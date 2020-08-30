Fidelity of El Niño simulation matters for predicting future climate

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
A new study led by University of Hawai’i at Mānoa researchers, published in the journal Nature Communications this week, revealed that correctly simulating ocean current variations hundreds of feet below the ocean surface – the so-called Pacific Equatorial Undercurrent – during El Niño events is key in reducing the uncertainty of predictions of future warming in the eastern tropical Pacific.
Trade winds and the temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean experience large changes from year to year due to the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), affecting weather patterns across the globe. For instance, if the tropical Pacific is warmer and trade winds are weaker than usual – an El Niño event -flooding in California typically occurs and monsoon failures in India and East Asia are detrimental to local rice production. In contrast, during a La Niña the global weather patterns reverse with cooler temperatures and stronger trade winds in the tropical Pacific. These natural climate swings affect ecosystems, fisheries, agriculture, and many other aspects of human society.
Computer models that are used for projecting future climate correctly predict global warming due to increasing greenhouse gas emissions as well as short-term year-to-year natural climate variations associated with El Niño and La Niña.
“There is, however, some model discrepancy on how much the tropical Pacific will warm,” said Malte Stuecker, co-author and assistant professor in the Department of Oceanography and International Pacific Research Center at UH Mānoa. “The largest differences are seen in the eastern part of the tropical Pacific, a region that is home to sensitive ecosystems such as the Galapagos Islands. How much the eastern tropical Pacific warms in the future will not only affect fish and wildlife locally but also future weather patterns in other parts of the world.”
Researchers have been working for decades to reduce the persistent model uncertainties in tropical Pacific warming projections.
Many climate models simulate El Niño and La Niña events of similar intensity. In nature, however, the warming associated with El Niño events tends to be stronger than the cooling associated with La Niña. In other words, while in most models El Niño and La Niña are symmetric, they are asymmetric in nature.
In this new study, the scientists analyzed observational data and numerous climate model simulations and found that when the models simulate the subsurface ocean current variations more accurately, the simulated asymmetry between El Niño and La Niña increases–becoming more like what is seen in nature.
“Identifying the models that simulate these processes associated with El Niño and La Niña correctly in the current climate can help us reduce the uncertainty of future climate projections,” said corresponding lead author Michiya Hayashi, a research associate at the National Institute for Environmental Studies, Japan, and a former postdoctoral researcher at UH Mānoa supported by the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) Overseas Research Fellowships. “Only one-third of all climate models can reproduce the strength of the subsurface current and associated ocean temperature variations realistically.”
“Remarkably, in these models we see a very close relationship between the change of future El Niño and La Niña intensity and the projected tropical warming pattern due to greenhouse warming,” noted Stuecker.
That is, the models within the group that simulate a future increase of El Niño and La Niña intensity show also an enhanced warming trend in the eastern tropical Pacific due to greenhouse warming. In contrast, the models that simulate a future decrease of El Niño and La Niña intensity show less greenhouse gas-induced warming in the eastern part of the basin. The presence of that relationship indicates that those models are capturing a mechanism known to impact climate–signifying that those models are more reliable. This relationship totally disappears in the two-thirds of climate models that cannot simulate the subsurface ocean current variations correctly.
“Correctly simulating El Niño and La Niña is crucial for projecting climate change in the tropics and beyond. More research needs to be conducted to reduce the biases in the interactions between wind and ocean so that climate models can generate El Niño – La Niña asymmetry realistically,” added Fei-Fei Jin, co-author and professor in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at UH Mānoa.
“The high uncertainty in the intensity change of El Niño and La Niña in response to greenhouse warming is another remaining issue,” said Stuecker. “A better understanding of Earth’s natural climate swings such as El Niño and La Niña will result in reducing uncertainty in future climate change in the tropics and beyond.”
7 thoughts on “Fidelity of El Niño simulation matters for predicting future climate”
I find it interesting (and depressing) that the authors of the study are more interested in attempting to model and predict climate change than to predict weather for the coming twelve months.
Predicting weather is a lot more useful. If farmers in Australia (say) can have some certainty an El Nino drought is coming they can decide whether it is worth planting crops this year. Similarly, an increased likelihood of El Nino rain in Chile may help South American farmers decide whether it’s worth planting.
I suppose that the applications for funding for research are more likely to succeed if slanted towards AGW than towards gaining knowledge than can more obviously be applied to real-world (“existential”) problems.
Operational forecasters have to live by the sk1ll of their products. Cargo cultists can just keep on scamming year after year, applying for grants to fund their junk modeling.
The world will always have charlatans, con-artists, hustlers like the climate modeling community, because as PT Barnum said, “There’s a sucker born every minute.”
The world is thus filled with suckers ready to hand over their money who believe the climate change garbage the climateers produce. It’s a cottage industry of fakery, just like taking money from people who like to read astrology horoscopes, buy into crystal healing power scams and other such nonsense.
The climate scammers are not really any different than the witchdoctor promising a fearful bunch of villagers living at the base of volcano to quell the angry volcano gods if the people will just provide him with baskets of their best fruits and foods and a virgin as sacrifice. Of course we know what the witchdoctor will do with both.
“Correctly simulating El Niño and La Niña is crucial for projecting climate change in the tropics and beyond.”
No, no, and no. It should read…
“Correctly simulating El Niño and La Niña is crucial for predicting weather in the tropics and beyond.”
You can’t predict with any hope of accuracy El Niño and La Niña out more than a few years at best – ever. They are too complex to simulate in any computer model we have or will likely have in the near future, and are likely chaotic as well meaning impossible to simulate with high accuracy.
The very same issues that prevent us from correctly and accurately simulating 100-year climate prevent us from simulating future events like El Niño and La Niña. You have a good shot at the next one, and then you have to start over. Using predicted results from one round of simulation to feed the next simulation results in ever growing error margins – I don’t know why this process is so hard to understand for climate scientists.
“Computer models that are used for projecting future climate correctly predict global warming due to increasing greenhouse gas emissions as well as short-term year-to-year natural climate variations associated with El Niño and La Niña.”
The word “correctly” is of course grossly wrong. Why is that word even there?
The GCMs only “predict” the warming they were programmed and parameter-tuned to produce in response to a CO2 forcing input. Additionally with the “as well as” claim, this statement also implies the GCM “correctly” predict the ENSO phases. They do not even come come to doing that, not the timing of El Nino/La Nina in the future nor the phases in the past unless they are hand-fed historical ocean temperature and and pressure patterns datasets to “reanalyze.”
More to say ?? 😀
Wonderful! They have the phases of ENSO all figured out and their computer models showed them the way. When I consult the WATTS “Reference Pages” and “ENSO Forecast Pages”, it starts out “Our ENSO forecast skills are very low,…”, and now I find myself being forced to decide, who to believe. I’ll go with Anthony because he has always been not only competent but also honest. The idea that a very complex and chaotic earth system can be modelled sufficiently correctly to serve as a forecast is ludicrous. By the way, I’m predicting a great wine grape harvest this season.
Fidelity of signals, of assumptions/assertions, the scientific frame. Miss a source, a sink, a parameter, a calculation, an evolutionary path, and you diverge into the catastrophic anthropogenic global cooling… warming… change ditch.