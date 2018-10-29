Moving The Goalposts: IPCC Secretly Redefines what ‘Climate’ means

From the “watch the pea under the thimble” department, the IPCC appears to have secretly changed the definition of what constitutes ‘climate’ by mixing existing and non-existing data
By Dr. David Whitehouse, The GWPF
The definition of ‘climate’ adopted by the World Meteorological Organisation is the average of a particular weather parameter over 30 years. It was introduced at the 1934 Wiesbaden conference of the International Meteorological Organisation (WMO’s precursor) because data sets were only held to be reliable after 1900, so 1901 – 1930 was used as an initial basis for assessing climate. It has a certain arbitrariness, it could have been 25 years.
For its recent 1.5°C report the IPCC has changed the definition of climate to what has been loosely called “the climate we are in.” It still uses 30 years for its estimate of global warming and hence climate – but now it is the 30 years centred on the present.
There are some obvious problems with this hidden change of goalposts. We have observational temperature data for the past 15 years but, of course, none for the next 15 years. However, never let it be said that the absence of data is a problem for inventive climate scientists.
Global warming is now defined by the IPCC as a speculative 30-year global average temperature that is based, on one hand, on the observed global temperature data from the past 15 years and, on the other hand, on assumed global temperatures for the next 15 years. This proposition was put before the recent IPCC meeting at Incheon, in the Republic of Korea and agreed as a reasonable thing to do to better communicate climate trends. Astonishingly, this new IPCC definition mixes real and empirical data with non-exiting and speculative data and simply assumes that a short-term 15-year trend won’t change for another 15 years in the future.
However, this new definition of climate and global warming is not only philosophically unsound, it is also open to speculation and manipulation. It is one thing to speculate what the future climate might be; but for the IPCC to define climate based on data that doesn’t yet exist and is based on expectations of what might happen in the future is fraught with danger.
This strategy places a double emphasis on the temperature of the past 15 years which was not an extrapolation of the previous 15 years, and was not predicted to happen as it did. Since around the year 2000, nature has taught us a lesson the IPCC has still not learned.
With this new definition of climate all data prior to 15 years ago is irrelevant as they are part of the previous climate. Let’s look at the past 15 years using Hadcrut4. The first figure shows 2003-2017.
It’s a well-known graph that shows no warming trend – except when you add the El Nino at the end, which of course is a weather event and not climate. The effect of the El Nino on the trend is significant. With it the trend for the past 15 years is about 0.15° C per decade, close to the 0.2 per decade usually quoted as the recent decadal trend. Before the El Nino event, however, the warming trend is a negligible 0.02° C per decade and statistically insignificant.
The second graph shows the 15 years before the recent El Nino, i.e. 2000-2014. The trend over this period is influenced by the start point which is a deep La Nina year. Without it the trend is 0.03 °C per decade – statistically insignificant. Note that there are minor El Ninos and La Ninas during this period but they tend to have a small net effect.
So which does one choose? The El Nino version that leads to 0.6° C warming over the 30 years centred on the present, or the non-El Nino version that suggests no significant warming? The latter of course, because the trend should be as free from contamination of short-term weather evens — in the same way as they are free from decreases caused by aerosols from volcanoes blocking out the sun and causing global cooling for a while.
The same problem can be seen in the IPCC’s 1.5C report when it analyses the decade 2006-2015 which it does extensively. In this specific decade 2015 is significantly warmer than the other years, by about 0.2°C. NOAA said, “The global temperatures in 2015 were strongly influenced by strong El Nino conditions that developed during the year.” The temperature trend including the El Nino year of 2015 is 0.2°C, that future again. Without the El Nino the trend is statistically insignificant.
To see the future temperature and climate the IPCC envisage in their report consider their Summary for Policy Makers figure 1, (click on image to enlarge.)
The IPCC’s attempt to move the goalposts is highly questionable. Non-existing data extrapolated for assumed temperature trends over the next 15 years should not be part of a formal definition of what constitutes climate.
UPDATE: From the IPCC Summary for Policymakers report, page 4, there is this footnote that defines the IPCC’s erroneous thinking. – Anthony
“The IPCC’s attempt to move the goalposts is highly questionable???”
