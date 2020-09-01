The Real Cost Of Lockdowns

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
I put up a post calling for the end of the American lockdowns some five months ago, on March 21st, a week after the first lockdowns here in California.
In that post I made three predictions: massive economic loss, increased deaths, and young men causing trouble in the streets, viz:
The economic damage from the current insane “shelter-in-place” regulations designed to thwart the coronavirus is going to be huge—lost jobs, shuttered businesses, economic downturn, stock market losses. This doesn’t count the personal cost in things like increased suicides and domestic and other violence. Think pissed off young men out of a job and drinking on the street because no place is open, even though of course it’s illegal to be on the street.
Clearly the economic damage has been overwhelming. And tragically, I was right about angry young men on the streets.
Regarding the final point, deaths, I was interested to be pointed to a study entitled COVID-19 Lockdowns Over 10 Times More Deadly Than Pandemic Itself. They looked at the well-established numbers relating increased deaths to the loss of jobs. Then, given the ages of the people involved, they figured out the “life-years” lost.
Here’s the money quote:
Combining these analyses, we found that an estimated 18.7 million life-years will be lost in the United States due to the COVID-19 lockdowns. Comparative data analysis between nations shows that the lockdowns in the United States likely had a minimal effect in saving life-years. Using two different comparison groups, we estimate that the COVID-19 lockdowns in the U.S. saved between a quarter to three quarters of a million life-years.
The lockdowns cost ten times the number of life-years saved from coronavirus … a double-plus ungood plan. Turns out staying home is far from safe, not even including the enormous economic cost.
And that was back in the peak of the infections when the lockdowns actually might have been making a difference. Now, at the tail end of the story, the imbalance is worse—people are still out of work, economic costs continue to mount, and every day fewer lives are being affected by the virus.
In the face of all of this, all I can do is repeat what I said back on March 21st …
END THE AMERICAN LOCKDOWNS!
w.
PS—When you comment please quote the exact words you are discussing, so we can avoid at least some of the misunderstandings plaguing the intarwebs …
42 thoughts on “The Real Cost Of Lockdowns”
Mass hysteria has become very popular.
“The lockdowns cost ten times the number of life-years saved from coronavirus … a double-plus ungood plan.”
18.7 million life-years / 0.75 million life-years =25 times the damage, not just 10 times.
At 18.7 / 0.25 = 75 times the damage!!!!! There is no freakin’ way there should have been a lockdown of any kind.
Beware the politician who says,”If it even saves one life.”
That means he/she/it does not think the proposed bad idea will do anything thing at all.
There’s also that whole total loss of liberty and freedom thing. I’m not sure if I”m more amazed or appalled at how easily my fellow citizens gave it up.
Willis, it is obvious that the lockdowns are not for a medical purpose. It has been apparent for several months that more people are dying due to lockdowns than are saved by them.
The reason for the lockdowns is entirely political and is already being used by WEF. Search for: Great Reset WEF January
This is the same as the use of Climate Change and the Paris Accord which was nothing to do with climate but which was taking too long as Trump had been elected blocking the Paris Accord. Search for: Figueres capitalism.
Here in the UK I couldn’t go to say a Cricket match as crowds Are not permitted and would have to wear a muzzle in a shop or on public transport. Other than that we can do most things unless you are in a local lockdown because of an upsurge in local infections.
What’s your definition of a lockdown in America, what are the practical limits to the things you are allowed to do?
Tonyb
There is so much variation from State to State, and within states, and things change such that one has to search to get some idea. We simply call a place – bank, medical office, and so on – and ask what’s happening there. We live in a rural area with a small town 10 miles away. Living in a large city in an apartment tower is unimaginable.
Example, a month ago I had a filling come out and wanted the dental office to have a look. I had to wear a mask, wait outside, a technician came and got me, and took my temperature. Three weeks later I still had to wear a mask but the door was unlocked, but checking in I still had my temperature taken.
What is seriously odd is the difference on individuals. We are retired with retirement funds. We are doing fine. Many folks we know have had their livelihoods and wealth destroyed, while others are trying to hold on – restaurants limited to take-out or half-or-less seating. Some have already closed for good. Much wealth has been destroyed.
You can spend hours reading about such things. One first gets sad, and then angry.
