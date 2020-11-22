Tony Abbott Warns Britain Not to Mess Up Post Brexit Trade Deals with Climate Activism

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who is currently a senior advisor on the board of Boris Johnson’s post Brexit trade panel, is trying to stop British MPs from wrecking Britain’s future by inserting a series of absurd demands on climate targets, labour rights and treatment of animals into post Brexit trade negotiations.
Don’t sabotage free trade talks with a debate over climate change, Tony Abbott tells Britain
By Bevan Shields
November 19, 2020 — 1.56am
London: Tony Abbott has warned Britain against discussing climate change targets during free trade negotiations, and suggested a deal with Australia could be inked by Christmas if both sides agree to phase out tariffs rather than immediately eliminate them.
Asked about incorporating rules on climate change and labour rights in trade deals, Abbott said the environment was important and mankind could not ravage the planet, but “relatively theological points” should not be incorporated in economic deals.
“I might have a different approach to zero emissions by 2050 to some others but obviously we want to get emissions down as far and as fast as all of us can,” he said.
“But I just think if you try to do everything in a trade deal you’ll end up doing nothing. There are other forums to pursue climate initiatives.
“If Britain tries to insist that everything that’s done in Britain has to be exactly replicated everywhere else, it wont do trade deals. Are we trying to do trade deals or are we trying to reach out from one country and try to dictate to another country exactly how it should do things?”
…Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/don-t-sabotage-free-trade-talks-with-a-debate-over-climate-change-tony-abbott-tells-britain-20201118-p56fvu.html
On animal rights;
Trade advisor Tony Abbott says animal welfare standards shouldn’t be in Brexit deal
By Ben Glaze
Deputy Political Editor
14:55, 18 NOV 2020
A UK adviser appointed by Boris Johnson rubbished claims animal welfare and environmental standards should be part of trade deals with other nations today.
He told the Commons International Trade Committee that when his Government was negotiating deals, he warned officials: “If you want a trade deal focus on trade.
“If you want to do an environmental deal or an animal welfare deal, do it through COP or through some other mechanism.
“Remember that the best is the enemy of the good.
“If we hold out for a deal which is absolutely perfect in every respect we may well never get it.
“But if we take the best we can get at this time, that’s nearly always good in itself and is the best possible platform for further progress.”
…Read more: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/trade-advisor-tony-abbot-says-23030931
What would Britain’s situation be if the other parties refuse to sign top heavy trade deals loaded with laundry lists of politically correct virtue signalling? It is not the other parties who need these deals to work.
I wonder whether Tony Abbott is tempted to walk out on this charade, and leave the spoilt children to clean up their own mess?
But I doubt Abbott will walk. Because it is not the MPs who are making absurd demands who will have to live with the consequences, their ring fenced pensions and connections will enable them weather almost any imaginable trade disaster.
The people who will have to live with the consequences of failed trade negotiations are ordinary Britons, who have entrusted their representatives in parliament to look out for their best interests.
Maybe some of you who live in Britain should write to your MPs, and remind them who they work for, before they damage ongoing trade negotiations beyond repair.
One literally has to believe in magic to think that putting up massive numbers of unreliable wind turbines, solar panel farms and forcing millions of people to buy expensive EVs, where all 3 devices are heavily fossil fuel-dependent on upstream manufacturing and construction, will alter global climate.
Even if ones accepts the emissions-dependent model outputs on warming, it takes gobs of superstition level of belief, akin to voodoo-ism and water dowsing divinations, to think these economy-destroying actions will make any difference as China and the rest of the developing world make our reductions totally irrelevant.
Well said Eric. No wild hyperbole, just a common sense suggestion. Let’s remind politicians why they are there!
As I wrote earlier, those ‘elites’ who most strenuously promote “climate action” are the ones who are least likely to suffer any effects on their financial wellbeing or standards of living.
Just as with socialism.
England is well overdue an invasion.
Over the last couple millennia almost all of Europe has taken a pop at us, with varying results.
In our present state the approach of *any* invaders would be preferable to the present train-wreck
‘cept the French of course
Polish people seem affable, honest, hard-working and well grounded in reality and are making good inroads around here at least.
C’mon, what about it Poland? seriously
We haz lotsa coal *and* natural gas, iron ore and all that shizzle.
I ain’t gonna hold you back
(Wonders where Nigel Farage originated from or was influenced by/from)
Beggars (BoJo) should not be choosers. BoJo needs the trade deal, not Australia. And Australia is just a warm up for USA.
We Brits didn’t vote to leave the tyranny of the EU through Brexit to become eco-tyrants ourselves.
Thinking and arguing out of line with the EU/UN/IMF/etc propaganda seems to lead to civil war as in Leipzig yesterday.
Leipzig: Mob lashes out at person lying on the ground – police fire warning shot.
https://www.focus.de/gesundheit/coronavirus/nach-abgesagter-querdenken-demo-leipzig-mob-pruegelt-auf-am-boden-liegende-person-ein-polizei-gibt-warnschuss-ab_id_12688096.html
A total of 1,600 police officers from 6 federal states as well as the Federal Police were on duty.
I suspect people are unhappy about a lot of issues in Germany right now. Maybe the politicians should ask themselves “why”.
How about climatetradeclimatetradeanimallabour and climate? That’s only got a little climate in it.
But to the anti-economy ‘higher purpose’ persons, the damaging of trade, commerce and industry is the goal. Anything is good in their eyes if it brings about a smaller but manageable free labour pool without jeopardizing their own privileges.
The UK politicians mindset is straight out of the arrogant EU they are leaving, trying to control other countries and the world with local rules and personal dogma / virtue signalling. At bit like those that flee California and then vote Democrat in their new State.