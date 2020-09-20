BBC: “How the oil industry made us doubt climate change”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon; The BBC is continuing to push their narrative that opposition to climate change is idealogical, and that scientists who express doubts about extreme climate claims have been corrupted by their political beliefs or by funding from industry.
How the oil industry made us doubt climate change
By Phoebe Keane
BBC News
As climate change becomes a focus of the US election, energy companies stand accused of trying to downplay their contribution to global warming. In June, Minnesota’s Attorney General sued ExxonMobil, among others, for launching a “campaign of deception” which deliberately tried to undermine the science supporting global warming. So what’s behind these claims? And what links them to how the tobacco industry tried to dismiss the harms of smoking decades earlier?
To understand what’s happening today, we need to go back nearly 40 years.
Marty Hoffert leaned closer to his computer screen. He couldn’t quite believe what he was seeing. It was 1981, and he was working in an area of science considered niche.
“We were just a group of geeks with some great computers,” he says now, recalling that moment.
But his findings were alarming.
“I created a model that showed the Earth would be warming very significantly. And the warming would introduce climatic changes that would be unprecedented in human history. That blew my mind.”
…
But he noticed a clash between Exxon’s own findings, and public statements made by company bosses, such as the then chief executive Lee Raymond, who said that “currently, the scientific evidence is inconclusive as to whether human activities are having a significant effect on the global climate”.
“They were saying things that were contradicting their own world-class research groups,” said Hoffert.
…Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/stories-53640382
The article continues on with the usual tired narratives about Exxon, tobacco, industry funding, and the author’s concerns that some scientists have political views the author appears to dislike.
But what I love about Phoebe’s opening statements is how neatly she inadvertently encapsulates all that I believe is wrong with alarmist climate predictions.
“We were just a group of geeks with some great computers”
Untold billions wasted, millions of people needlessly frightened, because of the fearful prognostications of a bunch of geeks playing computer games, geeks who created a set of models which arguably have never demonstrated useful predictive skill.
Only climate science appears to accept the output of broken, poorly performing, error ridden computer models at face value. Everyone else prefers to thoroughly test their computer models before they get excited by the output.
Even the data climate models are based on is questionable, as study after study has demonstrated.
9 thoughts on “BBC: “How the oil industry made us doubt climate change””
You know the BBC is wrong because they are acting as cheerleaders for one outcome over another.
If the BBC or any media entity for that matter was, as they are suppose to be, impartial, simply reporting facts and questioning hypothesis. There could be no challenge to this point.
To support a position that opposition to the Man Made Climate Change theory is ideological and support of that theory is not is simply “rooting for your team to win and supporting a disparate use of penalty flags.
The early, very important problems and the root of all later problems in climate science are: 1) science; and 2) “I created a model that showed the Earth would be warming very significantly.” Models are not science and the consensus via modeling is not science. The IPCC approach is to qualify a series of forecasts made by running similar but subtly different models. But there is no substantiating so call proof, they are created and selected as “good” by people, actually an enormous number of people that are hugely vested in the climate science story is doomsday and manmade line. I personally believe climate change is real but like to stand back and question narratives. Just how big is the climate change industry including university departments, international organizations, large political related efforts – congress, lobbying, protesters (including what’s her name… Greta Thunberg who has been very significantly and shamefully manipulated by the climate crowd.
The oil industry had nothing to do with it. The incessant spewing of lies from EVERY “news” source and leftist politician makes people doubt humans are destroying the climate. Add to that the unending stream of lies spewed forth by “scientists” and of course no sane person believes any of this crap.
If Hoffert’s model was so great why did they not include it in the article along with a comparison to the reality of the last 40 years?
“It was 1981….” And forty years later we’re all here and all is well.
If Hoffert’s model was so prescient then they would have included its predictions in the article compared to what has actually happened over the last 40 years.
The trouble is that Big Gas (the other face of Big Oil) absolutely loves the climate change narrative. Gas is a low value, hard to handle fuel that is dangerous to have in quantity. Gas does however fit very nicely as a rapid response power backup for unreliable energy. So, if you manage to demonise dirty coal then you have knocked out your major power generation competitor.
Get idiot politicians to tax us to pay for all of this nonsense so that they can virtue signal how well they are “saving the planet” and what could possibly go wrong? Remember the scene in Braveheart where Robert the Bruce asks his father why they are betraying William Wallace? Backing both sides is a winning strategy for Big Oil.
How lack of Climate Change made us doubt Climate Change.
What is normally quoted as evidence is extreme weather events. However people in their 70’s have seen worse before. Also, these events are usually a one shot deal – you don’t see the same events repeating in the same place at the same time year after year.
Rain stopped play for two days in a row at an Old Trafford test match is not evidence of climate change.
https://youtu.be/vTlYYlRN0LY