I work in a federally funded research institution in an area in which there are several such institutions that employ several thousand in total. Even today and since mid-March about 99% of the employees are “working” remotely. Of these, I am not aware of any furloughs or layoffs. Most of these jobs are laboratory jobs and the labs are for the most part are not being used, just consuming utilities in basically an idle mode. It’s a huge waste.
Tony
Here in Melbourne
https://www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/stage-4-restrictions-covid-19
As Steve Mosher has previously highlighted, there is no unit of “lockdown”.
But each lockdown has:-
A. Benefits.
B. Direct financial costs.
C. Indirect financial costs.
D. Other health costs.
E. Social costs.
Any analysis must consider all of the above.
The following may sound harsh but, the cost and benefits are not shared equally.
My daughter, nephews and nieces have not gone to school for months. For them the lockdown is a huge unmeasurable Cost, without any real benefit.
The “benefits” are the absolute smallest part of that equation.
Some pigs are more equal.
Tony.
It’s not cricket season in Australia.
But all our football codes have been impacted.
Although top sporting leagues are still going due to income from advertising.
All local and junior sport has stopped.
Even if allowed- no spectators = no beer sales = equals no money = no pay for players.
Most semi professional leagues are supported by local bars and clubs or beer taking at ground.
Bars and clubs all closed
The lockdown in Victoria has revealed special pleading for exemptions on an industrial scale. Those who have whinged the most correlate with being in the least vital of jobs. Example, sports people like AFL footballers have been among the loudest seeking special treatment and getting it. Meanwhile, more essential people like nurses and doctors have mostly stayed silent and got on with the job of working in the high risk environment of hospitals and nursing homes. So, when the fuss is over and the rebuild of the economy starts, we have some good guidelines about which sectors have earned a place near the top of the line and which are self serving, deserving no consideration.
Economic planners have seldom mentioned any concern for those like me in the very high risk group where death is a likely outcome from catching this virus. Instead, they do theoretical calculations as if all people have equal risk, in a detatched manner aimed at showing how vital their work is.
The big concern is the conduct and performance of our Victorian State politicians. Blatantly, they are bypassing long time conventions and bullying their way to positions of power that have done away with review and checks and balances that reduce the risk of unhealthy dictatorial conduct. In essence, we now have a dictator Premier. Already we have seen a rise in decisions unrelated to this virus, that will cause detriment but have had compensation, redress and review taken out of the usual process.
That is where some real indirect costs reside. These opportunities to increase uncontrolled political power have been grabbed. The envelope that used to contain acceptable politics has been broadened for future dictators.
It is all an unholy mess revealing the hands of excessive opportunists. Be very careful.
Geoff S
Fortunately, the virus has evolved and the disease has become less viable. So, now, we can mitigate the progress of social contagion, and look back and reconcile with the notable missteps of Planned Parent, stigmatizing an denying early treatment, and wearing viral concentrators in a successful bid to social distance… divide the population.
Here in the UK there is a website dedicated to lockdown sceptics
https://lockdownsceptics.org/
Whilst UK oriented it does have some items of general interest as well as specific country related items
Tonyb
Panic2020
I agreed then, and still do.
Panic 2020 is related to Election 2020.
The remaining US lockdowns will ease dramatically after November 3rd.
CaseDemic – https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=483&v=FU3OibcindQ&feature=emb_logo
I posted this link when it first came out. He has another earlier on seasonality of viruses in warm and cold climates that is also very interesting.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSKjcltDkng&t=1125s
And a short one on all cause mortality data for the past 5-6 years.
I was saying the same thing in the UK in the tail-end of March. I was angry about the lockdown and thought it might be intended to prolong the virus. Now I am sure of it! The ‘Nightingale Hospitals’ put up at great expense were never needed but cancelled medical treatments and diagnoses have had terrible consequences.
I never stopped going out but with winter approaching and flu deaths exceeding covid deaths I expect the ‘project fear’ to ramp up to full speed again. After all, the budget airlines are not quite destroyed yet and economic destruction is not complete.
In my old age I am very cynical.
Margaret, as another oldie, I share your political cynicism and disgust.
Here in Ireland we are showered with “horse manure” – a favorite George Hook term – by politicians, their expert advisors and the media.
This past week a lady journalist warned “Reopening of schools akin to sending teachers and pupils into a building guaranteed to catch fire.” I am stunned that many parents do not publicly trash this garbage posing as journalism.
