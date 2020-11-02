UAH Global Temperature Update for October 2020: +0.54 deg. C

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog,

November 2nd, 2020 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for October, 2020 was +0.54 deg. C, down slightly from the September, 2020 value of +0.57 deg. C.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 remains at +0.14 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

For comparison, the CDAS global surface temperature anomaly for the last 30 days at Weatherbell.com was +0.33 deg. C.

With La Nina in the Pacific now officially started, it will take several months for that surface cooling to be fully realized in the tropospheric temperatures. Typically, La Nina minimum temperatures (and El Nino maximum temperatures) show up around February, March, or April.

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1981-2010) average for the last 22 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST

2019 01 +0.38 +0.35 +0.41 +0.36 +0.53 -0.14 +1.14

2019 02 +0.37 +0.47 +0.28 +0.43 -0.02 +1.05 +0.05

2019 03 +0.34 +0.44 +0.25 +0.41 -0.55 +0.97 +0.58

2019 04 +0.44 +0.38 +0.51 +0.54 +0.49 +0.93 +0.91

2019 05 +0.32 +0.29 +0.35 +0.39 -0.61 +0.99 +0.38

2019 06 +0.47 +0.42 +0.52 +0.64 -0.64 +0.91 +0.35

2019 07 +0.38 +0.33 +0.44 +0.45 +0.10 +0.34 +0.87

2019 08 +0.39 +0.38 +0.39 +0.42 +0.17 +0.44 +0.23

2019 09 +0.61 +0.64 +0.59 +0.60 +1.14 +0.75 +0.57

2019 10 +0.46 +0.64 +0.27 +0.30 -0.03 +1.00 +0.49

2019 11 +0.55 +0.56 +0.54 +0.55 +0.21 +0.56 +0.37

2019 12 +0.56 +0.61 +0.50 +0.58 +0.92 +0.66 +0.94

2020 01 +0.56 +0.60 +0.53 +0.61 +0.73 +0.13 +0.65

2020 02 +0.76 +0.96 +0.55 +0.76 +0.38 +0.02 +0.30

2020 03 +0.48 +0.61 +0.34 +0.63 +1.09 -0.72 +0.16

2020 04 +0.38 +0.43 +0.33 +0.45 -0.59 +1.03 +0.97

2020 05 +0.54 +0.60 +0.49 +0.66 +0.17 +1.16 -0.15

2020 06 +0.43 +0.45 +0.41 +0.46 +0.38 +0.80 +1.20

2020 07 +0.44 +0.45 +0.42 +0.46 +0.56 +0.40 +0.66

2020 08 +0.43 +0.47 +0.38 +0.59 +0.41 +0.47 +0.49

2020 09 +0.57 +0.58 +0.56 +0.46 +0.97 +0.48 +0.92

2020 10 +0.54 +0.71 +0.37 +0.37 +1.10 +1.23 +0.24

The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for October, 2020 should be available within the next few days here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt

Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt

Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt

Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

