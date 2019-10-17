Furious Farmers Defy Army Roadblocks in Dutch Anti-Green Protest

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Farmers in the Netherlands have reacted with fury to government demands they cull their herds to help Holland meet their nitrogen emission targets.
Incredible Pictures: Thousands of Tractors Shut Down Highways in Farmer’s Anti-Green Madness Protest
Thousands of farmers shut down highways in a go-slow protest converging on the Dutch capital Monday, as they protested being victimised by a government trying to meet European Union emissions laws by cracking down on agriculture.
The day of protest is the thirds of its kind and follows another at the start of October. At the time, Dutch media reported the protests were against a call by the government that herds of animals reared for food should be culled so the nation could meet its European Union-imposed nitrogen emission targets.
The Dutch police and army, on the instructions of the centrist-globalist prime minister Mark Rutte, attempted to shut down the main roads leading into the capital Wednesday, but using the off-road capabilities afforded by driving a tractor, the protestors simply drove around the blockades, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports. Rutte called on farmers to “keep the peace” and follow the instructions of police.
…Read more (Lots of pictures): https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/10/16/incredible-pictures-thousands-of-tractors-shut-down-highways-in-farmers-anti-green-madness-protest/
Telling farmers to cull herds built up over generations, destroy their own livelihoods, just to please some bureaucrats in the EU and meet absurd nitrogen emission targets. Yep, that was always going to work.
The EU nitrogen targets are a heavy handed out of touch bureaucratic effort to tell farmers how to manage their fields. Just as it was in Soviet times, city based EUSSR bureaucrats believe they have a much better understanding of farming than the people who actually work the land, and have no qualms about setting unrealisable targets and making unreasonable demands.
44 thoughts on “Furious Farmers Defy Army Roadblocks in Dutch Anti-Green Protest”
It’s hard to imagine anything making them more angry, except perhaps taking their AM radios.
You have limited imagination. Many things are likely to make them angry but threatening their livelihoods is a lot more dangerous than taking their AM radios.
Note that the NY times ran this story, but took it from their website soon after.
It also seems to me that both the EU and the Dutch government are insane!
Nice ad hominem dude.
Any politician can calculate a number. It takes a farmer to show him just how big sh*tload that is.
Typical politician: to stop protests from heading to the capital they block the road… as if farmers needs roads to drive tractors. It’s an indication of how utterly out-of-touch these idiots are.
Where will the govenment workers get their near from? All imported right? Because other countries can do.as they please, yet dutch farmers have to save the planet themselves 😐 Honestly This is all very depressing now… The greens have mass media and try to control everything, all while the common man/woman have to suffer the constant climate change rubbish. The u.n. and ipcc are cancerous, they fly and drive everywhere, they even gave the recent ice levels report from Monaco 😐 Wasting our tax money on ugly windfarms etc etc.. Its boring and depressing.
I hope the police realize that with some of the four wheel drive tractors in that parade, up and over was another completely viable alternative at the road block.
Way to go farmers!!!
Meanwhile, North Dakota farmers who were accused of contributing to the global warming suffered an early nasty blizzard that destroyed crops and caused general havoc. At least the warming could be warming, you know. That was and IS the theory, no matter how much the cult tries to lie its way out. We want our promised warming, Michael Mann, and we want it NOW!
We want our warming, MANN! We Want IT Now!!!
Very tee-shirtable!!! Thank you, Sheri!!
The analogy to the USSR is right on the spot. EU bureaucrats are the equivalent of the old politburo
Nitrogen leeching into deep reservoirs flowing underground to the ocean from the southern alps in New Zealand is a becoming a real problem. What was pure drinking water, the best available, is now becoming of great concern. Applied fertilizer during rapid dairy farming expansion is a real problem.
How to address it is the key question.
Dairy farming in NZ ALPS?
Must be pretty good farmers over the ditch. We use mostly flat ground here.
Nope. The water from the alps flows underground through wide alluvial plains to the sea. The nitrogen contamination occurs on the plains.
“Applied fertilizer during rapid dairy farming expansion is a real problem.”
You apply fertilizer to cows? I learn something new every day.
My very first thought in the ’90s when Global Warming started to become an issue about curbing world-wide CO2 emissions was, “Who’s army is going to force people to stop burning things? Fire is the hallmark of our species, and we have to stop using it? You’ve got to be kidding.” Well they’re not kidding and resistance is going to happen when they actually try to legislate this crap.
The Russians are also joining the “party”….the anti-Green Party……
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/russia-scraps-carbon-trading-system-pollution-penalties-after-uproar-businesses
Looks like it’s time for someone to post some of those “You have two cows. Under Socialism ….” analogies.
(Maybe we need a new one for “Under Environmentalism, you just “bought the farm””?)
Farmers are realists.