NO! It is outright, disingenuous fraud!!!
I second tomwys’ comment!
Ah, but is it pure scientific fraud, in the words of super-serial litigant (and thin-skinned ring-bark obsessive) Michael Mann?
No, just kidding. Little about climate politics is pure, much less scientific.
So the 30 y average is no longer a 30y average, it is a 15y average .
Spin it how you like it is still only an overage of 15y of data.
15 years of real data, plus 15 years of made up data.
Mark,
Fifteen years of adjusted, pretend “data”, plus 15 years of only slightly less GIGO modeling.
They are treating it like it’s data when they don’t even know its sign! Laughable crap dressed up in a lab coat for Hallo’ween.
X 1000
Putrid, disgusting, despicable, devious. And just scientifically and intellectually simple. Come on all alarmists – defend this deception or forever be treated as fraudsters. My wife would say “You’d better get out of his way – he’s angry now”
and, in my opinion, absolutely to be expected from that utterly corrupt, self referenced, fraud committing pack of shysters.
Hey, a new fantasy game. IPCC Climatology.
More exciting than APBA Football.(http://apbagames.com/football). You get to use real stats AND make up your own data. Get your whole family to play along with you.
*Face Palm*
Those of us who remember the loosening of the concept of ‘climate [change/warming]’ to include temperatures under the sea—which conveniently came just in time to explain away the lack of surface warming—may understand the despair of the headline writer who announced:
Definition of Climate Changing Faster Than Any Time in the Last 1000 Years
LOL Brad – priceless.
I hereby define “personal net worth” to be: my savings & assets accumulated over the past 40 years, plus the $100 million lottery winnings when my ticket hits the number next month.
Good enough for IPCC, good enough for me.
Thank you, Eustace. I’m still smiling as I write this.
Regards,
Bob
Careful, they find a way to tax your future earning today, in future dollars.
Another Paul
Not if he’s already spent it on his private, fortified, paradise island.
Another Paul, they already do this in the UK. I was astounded when the time sheet data of my employees was used to calculate ‘earnings’ and tax charged on that basis. My accountant insisted this was valid, and it actually is a rule by the UK tax office (HMRC).
I was being taxed on projected earnings that had not been invoiced, let alone collected, yet my Australian company is only charged tax once funds are received.
Simple enough to fix by just not submitting timesheets to my accountant, but I was outraged.
Eustace, Better hope your government doesn’t take you at your word and tax you for future earnings!
SR
OOPS! I should have read down further before commenting. I hate useless duplication.
SR
So do I
UK already does (see above)
Actually, I was just typing up my take: I’m going to do this with my taxes I’m going to give to Justin “Sock Boy” Trudeau.
Basically, I’ll take my last 15 years of income, average it with my next 15 years of income (most of which, goddess willing, I’ll be retired), and give him an amount equal to his IQ.
@Caligula
So, you’re going to bill him?
These people are evil. They will change the data and move the goalposts to get whatever they want.
Next thing you know, the Federal Government will want me to claim my future projected earnings over the next 15 years as potential income and pay the appropriate taxes on it next year.
That’s basically what AMT is …
There simply is no end to the degree of distortion, deception and dishonesty that the UN IPCC and climate alarmist propagandists and their media tricksters won’t resort to which throughly misrepresents the phony world of climate alarmism.
I am not a scientist, I’ll say upfront, but does this not contravene the very definition of science and take it into the realm of astrology and economics? Hazy and impossible to prove or disprove!
More proof they know they are a pack of liars desperately trying to force a round peg into a square hole.
“The next time you apply for a home loan, make sure you include last years salary, and your forecast of your next years income in the average you tell the bank. Mix the numbers together, use bad statistics, and you’ll get a number you want. Never forget to take into account human fantasy when making projections, that’s how you get what you want out of life.” —- Banker acting like the IPCC
It’s “The Minority Report” approach to climatology.
Minority Report? Could you elaborate?
While the sum total added to human knowledge by ‘climate science’ could probably be engraved on a small wooden ball, I’m yet to see any signs of precognition on the part of our learned friends. Prediction having proven too hard for them, they now appear to content themselves with projection—but hey, enough about Lewandowsky. 😉
The movie Minority Report. Using psychics, the government arrests people who “are going to” commit crimes.
