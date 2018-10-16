Study: Another failure of climate models – they can’t handle barometric pressure change

One of the most basic meteorological factors isn’t handled by climate models – and they run off in a “hockey stick” style.
From the UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN
Climate models fail to simulate recent air-pressure changes over Greenland
Climatologists may be unable to accurately predict regional climate change over the North Atlantic because computer model simulations have failed to accurately include air pressure changes that have taken place in the Greenland region over the last three decades.
This deficiency may mean regional climate predictions for the UK and parts of Europe could be inaccurate, according to new research published today.
Researchers compared real data with simulation data over a 30 year period and found that the simulations on average showed slightly decreasing air pressure in the Greenland region, when in fact, the real data showed a significant increase in high air pressure – or so-called ‘Greenland blocking’ – during the summer months. These simulations are widely used by climate scientists worldwide as a basis for predicting future climate change.
The findings raise serious questions about the accuracy of regional climate projections in the UK and neighbouring parts of Europe because meteorological conditions in those regions are closely linked to air-pressure changes over Greenland.
Researchers warn that record wet summers in England and Wales such as those experienced in 2007 and 2012 could become more frequent if Greenland air pressure continues to strengthen over the next few decades, but such a trend might not be predicted due to inaccurate regional climate simulations.
The study, carried out by the University of Lincoln, UK, and the University of Liège in Belgium, also concluded that current models of melting on the Greenland Ice Sheet – a vast body of ice which covers more than 80 per cent of the surface of Greenland – may significantly underestimate the global sea-level rise expected by 2100.
Professor Edward Hanna led the study with Dr Richard Hall, both from the University of Lincoln’s School of Geography, and Dr Xavier Fettweis of University of Liège. Professor Hanna said: “These differences between the estimates from the current climate models and observations suggests that the models cannot accurately represent recent conditions or predict future changes in Greenland climate.
“While there is natural variability in the climate system, we think that the recent rapid warming over Greenland since the early 1990s is not being fully simulated by the models, and that this misrepresentation could mean that future changes in atmospheric circulation and the jet stream over the wider North Atlantic region may not be properly simulated.
“Until now, no-one has systematically examined the projections to see how they represent the last few decades and future changes – up to the year 2100 – from a Greenland regional perspective. Previous work reported a tendency for global warming to result in a slightly more active jet stream in the atmosphere over the North Atlantic by 2100 but our results indicate we may actually see a somewhat weaker jet, at least in summer.”
The research is the first to systematically compare global climate model data and observational data of air pressure changes for the Greenland region. The study, Recent changes in summer Greenland blocking captured by none of the CMIP5 models has been published in the European Geosciences Union journal, The Cryosphere.
The paper:
Brief communication: Recent changes in summer Greenland blocking captured by none of the CMIP5 models
Edward Hanna et al.
Abstract. Recent studies note a significant increase in highpressure blocking over the Greenland region (Greenland Blocking Index, GBI) in summer since the 1990s. Such a general circulation change, indicated by a negative trend in the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) index, is generally highlighted as a major driver of recent surface melt records observed on the Greenland Ice Sheet (GrIS). Here we compare reanalysis-based GBI records with those from the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project 5 (CMIP5) suite of global climate models over 1950–2100. We find that the recent summer GBI increase lies well outside the range of modelled past reconstructions and future GBI projections (RCP4.5 and RCP8.5). The models consistently project a future decrease in GBI (linked to an increase in NAO), which highlights a likely key deficiency of current climate models if the recently observed circulation changes continue to persist. Given well-established connections between atmospheric pressure over the Greenland region and air temperature and precipitation extremes downstream, e.g. over northwest Europe, this brings into question the accuracy of simulated North Atlantic jet stream changes and resulting climatological anomalies over densely populated regions of northern Europe as well as of future projections of GrIS mass balance produced using global and regional climate models.
11 thoughts on “Study: Another failure of climate models – they can’t handle barometric pressure change”
For this climate model only a calibrated compass (magnetometer to be precise) is only required
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/CT4-GMF.htm
regretfully it can only ‘tell’ about a decade ahead
The press release – I assume that’s what it is – does not contain the word “grid” at all. With a typical grid size of 200×200 km, most meteorological phenomena like low/high pressure areas, fronts, even hurricanes, can’t be modeled with any accuracy.
Actually, George, these days the typical gridcell size is about 100×100 km (60 x 60 miles). That’s plenty to model high-low pressure. The problem isn’t that they can’t model pressure. The problem is that they do a lousy job of it.