Old and very cynical? Like George Carlin got in his older years. Yes they appear to be dragging this out as long as possible, longer if needed. Why?
They are dragging this out as long as they can so they can force vaccines (yes, multiple) on us.
RFK Jr’s group has some interesting views about it as well.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/the-risks-vs-benefits-of-face-masks-is-there-an-agenda/
Quoting:
1. If you wanted to prevent the population from gaining herd immunity, which would further support the need and desire for a vaccine, what would be the best way to do that?
2. If you were successful at preventing people from developing natural immunity by keeping all the healthy and young low-risk people apart from one another and thus wanted to increase the chances for a second wave of the virus in a few months, how could you increase the chances of those people becoming infected and ensuring a second wave once they are released from quarantine and begin mingling?
Now match those two questions with the proper answers:
A. Suppress their immune systems with fear, loss of income, lack of exercise and sunshine and face masks whenever going away from home.
B. Keep the young and healthy people at home and sequestered from each other.
If you paired 1 with B, and 2 with A, congratulations! Welcome to the growing number of free-thinking people that are connecting the dots.
/Quoting:
And Fauci encourages everyone to get the influenza vaccine this fall right away
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/dr-fauci-urges-americans-to-get-the-flu-vaccine-this-fall/ar-BB1795Ux
“This is one of the reasons why we’re telling people that, when the flu vaccine becomes available, make sure you get vaccinated so that you could at least blunt the effect of one of those two potential respiratory infections,”
Despite the FACT that Influenza Vaccine “Significantly Associated” With Increased Risk Of coronavirus
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X19313647#!
The study found that those who had been vaccinated with the flu vaccine had a 36 percent higher risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2.
Now being old and having been raised with George Carlin, Richard Pryor and Monty Python as my philosophical influences I must say that as paranoid as it sounds it does appear that they really really really want to vaccinate and chip everyone. Just saying …
As to “number of life-years” there are plenty of examples, it is now a question of how much, how many. Lots of blame to go around, brilliant guy who started our university computer program in the 60s cautioned me about them. Universities have needed a house cleaning for a long time before this. And many others. It is also a question now of not jumping out of the frying pan into the fire or throwing the babies out with the bath water, or did we do that already? I have been through several epidemics since and including polio, this has clearly been the worst one managed.
Lots of heroes around though, besides those in the weeds of the medical profession HEB in Texas should be running the government. Well, they probably have better sense, but have the right competence. Time to weed out the incompetents. Accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative.
A major element of American lockdowns involves restrictions on international air travel. Another element is restrictions of large gathering of crowds, particularly indoor.
And it seems in regards to public schools, it seems a major element involves doing in some intelligent manner. It seems that public school should be made to be safer then not going to school- and would require some intelligence.
Or one could say in regards to public schooling, one should alter how things are done due to the Chinese virus problem- or it’s involve steps taken to reduce the spread and/or “treatment” related to this pandemic. Though even when pandemic consider over, one continue to run public schools in similar fashion {viruses and infections will still be problem].
In terms of international air travel, like public schooling, it seems steps need to be taken before we go back to normal. I think we change mass transit in general so as to reduce the spread of viruses. And same applies to place where large number of people gather.
I agree with Willis. A classic example of “the cure is worse than the disease”. Hopefully the policy makers have learned something from this. Future historians will have a treasure trove of data to analyze and judge the wisdom or lack thereof in the decisions taken. Of course hindsight is 20/20, so we need to exercise some tolerance.
“. Hopefully the policy makers have learned something from this.”
Not here in BC Canada. Health minister and medical officer still bleeting about ‘SAFETY’. I see all around the social effects of the fear campaign. And the security of a pension seems pretty good now, but I cannot see how the massive ‘support’ program will be paid for except by inflation or higher taxation or both. My 3 kids have all been hit badly in economic terms, a daughter spent the last 6 weeks of a very difficult pregnancy and the first 3 weeks after delivery of twin in isolation in hospital. And the coming economic rectifications will ultimately hurt them in less inheritance as well.