Jax
Brad Keyes got the movie inference and illustrated it admirably.
More like “ideation”
and simply assumes that a short-term 15-year trend won’t change for another 15 years in the future….
That’s all they have been able to do for the past 30 years….extend a straight line
$billions on computers…to do something you can do with a $1 ruler…any changes have been from adjusting past or present temps…not from computer models
“However, this new definition of climate and global warming is not only philosophically unsound, it is also open to speculation and manipulation.”
Same goes for the original definition of climate.
Andrew
It does appear that if climate is limited to a 30-yr average, it is whether that determines climate, not vice versa. Given year to year variability, it would be surprising not to find that climate changes when you replace the numbers from 30 years ago with this year’s data.
Extrapolating from the past 15 years to the next can easily be shown unjustified.
Some scientists in 1977 worried about a return of glacial conditions, based upon the previous 15 years of pronounced cooling (indeed ~32 years). Yet in the real world, by 1992, some of the same scientists were then worried about runaway global warming. And by 2007, we were well into the “Pause”.
In 1975, we were here:
The models say we would be colder now than in 1975 if not for the miracle molecule:
If not for the miracle molecule, That 70’s Climate Science Show would have lasted more seasons than The Simpsons!
In that case, then the Magic Molecule has been a great Godsend for plants, children and other living things!
Had the dramatic cooling trend of 1945-77 lasted another 32 years, ie until 2009, and beyond, we’d either be producing a lot more magic molecules or starving and freezing in the dark.
If not producing more Pu atoms as well.
You will need to prove that David!
I don’t believe the modern climate models can show a cooling trend without being fudged forcibly to do so.
IPCC basing 15 years of alleged climate on models is an eco-wobbly attempt to use model failures in support of IPCC and EU delusions.
Take the GHG forcing out of the model and you get the model yields the blue curve…
Too bad the IPCC wasn’t using the fake definition back in 1998.
Isn’t this why we do not rely on shamans and witchdoctors?
This is an intellectual plague.
Get away fast, isolate yourself from the dangerously ignorant, stay away as long as you can.
Nice! Given that past global temperatures are based on a small part of the earth’s surface since most of the oceans and much of the continents are not sampled, the new temperature trends are based on even less data than before.
I was going to add: “You couldn’t make it up”, but …
Anthony, a clarification: The new definition of GLOBAL WARMING (not necessarily of “climate”) can be found as Footnote 5 on page SPM4 of the IPCC’s Summary for Policymakers for SR-15.
http://report.ipcc.ch/sr15/pdf/sr15_spm_final.pdf
They write:
“5 Present level of global warming is defined as the average of a 30-year period centered on 2017 assuming the recent rate of warming continues.”
I’ll check the rest of the report.
Cheers,
Bob
To continue, the Technical Summary for that report…
http://report.ipcc.ch/sr15/pdf/sr15_ts.pdf
…expands on the new definition in the second paragraph on page 4, under the heading of “TS1: Framing and Context”.
There they write:
“Human-induced warming reached approximately 1°C (±0.2°C likely range) above pre-industrial levels in 2017, increasing at 0.2°C (±0.1°C) per decade (high confidence). Global warming is defined in this report as an increase in combined surface air and sea surface temperatures averaged over the globe and a 30-year period. Unless otherwise specified, warming is expressed relative to the period 1850-1900, used as an approximation of pre-industrial temperatures in AR5. For periods shorter than 30 years, warming refers to the estimated average temperature over the 30 years centered on that shorter period, accounting for the impact of any temperature fluctuations or trend within those 30 years. Accordingly, warming up to the decade 2006-2015 is assessed at 0.87°C (±0.12°C likely range). Since 2000, the estimated level of human-induced warming has been equal to the level of observed warming with a likely range of ±20% accounting for uncertainty due to contributions from solar and volcanic activity over the historical period (high confidence). {1.2.1}”
Oy!
Cheers,
Bob
“warming is expressed relative to the period 1850-1900, used as an approximation of pre-industrial temperatures in AR5”
So the base line is from a period over 118 years ago and THAT is an approximation.