It does, however, prevent them from modeling the most crucial climate phenomenon, thunderstorms, as well as things like squall lines and dust devils, all of which are huge players in thermoregulation.
If they do a lousy job of it “they can’t model pressure”. No one needs broken models.
I noticed they still managed to get hysterical about sea level rise from Greenland. Too bad for them the last two years showed a reversal (mass balance increase in excess of melting/calving.
For years I have been providing comments on various Climate web pages that there are just to many variable and more than half of them are unknown to even attempt to make a computer model of the global atmosphere and global temperature changes. Designed computer models for Coal/Nuclear Steam Power Plant Simulators forty years ago. It took years just to get one process modeled properly and we already had all of the math equations! We also had the real powerplant to play with and record the changes in system parameters and verify that the modeled process did exactly the same as the operating plant. The other problem with models is that we could build one for a 500 MW plant and when we built a 1,000 MW plant the old model was essentially useless. All it was good for is an outline of what we had to do. The other problem with the Global Warming Models is that they are predicting what is going to happen in the future, That means that the slightest error is compounded, just like interest in your retirement account and negatively like the interest on your bank loan. Then Minor errors that do not show up in short term projections will provide absolutely useless results. Those that were in college when the Digital Calculator came out (CA 1972) know full well that the answer given to Statics/Dynamics problems do not provide the same answer as a slide rule – for several various reasons. And th people making these Climite models don’t eve know what they don’t know that is causing the problems that make their models worthless let alone the paramaters that are important in the model.
Usurbrain, good comments about the complexities of modelling on computers. Then take a chaotic system with a lot of unknowns, as you point out, and there is not a good result. However, there is the hoped for result, because the computer models of climate catastrophies are not the end game, the end game is when the money changes hands.
“We find that the recent summer GBI increase lies well outside the range of modelled past reconstructions and future GBI projections (RCP4.5 and RCP8.5). The models consistently project a future decrease in GBI (linked to an increase in NAO), which highlights a likely key deficiency of current climate models if the recently observed circulation changes continue to persist. ”
I note that they say “the recent summer GBI increase”.
Climate projection is about more than “recent summers”, and the “recent increase” may or may not be an ongoing feature.
Climate models may say not but we don’t know.
It is what we have models for they are a tool … to learn from stuff such as this.
I also note that they also say …..
“The study, carried out by the University of Lincoln, UK, and the University of Liège in Belgium, also concluded that current models of melting on the Greenland Ice Sheet – a vast body of ice which covers more than 80 per cent of the surface of Greenland – may significantly underestimate the global sea-level rise expected by 2100.”
Al Gore was complaining how loopy the jet stream is getting lately.
Gore: Jet Stream ‘Getting Loopier and Wavier,’ So ‘We Have a Global Emergency’ (12 Oct)
Mr Gore seems to think CO2 causes this, which is incorrect. Unsurprisingly the recent stories about loopy jet streams and blocking events mirror the same sorts of stories in 2010. Remember when the UK was entirely covered in snow in winter 2010 and the great 2010 Moscow heat wave occurred? That year was the low point of the solar cycle, and we’re now back into similar solar activity conditions as SC24 winds down.
There are a number of papers around demonstrating the link between low solar activity and loopy Rossby waves. Prof. Mike Lockwood, who is a warmist, even told the BBC this back in 2010 during the UK white-out.
I suspect the problem the models are having is a symptom of their general antipathy for anything solar. If they acknowledge solar activity is a strong driver of climate then they might also have to acknowledge that the rising solar activity during the 20thC naturally caused about half of the warming. Which would end the CAGW scam…and their modelling budgets.
Jordan Peterson talks about the ideologically possessed. link He points out that you can easily predict what they’re going to say. They are governed by a few simple algorithms.
In the case of the above quote, the message is “It’s worse than we thought” … entirely predictable.
BTW, we’re being bombarded on the CBC (Canadian Broadcorping Castration) 24-7 about the most recent IPCC report. Has CAGW jumped the shark? The claims have become way more extreme than even most warmist leaning scientists would be comfortable with. Is CAGW on the brink of imploding?
Userbrain,
You said, “And th people making these Climite models don’t eve know what they don’t know.” +1
I have a little experience with programming deterministic models, and even with only simple physics, well documented relationships, and a small number of variables, it it not trivial to get the models to work well.