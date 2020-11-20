Guest essay by Eric Worrall
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has demanded white people go to the back of the queue when a Covid-19 vaccine becomes available.
Sadiq Khan Demands Minorities Get Preferential Access to Coronavirus Vaccines
KURT ZINDULKA 19 Nov 2020
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has demanded that black people and other ethnic minorities receive priority access to the Chinese coronavirus vaccine.
The leftist Mayor claimed that so-called BAME (Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic) groups are disproportionally affected by the virus, and therefore should be placed at the top of the list when the vaccine is distributed.
Speaking to BBC Radio on Monday evening, Mr Khan said: “The NHS and Public Health England are working up criteria for who gets the vaccine first. Basically speaking, it’s done by age.
“But I have asked for additional things to be factored in, and that includes concerns I have got around black, Asian, ethnic minority Londoners who disproportionately suffered during the main deaths we saw in March, April, May and June.”
Imagine the public outcry if someone had called for black or Asian people to be the targets of such discrimination?
Back in April the UK NHS issued an advisory for health managers consider withdrawing non white people from frontline treatment of Covid, because of concerns about a high number of deaths amongst non-white health workers, but plenty of white people also died.
Despite this, I have not seen any convincing evidence this apparent disparity in death rates is because white people are inherantly more resistant to Covid-19.
A more likely explanation for any difference in susceptibility is dark skinned people who live at high latitudes are more likely to suffer vitamin-D deficiency. Vitamin-D is well known for boosting resistance to respiratory infections. Adequate levels of vitamin-D might boost resistance to Covid-19.
15 thoughts on “London Mayor Sadiq Khan Demands Covid-19 Vaccine Apartheid”
Bald men are also at higher risk so I should be first !!!
Anyway, all new vaccines carry some risk so maybe those who are offered it first will complain about that.
One cannot win. The world is full of whingers.
The election of this guy is clear proof of how demographic manipulations can lead to the destruction of a country.
They probably used Dominion software.
It does present on big advantage for White people. If there is something wonky and awful only widespread vaccination of the general public is going to reveal, it won’t be White people suffering.
Fat people first doesn’t sound as noble.
Put him first in the queue
Sure. Let’s have the minorities take this hastily approved, poorly tested overtly politicized vaccine first Kind of like the Kings tasters.
Khan was my MP.
Taqiyya is his middle name. It’s also his modus operandi.
As a New Labour government whip he forced MPs to vote for Post Office closures, and then raced back to his constituency to protest against… Post Office closures.
His record on race is appalling, particularly where the Ahmadiyya are concerned.
https://web.archive.org/web/20120318121727/http://www.yourlocalguardian.co.uk/news/local/wimbledonnews/8451614.Election_race_infected_by_anti_Ahmadiyya_hate_campaign/
He only just won that election three or four hundred votes before jumping ship to become Mayor.
English people are now an ethnic minority in London. And as that link shows, the faithful vote the way they are told to.
Identity politics will be the death of us all in the end.
You can not end racial discrimination by using racial discrimination. This is pure pandering not unbiased decision making. As far as I know viruses don’t chose victims based on race. Therefore Caucasians are not directly causing other races and minorities to have higher infection rates which means racial bias by Caucasians can not be held as the proximate cause. My guess is that age first, then income (poverty) are the big controlling factors.
Khan has a good point here, because his supporters aren’t the kind with the tendency to follow a reasonable protocol. There was another major report yesterday about how masks only help contain the virus in a person and does not block the virus once it is airborne. So I say go ahead and shoot the Khan supporters, er, that is inject the vaccine in them first.
UK research has determined black and Chinese people are more likely to die/have severe effects from the virus.
so all he is asking is for them to be given appropriate priority.
(Is this a climate issue? no. So why does it even feature on this site? Isn’t this a bit racist? shame on you Eric: this is well below what’s acceptable)
Leftists are completely blind to their bigotry.
From a financial viewpoint, assuming there is manufacturing competition, it needs to go to those people who can pay the most for it initially, so that suppliers can afford to expand their production facilities at the fastest possible rate. However, this will be seen as capitalist greed, with the “obvious and necessary” imposition of government rules that will result in an initially lower cost, maybe even “free” to recipients, but longer delivery times. All spin doctored so that people vote for more government control in future…..
Does he realize Arabs are technically “white” people?
New Vaccine, six months to develop. Not tested on people with comorbidities. What could go wrong? Who wants to be a guinea pig?