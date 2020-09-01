CDC Insights

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
The recent CDC update contains some interesting insights. The big news being discussed is the following statement:
Table 3 shows the types of health conditions and contributing causes mentioned in conjunction with deaths involving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.
I’m a data junkie. So I downloaded the data to see what I could find out. Here’s the biggest news I found:
Figure 1. Stacked area chart showing deaths by age group from February 1st to August 26th 2020. It is divided into: deaths not involving COVID-9 (light blue), deaths where COVID-19 is a “co-morbidity” with other diseases (dark blue), and deaths from COVID-19 alone (red)
The light blue area is all of the deaths that did not involve COVID.
The dark blue area at the bottom represents the deaths of people with one or more other diseases or conditions who had COVID as a co-morbidity. It goes from 0.2% of all deaths for infants, and steadily increases with age to stabilize at about 9% of all deaths for all ages over 65. Some of these diseases and conditions are the result of COVID, and some are unrelated to COVID.
Fun fact. A total of 4,758 of the deaths in the dark blue area are from “Intentional and unintentional injury, poisoning and other adverse events” with COVID as a co-morbidity. So this includes e.g. the guy in Florida who died from a motorcycle accident and tested positive for COVID … clearly the category shown in dark blue includes both deaths with COVID as well as deaths from COVID.
The thin red area at the top, scarcely wider than a line?
That’s all of the deaths from COVID by itself. It’s tiny because most of the time, COVID either causes other diseases, as when someone presents with COVID and then gets pneumonia as well, or because COVID is often non-causally associated with other diseases and conditions.
The takeaway message? Even with the old and ill, deaths with COVID plus deaths from COVID are less than ten percent of all deaths. For those under fourteen years old, it’s less than one percent of all deaths. For infants, 0.2%.
Here’s another look at the CDC data. Here are the deaths from the most frequent diseases where COVID-19 is listed as a co-morbidity.
Figure 1. Deaths from diseases where COVID-19 is a co-morbidity.
I note that on average the people who died had more than two underlying conditions, plus COVID. And while a goodly number of some categories like respiratory diseases assuredly result from an initial COVID infection, things like obesity, cancer, heart conditions, Alzheimer’s, and diabetes clearly are not caused by COVID. We have a mix of deaths with, and deaths from, COVID.
How much of this is from COVID and how much is with COVID? Unfortunately, here’s no way to tell from the data at hand. If I were forced to guess I’d say two-thirds to three-quarters are deaths from COVID, and one-third to one-quarter are just deaths with COVID, but that’s a guess. If so that would mean that COVID has caused about six percent of all deaths of people over 65, decreasing with age down to a tenth of one percent among infants.
Next move? End the hugely costly lockdowns. I just published a post here on WUWT discussing a study of how the lockdowns have cost millions of years of productive life. We need to stop locking people down, accept the occasional flareups, and get America back to work.
My best to everyone,
w.
As Always: When you comment please quote the exact words that you are discussing so we can all understand who and what you are referring to.
24 thoughts on “CDC Insights”
There is an industry invested in continuing the COVID scare, .doctors, researchers, politicians, you name it. They won’t look at these numbers and come even close to the conclusions you have, Willis.
I spoke with a nurse today who works at a hospital in my town. She had it, the #CCPVirus.
She said ”It’s one hell of a nasty Flu, nothing more”.
Sorry, I can’t refer to specifics in the chart. Only what a nurse told me.
except that it’s really not a flu at all.
flus are caused by rhinoviruses.
coronaviruses cause colds.
COVID-19 is a hell of a nasty cold.
On top of the latest CDC bomb: Vast Majority of Positive COVID Results Should Have Been Negative
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronsonstocking/2020/08/29/it-looks-like-a-lot-of-those-positive-covid-tests-should-have-been-negative-n2575305
Thanks Willis
Indeed, the reliability of the tests has been an unaddressed issue since day one. The best explanation is from Matt Briggs, Statistician To The Stars. You can read it here.
Regards
w.
This article about flu deaths is meaningless. With the rare exceptions of SARS1 and MERS, the deaths of peoplewith the flu are mainly deaths from pneumonia. People rarely die directly from the flu. Some strains of seasonal flu affected young people and old people but SARS2 seems like a minor risk for children and teens.
The SARS2 death counts are probably overstated just like all CDC flu death counts (based on computer models in the past). But CDC has consistently overstated flu death rates just like climate models consistently over predict global warming. This is notjong new. What do you expect from bureaucrats?
As usual this article ignores the suffering from the virus. A lot of people suffer morre from SARS2 compared with typical seasonal flus. Only a tiny percentage of SARS2 infected people die — maybe 0.1 percent or less. But a lot of people have suffered for weeks and survived. I know two of them. SARS2 is no ordinary flu and any suggestion that it is nothing special, is an ignorant statement.
It’s dangerous for a small slice of the population
A small slice
That slice is bigger in the USA only because so many people are so sick to start with
very well written, as a non-scientist or statistician, it is easily understandable…and as an avid reader of WUWT, thank you for the clear analysis. I look forward to other commentary of your work.
Should’a put the red line at the bottom of the graph for people who might have difficulty parsing what you’re sayin’ …
When this first broke out and the characteristics were becoming known I said to my wife, “ this virus is going to wipe out an entire generation of people who are wasting away in nursing homes”. I’m sticking with my prediction.
Humor to that thought it’s getting a fair few health care workers so clearly they are also just wasting away .. or as willis likes to think of them as walking dead. I am not saying health staff are zombies … but they are dying.
Cbb, in the same CDC update is information on location of death. 25% are in nursing homes … a huge number, and likely an underestimation since some would have been transferred to hospitals.
w.
