Challenging IChemE climate scaremongering

By David Wojick |September 2nd, 2020|
The Institution for Chemical Engineers (IChemE) is a prestigious international group of scientists and professionals with over 35,000 members in about 100 countries. IChemE has been conducting what it calls a consultation on its draft Position Statement on Climate Change. This basically means that the members are invited to submit comments. Given that many engineers are skeptical of the climate scare, it will be interesting to see if all of these comments are made public.
The draft statement itself is pure alarmism. They say the science is settled, per the IPCC, and catastrophe looms. Here is the opening paragraph:
“Climate science is established – global climate change is upon us, exacerbated by human activities. IChemE accepts the veracity of the science and its conclusions published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). To avoid irreparable social, economic and environmental damage, it is essential that we accelerate our efforts to decarbonize our economic systems and stabilize the levels of greenhouse gases in the earth’s atmosphere, if we are to have any chance of limiting the global average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees C, beyond which catastrophic consequences are more likely. Action needs to be global and fair, recognizing the relative differences between regions, both in terms of historic contributions to emissions and vulnerability to the consequences of a warming planet.
Chemical engineers are uniquely placed to take action in the industries that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions to arrest and reverse the damage we humans are doing to the life support systems of our single, shared planet .” (Emphasis added).
Not only do they simply sing the IPCC song, they even get it wrong. Nowhere does the IPCC suggest that 1.5 degrees of warming (with one degree already on their books) is a threshold to catastrophe. In fact the Paris Accord target is still 2.0 degrees. The last sentence may explain IChemE’s fervent catastrophism. Its members are positioned to make huge sums of money doing the engineering to decarbonize the world. After all, CO2 emissions are typically the product of chemical reactions (including combustion).
In fact most of the four page draft position statement is nothing but a strategic plan for cashing in on the unwarranted fear of human caused catastrophic climate change.
The CLINTEL letter challenges IChemE to actually do the scientific and engineering analysis needed to back up a reasonable climate statement. That this analysis has not done so makes the present draft what CLINTEL calls an embarrassing “me-too” position statement.
Here is how CLINTEL puts it: “With all respect, the Institution’s draft statement on climate change is an unquestioning, me-too, statement, political in character and lacking in scientific argument, justification or rationale. The document is unworthy of your prestigious Institution. Uniformed ‘me-too’ climate statements do not bring us closer to thermodynamic reality.”
According to CLINTEL, the draft needs to be completely rewritten:
“The Climate Intelligence Group (CLINTEL) is an international scientific society representing almost 1000 scientists and engineers in climate and related fields. As CLINTEL’s President, I am writing to you to invite the Institution of Chemical Engineers to seriously consider a redraft in toto of its position statement on climate change.”
Moreover, this rewrite should be based on a careful analysis of climate change science and engineering. To that end CLINTEL provides the following succinct checklist of six analytical considerations, including sorely needed engineering cost-benefit analysis.”
— How much – or how little – global warming does mankind really cause?
— Have the benefits as well as the disbenefits of more CO2 in the air been properly accounted for?
— Why does projected past global warming exceed observationally-derived warming by more than 200%?
— Does the cost and benefit of attempting to abate global warming exceed that of adapting to it?
— What of the millions who die every year because they cannot afford expensive “renewable” electricity and are denied affordable, reliable alternatives?
— Has history not shown us over and over again that adaptation to change presents a powerful evolutionary strategy?”
The open letter is signed by Professor Guus Berkhout, CLINTEL President, and their UK Ambassador, Viscount Monckton of Brenchley. IChemE is headquartered in the UK. It has been sent to Professor Stephen Richardson, President, Institution of Chemical Engineers.
Clearly this challenge applies to all “me-too” organizations that mislead their members by endorsing the baseless scare of climate catastrophe.
Author
David Wojick, Ph.D. is an independent analyst working at the intersection of science, technology and policy. For origins see
http://www.stemed.info/engineer_tackles_confusion.html
For over 100 prior articles for CFACT see
http://www.cfact.org/author/david-wojick-ph-d/
Available for confidential research and consulting.
10 thoughts on “Challenging IChemE climate scaremongering”
“IChemE accepts the veracity of the science”
Translation: We aren’t going to look into it ourselves and put at risk our paychecks and grants.
More and more “learned societies” get taken over. American Physical Society some years ago.
To have a scientic institute proclaiming that any science is “settled” is anathema. The whole draft Position Statement reads like an ideological, uninformed and naive effort from a typical member of Extinction Rebellion. It’s a disgrace.
For good reason, most engineers think climate change “science” is BS. There is no way an engineering or science organization allows open dialogue on this topic.
“Action needs to be global and fair, recognizing the relative differences between regions, both in terms of historic contributions to emissions and vulnerability to the consequences of a warming planet.”
This sentence is the give-away. This is pure political lobbying to aid their cause of developed nations to de-industrialise. When you consider that 2/3 of all emissions come from developing nations and all future increases can and will only come from developing nations, then any policy that suggests a fairness test based on historical contributions is simply propaganda aimed at silencing dissent from people in western countries that simply don’t have enough people to create excessive emissions. In essence it’s really about allowing China to continue to expand it’s wealth and influence and to facilitate this by making western countries poorer and enslaved to Chinese energy products that don’t work.
This is all about money. Some of my engineering peers from way back have seen the opportunity to board the gravy train that CAGW offers and they offer all kinds of distorted, uninformed, illogical reasons for doing so except the obvious one of taking chasing the financial rewards. Most don’t know about the 6 bullet points at the end of the article and sadly resist any attempts to be informed and learn more because they know they will be ethically challenged. Very depressing.
Their statement would fall apart if they attempted to state exactly what climate science has established (their first sentence). Details not generalities. Firm numbers, not headlines.
Exactly which conclusions from the IPCC do they accept? The ones exaggerated by alarmists and “journalists”, or the ones that were actually written by IPCC?
Since when did hearsay become sufficient due diligence?
I expect better from an organization that claims to represent scientists, especially given the fact that climate science is the most controversial science of our day. Denying that the controversy exists doesn’t make it go away and that they deny something so obvious is absolutely insane.
I wonder if they will continue to deny the controversy in light of the comments they will receive…
Did not know about this organization. I do know about the AIChE of which I am a member and which does not have a position on AGW as far as I know. They do have a position on environmental and sustainability issues, have had for a long time, but it does not mention AGW as far as I know although I haven’t been to a meeting in decades. More about the AIChE at aiche.org unless it has changed.
The icheme climate position sounds too much like it was paid for. Soros?
Good luck with scientists sticking their head above the parapet in today’s environment. It’s like the dark ages.