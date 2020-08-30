ABC: Chinese Migrants who Survived Mao’s Great Leap Forward can Help Us Learn Sustainability

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to the Australian Government ABC, Chinese migrants who survived a brutal famine caused by Chairman Mao’s Great Leap Forward can teach us how to survive in the coming age of sustainability.
Planting seeds of change
Migrants are no strangers to adaptation, as making a new home is no small feat. But now they’re being challenged to adapt again as Australia’s changing climate throws up new pressures. And there are lessons for all Australians.
By Samuel Yang and Prianka Srinivasan
Updated 29 Aug 2020, 8:08am
Published 29 Aug 2020, 6:06am
China remains the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, releasing 10.06 gigatonnes in 2018 — a gigatonne is equivalent to a billion tonnes — according to figures from the International Energy Agency.
This is a marked contrast with China of the last century, where sustainability was also a part of life, albeit not by choice.
By the late 1950s, tens of millions of people had died in the Great Chinese Famine.
The need to be sustainable grew to become a lifelong habit, and something she brought to Australia.
“During the summer, we raised dozens of chickens,” Ms Chen said.
“I composted the chicken manure and the unwanted weeds or grass to fertilise the vegetables in the garden, they actually grew very well.”
Limiting waste is a habit she’s passing on to her grandchildren.
“When my grandchildren waste food, for example they eat the bread but don’t eat the crust, I’d educate them … I sometimes ate their leftovers,” she said.
For some migrants, the idea of climate change hindering Australia’s safety and prosperity may be a foreign one, particularly for those who emigrated in search of a higher quality of life.
…Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-08-29/climate-change-australia-migrants-global-warming-migration/12568456
I guess we should thank the Government owned ABC for being so open about the skills we shall need to master, and the life lessons we should embrace, to survive a Green New Deal future which emphasises sustainability over prosperity.
20 thoughts on “ABC: Chinese Migrants who Survived Mao’s Great Leap Forward can Help Us Learn Sustainability”
People who survived and watched other people die, generally aren’t proud of what they did to survive. Just saying.
Yeah, and tens of millions dying isn’t very sustainable.
This is true. They learned how to survive with very little food and resources and a totalitarian government. This is precisely what we are facing if this green ecolunacy grows as intended.
There is nothing sustainable about the Green New Deal. Even the Chinese Communist Party admits the Cultural Revolution as the worst period in the Party history. What is sustainable under the New Green Deal is a population decrease of 6 billion which may actually be the final objective if fully implemented.
Some green leaders have openly admitted to wanting to cut the world population to 1 billion, even as low as 100 million.
Planned Populations is a recurring choice in left-wing ideological progressions.
John,
As usual any idea, law, program, transformation, etc that the liberal-Progressives come up with is always given a name or title that is absolutely, diametrically, the opposite of what it is or does.
“Chinese migrants who survived a brutal famine caused by Chairman Mao’s Great Leap Forward can teach us how to survive in the coming age of sustainability”
Translation
People who survived communist governance failure can help us survive climate governance failure.
The near death experience of Mao’s China and its desperation to right those wrongs and re-emerge as the powerful economy it once was are mere details.
It’s been a trip to hell and back that cost millions of lives. But let’s do it again eh?
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/06/04/wbm2001enterprise-reform-in-china/
There is something about communism and climate. A deep and fundamental connection. A yearning of some kind.
Ultimately, the connection between the Communist Party and climate is their inherent desire to control the entire world, replace God, and be worshiped as such. This will end badly for everyone.
How will we be able to grow our own food when we will be restricted from doing so in order to limit nitrous oxide and methane output? That, and we will have to relocate to high-rise efficiency blocks of government housing, as the countryside will be turned over to Guaia — or solar and wind farms.
Well, they have at least admitted that if their plans were put into action, the result would be as bad as the Cultural Revolution. So now they agree with those with some understanding that to implement the NGD would be disastrous.
Progress is progress.
“Well, they have at least admitted that if their plans were put into action, the result would be as bad as the Cultural Revolution”
Brilliant observation and succinctly stated. Says it all.
Thank you Richard P.
Yes a new Marxist Famine is in making. It is being designed.
I am just surprised the ABC admitted that China is the big bad CO2 producer.
Also the elephant in the room is that Ms Chen no longer lives in China. Muse on that point.
Made up problems with made up solutions. Just send me your money so that I can help you live during these perilous times.
url reverts to home page address after I link to a thread! this is being posted as a response to “ABC: Chinese Migrants” thread, as it just happened in Australia.
the only mention of this I can find so far. presumably, this press conference took place about an hour ago. read for details:
31 Aug: Michael Smith News: Senators Pauline Hanson & Malcolm Roberts press conference – call for CSIRO chief to go over ‘discredited’ climate change papers
https://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2020/08/senators-pauline-hanson-malcolm-roberts-press-conference-call-for-csiro-chief-to-go.html
“When my grandchildren waste food, for example they eat the bread but don’t eat the crust, I’d educate them … I sometimes ate their leftovers,” she said.
Grandchildren? Plural? Obviously this poor woman and/or her descendants escaped the one child policy.
Many rural peasants were granted exceptions for farm productivity purposes.
Mrs. Chen sounds like my grandmother. She raised a garden, composted, canned her vegetables and fruit, baked her own bread, etc. But her great-grandchildren waste more food than they eat per meal. Abundance breeds waste. We should all learn from Mrs. Chen about conserving resources, but climate ain’t got nothing to do with it.