Germany Ditches Climate Energy Efficiency to Combat Coronavirus

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pushing a simple and likely effective strategy to combat indoor Coronavirus spread; open the window.

But nobody is talking about what letting all the heat out through open windows will do to winter energy demand, and the pressure this will place on already financially stressed German families suffering energy poverty, thanks to Coronavirus lockdowns and Merkel’s failed Energiewende.

Germans embrace fresh air to ward off coronavirus

Angela Merkel says ventilation may be one of cheapest and most effective ways of containing virus

Kate Connolly in Berlin

Thu 1 Oct 2020 00.18 AEST

Ventilating rooms has been added to the German government’s formula for tackling coronavirus, in refreshing news for the country’s air hygiene experts who have been calling for it to become official for months.

The custom is something of a national obsession, with many Germans habitually opening windows twice a day, even in winter. Often the requirement is included as a legally binding clause in rental agreements, mainly to protect against mould and bad smells.

But while some people may dismiss the method as primitive, “it may be one of the cheapest and most effective ways” of containing the spread of the virus, Angela Merkel insisted on Tuesday.

The German chancellor explained that the government’s guidelines to tackle the virus, encapsulated in the acronym AHA, which stands for distancing, hygiene and face coverings, will be extended to become AHACL. The “C” stands for the government’s coronavirus warning app, and “L” for Lüften or airing a room.

“Regular impact ventilation in all private and public rooms can considerably reduce the danger of infection,” the government’s recommendation explains.