Greta’s plan (‘climate’ emergency …. Dutch implementation …. Forced Dutch CO2 emissions, 95% by 2050 … that will require shutting down country and agriculture industry for no purpose
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-netherlands-climatechange-law/dutch-parliament-to-set-target-of-95-percent-co2-reduction-by-2050-idUSKBN1JN1X5
THE HAGUE (Reuters) – The Dutch parliament will approve a law requiring the Netherlands to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 95 percent by 2050, compared with the level in 1990, lawmakers representing 75 percent of the seats in the Dutch Lower House said on Wednesday.
The law also targets a 49 percent reduction in emissions by 2030, and requires the electricity supply to become carbon neutral by 2050.
The proposed bill, expected to come into effect next year, did not give an estimate for the cost of reaching the goals, nor an indication of how they might be achieved.
Windmills!!! The Dutch have been using them for centuries.
The obvious failure of such a law will ultimately lead to the Brussels’s Marxists demanding the European governments then abolish private farming and enter into collectivization of farms and agricultural holdings when they face the stiffest resistance to their thinly-veiled Marxist demands.
We know how they think because that’s exactly what Stalin did starting 1928 when the Moscow’s communists were unhappy with rural farmers from the Ukraine to the Urals not giving up their grain harvests essentially for free to the city workers and urban dwellers. The effect of the collectivization efforts was of course opposite of what was the stated intent. The outcome was control of the rural population (aka, the peasants, which today’s Leftists see these Dutch farmers in the same way) and smashing their resistance to centralized control, through control of the then limited food supplies, with the outcome being mass starvation.
History will repeat itself for Europe with Brussels being the Moscow of 100 years ago if the people stand idly by whilst the power hungry Marxists there scheme their coming plunder of the West’s energy and now clearly their domestic food production.
What if Dutch farmers went on strike?
Seriously, just how utterly stupid are those politicians, that they don’t have even a faint idea of how agriculture works?
The widespread conflict and violence that is coming fast is the result of bone-headed politicians listening to and believing lunatic fairy tales about how the climate works. When society starts to break down, the politicians will blame their victims for the disorder and cease only when they are swept from office or defenestrated by the angry voters.
“…when society breaks down…” Thats what Leftists want.
I don’t know what the Dutch translation is for “Can you eat Cucks?”, but their farmers have clearly woken up and may know the answer.
(Perhaps “Let them eat Cucks” is the answer).
The people want green, not Green, including rumors of ozone holes, obfuscation and shared environmental disruption, prophecies of catastrophic anthropogenic global warming, and other industry maneuvers. They are anti-Greeen with a capital “G”, and pro-green… life.
These great farmers know that when push comes to squeeze then lily-livered politicians, like their farm animals, are just full of pi$$ and wind, and they will capitulate.
More power to these farmers 🙂
Instead of FF of A, future farmers of America it is FF of N, it is furious farmers of Netherlands.
Everyone wants to save the world until they are asked to actually do something contrary to their lifestyle instead of just agreeing. This, along with the yellow vests, are just the beginning of push backs. Did they really believe it possible for people to forgo their standard of living for some unproven theory? I’m waiting for people to actually start challenging the AGW dogma instead of believing it because the MSM and politicians say so.
So here we have Dutch farmers and livestock owners protesting government policies that were being driven down from Brussels EU bureaucrats. This Dutch farmers protest is a loosely organized, grassroots (bottom-up organized) protest. Those are the hardest for governments to deal with since there is no one organizing voice.
France had its Yellow Vest, aka gilets jaunes, protests that started in November 2018… that also was originally the rural folks upset at proposed fuel tax hikes. The gilets jaunes movement eventually morphed into protesting a lot of other things, but the original trigger were the EU’s Climate Change policies from Brussels to cause Macron’s government to propose the higher fuel taxes that would severely penalize France’s rural dwellers.
What was considered “unique” about the gilets jaunes protest movement for France was that it was a grass roots, bottom-up protest. Macron finally had to concede by delaying and then cancelling the fuel tax increase, although the protest was also wanting his resignation that didn’t happen obviously.
These governments do not know how to handle these grassroots protests. These grassroots protests are a far more serious threat to elitist’s attempts at globalization and control of the populace through energy and food production than the stupid childish XR gluing themselves to trains and streets and looking like idiots to the world. We saw similar grassroots uprisings in the US with the Tea Party movement in 2009-2010, that helped turn the House of representatives back to Republican control.
Except for Germany where German’s simply rolled over for their government’s two decades-long destruction of domestic farming/food production and outsourcing their agriculture produce needs to other countries, there are lessons occurring everywhere that the Socialists are ignoring in their quest for globalization of the Marxist policies.
The Brussels Marxists simply seem to think the rest of Europe would follow like Germans did. To the east, Hungary’s President Orbán has recently threatened use of force to stop Syrian War migrants flowing from Turkey into central Europe, that has probably also set off alarm bells for the Brussels Marxist bureaucrats.
Now with the UK maybe in the final stages of Brexit, the EU is actually looking shakier than it did during the Greek financial crisis.