80% in canada
Willis,
Thanks for trying to shine some light on this viral outbreak that has been so overhyped and politicized!
From the data beginning to filter past our high tech overlord and media censors it would seem that this virus is nothing like what we were originally told by the so-called experts!
If freedom and liberty survive the current onslaught from the ChiComs and the globalists, history will show the Covid-19 “pandemic” to be one of the biggest hoaxes in human history, right up there with the CAGW scam! The initial lockdown might have been justified (I personally think it was ChiCom agitprop) by the data we had been given, but after the first three weeks it was evident that the data was wrong. At that point we should have started looking at how to reopen the economy, but instead we got increased fearmongering and the banning of HCQ which might have saved many lives if used correctly; even those with co-morbidities!
Hope all is well in your neck of the woods there in Marin County!
Willis the nearest I can think for your analysis is looking at gunshot deaths and recording the number who the bullet actually killed them outright. Bleeding to death, dying from shock or infection goes in a another category called “dying with gunshot”. I am pretty sure such an analysis of gunshot deaths would end with more people “dying with gunshot” than “dying from gunshot”.
What would such an analysis of gunshots reveal … not very much except how often a gunshot hit something vital. Medical analysis requires much more subtlety than that.
Thanks Willis. Just two comments:
1. The deaths from ‘COVID alone” are probably just badly filled out or fraudulent death certificates. Any deaths from covid, as with any other respiratory virus, must be from some organ system failure – most likely due to pneumonia, thrombosis, etc. that would normally be included on a death certificate. I suppose a subset of these could be that a positive PCR test was the only morbidity agent, but more likely bad record keeping.
2. A positive PCR test does not mean that you have or ever had covid, it simply means a positive test for the 1-3 viral proteins that are being tested for. PCR is very sensitive and the more cycles run in the lab, the more likely to pick up a spurious positive (from poor primer binding etc.) or amplify a non-infective level of live or dead virus. In the US a ridiculously high number of cycles are used (each cycle doubles the number of proteins detectable) – typically 35-40 cycles. European studies using cell cultures have shown that positive samples with over 30-33 cycles have no infective virus in them.
Even dying ‘with covid’ does not mean that the virus is contributing anything to your death.
I suppose I will go along with everyone else (although I’m not convinced) that we had no idea what to do when the pandemic started and had to err on the side of ‘safety’. That time is long past, though, and the indifference for any scientific quantification of virus spread or threshold infectivity levels, except for a few generally ignored studies, is beyond shocking: it is insanely stupid.
Dave, thanks. You say:
Not clear—why would pneumonia be able to cause organ system failure but not COVID?
w.
End the lock downs and get people back to work, those who are ill are easily treated with Ivermectin, Doxycycline and Zinc, Coronavirus is easily knocked out and these drugs do it in 6 days, No need for hospitilisation.
These drugs are FDA approved, cheap and available at your local chemist all you need is a script from your doctor.
Willis, I posted two comments on this to your previous now discredited post related to this now attempted salvage post.
True, Covid-19 definitely disproportionately affects the elderly with co-morbidities. Known since near the beginning. See my early posts here on this.
True, the CDC CFR data is sketchy. See my previous posts on this.
But Your salvage attempt still does not address either immediate previous post critique comment.
Explain ‘correctly’ calculated (there is no one way, of course) CDC 2020 ‘excess deaths’. There is no way to do that (mean, median, 1 sigma, flu modeled, or just actual death certs) that supports your present Covid-19 thesis. Just some inconvenient yet easily verifiable ‘facts’.
Rud, I didn’t write the last post. I started it, and early on Anthony took it over and published it without my further input. I was shocked when I saw it had been published. I haven’t even read any of the comments for that reason. Not my rodeo, not my horse.
And as a result, you calling this a “now attempted salvage post” is simply wrong. Nothing for me to salvage. This is the post I started out to write but got sidetracked from.
Hmm … unpleasant thought. Did Anthony accidentally leave my name on that other post? Hang on … OK, I see the problem. He forgot to take my name off the article, fixed now.
As to explaining what you call “correctly calculated CDC 2020 excess deaths”, I fear I have no idea what you are referring to. The one time I looked at them I came away with the conclusion that they were pretty useless until a year or so had passed and all the results were in. But that was a while ago, and I never published or discuss them … so I’m in total mystery as to your issue.
w.
Willis’ numbers on his Daily Corona Virus page flat lined at .6 to .9 percent mortality of the entire population. This, in itself, isn’t really much worse than the the common flu. BUT… that was after only 120 days amid efforts in many countries that cut individual exposure to infection by an order of magnitude, and air travel was cancelled. It is pretty easy to convince yourself that CoVid 19 would have caused half a dozen times as many deaths as the flu, except for the exposure reduction that people undertook because they knew about it. And surprise positive test records are broken daily showing us that it isn’t over yet.
Are deaths rising or falling?
This explains a fair bit – the ‘how to report a death’ rules were changed earlier this year after working impeccable for 17 years.
“Had the CDC used its industry standard, Medical Examiners’ and Coroners’ Handbook on Death Registration and Fetal Death Reporting Revision 2003, as it has for all other causes of death for the last 17 years, the COVID-19 fatality count would be approximately 90.2% lower than it currently is.”
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/if-covid-fatalities-were-90-2-lower-how-would-you-feel-about-schools-reopening/?fbclid=IwAR36Dm6y6tjRImqdSSU2N57y6gIDqLhBiTyjJkXmcXMGqhtCbOLJ9fUV7_Y
Yes, Andrew, and sadly it’s rendered accurate numbers impossible.
w.