Global Warming Drives Wildfires Study–Ignores Pre 1979 Data

By Paul Homewood
Climate change is driving the scale and impact of recent wildfires that have raged in California, say scientists.
Their analysis finds an “unequivocal and pervasive” role for global heating in boosting the conditions for fire.
California now has greater exposure to fire risks than before humans started altering the climate, the authors say.
Land management issues, touted by President Donald Trump as a key cause, can’t by themselves explain the recent infernos.
The new review covers more than 100 studies published since 2013, and shows that extreme fires occur when natural variability in the climate is superimposed on increasingly warm and dry background conditions resulting from global warming.
“In terms of the trends we’re seeing, in terms of the extent of wildfires, and which have increased eight to ten-fold in the past four decades, that trend is driven by climate change,” said Dr Matthew Jones from the University of East Anglia in Norwich, UK, who led the review.
“Climate change ultimately means that those forests, whatever state they’re in, are becoming warmer and drier more frequently,” he told BBC News.
“And that’s what’s really driving the kind of scale and impact of the fires that we’re seeing today.”
In the 40 years from 1979 to 2019, fire weather conditions have increased by a total of eight days on average across the world.
However, in California the number of autumn days with extreme wildfire conditions has doubled in that period.
The authors of the review conclude that “climate change is bringing hotter, drier weather to the western US and the region is fundamentally more exposed to fire risks than it was before humans began to alter the global climate”.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-54278988
Now why should they start their study in 1979? After all, there is loads of data from earlier years.
A look at NOAA’s rainfall graph for California shows just why:
https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/cag/national/time-series
Over the full period since 1895, there has been no trend at all in autumn rainfall. However, the 1980s were an unusually wet decade. Hardly surprising then that the Met Office have found more days with extreme wildfire conditions since then!
Temperatures show a similar pattern, with the 1980s and 90s being an unusually cold period. Looking at the overall record, autumn temperatures in recent years have been no higher than the period between 1930 and 1960:
We are used to seeing such flagrantly misleading use of data by the likes of Katharine Hayhoe. By following suit, the Met Office and University of East Anglia have sunk to new lows.
Pre-1979 is pre-history. Nothing to see here. Move along.
“The new review covers more than 100 studies published since 2013, and shows that extreme fires occur when natural variability in the climate is superimposed on increasingly warm and dry background conditions resulting from global warming.”
They don’t even know they full range of natural variability. And damn sure can’t separate out some assumed human fingerprint from climate data.
Historically, this last drought was a picnic compared to recent droughts there.
California drought: Past dry periods have lasted more than 200 years, scientists say
https://www.mercurynews.com/2014/01/25/california-drought-past-dry-periods-have-lasted-more-than-200-years-scientists-say/
I guess the mega droughts of the Dust Bowl decade(1930’s) , that at times extended all the way to the West Coast did not count because they were before 1979 (-:
https://news.agu.org/press-release/1934-drought-was-worst-of-the-last-millennium-study-finds/
Note how recent heat waves compare to the 1930’s:
https://www.epa.gov/climate-indicators/climate-change-indicators-high-and-low-temperatures
Humans, Not Global Warming, Sparked Almost All Of California’s Wildfires:
https://dailycaller.com/2018/08/13/humans-global-warming-wildfires/
Scientist Calls Out Media ‘Misinformation’ On Wildfires And Global Warming
https://dailycaller.com/2018/08/09/media-misinformation-wildfires-global-warming/
Decades Of Mismanagement Turned US Forests Into ‘Slow-Motion Time Bombs’
https://dailycaller.com/2018/08/08/mismanagement-forests-time-bombs/
Maybe we can take heart in the fact that busted global climate models, that have been wrong about many things, are forecasting MORE rain for California during the next century(though it would make sense with more El Ninos)
California projected to get wetter through this century
https://phys.org/news/2017-07-california-wetter-century.html
University of East Anglia have not sunk to a new low they are simply maintaining the tradition of the university’s Climate Research Unit. Their World began in 1971
And of course there’s always this:
https://www.fs.fed.us/research/sustain/images/criteria-indicators/indicatorimages/figure16-1.JPG
Let’s take a pre-emptive strike and burn the forests before they burn us.
Californian forests have enough standing or fallen dead wood to provide ALL electricity in the state for 2 years.
Australian wild fires in summer 2010/20 produced enough heat to power the ENTIRE Australian economy for 2 years.
Would seem smarter to burn the forests in a controlled way rather then spending the entire output of mankind building wind generators and batteries with the delusional objective of altering the weather.
Burning the forests in boilers to produce steam then electricity would involve less expense than trying to stop infernos and the electricity is a useful spinoff.