Someone please explain why these people should get even one more penny.
An approximation based on very sparse data that had a low accuracy. Wonderful, just wonderful. In other words, they really don’t know how much the “global temperature” has increased since 1900; they are just guessing.
Well… That makes all the difference then.
It’s not a fake definition of climate… It’s just a fake definition of the current climatology.
//Sarc
David, bottom line is, the nincompoops had to redefine “climate” in order to redefine “global warming”.
Cheers.
I think the only word they haven’t redefined is the word “redefine”… Oh wait, they did redefine “redefine”…
LOL!
David, that al depends on what the meaning of “is” is 🙂
That’s even worse.
Bob,
I presume then that by “recent”, IPCC means since 2002-3. But whatever warming happened from 2003-17 was thanks to the super El Nino of 2015-16, and its build up.
Since February 2016, Earth has resumed cooling, so the now trend is down.
I found the more-detailed new definition in the document titled “Changes to the Underlying Scientific-Technical Assessment to ensure consistency with the approved Summary for Policymakers”
http://report.ipcc.ch/sr15/pdf/sr15_spm_approved_trickle_backs.pdf
There, they write:
“Global warming – replace glossary definition with version in SPM Box 1: The estimated increase in global mean surface temperature (GMST) averaged over a 30-year period, or the 30-year period centered on a particular year or decade, expressed relative to preindustrial levels unless otherwise specified. For 30-year periods that span past and future years, the current multi-decadal warming trend is assumed to continue.”
Again, it’s a definition of “global warming” not “climate”.
Cheers,
Bob
PS: The new definition is what happens when politicians are allowed to dictate the “science”.
How pathetic!!!
How could any scientist with even the smallest amount of self-respect live with political nonsense like that?
Regards,
Bob
Gotta love their brazenly chutzpaceous admission that the “underlying technical assessment” (the section that kindasorta might be said to retain some vestige of scienciness) is doctored to match the SPMs (the fluff drafted in an unholy line-by-line alliance with gov’t attaches via the Tropicopolitical Method), not vice versa.
As The History of the Climate Debate puts it:
_______________________
1988: IPCC created
The Panel’s function is to periodically provide a big room—ideally in a hotel or resort—where Policy gets a unique chance to tell Science what to tell Policy to do, in a policy-neutral way.
Hope your gig will be here all week, folks!
Anthony, as a belated PS to my first comment: Using the 15-year trend starting at time “x” as a predictor of the 30-year trend also starting at time “x” assumes the 15-year trend is a reasonable predictor of the 30-year trend, does it not?
But as we can see, it is not:
Cheers,
Bob
Don’t play into there hands with “anomaly” data. Always plot the data on a scale identical to a hardware store porch thermometer, or at least half the thermometer.
How can any organization that claims they are made of scientist go from science to astrology and claim any credibility. Well at least 50% of the people are below average intelligence and 40% more don’t bother to really read the details that give these charlatans 90% of the population. No matter, soon it will cool and they will have to go on to the global cooling scare again.
Even the old International Meteorological Organization definition is more than a bit deficient, as there was history of rather more than the past 30 years, and what the climate was like in 1800 or so was noticeably different than 1930, even if the records were a bit dodgy.
Even using quality raw data, any presumption that warming trends continue indefinitely is unsupported. Most of the claims of long term warming trends with no dips are clearly cooked.
“this footnote that defines the IPCC’s erroneous thinking”
No, it reflects the normal meaning of the word. To re-highlight,
Present level of global warming is defined an the average of a 30 year period centered on 2017.
You define the concept first, and then figure out how to estimate it. The footnote refers to an estimated rise from pre-industrial to 2017.
C’mon Nick. They are using a base line from 1850-1900 that is an approximation. Even you cannot defend that.
Of course it is an approximation. They are trying to estimate the rise from pre-industrial. Because you have imperfect information to quantify a concept doesn’t mean the definition of the concept is wrong.
The concept has no application, if there is not 30 years of real data to define it. The concept does not exist yet in the future. Confusing known climate periods with projected climate periods is the problem.
