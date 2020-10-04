Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Prince William demonstrating Prince Charles and Prince Harry are not the only woke British Royal Climate Change Hardliners.

Prince William’s personal warning on ‘drastic’ effects of climate change

Sunday 4 October 2020, 6:59pm

Chris Ship

Prince William has spoken about the dangers of climate change and how it’s a threat on all of our doorsteps – including his own.

The Duke of Cambridge has allowed ITV cameras to follow his environmental work over the past two years and spoke on the Norfolk coast about how rising sea levels will engulf whole communities.

He was speaking on the Sandringham estate, where both he and The Queen have a home.

The Prince warned of a “very drastic” change from rising sea levels caused by melting ice sheets.

“We’ll lose the whole lot and it’ll sweep in and stay. When sea levels rise it will stay. It will not go back out again like everyone thinks it will”.

The consequences he said, in the documentary to be aired on Monday night, will be permanent.

…

William said: “My grandfather, my father have been in the conservation, the environmental work for many years. My grandfather’s well ahead of his time. My father ahead of his time.

“And I really want to make sure that, in twenty years, George doesn’t turn round and say ‘are you ahead of your time?’ Because if he does, we’re too late.”