All the low income workers are refusing to go back to work (have ‘medical’ condition or ‘vulnerable’ granny), pocketing $2000/month and allowed to earn another 1000 (at that point they stop working), and then maybe doing a bit of work for cash, or just drinking and smoking pot on holiday. And a lot of ‘working from home’ is a joke: it took us 3 weeks to arrange insurance for a boat – days to contact agent who would reply, and then days for him to contact underwriter: neither were available by phone or email during business hours.
Yes, I am very angry about the lockdowns. I am perfectly happy to submit to the risks of actually seeing my family in person. And I am responsible for my own life and resent wearing a mask on the ferries and other ‘designated’ places.
Thank you, Willis, for your insights on these foolish, insidious lockdowns. They are the result of the panic and failure of leadership at ALL levels of government around the world. This failure is in no small measure due to the apocalypse mentality that has gradually and insidiously infiltrated our cultural and political institutions over the years. Of course, the Left worldwide seeks to stoke this risk aversion, fear, and panic, as it means an increasing number of people will sacrifice their liberties for a little apparent security. This will mean not only the loss of liberty, but of security as well.
Agree, but these are not simply “angry young men.” These are PAID to be angry young men, who then attract other angry young men that also agreed to be PAID to act out. Not naming names (like Soros and other operatives behind the DNC), but you know who’s paying for it. And this isn’t really “political,” it’s economic. The politicos involved are those put in place and paid handsomely by those wanting total economic destruction of especially the West and especially of the US as well as financial destruction of its people.
The sovereignty of the US, and especially its Constitution, under attack for decades now, are the two major barriers to the powerful, megalomaniacal, arrogant, uberwealthy, sociopathic predator class behind this (think WEF, ClubofRome, CFR, Trilat.Comm, BMGF, Rockef.Found, WHO, Bilderbergs, and their central bank financiers and the families behind the banks, especially one family–R-s-d) that has planned for just such a created crisis for decades now. They want their technocracy in place, and that means they and their “experts” tell everyone else where to live, what to eat, how much money they can have, what they can spend it on, what they can (and cannot) discuss, and when to DIE! These evil people have already stated in so many words that we are massively overpopulated and that getting rid of oh, say, 80% would be very good for this world…or make that, for THEIR world. We are just the sheople, useless food and other resource consumers…resources that belong to THEM after all.
You are just so right, Willis. May I add the most cogent argument of them all against lockdowns : They represent unethical, inequitable legislation; inequitable because it harms some population groups far more than others (e.g. small, struggling business owners) – and unethical, because legislators did not follow the most basic, ethical rule of all : “Do unto others as you would them do unto you”.
“Climate Change”, Covid 19, and Black Lives Matter, are all backed by left wing revolutionary organizations. Plus it is an election year. The riots in the streets of the United States were pre-planned and set to go as soon as the first black man died in police custody. Floyd died Monday night, and by Friday organized riots were under way:
https://i.postimg.cc/639CbXS5/image.png
Thirty-four riots across the USA with pallets of bricks set out didn’t just spontaneously happen.
Since ~ 50% of total deaths were in elderly care homes, it would have made sense to look after this group and younger with lung, heart and diabetic problems.
The folk that died were already receiving care of some kind and the majority were out of the workforce anyway so the economy could have been spared. I thank my stars or whatever for not being in an old folks home, though (in my 80s). Those unfortunate people were corralled by idiot authorities in a Covid petri dish, especially in, apparently, largely Dem managed States. They were also denied HCQ (which certainly seemed to work in a number of places and was at worst a no regrets therapy) particularly again in the Dem States.
I hope some apolitical statisticians finally review all this stuff. In different circumstances, people like Gov Cuomo would be charged with negligent homicide. Man, If I get sick, I’m going to ask my doctor whom he voted for!
I am a criminal defense attorney. In my jurisdiction, the domestic violence cases are much higher than normal; there have been two people killed in DV incidents recently, one a 3 year old girl, the other a woman with a protection order against her assailant. Substance abuse cases (DUI and drug possession) and child abuse cases are higher than normal. On a procedural level, people are being denied their constitutional rights to confront accusers, to see a judge, to have statutory limits on the amount of time between proceedings, etc. i have trials set out to the end of January, because I refuse to have a trial over video.
I am with Willis–this needs to end, sooner rather than later.
So if Covid19 is so mild and not worthy of a lockdown. Why does wuwt post about how damaging the 1 month delay of declaring a pandemic by WHO and china???
