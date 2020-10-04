Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Prince William demonstrating Prince Charles and Prince Harry are not the only woke British Royal Climate Change Hardliners.
Prince William’s personal warning on ‘drastic’ effects of climate change
Sunday 4 October 2020, 6:59pm
Chris Ship
Prince William has spoken about the dangers of climate change and how it’s a threat on all of our doorsteps – including his own.
The Duke of Cambridge has allowed ITV cameras to follow his environmental work over the past two years and spoke on the Norfolk coast about how rising sea levels will engulf whole communities.
He was speaking on the Sandringham estate, where both he and The Queen have a home.
The Prince warned of a “very drastic” change from rising sea levels caused by melting ice sheets.
“We’ll lose the whole lot and it’ll sweep in and stay. When sea levels rise it will stay. It will not go back out again like everyone thinks it will”.
The consequences he said, in the documentary to be aired on Monday night, will be permanent.
…
William said: “My grandfather, my father have been in the conservation, the environmental work for many years. My grandfather’s well ahead of his time. My father ahead of his time.
“And I really want to make sure that, in twenty years, George doesn’t turn round and say ‘are you ahead of your time?’ Because if he does, we’re too late.”Read more: https://www.itv.com/news/2020-10-04/prince-williams-personal-warning-on-drastic-effects-of-climate-change
I notice when I post articles on Prince Charles, some people express the hope that the British royal succession will skip a generation. The suggestion is Prince William would somehow be a safer pair of hands for the monarchy than Prince Charles.
In my opinion this is likely a false hope. If you dig into some of the things he says, it seems likely Prince William’s views on climate change and many other issues are likely at least as woke and out of touch as the views of his brother Prince Harry and his dad Prince Charles.
29 thoughts on “Prince William’s personal warning on ‘drastic’ effects of climate change”
What a plonker!
Woke and drowsy.
The whole of the Royal Family has been infected with the Woke disease except for Her Majesty the Queen who remains on solid ground.
When you are almost 100 and have lived through what she has, I would think she understands more than most people.
and Princess Anne:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-8531623/Princess-Anne-blasts-brother-Prince-Charles-views-climate-change-veganism.html
You are right. It would be just as well to scrap the whole Royals thing. Don’t take their money or property and don’t even cut off their heads. Just make ’em plain old citizens like everyone else. They each just get one vote like the dustman.
BTW Mike Mann was on “60 Minutes” tonight. Big climate calamity story. Didn’t have the stomach to watch as it promised to be solid propaganda.
I’ve got a cast iron stomach, so I watched it. Someone should publish a complete fact check on the segment, starting with the accuracy claimed for Dr. Hansen’s scenarios. But there is a lot of work there. Maybe best to take Mark Twain’s advice:
Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.
It’s what comes of having a whole class of particularly rich stupid people interbred, and the British royal family are not even English, they are GERMAN.
Sadly it could also be the same lack of genetic diversity in the European Royals, which led to sending 100s of 1000s of perfectly healthy young men to die in the mud of flanders for 4 years.
We need a cull.
I think European royal families have a lot of blood to answer for.
Now they start on the poor, who can’t afford to heat their houses now, never mind after they jack up the prices another 25%.
The current bunch are German-Cypriots. But that didn’t stop the “Battenbergs” from changing their name in WW1.
Whenever I bump into people making these kind of statements I just act really impressed and ask them to name specifically what piece of science helped them to form their opinion. Did they read the research? even the abstract will do, and who wrote the paper?
I would love to find a journalist capable of doing the same thing, because invariably their “shoulders back” virtuous lecturing degenerates into meaningless repetition of something they heard somewhere.
William said: “My grandfather, my father have been in the conservation, the environmental work for many years. My grandfather’s well ahead of his time. My father ahead of his time.
Too bad none of them have any knowledge of ecology or any other science topic they might understand what they are talking about.
Again the world is so scientific literate, the end result is the mess we are in now.
I reached that sane conclusion about the younger princes some time ago after reading some other nonsense William wrote.
Clearly if we can figure it out, the Queen has as well. And I’m pretty sure she’s been holding out so that none of these nitwits ruin the throne.
Looks like she’s run out of time. My condolences to our cousins on Airstrip One.
Just because they are “woke”, the Bolsheviks won’t spare the House of Windsor any more than they spared the Romanovs.
More and more curious about the Darwin award overdue for Royals, I checked the archives, which clearly show the Philip & co brigade was already senile in 1988..
This one from the Mikado “is on the list, it never shall be missed”..
