Horror UK Covid-19 Tax Rises Considered, while the UK Squanders Billions on Renewable Energy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The British Government is reportedly considering tax rises of £30 billion+ to plug the hole in the government budget created by the Covid-19 lockdown.
My question – instead of punishing ordinary people by raising £30 billion of new taxes, why doesn’t the British Government plug their budget shortfall by cutting £30 billion of useless expenditure, by cancelling all subsidies for renewable energy, the foreign aid guarantee, and other assorted big government boondoggles?
Tax rises will be needed to deal with economic fallout from pandemic, government told
Chancellor Rishi Sunak may have to delay revenue-raising increases for two years to avoid stifling recovery
Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
2 days ago
“Hefty” tax rises will be needed to deal with the economic aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, but chancellor Rishi Sunak will have to delay as long as two years to introduce them to avoid choking off recovery, a respected thinktank has said.
And the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Paul Johnson, said that Mr Sunak will have to hike rates of the most high-profile taxes, like income tax, national insurance and VAT, in order to raise the “really serious amounts of money” needed to fill the black hole in state finances.
Rises in levies paid by all would be politically perilous, as their impact would be felt in voters’ pockets just as Boris Johnson is preparing for the general election scheduled for 2024.
Reports that the chancellor is considering a £30bn tax raid in November’s Budget have sparked alarm among business leaders and MPs, with the British Chambers of Commerce warning that premature rises in corporation tax or capital gains levies could “hamstring” the recovery.
…Read more: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/coronavirus-pandemic-economy-tax-rises-national-insurance-vat-a9696751.html
How much money would eliminating green subsidies save? According to the British government’s own figures, green subsidies and government imposed market distortions sucked £9.6 billion out of the British economy in 2019 – a future set to rise by around half a billion pounds per year until 2024.
Lets call that £10 billion – if the energy market was liberated from the green octopus, £10 billion would be put back into the pockets of ordinary people. Even if every penny of that money was clawed back as taxes, the government could raise £10 billion without adding to the tax burden of ordinary Britons.
What else can we cancel? The next obvious target is the International Development Bill, which guarantees recipients of foreign aid will receive at least 0.7% of Britain’s annual GDP. Given the British GDP was £2.2 trillion in 2019, this is serious money – around £15 billion. Cancelling all foreign aid, repealing the International Development Bill, would free an additional £15 billion for the UK government to spend on Covid-19.
£25 billion – just £5 billion short of our £30 billion target.
What other low hanging fruit can we pluck? You guessed it – the BBC.
The BBC license fee cost ordinary Britons £3.7 billion in 2019. By eliminating mandatory public funding for the BBC, ordinary Britons would be financially better off by £3.7 billion. Even if every penny of that £3.7 billion was clawed back as taxes, by cancelling the BBC license fee the British government could raise an additional £3.7 billion annual revenue without hurting ordinary taxpayers.
£28.7 billion raised towards the £30 billion target, without negatively impacting the tax burden of ordinary Britons.
I leave it to readers to find the final £1.3 billion. Given wasteful government projects like High Speed Rail HS2 or the insanely expensive Hinkley Point nuclear deal, it shouldn’t be too difficult to find a few extra billion to shave off wasteful government expenditure, to achieve my goal of finding cost savings which would allow the British government to plug the £30 billion Covid-19 expenditure hole in their budget, without imposing new pain on ordinary taxpayers.
11 thoughts on “Horror UK Covid-19 Tax Rises Considered, while the UK Squanders Billions on Renewable Energy”
Cancelling HS2 should save at least £100bn in the long run. Even if it is built, there won’t be many passengers. Just those on expense accounts. Judging by the HS rail on the continent, maintenance costs are too high for it to run a full speed anyway. It was said that it would be green. I was under the impression that, the faster you went, the more energy it took. Obviously not settled science if it is different for HS2.
@Greytide
You are correct. All else being equal, the energy required to move an object through a viscous medium goes up with the square of the velocity. Going from 40 km/hr to 80 km/hr requires constantly expending 4X the energy, not 2X.
It is worse for ships. I recall writing a paper back in 1980 on the subject. In the case of ships, for a fixed displacement, the fuel consumption is proportional to the cube of the speed of the ship.
Spot on, Eric
The article quoted by Eric is from the Independent, yet another hysterically leftist, signed up member of the MSM.
Of course they want Tax rises, when the left only have a hammer…….. And they’ll do everything to make the case for them.
Even without Covid, it would of course make complete sense to cancel all these expensive, virtue signalling, rent seeking, environmental charges.
Slightly O/T, I gritted my teeth today and listened to that awful female leader of XR this afternoon on the BBC’s Jeremy Vine show (yea, the one that flew several thousand miles to an expensive secluded island to swallow Acid and contemplate the worlds fate) bleating about the end of the world, and it’s relationship to (surprise, surprise) the Coronavirus pandemic.
Then a Gardener was wheeled on spouting more emotional claptrap (it’s for the children).
Not a single fact from either of them, just emotional nonsense.
But then it is the touchy, feely, left wing BBC.
Yes Greytide. From memory it is a power law for transport velocity, at least a square law.
It is bad enough here in the USA but it seems the Brits and Oz are just bananas.
And then there’s this
https://www.thegwpf.com/britain-faces-growing-risk-of-blackouts-national-grid-boss-warns/
The agricultural policy coming in next year, will pay farmers to not farm , instead dont pay them not to farm,encourage them to farm,and help create the markets for farmers produce, which means a bigger tax take on farming profits, bigger profits on the agri machine sales sees more of a tax tax, so a increase in revenue for every one concerned ,the only cost will be a change in policy. Oh yes and stop giving Grant’s to foreign companies to plant trees, who after two years ,if they sell the land and or product pay no tax at all.
Simple: Because it would take intelligence, logic, and common sense, none of which have ever been found in any quantity in any government anywhere.
Great suggestions, Eric……..and those subsidies & “foreign aid” Budget would certainly have been on my list too, especially when you consider that India, a country with its own space agency these days, is one of the many beneficiaries of that foreign aid!