CDC Bails on Coronavirus Rules, Goes All In With Democrats

SCIENCE!

Democrats have apparently started to realize that their strategy of scaring their voters into voting by mail, (whatever motivations you ascribe to the strategy) has been backfiring spectacularly and they are making a desperate push to get more voters to the polls on election day.

The Tar Heel state has received eight times as many postal votes as it had by this point in 2016. Despite fears about first-time absentee voters botching their ballots, the share that are rejected has in fact fallen to 1.3%, from 2.6% in 2016. This is probably due in part to campaigns educating supporters on voting by mail, and also to new efforts by the state to process such ballots. However, these gains have been concentrated among white and richer voters, causing North Carolina’s already large racial gap in rejection rates to widen. In 2016 black voters sent in 10% of postal ballots, but 18% of discarded ones. This year, those shares are 17% and 42%. That hurts Democrats, who rely on black voters’ support. https://patriotnewsfeed.com/the-data-coming-in-shows-vote-by-mail-has-backfired-on-democrats/

So the CDC has decided to assist by adding this to their Covid-19 Guidance, instructing quarantined Covid-19 patients to vote!

The day you vote … Voters have the right to vote, regardless of whether they are sick or in quarantine. Voters who are sick or in quarantine should take steps to protect poll workers and other voters. This includes wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting. You should also let poll workers know that you are sick or in quarantine when you arrive at the polling location. Check with local authorities for any additional guidance. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/going-out/voting-tips.html

YESTERDAY, it said this.

The link takes the user to the page that says this.

When You Can be Around Others After You Had or Likely Had COVID-19 Updated Oct. 27, 2020 If you have or think you might have COVID-19, it is important to stay home and away from other people. Staying away from others helps stop the spread of COVID-19. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get emergency medical care immediately. I think or know I had COVID-19, and I had symptoms You can be around others after: 10 days since symptoms first appeared and 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and Other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving* *Loss of taste and smell may persist for weeks or months after recovery and need not delay the end of isolation​ Most people do not require testing to decide when they can be around others; however, if your healthcare provider recommends testing, they will let you know when you can resume being around others based on your test results. Note that these recommendations do not apply to persons with severe COVID-19 or with severely weakened immune systems (immunocompromised). These persons should follow the guidance below for “I was severely ill with COVID-19 or have a severely weakened immune system (immunocompromised) due to a health condition or medication. When can I be around others?” I tested positive for COVID-19 but had no symptoms If you continue to have no symptoms, you can be with others after 10 days have passed since you had a positive viral test for COVID-19. Most people do not require testing to decide when they can be around others; however, if your healthcare provider recommends testing, they will let you know when you can resume being around others based on your test results. If you develop symptoms after testing positive, follow the guidance above for “I think or know I had COVID-19, and I had symptoms.” I was severely ill with COVID-19 or have a severely weakened immune system (immunocompromised) due to a health condition or medication. When can I be around others? People who are severely ill with COVID-19 might need to stay home longer than 10 days and up to 20 days after symptoms first appeared. Persons who are severely immunocompromised may require testing to determine when they can be around others. Talk to your healthcare provider for more information. If testing is available in your community, it may be recommended by your healthcare provider. Your healthcare provider will let you know if you can resume being around other people based on the results of your testing. Your doctor may work with an infectious disease expert or your local health department to determine whether testing will be necessary before you can be around others. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/end-home-isolation.html

But SCIENCE!

The Covid-19 epidemic has provided ample opportunity for the public health community to repeatedly destroy their credibility. Whether it is publishing (and then retracting) wishcasting studies based on the flimsiest of data, or the politically biased application of rules.

More than 1,200 health professionals have signed a letter saying that they approve of protests against racism during the Chinese virus pandemic, because it is “vital to the national public health.” The health professionals added, however, that protesting lockdown orders is still dangerous, and is also “rooted in white nationalism.” According to the letter, “White supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19.” https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/06/1200-health-professionals-sign-letter-approving-of-floyd-protests-but-disapproving-of-lockdown-protests/

It is considered a conspiracy theory to believe that these bureaucracies behave politically despite the fact that the Federal staffs tend to be overwhelmingly Democrat in both registrations and donations, but the evidence continues to pile up.

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...