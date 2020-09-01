The FAA Just Approved Amazon Delivery Drones

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The FAA just approved Amazon to deliver packages by drone across the United States. But a small scale drone trial in Australia caused such a noise nuisance locals threatened to shoot the drones out of the sky.
Sounds like the black helicopters have come for us. Oh, just another swarm of FAA-approved Amazon delivery drones
Imagine everyone placing 30-minute orders for stuff all day. In fact, let’s turn to those who have lived under it
Tue 1 Sep 2020 // 00:02 UTC
Kieren McCarthy in San Francisco
Amazon has won approval to deliver packages by drone across the United States, meaning that customers could soon receive lightweight orders within 30 minutes but at a cost: drone delivery bots soaring overhead.
On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the e-commerce giant the right to carry property on drones “beyond the visual line of sight” of the operator, meaning that it is able to deliver packages under five pounds in weight to anywhere it offers the service.
Amazon is actually the third organization to receive approval following UPS and Google’s Project Wing late last year, and there are another three applicants under review, according to the FAA, though Amazon is expected to be most aggressive when it comes to rolling out coverage given its sharp consumer focus.
…
In one notable trial run by Google in Bonython, Australia, a suburb of Canberra, hated the drones so much that residents organized together to run them out of town. While acknowledging it was very convenient to have super-fast deliveries to their homes, locals said the noise drove them, their dogs and local wildlife crazy.
…Read more: https://www.theregister.com/2020/09/01/amazon_prime_drones/
Another register article lists the problems;
- The drones are large and very noisy
- They make a high-pitched whining sound and operate from early morning to evening
- You can hear them from a long way off, both coming and leaving
- When they do a delivery drop they hover over the site and it sounds like an extremely loud, squealing vacuum cleaner
- They can be heard from inside closed houses, even those with double-glazing
The problem appears to be that while houses are good at blocking street noise, they are not designed to block noise from above, so drone noise goes straight through the roof into the living area.
The Register references a NASA study which hilights how annoying the noise can be.
From what I have seen there is no doubt drones drive pets nuts (see picture at the top of the page). I think it is the high pitched noise which sets them off. My dog chases and bites the lawn vac, which makes a similar noise to a drone.
I’m sure Amazon and other wannabe public drone operators are working hard to fix these problems, so it will be interesting to see how the coming rollout of next generation drones is received by members of the public.
7 thoughts on “The FAA Just Approved Amazon Delivery Drones”
Those drones will be worth something to the scrap metal thieves. Maybe a few pounds of high quality copper in the electric motors? What does the drone do with the package when it gets to the house? Do they just drop the package on the front lawn and fly away? At least when it is delivered to the porch, the thieve has to actually approach the door of the house. I don’t think this idea works either after half the packages goes missing, and the other half of the drones are shot out of the sky for scrap metal. Metal thieves go to all the work of stealing some telephone line, and then spend hours melting the plastic to get the pure copper. If they just got a job, they could probably make 10x as much as stealing copper.
I would think the batteries would be worth more than the little bit of copper in the motors.
Do it just for the target practice.
Gotta get ready for the next AntiFa “peaceful” gathering 😉
We had morons ordering coffee here in Bonython – too lazy to make their own and there were a few complaints that the coffee was spilled or cold. Seriously!!!! It is many years since I owned a shanghai , not sure what they are called in the US, (Y shaped stick with a rubber band that fires stones very fast! ). I earned a good amount of pocket money back then when there was a bounty on sparrows. I could take sparrows out sitting in a tree but my cousin could take them out in mid-air. Might be time to get a bit of practice in.
The range and weight limitations, and weather (winds, precip, low clouds) limitations makes this all just very gimmicky. 5lbs max weight, with probably 15-20 kilometers range, more likely well under 10 km for adequate RF link to the ground station. When you have as much money as Amazon does with its recent stock price run-up, experimenting with this stuff is fun and has lots of cool points for executives.
Slow flying Hexa- and Octa- copter drones (60 kph max typical) in Western world, where urban settings are flown is very different from some of the stuff being done in remote parts of Africa where 100-160 kph cruising, fixed-wing petrol-powered drones can parachute deliver vaccines, medicines, and antibiotics to far flung clinics, by easily crossing rivers, jungles, and warlord’s thug armies with ease and can deliver to a pinpoint drop area within a 60-100 km radius from a secure site. This can be a game changer when infrastructure and security is lacking in the 3rd World. Not so much a factor in the USA or Europe. Even in the Outback of Australia, fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft are the fastest way to deliver critical medical supplies to far flung clinics and hospitals, and then air-evac patients if needed.
That reminds me , I must buy in more shotgun ammo.
I think autonomous driving vehicles with robotic devices to deliver the package to the door would be a better idea than flooding the air with noisy drones… probably also more energy efficient too.