Climate models are fudged, says climatologist – Video

Dr. Patrick Michaels, former Virginia State Climatologist has some strong comments about climate models during an interview with Mark Levin:

“It is nowhere near as warm as it’s ‘supposed’ to be,” says climatologist Dr. Patrick Michaels. “The computer models are making systematic, dramatic errors.”

There are 32 different computer models used to predict the climate, all of them run by government entities. And all of those models, except for the Russian model, are predicting far, far too much warming. The Russian model pretty much matches reality.

Because they are “parameterized” (fudged), says Michaels. “We put in code steps that give us what we think it ‘should’ be.” The models were ‘tuned.’ “We forced the computer models to say, aha! human influence, CO2 and other stuff.”

The models “tell us what we wanted to see,” says Michaels. The models have been tuned “to give an anticipated, acceptable range of results.”

Phony models?

In order to clarify what he is hearing, interviewer Mark Levin paraphrases Michaels: “so you’re telling us that we have a massive bit of public policy that has an enormous effect on society that is built on phony models.”

Michaels nods his head ‘yes.” “It’s built on a house of cards,” says Michaels.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