And the in the US, the Democrat’s demand for economically destructive Green New Deal destruction of affordable energy will likely end up re-electing Donald Trump.
Somewhere you think they have clue light turn on. But unlikely.
These Global Warming nuts need to starve in the dark.
“The EU nitrogen targets are a heavy handed out of touch bureaucratic effort to tell farmers how to manage their fields. Just as it was in Soviet times, city based EUSSR bureaucrats believe they have a much better understanding of farming than the people who actually work the land, and have no qualms about setting unrealisable targets and making unreasonable demands.”
The same is true of city-dweller environmentalists who never spent one day in the hot sun tending plants. They think they know the best way to grow crops. In fact, the only time they ever stayed in the hot sun was probably on days they want a tan. All the other times, they spend pent up in a concrete enclave where the food just magically appears even when it is not in season.
Cull your farm animals to satisfy EU loonocrats dictats?
What is this, the Dutch Delinquisition?
As for the police road blocks and brain dead Extinct Rebels, in the famous words of the one time Governor of New South Wales, “run the bastards over”.
I was there yesterday in The Hague, the farners respected the road blocks.
Btw it was a police road block, but military trucks were provided to block The Hague city center entry for agricultural vehicles. As police did not have the needed equipment themselves.
It eas a nice oarty with overwhelming support from the “towns people”.
Just try to take away a subsidy or tariff protection though and there will be instant revolution.
What is the carbon footprint of a bonfire?
Q. Why are politicians brains worth so much more that farmers brains?
A. Politicians brains of course.
Do you realize how many politicians you need to make up a kilo of brains?
1,000 would be my guess.
or did you mean a kilogram of brains?
Och munn, It’s NOT ONLY in the Netherlands, but also in Germany,and to some extent, here in the UK, that we have to comply with lot of this nonsense: partially OK in terms of soil-borne pollution via run-off into streams, BUT farmers generally wouldn’t want to be wasting their valuable fertiliser resources. Catch & Hammer the cowboys, OK, but not rule with a heavy fist. Seasons ( Note: – not climate) change annually and to set operations by a calendar date is just nonsense. Reminiscences of a soviet era etc etc as mentioned all above.
Nitrogen emissions?
I have no idea. Three quarters of the atmosphere is nitrogen. There are lots of nitrogen fixing plants. Maybe those plants should become illegal.
It sounds like ‘carbon pollution’ which is a dog whistle for atmospheric CO2. ie. complete BS propaganda
Here is the real story: the Dutch are already at or below the EU target levels!!\
Have been since a few years after a 25% decline in less than a decade.
So there is no crisis. That is the sick part of this shit show.
But the stupid politicians do not have relevant degrees, so they did not understand the RIVM data.
I’m sorry but even with a non-Beta degree or non-university degree: how can you NOT understand the basics???
You see, at the same time, they had a related law kicked out by the supreme court (RvS). That was a typical NL law that was aimed at allowing certain officials to grant permits to simply circumvent all rules (unnecessary because NH3 was already declining enough.
But they thought they really needed that.
And apparently some idiot lawyer changed the limit per hectare from ca. 30 kg per hectare to 1 GRAM per hectare! An issue with a few zero’s….
Maths is difficult.
But anyways, it was destroyed by the RvS. So now the stupid politicians thought they had an issue, oblivious to the fact that the RIVM data showed that the goal had already been achieved!
Calling upon science, which they do not understand, and after ordering the ‘independant’ (scientific) RIVM to shut up and follow their marching orders, they decided that a lot had to be done.
Because there is a CRISIS! (There isn’t but, you know alphas).
So they decided to withdraw (unilaterally) any permit already granted to farmers. At least any space ‘not used yet’. Oddly enough that pissed of the farmers (…).
So you have a permit for 100 cows, but you only have 70, natural growth in existing stables will bring that to 80 soon, and you have the permit for 100 because you are going to replace your stables to newer and slightly bigger ones. And the bank wants to see a permit before you get the loan, so you have the permit,
OK?
And then the government suddenly pulls the plug. That is unlawful, and they would lose in the courts in say 5 years time, but by then you are bankrupt!
Hence the farmers are pissed.
People like me have been working on it and a presentation by experts in parliament left the politicians in great confusion.
They had just been told that their suppositions as to the technical details were wrong (no crisis, models are wrong by 30% at national level and locally up to 100%, etc) and the second group were the lawyers, who explained that the actions they were taking would not stand up in court (true, but only after many years of litigation).
So that is what happened.
We’ll hear on December 1st what the next plan is. some of the politicians have now been educated, but it’s a long road ahead because it seems we have to start with the basics.
How can you NOT understand this:
https://www.rivm.nl/sites/default/files/2018-11/grafiek%20bijstelling%20ammoniakuitstoot%20groot.jpg
(the dotted line is the EU-limit.)
I hope they have read my posts and similar explanation by people who have actual relevant degrees from the world’s top 50 universities.
If not, well …
Now can any of you explain why Brexit is a bad idea?