their fortunes by low-balling and buying out their competition in ways that now makes them think they are Russian-style oligarchs playing a protection scheme. The hypocrisy runs deep within them.
Davos, Switzerland. Damned auto-correct again.
Maybe, sort of, …
If you label something as organic you can charge a higher price. Some folks will shop at the grocery store that pushes organic, and health, and high quality. We have one big one in town plus a couple of smaller ones. On the other hand, on a square foot basis, the regular large full service grocery stores have to be an order of magnitude bigger. Even the budget grocery stores probably exceed the organic/health/high quality stores by times five.
Way more consumers care about price than care about social justice or whatever. Get woke go broke.
This is of course an example of classic Elitist GroupThink.
They probably don’t know anyone in their professional circles of acquaintances or social circles who doesn’t think this way. Just ask them. When was the last time any of these folks went to a WalMart or a Dollar General store? When was the last time they went to Kohl’s to buy clothes? How many of them go down to local Food Bank each week, not to volunteer but to get their weekly box of foods?
In other words, we must do what some “Leader” thinks we should do. Fascism.
How in the hell can they say that people care more about causes than they do about better and cheaper products? Do they not realize there are people and family who budget for food from their income because they can’t just spend money like it’s everywhere?
This progressive nonsense will without a doubt usher in a new era of suffering. All because of “causes”. Isn’t this same rhetoric– “greater causes”– Lenin and Trotsky wrote about and spoke about in the early 20th century that led to the deaths of millions? I suppose the modern progressive enjoys the luxury of ignoring history.
What utter bullshit. However, our actual wishes and opinions are an easy thing to check…give us a vote on it. If the vote is an overwhelming yes and the “leaders” lead by example and accept the average wage and give up their worldly goods past the normal amount of stuff the average wage earner typically owns, and they drop travel beyond one trip per year etc.
Then if they do all that, I will continue to live my life unaffected…because I don’t do more than that anyway.
Give us a vote you commo bastards!
Our ‘dump’ is full of relatively new fridges, and it was cleared out last year. This in a community of 1000 is staggering. What we want is things that are not built with designed obsalescence built in.
And then after the Elitists who have the wealth to avoid the consequences of their policies, there are the every day Germans who can’t pay there skyrocketing electric bill and are getting their electrical service disconnected for non-payment. I’m sure those Germans with their power cut-off aren’t quite on board with the “do not want more and better goods and services for a reasonable price. Rather, they increasingly expect companies to contribute to social welfare and the common good” nonsense.
The real culprits are of course the Green Socialist-Marxists running Germany in the form of Angela Merkel. These are the real Arsonist-Firefighters. They set the economic fires to burn the system down so they can claim to come riding like a Savior to the People’s rescue.
As here:
“Poverty in Germany: Power cuts for 289,000 households”
Elisabeth Zimmermann
in the International Committee of the Fourth International (ICFI)
12 October 2020
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/10/13/pove-o13.html
The Fourth International (ICFI) if you don’t know is the full-on Global Marxist COMINTERN movement started by Trotsky after his exile from Russia. These are the people the Green ecotards have aligned themselves with. The Marxists are of course using them to impoverish the once properous German middle class in order to foment a coming Revolution there.
The above article’s title and boxed http://www.weforum.org excerpt shout out: “Today’s consumers do not want more and better goods and services for a reasonable price.”
Ummm . . . World Economic Forum authors, you got any data—any smidgen of data—to support that assertion?
The economic stress that the COVID-19 pandemic has put on “today’s consumers” around the globe would argue that your claim is equivalent to bovine excrement.