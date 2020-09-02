Extinction Rebellion Lets the Veil Slip on their Political Agenda

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Anyone who thinks Extinction Rebellion is just about climate change should check out a banner they presented at a recent march.
The last government which flew the hammer and sickle banner presided over millions of premature deaths from preventable causes, and an infamous series of environmental and ecological catastrophes including the infamous Chernobyl reactor meltdown, which was largely caused by the Soviet government’s decision to conceal major reactor design flaws instead of addressing them.
Even hard left socialist groups like the Socialist Alliance admit the Soviet Union was an ecological disaster, with multiple radiological accidents, massive oil spills and large scale toxic heavy metal pollution.
I lived for close to two years in the Soviet Union, and for a further seven in post-Soviet Russia. Reporting on the local environmental movement was part of my brief as a GLW correspondent, and also a personal enthusiasm. I got to know the Moscow environmental scene well, and interviewed activists from numerous republics and provinces. I also travelled, and saw some of it for myself. The Moscow sociologist who has made Russian environmentalism his specialty remains a close friend, and I’ve translated several of his books.
On this basis, let me agree with Adam that the damage done to the environment by the Soviet regime and its successor doesn’t remotely bear comparison with that in the West. It was, and remains, catastrophically worse. Particular countries elsewhere, especially in the developing world, have suffered one or another ecological disaster, sometimes of mind-bending dimensions. The USSR managed something in just about every sector of heavy industry to match the worst of them.
The Niger delta? The development of the oil industry of Western Siberia was carried out from the 1970s with great haste, using pipes and welding equipment that were often defective. By the 1990s the wells and pipelines were leaking like sieves, a Niger delta every few hundred kilometres. The Bhopal disaster in India? It’s only through enormous good luck that in Dzerzhinsk, the city east of Moscow that remains a key centre of the chemical industry, thousands of residents haven’t been killed by a similar leak of toxic gas. An activist from the place once argued to me that in any case, the levels of dioxins and other lethal chemicals to which the population was exposed ensured a cumulative “Bhopal” every few years. What were the local morbidity rates? Either the information was purposely never collected, or effectively suppressed.
Heavy metals pollution? In the ore-smelting centre of Nizhny Tagil in the Urals, another environmentalist surmised to me only half-jokingly, the sandpits in the child care centres could have passed assays as a minerals resource. The Siberian coal industry? This I did see for myself. I remember the black snow outside the municipal offices in the mining city of Anzhero-Sudzhensk. Who knows what the local incidence of birth defects was?
…Read more: https://socialist-alliance.org/alliance-voices/ecological-disaster-was-ussr-0
So it is not clear why the protestors believe that Soviet style socialism would somehow improve global environmental stewardship. At the very least the onus is on the protestors to explain why their hammer and sickle socialism would somehow be different from the previous attempt at hammer and sickle socialism.
If this is a big misunderstanding, and Extinction Rebellion are not actually advocating Soviet style socialism, or if the protest group is into extinction but not actually officially affiliated with XR, using the word “Extinction” and a hammer and sickle on their main protest banner is a very confusing attempt to communicate their ideals and goals.
20 thoughts on “Extinction Rebellion Lets the Veil Slip on their Political Agenda”
After reading the book Factfullness I am convinced that there is little facts being used by people. As a former Science teacher I soon learned that people get ideas that are so wrong. Much of my time was spent getting the basics correct before we could proceed.
I have been having a discussion on another forum about the process for electing the President should no one get 270 electoral votes on Jan 6 (that is the official day of counting the electoral votes). The process is clearly defined in the 12th Amendment. All one has to do is read it. But no, people would rather argue their misconceptions than just take 2 minutes to read it. Perhaps it is simply that these types of people don’t want to find out they were wrong about something.
I been wrong about lots of things, the outcome of this Presidential election ain’t gonna be one of’em.
in fact reason and objectivity are actively shunned as tools of white oppression, as crazy as that seems.
i can’t think of a more oppressive white philosophy than communism yet that one seems OK in the radical left wing ideological book.
That is just amazing that they would be so brazen about, and actually rub it in our faces. Vote this nonsense from a minority of vocal activists who support this out the window. And then put these people on No Fly lists and on a crime watch if not domestic terrorist lists as we see them engaged with other domestic terror organizations like Antifa who openly fly their protestors around the USA to riot, burn and loot. Even BLM is a full on Marxist organization as they fully admit. How they manage to get corporate support is stunning. We should be boycotting any corporation who publicly backs these socialist/marxist movements. I quit watching some professional sports already because of this, and I think many others have or will as well. Anyone who bends their knee to this evil has a whole in their head.
The Hammer and Sickle says it all. There is nothing left to be said except volumes of evidence that it was and will be a very dark time of history if ever repeated. Never again.
Who did not know they were a bunch of socialist/anarchists from the start? Have to be fairly dense to not know that all along.
XR never was interested in climate or its change as a lot of Climate Scientists aren’t.
Their target was and is the Great Transformation of the society, as f.e. Schellnhuber Ex boss of PIK and Edehofer in Potsdam represent in publications.
One source for Edenhofer and the redistribution
Socialism has always failed.
However, this time is going to be different.
Should the banner read “SOCIALISM AND EXTINCTION”?
Yes, I suspect XR has decided to promote socialism after studying up on the death toll of socialism. This will be the best way to cause massive starvation an die-backs in accordance with the XR socialist agenda.
I don’t know these idiots think that Socialism can be done better. It’s a fundamentally oppressive ideology and the only way to maintain it is with repression. This aspect of it can not be ‘fixed’.
It’s unbelievable that so many Democratic voters have been misled into believing that Socialist/Marxist policies are somehow consistent with a liberal ideology. To me, liberal infers freedom and liberty, not oppression and repression.
Extinction and Socialism – go to socialism go extinct.
When Griff turns up perhaps he can tell us if he supports XR as their aims seem to be his aims. Come on griff, what are your thoughts?
Tonyb
Good catch with the photo, Eric. This is a tale of two cultures: in Canada the Sudbury Cu-Ni-PGE complex utilized a smelter without much environmental control, other than a short smokestack to spare the workers directly below, for nearly a hundred years. The countryside for many miles was devoid of vegetation and everything stained black. Then realization sunk in and the demand for scrubbers and other features in the smelter produced a discharge no longer toxic. In Russia, the pollution was finally realized as being dangerous and huge bribes were paid to authorities to allow them to continue. That is the phony aspect of socialism summarized: Say whatever and convert the benefit to the leaders. Extinction Rebellion? Those rebels need to be extinct.
Soviet and CCP methods are superior…..at suppressing the truth, from Chernobyl to COVID19.
What’s the going rate for a banner walk? This is the new paid protest group after all.
The Marxists will dump the climate change nutters and the climate scam the minute it is no longer useful to them.
Interesting that you guys don’t get it. SOCIALISM in LONDON, at the group that is “protesting” in London?
As in British Petroleum London and London Banksters London?
Classical misdirection, “Russia bad”.
Just reminder.
* Communist Revolution in 1917 in Russia was another colored revolution – foreign forces, foreign ideas, foreign people.
* Marx actually wrote his books in London.
* IV Communist International building still exists and you can visit it , it is a museum. It is in Vienna, Austria.
* CCP, Chinese Communist Party, was created in it’s current form of near-slave labor for the West in 1970-ies by London Bankers. Look it up, there are still Youtube videos of these discussions.
London Bankers and alphabet agencies keep financing this old and failed divide and conquer strategy.
Now. What London Bankers mean under this Socialism is Corporate Fascism – all power to the banks and it’s trans-national corporations. Not socialism as in good for the people.
This has been high jacked.