Iranian Militia Covid-19 Lockdown: “Burn US Flags at Home”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Iran has cancelled their annual march to commemorate the Iranian Hostage Crisis over fears large public gatherings could worsen their raging Covid outbreak.

Covid Means Burning US Flag At Home, Says Basij Leader

Maryam Sinaee

Monday, 02 Nov 2020 17:35

Given the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional Student Day march marking the anniversary of the Tehran United States embassy seizure will not be held for the first time in four decades. But an official of the student section of the Basij militia has said students should instead set fire to the US flag at home and circulate video clips to commemorate the occasion.

Speaking on a television news program on Sunday [November 1], Mojtaba Bastan, Acting Head of the Student Basij Organization, announced a campaign called ‘Everyone Together [Says] Down with the USA.’ Bastan said that at nine o’clock on Tuesday students and their parents should “trample on and set fire” to the flags of the US, Israel and France on their rooftops or courtyards while shouting ‘Down with America.’

Bastan asked students to make one-minute video clips and post them to a specially-created website, while adding their names to a statement ‘US Must Exit [Middle East] Region.’ The website features the competitions ‘Why Down with the USA?’ and ‘Message to American Soldiers,’ for which students can enter drawings, essays, voice recordings and video clips.

