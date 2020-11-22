Tony Abbott Warns Britain Not to Mess Up Post Brexit Trade Deals with Climate Activism

“Tony Abbott – 2010” by MystifyMe Concert Photography (Troy) – Opposition Leader Tony Abbott (16). Licensed under CC BY 2.0 via Commons – https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Tony_Abbott_-_2010.jpg#/media/File:Tony_Abbott_-_2010.jpg

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who is currently a senior advisor on the board of Boris Johnson’s post Brexit trade panel, is trying to stop British MPs from wrecking Britain’s future by inserting a series of absurd demands on climate targets, labour rights and treatment of animals into post Brexit trade negotiations.

Don’t sabotage free trade talks with a debate over climate change, Tony Abbott tells Britain By Bevan Shields

November 19, 2020 — 1.56am London: Tony Abbott has warned Britain against discussing climate change targets during free trade negotiations, and suggested a deal with Australia could be inked by Christmas if both sides agree to phase out tariffs rather than immediately eliminate them. … Asked about incorporating rules on climate change and labour rights in trade deals, Abbott said the environment was important and mankind could not ravage the planet, but “relatively theological points” should not be incorporated in economic deals. “I might have a different approach to zero emissions by 2050 to some others but obviously we want to get emissions down as far and as fast as all of us can,” he said. “But I just think if you try to do everything in a trade deal you’ll end up doing nothing. There are other forums to pursue climate initiatives. “If Britain tries to insist that everything that’s done in Britain has to be exactly replicated everywhere else, it wont do trade deals. Are we trying to do trade deals or are we trying to reach out from one country and try to dictate to another country exactly how it should do things?” … Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/don-t-sabotage-free-trade-talks-with-a-debate-over-climate-change-tony-abbott-tells-britain-20201118-p56fvu.html

On animal rights;

Trade advisor Tony Abbott says animal welfare standards shouldn’t be in Brexit deal By Ben Glaze

Deputy Political Editor

14:55, 18 NOV 2020 … A UK adviser appointed by Boris Johnson rubbished claims animal welfare and environmental standards should be part of trade deals with other nations today. He told the Commons International Trade Committee that when his Government was negotiating deals, he warned officials: “If you want a trade deal focus on trade. “If you want to do an environmental deal or an animal welfare deal, do it through COP or through some other mechanism. “Remember that the best is the enemy of the good. “If we hold out for a deal which is absolutely perfect in every respect we may well never get it. “But if we take the best we can get at this time, that’s nearly always good in itself and is the best possible platform for further progress.” … Read more: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/trade-advisor-tony-abbot-says-23030931

What would Britain’s situation be if the other parties refuse to sign top heavy trade deals loaded with laundry lists of politically correct virtue signalling? It is not the other parties who need these deals to work.

I wonder whether Tony Abbott is tempted to walk out on this charade, and leave the spoilt children to clean up their own mess?

But I doubt Abbott will walk. Because it is not the MPs who are making absurd demands who will have to live with the consequences, their ring fenced pensions and connections will enable them weather almost any imaginable trade disaster.

The people who will have to live with the consequences of failed trade negotiations are ordinary Britons, who have entrusted their representatives in parliament to look out for their best interests.

Maybe some of you who live in Britain should write to your MPs, and remind them who they work for, before they damage ongoing trade negotiations beyond repair.

