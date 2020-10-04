Claim: A Canadian Climate Lawsuit May Succeed Because of a Dutch Climate Activist Victory

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The Dutch Supreme Court in 2015 ruled that that the Netherlands had until 2020 to reduce CO2 emissions by 25%, a ruling which was upheld in a 2019 appeal.
Canadian assistant law professor Karinne Lantz thinks that the decision of the Dutch court might impact an ongoing Canadian climate lawsuit, because Canada is a signatory to the same treaties which got the Dutch Government into trouble.
What a Dutch Supreme Court decision on climate change and human rights means for Canada
October 4, 2020 10.16pm AEDT
Karinne Lantz
PhD Student and Assistant Professor (part-time), Schulich School of Law, Dalhousie University
Late last year, the Dutch Supreme Court issued a decision that could have implications for countries around the world.
The case, The Netherlands vs. Urgenda, established that a country’s inadequate action on climate change can violate human rights. For the first time, a court imposed a legally binding target and deadline for a government to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, by at least 25 per cent from 1990 levels by the end of 2020.
Urgenda was a major victory for climate justice activists, who have launched human rights lawsuits attempting to require governments to take more substantial and timely action against climate change. This landmark decision could prove influential in Canada, where similar cases will be decided.
Urgenda and Canadian climate litigation
There are now at least four pending Canadian climate cases invoking human rights, including La Rose et al vs. Canada, in which the federal government’s effort to have the lawsuit stopped before it goes to trial was argued last week.
…
Why could Urgenda be relevant?
In Urgenda, the court concluded climate change poses a “real and immediate” threat to the right to life, which the Netherlands has a legal obligation to address under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). While this convention is not binding in Canada, Section 7 of the charter protects the right to life. Canada is also bound by international treaties recognizing the right to life.
…Read more: https://theconversation.com/what-a-dutch-supreme-court-decision-on-climate-change-and-human-rights-means-for-canada-146383
The Dutch government has no big plans to build more nuclear plants, and the timeframe is extremely short, so it seems unlikely the Dutch will meet the court imposed GHG obligation.
A recent Dutch Government attempt to reduce GHG emissions by sacrificing their Agricultural Sector ended badly for the government, after efforts to force farmers to reduce nitrate fertiliser use provoked a confrontation between farmers and the Dutch Army.
As for Canada, it seems absurd for anyone to argue that global warming poses an imminent threat to the Canadian way of life. Almost all of the Canadian population lives in a narrow habitable zone just North of the US border, because the rest of the country is too cold for most people.
But Canadian politicians have said some unwise things about climate change over the years, and signed virtue signalling international treaties with onerous provisions. Canadian politicians have nobody to blame but themselves if their grandstanding political recklessness comes back to bite them.
Politicians can become their own worst enemy when they allow the climate alarmist narrative to stand without challenge. Scientific ignorance is not bliss.
True and applicable to other alarmist views.
Politicians can become their own worst enemy when they allow the covid alarmist narrative to stand without challenge. Scientific ignorance is not bliss.
Get organised. Just take care that when the trial is on in the coming months that the heating of the courthouse is not working.
Absolutely, this whole debacle was launched with the temperature controls of a building being tampered with…
June 23, 1988 James Hansen (yes that one) & senator Tim Wirth Sabotaged The Air Conditioning In Congress the night before a congressional hearing.
“What we did it was went in the night before and opened all the windows, I will admit, right? So that the air conditioning wasn’t working inside the room and so when the, when the hearing occurred there was not only bliss, which is television cameras in double figures, but it was really hot. … So Hansen’s giving this testimony, you’ve got these television cameras back there heating up the room, and the air conditioning in the room didn’t appear to work. So it was sort of a perfect collection of events that happened that day, with the wonderful Jim Hansen, who was wiping his brow at the witness table and giving this remarkable testimony. ”
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/hotpolitics/interviews/wirth.html
For the past 500 years Europe has been successful in one endeavor – creating conditions so that the thinking proportion of their countries, pack up and say: I’m outta here.
Perhaps 25% of the Dutch will take off leaving the country with Goofball Leftists and Jihadist Muslims
to fight it out. I’ll wager the Muslims win. They’ll destroy the place like everything else they have ever touched and then they’ll leave. Guess what? Zero emissions.