“I must confess that I am tempted to ask for reincarnation as a particularly deadly virus.
In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, in order to contribute something to solve overpopulation.”
In 2020 the BBC (BS broadcasting co) have been hammering on all year about “the deadly virus”, to scare the living sh..ts out of all the commoners, and gov.uk to hit them with 10 grand fines if they disobey the Diktat.
Bojo got the virus, so maybe he’s the true rcincarnation of stupidity with Charles just blowing hot air cos he hasn’t been lucky enough to catch the wuflu too.
Charles did have it but so mildly he hardly noticed.
The Queen failed to protect her people from the loss of sovereignty that occurred when the U.K. joined the EU.
Sadly, she is dozy too but at least she keeps quiet.
Prince Albert was the last member of the Royal Family to have a brain and he married in.
Oh well,I guess most of the Commonwealth have already recognized Queen Elizabeth will be the last.
These elite little clusters are all the same really..”I am a genius cause mommy says so and everybody agrees”
Who cares what inbreds think?
The vast majority of Canadians do not know that Elizabeth Regina is the head of the Canadian royal family. link
It amuses me that Canadians aren’t allowed to take a British title but we can still have a queen.
Anyway, the crazy royals can do what they like and Canadians will ignore them.
The Statue of Liberty has had no problem keeping her toes out of the water for over 130 years. I look at century old and recent photos of the pedestal and I cannot discern a change in the water level. Shouldn’t this be a useful indicator of sea level rise? I’m no scientist but seriously why is there no detectable rise in sea level?
So sad that there’s nobody in Firm other than the Queen, that has a live brain cell. The rest of them are right plonkers … must be the inbreeding !
East Anglia has been subsiding for generations.
The cutting and burning of peat is a contributing factor.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/229405705_Subsidence_and_degradation_of_agricultural_peatlands_in_the_Fenlands_of_Norfolk_UK
My family has lived there for over 400 years.
Longer than this group of Royals.
Seas have been rising since the end of the last glaciation.
The rate of change of sea rise has not changed, it just keeps rising independent of us.
Except for our farming practices.
The ‘answer’ is, and remains, adaptation.
Putting in solar panels in foggy Norfolk is a fools errand.
Unlike the US contributors, I have a soft spot for the Monarchy, as long as they keep out of politics.
Retrofitting homes against cold is a great idea.
For the rest , make sure your base load power is on line.
Otherwise the country will be impoverished.
The poor will be the ones to suffer, not the monarchy.
Queen’s greatest enemies are her family.
They alone will destroy the reign the House of Windsor.
Wokey brokey royals in the making . . .
Queen was smart enough to keep her mouth shut for almost 70 years!
Yawn…more irrelevancy from the irrelevant.
I see Prince William has had Sir David Attenborough hanging around with their kids, even giving little Prince George a fossilized shark tooth. And all the kids, cute as puppies, asking him questions that they just released on TV. Sadly, all the kids and grandkids, including Philip and Charlie have been drinking the Koolaid. It is also Gov’t policy, so they can speak out about it without crossing Gov’t lines. The Queen at least doesn’t go out of her way to say anything much on this subject, except maybe to be good stewards of the Earth. That probably says a lot, although she is tight lipped about a lot of things. I suspect she smells a rat with all this climate BS, having lived for so long. Most older people have experienced climate cycles and have acquired some wisdom along the way. Which makes me wonder how Philip went so far off the rails, but then many of them like Attenborough and Prince Philip go on more about loss of biodiversity than climate change, or at least they did the last 40 years. And that might be more of a problem when we see the conversion of prime high value jungle habitat converted to Palm plantations on a massive scale which the EU supported until recently. It’s unfortunate all this gets wrapped into ‘climate’ because many of us here also lament the loss of biodiversity. We all want a healthy non polluting civilization on this planet.
At a time when the world is heading into recession and possibly conflict its overtime for a personal warning to the royal families and others who support the great reset on the ‘drastic’ effects of climate change lies being spread by our fear mongering liar press.
Speak the truth or be forever condemned for being part of the problem…
I was hoping that only prince Charles is a lefty idiot. This is the end of the British monarchy as we know it. From a strong supporter of British monarchy I am in the wilderness now.
Shame, no leadership or courage. Another loser in the mist. The only ally is Trump and Mother Nature now
Sad, from a strong supporter of the royal family to nothing now. Australia will became a republic after Queen,s death. We will get more woke politicians as presidents. Double wammy, no more independent checks.