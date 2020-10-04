NYT Admits WHO Coronavirus Travel Advice “was about politics and economics more than public health”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; A rare admission from New York Times that defying expert advice, and closing borders in the face of the Covid outbreak was the right thing to do. According to the NYT, the World Health Organization’s bad advice was based on politics, economics and speculative mathematical models not based on real world data, which turned out to be deeply flawed.

BEHIND THE CURVE

SKI, PARTY, SEED A PANDEMIC: THE TRAVEL RULES THAT LET COVID-19 TAKE FLIGHT

By Selam Gebrekidan, Katrin Bennhold, Matt Apuzzo and David D. Kirkpatrick

The World Health Organization said open borders would help fight disease. Experts, and a global treaty, emphatically agreed. But the scientific evidence was never behind them.

…

When the coronavirus emerged in China in January, the World Health Organization didn’t flinch in its advice: Do not restrict travel.

But what is now clear is that the policy was about politics and economics more than public health.

Public health records, scores of scientific studies and interviews with more than two dozen experts show the policy of unobstructed travel was never based on hard science. It was a political decision, recast as health advice, which emerged after a plague outbreak in India in the 1990s. By the time Covid-19 surfaced, it had become an article of faith.

“It’s part of the religion of global health: Travel and trade restrictions are bad,” said Lawrence O. Gostin, a professor of global health law at Georgetown University who helped write the global rules known as the International Health Regulations. “I’m one of the congregants.”

Covid-19 has shattered that faith. Before the pandemic, a few studies had demonstrated that travel restrictions delayed, but did not stop, the spread of SARS, pandemic flu and Ebola. Most, however, were based on mathematical models. No one had collected real-world data. The effect of travel restrictions on the spread of the latest coronavirus is still not understood.

…

As scientists worldwide race to make a vaccine, understanding the role of travel in a pandemic — and what types of restrictions could prove effective — is also critical, if likely to take much longer. This month, the W.H.O. began another review of the international health regulations.

Dr. Heymann, who helped shape the last revision, acknowledges that the current regulations “are not fit for purpose on travel and trade.”

“More and more,” Dr. Heymann said, “we’re understanding that there are some times when travel and trade might need to be restricted.”

…