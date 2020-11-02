Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Remind me again who won the Cold War? The British police are urging ordinary people to inform on neighbours who breach Covid-19 lockdown rules.
UK Police: It’s Your ‘Civic Duty’ to Inform on Fellow Britons Breaching Lockdown
VICTORIA FRIEDMAN
31 Oct 2020
A British police chief has said it is the public’s “civic duty” to inform on each other if they are suspected of having breached coronavirus lockdown laws.
Merseyside Chief Constable Andy Cooke also condemned the so-called “sneering culture” which disapproves of snitching.
“People are doing a civic duty in contacting us for the right reasons. The vast majority of people across the country are really concerned about this. Any information that you can give us in relation to breaches will save lives, and that’s why people are doing it,” Chief Constable Cooke said, according to The Mirror.
A number of government ministers in recent months have also told Britons that they should inform on people in their community over perceived social distancing violations, with forces reporting such a high increase in calls, they had to add more telephony shifts in their stations.
The remarks come after the Police and Crime Commissioners for Merseyside and the West Midlands said they would break up family Christmas gatherings if they contravened lockdown rules.
…Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/10/31/uk-police-its-your-civic-duty-inform-britons-breaching-lockdown/
Boris Johnson to his credit has argued against such unhinged authoritarianism. Boris suggested people should try talking to their neighbours before taking any other action, only call the police for gross breaches of the rules. But pretty much everyone else in the British government seems to be ignoring him.
12 thoughts on “Report Your Neighbours: British Police Urge the Public to Inform on Covid-19 Lockdown Breaches”
It’s not just COVID. I saw a poster by Devon & Cornwall police last week encouraging drivers to use their dash cams to report other drivers. Arguably justifiable but it will attract the self righteous nutter and increase social mistrust.
We creep ever closer to the Orwellian British ‘brave new world’ ; a mix of East Germany, North Korea & ‘1984’.
Plenty of uk agencies for decades have had ,hot lines, email contact forms, to snitch on your neibours ,
Decades of goodie goodies who have nothing better to do, who have been brainwashed into thinking thier ideology is government ideology, a philosophy of I’m all right jack, ideology driving a wedge between people,
It’s already been done here:
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/04/04/la-mayor-enlists-citizen-snitches-to-tattle-on-neighbors-who-violate-stay-at-home-orders-n384599
https://www.independentsentinel.com/big-bro-cuomo-now-has-a-24-hour-turn-in-your-neighbor-tattletale-hotline/
Pick a large democrat run city and you will find some form of authoritarian socialism in play. That party has certainly come a long way, the wrong way, from the party of JFK.
This is a great way to get back at neighbors who are noisy, have barking dogs, or who you just don’t like for any reason. It reminds me of Miss Gulch in the Wizard of Oz taking Dorothy’s little dog Toto to be put down, for barking at her, because it is a “menace to society”.
Germany is on the same way asking for denunciation in public TV.
Creation of GDR 2.0 on the way, waiting for the rebirth of the STASI
Happening on this side of the pond, of all places, Montana. However, we have (at least until January) a dictatorial Democrat Governor who believes he is King.
Cool thing about Montana, however. If you snitch on your neighbor about Covid “violations,” your name is a matter of public record. Folks in Billings have been putting up billboards with pictures of the snitches, so their neighbors will know who they are.
We had some years ago the little “Climate Detectives”, these were even asked to denunciate their parents in case of climate misbehaviour….
Kindergarten education at it’s best…..
All explained in detail by Yuri Bezmenov. Start here for an 8 minute introduction and gop from there:
https://youtu.be/pgCnpCBORyM
Stock up on weapons. You are ging to need them.
I guess it’s a good thing they aren’t doing another vote on Brexit right now. Half the population would report on the other half.
“Boris Johnson to his credit…”
Now that made me laugh. There is nothing about this man that deserves credit.