I was told to take a hike by MR Antony Watts because I was against lockdowns so I dont respect this site anymore sorry Willis was 100 percent correct Jo annova nova and Mockton are 100% incorrect these lockdowns are causing Millions of people to suffer for a nothing burger common flu virus. I have a journal that has published 300 articles on this theme and I have 4 higher degrees on the issue but Watts seems mto think that Mosh seems to know more about this according to this sites, So that why I will not post anything on this site anymore my Father was a meteorologist that attended classes with EISTEIN in 1 leipzig instut fur physict in 1932 and published major articles in Nature about particle physics and evapotransformation when it was a real credible journal, Shame on you MR watts I am finished with you I will never observe or post anything on your site again have a good day. I will never visit this site again but I wish you the best of luck
Eliza
You are no Einstein.
You come across as a bitter old woman. Can you not see that Watts could have been scared out of his mind in the beginning of this farce. He is not vetoing either side. Mosh on the other hand is an obsessive-neurotic health nut. My family is replete with same and I never do more than nod when they pontificate the ‘truth’.
Eliza,
Next time, write before you take your pills, not straight after. Geoff S
The pandemic is still in progress so there are no experts yet, especially the author of this article. With this new pandemic, politicians did what they do best — misdiagnosed the problem and acted decisively to lpok devisive, rather then letting people make their own decisions.
We have no idea if the partial lockdowns were smart or dumb. Because we have no idea what would have happened with no US partial lockdowns.
It is a fact that as of last Thursday the Labor Dept. Reported 27 million Americans were receiving state or federal unemployment benefits. Down from 32 million in May but still huge. They 27 million unemployed, out of a 160 million labor force, is about 17 percent unemployment. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported only 10 percent unemployment for July ! Maybe a rounding error?
There were partial lockdowns, not complete lockdowns. If people were flying in from other nations they were not really lockdowns at all. People could sit on a plane two inches from a stranger, but not sit two feet from strangers inside US restaurants. That’s a lockdown?
Sweden had some mandatory lockdowns of high schools and colleges, but not elementary and middle schools. There were no business lockdowns but people voluntarily stayed away from crowds so business suffered anyway — first quarter GDP was flat and second quarter Swedish GDP was down.
Norway did well by closing borders for a long time. But one should expect all nations to have different experiences with COVID just by chance. Sometimes there is just good luck. Or a nation that no one from China was interested in flying to?
I’d love to see a serious update on Sweden vs the other similar-sized European national experiences with covid. In theory, Sweden should be doing better in herd immunity by now and have fewer cases.
Lockdowns are radical. That is, they are a big change from normal. We know from experience that normal mostly works. To fix the parts which are not good enough, we can take small steps and make sure those work, but to abandon normal and with only panic or an imagined hope as a reason, that’s not good.
And professor Levitt and his band of merry data diggers point out that no country or state has gone beyond 20% infection before it dies out. He calls it pre-immunity.
Countering the Second Wave with Facts, not Misconceptions
By: Udi Qimron, Uri Gavish, Eyal Shahar, Michael Levitt
https://www.dropbox.com/s/72hi9jfcqfct1n9/Haaretz-20Jul20_ENGLISH%2012082020%20v3.pdf?dl=0
Some highlights for you:
” Pre-immunity. No country has got more than 20% infected before it died out.
In several closed communities that underwent testing, the infection rate was always capped at 20%, which statistically aligns with maximal infection rate in these communities rather than recurring coincidences.
In Sweden the infection rate did not exceed 20% and the percentage of people who survived the epidemic exceeds 99.9% of the population.
In Belgium, the country with the highest population mortality rate, where less than 20% were infected, and more than 99.9% of the population has survived.
Immediate removal of most restrictions on the economy, immediate return to normal life of low-risk population while helping high-risk groups reduce the rate of social contacts is in order. “
Willis, one of the reasons for Islamic terrorism is because the Middle East countries have high unemployment rates. The young men don’t have much to do each day so get caught up in extremist movements. We are seeing the same with BLM and Covid.
Not sure how we can even count Covid deaths. If a person has a stroke, goes to hospital and tests positive for Covid and then dies one week later is that counted as Covid death ? How do we know that Covid caused the death. It is certainly possible that with or without Covid the person would have had a stroke and died. This whole death count is meaningless.