If you are saying our politicians and by extension the majority of Canadians are “too stupid to live”, well yes
Since we now have the leading virtue signalling politician in the world they will undoubtedly use any court decision as credibility for their insane views.
Our politicians have no principles so they created something called the “court challenges program” whereby taxpayer money finances left wing challenges to every aspect of civilized life, facilitated by appointing left wing activist judges.
In effect, Liberals have no principles to enact legislation based on their beliefs and instead enable activists to do it for them.
At least former ApAm Harper has the sense to cancel the program but Trudeau reinstated it
Former “PM” Harper
I cannot even guess what autocorrect is attempting to do any more.
Is it Finnish?
The sunny but inept high school drama teacher, he of the flowing hair and history of blackface, who slid into the prime ministership on the coattails of his daddy and maintains his popularity by promising millions of newly printed Canuckbucks to all and sundry, who grins from scandal to scandal, will gladly lose such an environmental lawsuit to show that his green heart is in the right place.
All these “climate justice” cases would be no more than popcorn-time amusement shows if it were not for the fact that win or lose, it’s always the taxpayers who get to pick up the bills. Plus taxes and tips.
There is a world of difference between recognising that people have human rights and recognising that climate change is an imminent threat to those human rights.
Someone should make the argument that renewable energy is a far far worse threat to human rights than fossil fuels ever could be.
In the Supreme Court challenge brought by the provinces against the federal carbon tax, the provinces have to force the feds to prove harm from CO2, and climate change, and prove that CO2 leads to climate change.
Anything less and they are just arguing over taxation jurisdictions, from which there is always one loser.
Good. In that case Canadian companies—the ones which actually produce something—may want to flee to the US. unless, of course, the DNC wins everything. Then th US is doomed.
Your insane are just as bad as our insane
All the jobs will leave NA altogether
When I see the wild eyed certainty when AOC speaks I can only reflect on video evidence from Cambodia, and the CCP Great Leap Forward.
She is indistinguishable from any Marxist cadre, so sure she has the only truth and that any that oppose her are not only wrong but evil.
And she literally knows absolutely nothing
Trump seems to be doing his best to throw this election, something that should be impossible given the outright revolutionary fervor the people propping up Biden radiate every day.
If Biden wins this, trump needs to answer
The same applies to our former environment minister Katherine McKenna
When CO2 and the climate are the topic her breathing deepens, eyes get glassy, face reddens with moisture forming
A revolutionary quite willing to eliminate anyone who opposes her and sacrifice the rest
Incredibly scary people
International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights [It seems not well thought out or edited.]
“Article 14. 2. Everyone charged with a criminal offence shall have the right to be presumed innocent until proved guilty according to law. ”
“Article 15. 1. No one shall be held guilty of any criminal offence on account of any act or omission which did not constitute a criminal offence, under national or international law, at the time when it was committed.”
US constitution does better–Amendment V–“No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of the Grand Jury, except… [miliary/war]” It is clear that many in the press and government don’t know or care about defamation, “”to answer” covers lots of ground, too often ignored. Prove your innocence!
I should have added academia to the defamation charge. I know a fair amount about it there.
Hmm, previous comments vaporized.
Anyway, the concept that things said by our federal govt may come back to bite us is a feature not a bug
They absolutely want the court to hold them to their previous statements as that then absolves them of their actions
“The court made me stick to my principles”.
It’s how liberals operate
Hoist by their own petards!!!
Don’t you love it?
No I don’t
As I explained, this part of the plan
So many public statements of green insanity that they cannot logically argue against case rulings.
It is their goal
From the article: “In Urgenda, the court concluded climate change poses a “real and immediate” threat to the right to life”
The Court is repeating alarmist propaganda. The Court has no evidence to base its conclusion that CO2 is a threat to life.
Whatever the Court used to justify their ruling, it wasn’t based on the science of CO2 interactions with the atmosphere.
Those who sue over Human-caused Climate Change should first be required to establish that Human-caused Climate Change is real.
Courts should not be assuming things not in evidence, and that includes the claim that humans are causing the climate to change because of the burning of fossil fuels. There’s no evidence for it. Claiming there is, shows your ignorance of the situation, or worse.
Tom Abbott wrote, “The Court has no evidence to base its conclusion that CO2 is a threat to life.”
True. But it’s not the first time that courts have been misled by dishonest testimony.
