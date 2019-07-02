Climate models are fudged, says climatologist – Video

Dr. Patrick Michaels, former Virginia State Climatologist has some strong comments about climate models during an interview with Mark Levin:
“It is nowhere near as warm as it’s ‘supposed’ to be,” says climatologist Dr. Patrick Michaels. “The computer models are making systematic, dramatic errors.”
There are 32 different computer models used to predict the climate, all of them run by government entities. And all of those models, except for the Russian model, are predicting far, far too much warming. The Russian model pretty much matches reality.
Because they are “parameterized” (fudged), says Michaels. “We put in code steps that give us what we think it ‘should’ be.” The models were ‘tuned.’ “We forced the computer models to say, aha! human influence, CO2 and other stuff.”
The models “tell us what we wanted to see,” says Michaels. The models have been tuned “to give an anticipated, acceptable range of results.”
Phony models?
In order to clarify what he is hearing, interviewer Mark Levin paraphrases Michaels: “so you’re telling us that we have a massive bit of public policy that has an enormous effect on society that is built on phony models.”
Michaels nods his head ‘yes.” “It’s built on a house of cards,” says Michaels.
I wonder if they will draw and quarter him or just hang him after tar and feathering him.
They’ve previously tried to have his doctorate revoked.
As its a Russian model don’t you mean tsar and feathering?
Tonyb
This fellow just committed the equivalent of blasphemy. He calls into question the fundamental validity of the much-lauded “climate models” which are “informing policy” in Western Democracies (developed, functional countries) across all hemispheres.
If the UN were a respectable caliphate, they would have him stoned in the town plaza tomorrow morning.
The answer lies with Karl Popper
Cheers
Roger
So the Russian INM-CM4 is still the only model not producing fantasy? Could it be that the Russian government has not bought into CAGW?
Some Russians climatologists have been predicting three to even four decades of global coiling predicated on the oncoming Dalton Minimum. Imagine that!
Michaels nods his head ‘yes.” “It’s built on a house of cards,”… BOOM! Michaels drops the mike and walks off…
Sorry, computer models are NOT science. I DO believe in science. REAL science. Climate Computer models are the tools of advocacy. Nothing more. Perhaps when they are “tuned” to replicate REALITY … they might become actual tools than can contribute to our climate knowledge and understanding.
The general public still hears the word “computer” … and think it means “infallibility” … thinks it means “perfection”. Rubbish. Garbage in – garbage out.
Models are part of most science as well as virtually all engineering in existence today. E = MC squared is a model. All equations are models. Models are like anything else in science, life, math, or engineering – there are effective models, and there are ineffective models. They can be used or il-used.
“Model” is not a bad word.
Bad science is bad science.
You’re generalizing, but we get what you’re saying. More specifically, computer models are used extensively to test theories and are a valuable tool to validate them, especially when you need to do a massive number of computations. But they are just models and if the model results are different than measured data, the models do not accurately mimic nature. You need to revise your theory and the model. The climate models do not accurately mimic nature and this has been known at least since it was noted in IPCC AR5 (2013) and probably long before. See here:
The problem is that the climatistas keep basing all their alarming claims on the climate models, quietly sweeping under the carpet the fact that they are inaccurate. To say that they are accurate is a flat-out lie and to base your science on them is a fraud.
Garbage in – garbage model – garbage out.
The missing links are infilled with brown matter.
Confirmed recently by a limited frame model of the cold tongue.
The 32 models are like an Archipelago of Cargo Cult science practicing natives. 32 separate islands of idiots, each dutifully adjusting their particular climate model, waiting for those cargo planes to land and off-load ‘Much Big climate warming’.
The island chief and senior priests of each island get together every few years in ‘Big PowWow’, drink lots of fermented juices and compare everyone’s model to their own. At the end of ‘Big PowWow’, they all say, “Those wondrous cargo planes carrying warmth will certainly land any day now.” They publish their junk cargo cult models as an ensemble for all the world to see and dutifully hand-over more treasures to the Archipelago for their next round of revisions.
CNN will run the other way on that one….at high speed.
Too bad for misinformed viewers, voters, and any uncertain leaders out there.
“And all of those models, except for the Russian model, are predicting far, far too much warming. The Russian model pretty much matches reality.”
It would be interesting if we could get our hands on the Russian models for review here in this forum.
Or just have a regularly updated posting of its monthly output here.
It is 20 years past time to be blunt! Good on Dr. Patrick Michaels. Now is the time to step forward and put an end to the massive scam called Global Warming. It has persisted far too long. Bury it today!
Shocking…well not really. It’s very necessary that people of note such as Dr. Patrick Michaels continue to out the lies the mass public is being told.
When the climate modelers say they tune their models to obtain ECSs that are “about right,” you know they are modeling to get predetermined outcomes.
Anthropogenic Climate Change: “A knife without a blade, for which the handle is missing.”
Good for him. I only wish more scientists would have the civil courage to call out this wholesale jettisoning of sound scientific principles known as the “climate science consensus”.
“..former Virginia State Climatologist…”
Former? I assume that he was the Virginia State Climatologist right up to the point where he decided to tell the truth…?
I think he might be retired.
No, he has always been a skeptic and has never shied away from saying so. He has been regularly attacked by the ‘consensus’ for decades via the usual straw man, oil shill, fool, not a climate scientist, etc. arguments and survived it all.
As I recall, he was one of the first of several who were dismissed for dissenting back in the late 90s through early 2000s.
Bit by bit, little by little, the fraud is being exposed and another ridiculed “Trumpism” is proving true.
If 32 models give different predictions, then at least 31 of them are wrong. And most probably all 32 are wrong.
Climate “science” just takes the 32 wrong models and presents the average as the right answer.
It is more of a foot note given the whole GHE is fudged. I just wonder how long it is going to take until people realize..
It’s the worst apocalypse. Ever.
PS. Travis T. Jones and the Missing Heat have a song for your amusement: No Global Warming Catastrophe
Cue Michael Mann, Gavin Schmidt et al., to fire off ad-hominems in Patrick Michaels’ direction within a week.
Although I do speak some russian, I have no idea what the Russian model is is about, I bet that my single component model is just as good (r^2 = 0.85) but works only 10 years ahead.
Model is based on a hypothesis with consistency of a lump of Swiss cheese, if interested it is briefly outlined here
Didn’t George Washington tell us it was okay to tell climate lies as the one exception to his sayings?
These models can’t be more accurate and faithful :
– indeed, they regurgitate exactly what alarmists want them to regurgitate.