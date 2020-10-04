NYT Admits WHO Coronavirus Travel Advice “was about politics and economics more than public health”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart; A rare admission from New York Times that defying expert advice, and closing borders in the face of the Covid outbreak was the right thing to do. According to the NYT, the World Health Organization’s bad advice was based on politics, economics and speculative mathematical models not based on real world data, which turned out to be deeply flawed.
BEHIND THE CURVE
SKI, PARTY, SEED A PANDEMIC: THE TRAVEL RULES THAT LET COVID-19 TAKE FLIGHT
By Selam Gebrekidan, Katrin Bennhold, Matt Apuzzo and David D. Kirkpatrick
The World Health Organization said open borders would help fight disease. Experts, and a global treaty, emphatically agreed. But the scientific evidence was never behind them.
…
When the coronavirus emerged in China in January, the World Health Organization didn’t flinch in its advice: Do not restrict travel.
But what is now clear is that the policy was about politics and economics more than public health.
Public health records, scores of scientific studies and interviews with more than two dozen experts show the policy of unobstructed travel was never based on hard science. It was a political decision, recast as health advice, which emerged after a plague outbreak in India in the 1990s. By the time Covid-19 surfaced, it had become an article of faith.
“It’s part of the religion of global health: Travel and trade restrictions are bad,” said Lawrence O. Gostin, a professor of global health law at Georgetown University who helped write the global rules known as the International Health Regulations. “I’m one of the congregants.”
Covid-19 has shattered that faith. Before the pandemic, a few studies had demonstrated that travel restrictions delayed, but did not stop, the spread of SARS, pandemic flu and Ebola. Most, however, were based on mathematical models. No one had collected real-world data. The effect of travel restrictions on the spread of the latest coronavirus is still not understood.
…
As scientists worldwide race to make a vaccine, understanding the role of travel in a pandemic — and what types of restrictions could prove effective — is also critical, if likely to take much longer. This month, the W.H.O. began another review of the international health regulations.
Dr. Heymann, who helped shape the last revision, acknowledges that the current regulations “are not fit for purpose on travel and trade.”
“More and more,” Dr. Heymann said, “we’re understanding that there are some times when travel and trade might need to be restricted.”
…Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/30/world/europe/ski-party-pandemic-travel-coronavirus.html
The rest of the NYT article is well worth a read, it provides a lot of context to their assertion the WHO made a scientifically unsound call.
President Trump likely saved countless lives, by closing the US border to China in early February, against WHO advice – advice we now know was deeply flawed. Even slowing a dangerous disease down saves lives, by reducing the risk of overwhelming hospital and medical services.
At the time of the border closure, President Trump faced widespread criticism, including an attack from Democrat candidate Joe Biden, who accused Trump of “Xenophobia”.
While I applaud the New York Times admitting the WHO let everyone down, I would have been more impressed had NYT taken an extra step, and discussed the implications of this revelation for US policy.
Politicians who advocate placing blind faith in experts, without demanding a personal review and evaluating the evidence for themselves, leave their nations at the mercy of groupthink, institutional incompetence and hidden agendas, as the shameful exposure of the WHO’s inept handling of Covid-19 has demonstrated.
Ghalfrunt should be along soon with a well-worn timeline to contradict this rare veritas from the Times. I’d just like to preemptively add my own well-worn 2 cents to address it:
and then:
Thanks for the invite! But here’s a better investigation
Biden is now in favor of banning air travel then.
Scissor
October 4, 2020 at 6:24 am
It is Biden showing clearly that he is siding with the criminals.
Banning air travel when that is not needed is pretty damaging … for the recovery of the economy and the way of life.
And that comes from the guy who stood by the criminals in support against such banning when desperately needed.
Banning of air travel at that early time really really saved a lot of lives.
It was an act of isolation and quarantining against a very fatal infection condition.
As you may know this did not work against the non fatal COVID-19, the pandemic one, but it did help with containing the further spreading of the very fatal “COVID-19”, the non pandemic one and one that was very “discriminatory”… completely different from the non fatal COVID-19 of this novel corona virus infection.
The fatal one was not with any high or meaningful epidemic vector penetration in consideration of population, but still dangerous at any little extra penetrations, as it being too fatal.
Proper isolation and quarantining of the most vulnerable from such condition will be effective, and in the case of proposition of global travel and such spreading means… that where it must have started.
But you see, the criminals were not happy with it, then.
No wonder they were so aggressive and mad at DJT, the POTUS.
And in some places, the proper isolation and quarantining it will have got better results, if criminals in charge, did not mess around by intentionally subjecting groups of people, the most vulnerable, to extra exposure to such a dangerous fatal condition.
