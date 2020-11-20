Climate change and ‘atmospheric thirst’ to increase fire danger and drought in NV and CA

New study shows impacts of increased levels of evaporative demand as climate grows warmer and drier
Reno, Nev. (Nov. 19, 2020) – Climate change and a “thirsty atmosphere” will bring more extreme wildfire danger and multi-year droughts to Nevada and California by the end of this century, according to new research from the Desert Research Institute (DRI), the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, and the University of California, Merced.
In a new study published in Earth’s Future, scientists looked at future projections of evaporative demand – a measure of how dry the air is – in California and Nevada through the end of the 21st century. They then examined how changes in evaporative demand would impact the frequency of extreme fire danger and three-year droughts, based on metrics from the Evaporative Demand Drought Index (EDDI) and the Standardized Precipitation Evapotranspiration Index (SPEI).
According to their results, climate change projections show consistent future increases in atmospheric evaporative demand (or the “atmospheric thirst”) over California and Nevada. These changes were largely driven by warmer temperatures, and would likely lead to significant on-the-ground environmental impacts.
“Higher evaporative demand during summer and autumn–peak fire season in the region–means faster drying of soil moisture and vegetation, and available fuels becoming more flammable, leading to fires that can burn faster and hotter,” explained lead author Dan McEvoy, Ph.D., Assistant Research Professor of Climatology at DRI.
“Increased evaporative demand with warming enables fuels to be drier for longer periods,” added coauthor John Abatzoglou, Ph.D., Associate Professor with the University of California, Merced. “This is a recipe for more active fire seasons.”
The research team found that days with extreme fire danger in summer and autumn are expected to increase four to 10 times by the end of the century. Their results also showed that multi-year droughts, similar to that experienced in California and Nevada during 2012-2016, were projected to increase three to 15 times by the end of the century.
“One major takeaway was that we can expect to see a lot more days in the summer and autumn with extreme fire danger related to increased temperature and evaporative demand,” McEvoy said. “Another takeaway was that even in locations where precipitation may not change that much in future, droughts are going to become more severe due to higher evaporative demand.”
Study authors say that the cumulative effects of increases in evaporative demand will stress native ecosystems, increase fire danger, negatively impact agriculture where water demands cannot be met, and exacerbate impacts to society during periods of prolonged dryness. Several members of the research team are part of the California-Nevada Applications Program (CNAP), and will use these study results to provide resource managers with a view of possible future scenarios.
“These results provide information to support science-based, long-term planning for fire management agencies, forest management agencies, and water resource managers,” said coauthor Julie Kalansky, Ph.D., Program Manager for CNAP. “We plan to work with partners to help integrate the findings from this paper to support building climate resilience.”
Additional Information:
This study was funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) California-Nevada Climate Applications Program (CNAP) and the NOAA National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) California-Nevada Drought Early Warning System.
The full text of the paper, “Projected Changes in Reference Evapotranspiration in California and Nevada: Implications for Drought and Wildland Fire Danger,” is available from Earth’s Future: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2020EF001736
The Desert Research Institute (DRI) is a recognized world leader in basic and applied interdisciplinary research. Committed to scientific excellence and integrity, DRI faculty, students, and staff have developed scientific knowledge and innovative technologies in research projects around the globe. Since 1959, DRI’s research has advanced scientific knowledge, supported Nevada’s diversifying economy, provided science-based educational opportunities, and informed policy makers, business leaders, and community members. With campuses in Reno and Las Vegas, DRI serves as the non-profit research arm of the Nevada System of Higher Education. For more information, please visit http://www.dri.edu.
More CO2 lead to better usage of water by plants…
However it is a certainty that CA will have more ( is that a synonym for additional) multi year droughts. Also, as CA has been in a relatively wet period for the past 80 years, it may actually experience an increase in droughts. However that would be nothing outside of normal, and hopefully we can avoid the normal multi decade droughts that have occurred in California over the last 1,000 years.
Curious if they considered the projected increase in WV into their modeled assumptions?
Brilliant
They neatly describe the positive feedback that creates a desert – once the tress have been cut burned removed and the resulting grassland ploughed ploughed tilled cultivated re-cultivated tilled some more ploughed ploughed again again and again grazed overgrazed etc ad infinitum
Would it not be best to have never ventured near that less-than-happy little cliff-edge first?
Be careful in your definition of A Desert
I don’t wanna know about its weather, climate, how hot/cold it is, what plants do/don’t grow there
Take The Definition of A Desert as= “A Place Of Low or Very Low Soil Organic Matter”
Get my drift……….
My impression is, there are “scientists” first looking for “where can I blame climate change” and than start to specify their research.
How many crystal balls do these guys play with ?
Or is it down using tarot cards?
It sure isn’t anything resembling actual science. !
And of course, there has been NO WARMING in the USA since 2005, except a tiny bulge since 2015 from the El Nino /Big Blob solar ocean warming.
….. and current temperatures are similar to those in the 1940s
So whatever they have asked their climate models to produce is just straight, intentional GIGO
Does anyone have the raw temp data for California and or Nevada from say 1900?
This is confusing me for two reasons.
1) As Krishna Gans says, more CO2 diminishes evaporative demand per volume biomass.
2) Increased heat evaporates more CO2 and H2O from the oceans, which increases the possible availability of of water vapor.
Acknowledged that long periods of drought could offset the improved condition, but these clairvoyant people have difficulties foresee much more than 10 days ahead, thus no practical idea about how the long term, 5, 10, 20 year situation will develop.
Or, maybe it is just me who is naive.
Do these researchers also look at weather patterns ?