Tom continued, “Those who sue over Human-caused Climate Change should first be required to establish that Human-caused Climate Change is real.”
Wrong. They should be required to show that it is harmful.
Tom continued, “the claim that humans are causing the climate to change because of the burning of fossil fuels. There’s no evidence for it.”
Wrong. There is no legitimate argument about the fact that mankind affects climate, through emissions (GHGs, aerosols/particulates), and other means.
Anyone who commutes between the countryside and a large city can tell you that temperatures inside the city average several degrees warmer than in the countryside, so it is obvious that mankind can and does influence climate.
The effects on the Earth’s radiation balance, from changing GHG levels, are detectable, as well, albeit with more difficulty. It is a scientific certainty that CO2, CFCs, etc. have a modest warming effect at the Earth’s surface, when added to the atmosphere.
If your legal strategy is to argue against that scientific fact, and if the other side is even halfway competent, you will lose in court.
What is not in evidence is the court’s conclusion that manmade climate change is harmful, let alone life-threatening. That claim is false, so that is the claim which you should debunk, in court.
The slight warming we’ve gotten from anthropogenic GHG emissions has not been harmful in the least. Scientists call warm periods “climate optimums,” because they are clearly much better than cold periods.
What’s more, there are thousands of high-quality, peer-reviewed papers, based on competently measured data, showing the large benefits of CO2, and that evidence is much, MUCH higher quality than the speculative predictions of harmful effects, produced by climate activists and their unverified, and unverifiable climate models.
A long time ago I would have readily agreed to eliminate the border between the USA and Canada. Now our Canadian neighbors are behaving strangely. Remember, 80% of Canadians live within 100 miles of the USA border. So why wouldn’t Canadians want it to warm up a little so they could spread out? I have several times kidded about Bob and Doug Mckenzie (got the back bacon on the Coleman, it’s a beauty way to go!). Now I think our Canadian neighbors should find those hosers and get them into politics before it is too late.
Remember Maurice?
Maurice Strong?
As in Uncle Moe to the mindless twit who rules Can Ahh Duh.
So the federal government of Canada is responsible for a large part of the Propaganda and misinformation that has fuelled Gang Greens rise to power .
Most of our federal bureaucracies have been busy producing evidence to suit the desired policies,so if any country deserves to get fouled up by UN Climate Change nonsense,it is Canada.
As a Western Canadian,I no longer care,we will be declaring ourselves an Independent Nation just before Canada reaches Venezuelan Levels of Competence.
We have no choice and this will become very clear quite soon.
Our Eastern Comrades seem to have no values we recognize.
Voting patterns show the obvious and the current government won their minority position by campaigning against the “Evil West”..
Such an inclusive country.
You’d think that the Dutch, of all people, would be sensitive to the evils of judicial corruption and tyranny.
https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/law-and-justice-in-the-third-reich
If courts can be used in the demonization of Jews, they can certainly be used in the demonization of the precious air fertilizer.
Unfortunately, it’s the severely normal Canadians who will bear the brunt of this madness, not the wealthy politicos and their friends in the Green Blob.
It’s easy to fix you can vote to put people in to change the laws. The only question for democratic countries is how far the public let it go before changing votes. At the moment there seems to be a democratic country race to be the world leader of stupid.
A good attorney could ask them how they are going to reduce emissions and how that will have any effect on “climate change” of the phony variety. Then pull out a calculator and watch them scatter like cockroaches, at least until they are able to ban calculators and pencils and backs of envelopes.
These parasites are getting wierder and wierder.
First sentence in the above article: “The Dutch Supreme Court in 2015 ruled that that the Netherlands had until 2020 to reduce CO2 emissions by 25%, a ruling which was upheld in a 2019 appeal.”
So, now that we’re less than 3 months away from the end of CY2020, I wonder what penalty the Netherlands will impose upon itself for failing to satisfy their Supreme Court “ruling”, which seems very likely?
Will 50% of its population turn into tulips?
Will each Dutch citizen have to write out 1000 lines of “Ooops, we should have tried harder”?
Will each Dutch citizen have to fork over 30,000 Euros as a penalty?
Will any housing unit or business/factory location found to still be emitting CO2 now be automatically forfeited to “the State”, or better yet converted to windmill power?
Will government squads come around at midnight to take away the firstborn male in each family?
Inquiring minds what to know.