And no wondering with whole this mess of induced insane inflation of numbers, as to keep people still in a panic stasis… and destroy the beauty of their lives, unnecessarily.
But hey, any one, in the end of the day, can see it and view it whatever way it likes to, or wants to…
but remember if these criminals are for real, remember… you not gone yet the half way through… with this madness.
So far you gone through the pain of “viral infection-“disease”‘ panic and all its destructive consequences.
Hopefully it does not get to the point of a similar outcome in consideration of a
“bacterial infection-“disease”” panic.
Very highly possible.
Especially when you keep hearing for further lock downs and banning of air travel.
This in my part, as put, is in the means of being really really serious.
I was watching Chris Wallace this morning, thinking “he’s now as bad as the NYT”. Turns out, NYT is covering WHO scandal, Mr. Wallace not so much. He’s now worse than NYT, a very low bar.
Good job posting this report, Eric. I see a h/t to Breitbart News, and the amazing thing to me is that Andrew Breitbart is a better reporter, although deceased for some years now, than anyone at the NYT, CNN, WP, AP, etc. The inspiration Andrew left hopefully continues for many more years.
Unfortunately, he now votes demo☭rat.
Not only does he vote Demo in each election, he also votes hundreds of times.
Scissor, I presume you are talking about Chrissy Wallace and not Andrew Breitbart? Walk toward the fire. Don’t worry about what they call you.
Andrew is dead, his votes are all Democrat now.
Only 2% of positive Covid-19 tests turn fatal. (ECDC)
58% recover from it.
Over 40% of positive tests never get sick enough to be captured as data by the medical system, doctor, clinic, etc. (WHO)
115,475,943 tested
8,903,548 positives
7.7%
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#testing_testsperformed
(7.7% * 2.0% = .154% death/tested)
No worse than a seasonal flu.
80% of deaths are in the 65+ demographic half of them in NYC and surrounding states.
2.8 MILLION people die every year in the US.
Six times as many people die from heart attacks and cancer.
What a pathetic excuse for a “deadly” pandemic.
Scam-demic is more like it.
The fatalities, as we all know, have been inflated by comorbidities.
Japan has the highest percentage of 65+, 27%, in the world yet just barely 1,500 deaths.
What do they know/do that the rest of the world does not?
Won’t see the above in the lying, fact free, fake news MSM.
WHO (and China) is responsible for the high mortality caused by ventilators and the consequent ensuing panic that enveloped the world.
How China and the WHO created mass ventilator hysteria
https://jordanschachtel.substack.com/p/first-choice-how-china-and-the-who
So why did doctors in Spain, Italy and NYC (places with high mortalities) follow WHO advice and rush to early intubation contrary to well established clinical practice? At least in the US it was due to its market driven approach to medicine that channels patients into clinical pathways that are unable to deal with new diseases. If the astute and ethical NYC doctor Kyle-Sidell hadn’t blown the whistle with his video, no telling how many more thousands would have died.
COVID-19: All the wrong moves in all the wrong places
https://stke.sciencemag.org/content/13/649/eabe4242?utm_campaign=toc_signaling_2020-09-15&et_rid=687438071&et_cid=3502552
But Germany (low covid mortality) had its act together and didn’t fall for it.
https://twitter.com/RS_Eng_Brain/status/1311652972397572102
Of the controlled [intubated] Covid-19 patients, only between 20 and 50 percent have survived so far. If that is the case, we must ask: is this due to the severity and course of the disease itself, or perhaps to the preferred method of treatment? When we read the first studies and reports from China and Italy, we immediately wondered why they were intubated so often. This contradicted our clinical experience with viral pneumonia.
http://www.rubikon.news/artikel/fatale-therapie (German)
Last paragraph should be blockquote.
icisil
October 4, 2020 at 7:48 am
“COVID-19: All the wrong moves in all the wrong places”
Intentionally as planed, managed through a strict of “all to “play” the same” script.
The evidence is there, as the script happens to be in the record… clear and sound.
I understand that in NYC hospitals were paid $40,000 per patient placed in a ventilator. That is a very large incentive to use them and to ask for as many as they could get. About $500m actually.
The problem was the early misdiagnosis of SARS-Cov-2 infection as a lung disease. The “lung disease” part of the symptoms is just as in 1918-19: a result of the immune system over-reacting to the presence of a novel coronavirus.
If they had, instead of ventilators, placed people on 5% molecular hydrogen most of those going into hospital would have had a good chance to come out the front door instead of the back. H2 directly impedes the cytokine storm and patients receiving it (advanced cases) find their pain is gone and breathing returns almost to normal in 9 hours.
