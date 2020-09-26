Claim: Marine heatwaves are human made

UNIVERSITY OF BERN
A marine heatwave (ocean heatwave) is an extended period of time in which the water temperature in a particular ocean region is abnormally high. In recent years, heatwaves of this kind have caused considerable changes to the ecosystems in the open seas and at the coast. Their list of negative effects is long: Marine heatwaves can lead to increased mortality among birds, fish and marine mammals, they can trigger harmful algal blooms, and greatly reduce the supply of nutrients in the ocean. Heatwaves also lead to coral bleaching, trigger movements of fish communities to colder waters, and may contribute to the sharp decline of the polar icecaps.
Researchers led by Bern-based marine scientist Charlotte Laufkötter have been investigating the question of how anthropogenic climate change has been affecting major marine heatwaves in recent decades. In a study recently published in the well-known scientific journal Science, Charlotte Laufkötter, Jakob Zscheischler and Thomas Frölicher concluded that the probability of such events has increased massively as a result of global warming. The analysis has shown that in the past 40 years, marine heatwaves have become considerably longer and more pronounced in all of the world’s oceans. “The recent heatwaves have had a serious impact on marine ecosystems, which need a long time to recover afterwards – if they ever fully recover,” explains Charlotte Laufkötter.A huge increase since the 1980s
In its investigations, the Bern team studied satellite measurements of the sea surface temperature between 1981 and 2017. It was found that in the first decade of the study period, 27 major heatwaves occurred which lasted 32 days on average. They reached maximum temperatures of 4.8 degrees Celsius above the long-term average temperature. In the most recent decade to be analyzed, however, 172 major events occurred, lasting an average of 48 days and reaching peaks of 5.5 degrees above the long-term average temperature. The temperatures in the sea usually fluctuate only slightly. Week-long deviations of 5.5 degrees over an area of 1.5 million square kilometers – an area 35 times the size of Switzerland – present an extraordinary change to the living conditions of marine organisms.Statistical analyses demonstrate human influence
For the seven marine heatwaves with the greatest impact, researchers at the University of Bern carried out what is referred to as attribution studies. Statistical analyses and climate simulations are used to assess the extent to which anthropogenic climate change is responsible for the occurrence of individual extremes in the weather conditions or the climate. Attribution studies typically demonstrate how the frequency of the extremes has changed through human influence.Without ambitious climate goals, marine ecosystems might disappear
According to the findings of the attribution studies, major marine heatwaves have become more than 20 times more frequent due to human influence. While they occurred every hundred or thousand years in the pre-industrial age, depending on the progress of global warming, in the future they are set to become the norm. If we are able to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, heatwaves will occur once every decade or century. If temperatures rise by 3 degrees, however, extreme situations can be expected to occur in the world’s oceans once per year or decade. “Ambitious climate goals are an absolute necessity for reducing the risk of unprecedented marine heatwaves,” emphasizes Charlotte Laufkötter. “They are the only way to prevent the irreversible loss of some of the most valuable marine ecosystems.”
###
15 thoughts on “Claim: Marine heatwaves are human made”
No no, its geothermal or solar or the PDO or El Nino or sunspots or just the end of the LIA or lying scientists or a socialist takeover or a plot to steal the election from Trump or, or….poley bears or Al Gore’s fault.
ANYTHING BUT CO2
Thats what “Claim…” means to Anthony Watts. Afterall what could the actual scientists know?
Actually NASA says that it is the changes in cloud cover, but don’t let facts get in the way of your elusions.
So, according to your logic Loydo, then all additional warming is due to CO2. You believe that CO2 and methane are the control knob for the climate. But you fail to explain why Antartica doesn’t experience the same level of warming as the NH. There should be some significant measurable warming in Antartica if your hypothesis is correct, since CO2 is well distributed throughout the global atmosphere.
Maybe they know ocean temperatures back further than the 1980’s, so they can do a comparison. Of course not it has to be “unprecedented”. 😉
Can you explain why all the heat in the atmosphere decided to concentrate itself in one spot in the Ocean? I’d be fascinated to know the process.
Ho ho, from what I’ve heard, water tend to circulate all the time.
I.e. there is always some warmer water some place and some colder water some other place.
Why did these guys only find the warmer places and not the colder?
Did the colder water get spilled on the way to the peer review?
Ho ho.
And what were the seas doing between 0 and 1981? It’s like the hole in the ozone layer again. It wasn’t there until somebody found it. This is not science.
Loydo-san:
The satellite image of this article is of the very rare 2014~15 “The Blob” event, which was caused by a Ridiculously Resilient Ridge of high-atmospheric pressure.. it was not caused by CO2 forcing…
Global oceans are now cooling due to a strong developing La Niña event and possibly because the Pacific and Atlantic oceans are reentering their respective 30-year cool cycles.
Look at all the gigantic cooling areas of global oceans in the below link (btw, most of the gray areas should also be blue, but NOAA changed its color coding since June 2020 to hide the extent of the current cooling):
https://www.ospo.noaa.gov/Products/ocean/sst/anomaly/
Yes, CAGW is a scam run by immoral global Leftists wanting to steal $100’s of trillions from taxpayers around the world to fix a “catastrophe” that doesn’t exist…
“Marine heatwave can lead to increased mortality among birds…….” etc etc etc
CAN ? Evidence?
Plenty of evidence of increased mortality among birds, bats and insects caused by” eco-friendly ” wind turbines.
Indeed, mortality among some species of bird and insects is 100%. Humans too, probably.
As a geologist with paleontology training, I have walked extensively through marine formations of Cretaceous age, when there was “hothouse earth” conditions, and can reassure (rational persons) that marine ecosystems did not disappear. In contrary, marine ecosystems seemed to be totally enjoying the conditions, with large numbers and large specimen sizes. These fossilized evidence of the robust marine ecosystems includes shelled, gilled, mammals (plesiosaurs) and many other types. If the marine “blobs” become more common the dinosaurs might make a comeback. Don’t wait for it.
Things may be changing
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/ocean/
Quote.
“Statistical analyses and climate simulations are used to assess the extent to which anthropogenic climate change is responsible for the occurrence of individual extremes in the weather conditions or the climate.”
I guess that proves computer simulation is a wonderful tool, it enables a 5.5 deg C increases over sea areas extending to 1.5 million sq km can be achieved.
-“If we are able to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, heatwaves will occur once every decade or century. “-
Every decade or century?
Not quite a settled science yet , is it ?
Lies, damn lies and statistics.