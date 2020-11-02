UAH Global Temperature Update for October 2020: +0.54 deg. C

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog,
November 2nd, 2020 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for October, 2020 was +0.54 deg. C, down slightly from the September, 2020 value of +0.57 deg. C.
The linear warming trend since January, 1979 remains at +0.14 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).
For comparison, the CDAS global surface temperature anomaly for the last 30 days at Weatherbell.com was +0.33 deg. C.
With La Nina in the Pacific now officially started, it will take several months for that surface cooling to be fully realized in the tropospheric temperatures. Typically, La Nina minimum temperatures (and El Nino maximum temperatures) show up around February, March, or April.
Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1981-2010) average for the last 22 months are:
YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST
2019 01 +0.38 +0.35 +0.41 +0.36 +0.53 -0.14 +1.14
2019 02 +0.37 +0.47 +0.28 +0.43 -0.02 +1.05 +0.05
2019 03 +0.34 +0.44 +0.25 +0.41 -0.55 +0.97 +0.58
2019 04 +0.44 +0.38 +0.51 +0.54 +0.49 +0.93 +0.91
2019 05 +0.32 +0.29 +0.35 +0.39 -0.61 +0.99 +0.38
2019 06 +0.47 +0.42 +0.52 +0.64 -0.64 +0.91 +0.35
2019 07 +0.38 +0.33 +0.44 +0.45 +0.10 +0.34 +0.87
2019 08 +0.39 +0.38 +0.39 +0.42 +0.17 +0.44 +0.23
2019 09 +0.61 +0.64 +0.59 +0.60 +1.14 +0.75 +0.57
2019 10 +0.46 +0.64 +0.27 +0.30 -0.03 +1.00 +0.49
2019 11 +0.55 +0.56 +0.54 +0.55 +0.21 +0.56 +0.37
2019 12 +0.56 +0.61 +0.50 +0.58 +0.92 +0.66 +0.94
2020 01 +0.56 +0.60 +0.53 +0.61 +0.73 +0.13 +0.65
2020 02 +0.76 +0.96 +0.55 +0.76 +0.38 +0.02 +0.30
2020 03 +0.48 +0.61 +0.34 +0.63 +1.09 -0.72 +0.16
2020 04 +0.38 +0.43 +0.33 +0.45 -0.59 +1.03 +0.97
2020 05 +0.54 +0.60 +0.49 +0.66 +0.17 +1.16 -0.15
2020 06 +0.43 +0.45 +0.41 +0.46 +0.38 +0.80 +1.20
2020 07 +0.44 +0.45 +0.42 +0.46 +0.56 +0.40 +0.66
2020 08 +0.43 +0.47 +0.38 +0.59 +0.41 +0.47 +0.49
2020 09 +0.57 +0.58 +0.56 +0.46 +0.97 +0.48 +0.92
2020 10 +0.54 +0.71 +0.37 +0.37 +1.10 +1.23 +0.24
The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for October, 2020 should be available within the next few days here.
The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:
Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt
19 thoughts on “UAH Global Temperature Update for October 2020: +0.54 deg. C”
This high anomaly continues setting up 2020 as Year #2 rather than #3, 4 or 5 on the all time (since 1979) balmiest list.
The CACA Chorus will make much of this, but 2021 and 2022 are unlikely to make the top hit list.
In any case, the downtrend from February 2016 remains intact, despite a strong 2019-20 El Niño following Super El Niño of 2015-16, after the long “Pause” following 1997-98 Super El Niño.
The main blast boosting 2020 was the Feb high anomaly of +76 at El Niño peak, comparable to Feb 2016 Super El Niño zenith, plus some subsequent months in the +50s.
Next year will tell a different story, with a lot of heat radiated to space this year, and long awaited La Niña.
That warm anomaly is still hanging about the Arctic, even though it is now below freezing.
So.. slightly less freezing.
Are you calling the Running, centered 13 month average trend from 2016 a downward trend?
Can another tell the difference when their air-is set at 15C vs 15.5C
Or do people set it a few degrees higher ?
first line…….. air-con is set
Research I found, from air-conditioning engineers, say the average person can accurately detect a change of 0.8 °C. If all the warming of the past 41 years, were to occur all at once, the room/area where you sit as you read they, you might just barely be able to detect it. Nobody could detect it over a span of 40 years.
I remain skeptical about the ability to measure the average temperature of the entire globe down to .05 deg. C seems farfetched to me.
And no-one could tell the difference of 0.5 degrees anyway. !
Particularly not in the Arctic
What is the “feelings” difference between -30ºC and -29ºC ?
Why, no one can even tell the difference between -40C and -40F.
;0
Riding my bicycle, I’ve come to realize that temperature can vary by degrees over even short distances.
Scissor
Its OK, they have developed software that can accurately calculate those areas before they had any means of recording the actual temperature, and make them seem real.
Its a belief system similar to…
—I belief in father Christmas
—I believe in the tooth fairy
—I believe in God
—I believe that the socialist system is best
John Bell
” … about the ability to measure the average temperature … ”
This is clearly a contradiction. No one on Earth ‘measures’ any average. Averages are computed out of several measurements.
It might appear ridiculous to compute temperature averages with 2 positions after the decimal point.
But often enough, such outputs are reused as inputs to other computations; having few precision is in that case an unnecessary drawback.
J.-P. D.
3782 record lows in just seven days! “Records haven’t merely been ‘broken’, they’ve been utterly obliterated.”
https://www.iceagenow.info/an-historic-seven-days-of-record-cold/
And all caused by “gerbil worming”
That’s just weather. Now, a storm in the caribbean, that there is climate.
What are the standard deviations of the points in the figure?
Yes, over 6 months sometimes close to a 1C change is observed. A 1C change over 100 years is nothing.