The incompetence and malpractice goes way beyond the WHO. Next up is the idea that you are not able to fend off the virus if you ave not had a vaccine. What about the 50% of Americans who are T-cell immune due to previous coronavirus infections from the common cold? The gold-digging continues.
The countries with the best track record on coronavirus are all deeply familiar with China as well as having learned lessons from SARS.
It is mind blowing that some of China’s close neighbours have the best record, by far, on coronavirus. They also managed to keep going without the draconian lock downs that have been ineffective elsewhere. link High on the list of reasons for their success is decisive border control.
President Trump was absolutely correct when he said the pandemic would have been much worse under a Biden administration.
I will say again, this is mainly a city disease. It is easily spread within overcrowded, dirty cities whose people could care less about these things until it hits them in the face and then they kick and scream looking to blame some else for their plight.
It just seems like yesterday that all this happened and the medical experts globally were saying that closing borders would actually speed up the virus spread, and that it was just xenophobia and racism to close any borders. Especially with China. It was all total BS from day 1, and it still feels like they may be even more off the rails since with how they handled everything, including Hydroxychloroquine. Or how they calculated Covid deaths, and what happened in NYC with nursing homes, or some Governors just enacting any restrictions on any human activity they wished. But the rules didn’t apply to them.
Or that masks would not only do no good, but maybe even make things worse. I vividly remember the US Surgeon General and many other medical experts including Dr. Fauci holding out that opinion on masks for several weeks, and now you are under arrest if you don’t wear a mask in some jurisdictions. I have lost faith in the ‘authorities’ especially when they get special powers under emergency conditions. I never saw that coming, that medical emergencies could be used to control populations so thoroughly and severely. Including just shutting down economies and peoples livelihoods without regards to consequences. We are still in shock and those effects are probably yet to materialize in the economy as millions of people were just steam rolled and bulldozed out of the way. And others just got paid to stay home, or don’t pay your rent and no evection either. How is small business supposed to stay alive, as there is little relief for many in this major category of the economy.
Which makes me very nervous about how they deal with the climate ’emergencies’ that have been declared. Hopefully this negates any future attempt to control society for whatever a climate emergency may mean. People will soon have emergency fatigue so I doubt you will be able to take such drastic measures to curb climate change. This will probably be a slow motion train wreck as they slowly curb out rights and freedoms regarding energy usage for everything we need to keep a modern world functioning. This is just the warm up act for what is coming, if some get their way. We can’t let that happen again, not without a fight.
Funny how no one talks about ventilator shortages anymore.
WHO did exactly what its Chinese owners told them to do, and still are. Nothing other than lies comes out of anything controlled by CCP. Just look to disney, nba,nfl,”news media” and all of holleeweird. All totally owned by CCP, totally controlled by CCP.
It really is irrelevant what Trump did or didn’t do. The Democrats were going to blame him for every death regardless. Not true of course, but in a propaganda war, truth is the first casualty.
Now they are blaming him for the worst economy in 80 years. Again not true, but the Democrats are relying on people not realizing all the economy destroying shutdowns and restrictions (except international travel) were done by governors and mayors. In the US federal republic system laid out in the Constitution, powers not assigned to the Feds belongs to the States or rights reserved to the People. As such, public health decisions and restriction on business activity and public functions are largely the domain of the States. The feds provide guidelines, and it is left to the states to interpret and implement as they see fit. That why there was was a spectrum reponse between what South Dakota did and what New York continues to do.
Yet once again, the Dems will blames Trump for everything “bad” whether he had a hand in it or not. All effective propaganda depends on effective control of most or all of the media to work, and the Dems control most of the media that people consume. Eventually though there will be an accounting for Governors Cuomo of New York, Whitmer of Michigan, and Murphy of NewJersey because the glaring differences in death rates between those state and other Red States is just too different to ignore and not chock up to very poor decision under their signatures in the first several months of the outbreak.
Now of course Joe Biden says Trump should have a national shutdowns and national mask mandates. That disregards the fact the President doesn’t have that authority. Dems hate the points of comparisons that arise between Red states governance and Blue states governance, and they simply want to erase that by implementing the equality of Blue state-style misery for all. Equality of misery is of course one of the key traits of socialists and their urge and compulsion to rule and dictate people’s lives.
“speculative mathematical models”, that sounds familar
The truth is getting its pants on. Mandela was right to have a Truth and Reconciliation Court in South Africa. We need one for the UN agencies and the paid media.
NYT blowing smoke , divert attention away from truth of Plandemic.