They are equating real climate with fictional climate, and THIS is illegitimate application of what Nick is calling … “the concept”. There are TWO concepts here — (1) climate and (2) projected climate, and these two are being horribly confused in this ill conceived fabrication that tries to lead people into merging them into the same concept.
It’s bull shit.
With a Capitol B S
You can’t estimate global temperatures from this period because it’s not available anywhere unless you use proxies or very limited regional data sets like the CET. Even with proxies global temperatures still not really true.
This main issue is that the IPCC choice a period form a base line that has virtually no global coverage of data for most of it. How anyone can defend this just shows they are not interested in science.
“Because you have imperfect information to quantify a concept doesn’t mean the definition of the concept is wrong.”
The definition of the concept is wrong when it’s NOT based on global temperatures because they weren’t available then and this relies on them being so.
“Present level of global warming is defined an the average of a 30 year period centered on 2017.”
Sooo… the PRESENT level of warming is defined by the future? That’s the normal meaning of the word?
And if they decide to speculate a 10 degree rise in temperature in the next 15 years that means current warming is astounding?
“That’s the normal meaning of the word?”
Yes. The level of global warming in (Jan) 2003 is defined as the average of rise from 1998 to 2017. The level in 2017 is defined as the average trend from 2012 to 2031. It may not be immediately obvious in 2017, but that is what it is.
Then it’s a useless definition (concept) at best, and at worst it’s a damn lie meant to deceive. If you can’t see this, then you are not as intelligent as I thought you were.
No. You can perfectly well define what the trend would be in 2100. You just have to wait a bit to find out. But the definition is fine.
Mr. Stokes You said:
““That’s the normal meaning of the word?”
Yes. The level of global warming in (Jan) 2003 is defined as the average of rise from 1998 to 2017. The level in 2017 is defined as the average trend from 2012 to 2031. It may not be immediately obvious in 2017, but that is what it is.”
I am a little confused by this so I would appreciate some clarification:
1) Shouldn’t the 30 year level of Global Warming centered on 2003 be the average of temperatures from 1988 to 2017?
2) If the level in 2017 is defined as the average trend from 2012 to 2031, isn’t that value indeterminate until you have all of the actual temperatures in the range from 2012 to 2031?
“Shouldn’t the 30 year level of Global Warming centered on 2003 be the average of temperatures from 1988 to 2017”
Yes, typo, sorry.
“isn’t that value indeterminate until you have all of the actual temperatures”
Possibly. But we are in 2017 (well, were) and people want to estimate to see where we stand. And you need a best (imperfect) estimate of the right thing, not a better estimate of the wrong.
It’s basically the concept of a centered average. It’s well accepted that a moving average should be attributed to the centre of the time range (a centered moving average). That is as true for 2017 as it is for 2003. The fact that in 2017 we only have half the data is a knock on the quality of the estimate. But to assess 2017, it’s no good saying that it is represented by 1986-2017. That is the estimate for 2003.
But you can’t logically average an undetermined future data into a grouping of empirical data and treat it as equally empirical just by assuming what that future dataset might be is what it will be. It is highly improper to do so and treat it as actual data.
Mr. Stokes:
Thanks for the reply.
To the question “isn’t that value indeterminate until you have all of the actual temperatures” you said:
“Possibly. But we are in 2017 (well, were) and people want to estimate to see where we stand. And you need a best (imperfect) estimate of the right thing, not a better estimate of the wrong.”
What basis would we have for assuming that the “best (imperfect) estimate” is better than the “better estimate of the wrong”?
“What basis would we have for assuming that the “best (imperfect) estimate” is better than the “better estimate of the wrong”?”
It’s like the old story of where do you look for your keys? Where you dropped them, where it’s dark, or down the street, where it is lighter?
” It is highly improper to do so and treat it as actual data.”
So who did that? That is the problem with this stuff – no-one quotes what the IPCC said that is supposed to be wrong. The update did, but that is a footnote to an estimate over a much longer period. The actual IPCC statement is this
” Human activities are estimated to have caused approximately 1.0°C of global warming⁵ above pre-industrial levels, with a likely range of 0.8°C to 1.2°C. “
Obviously they allow for quite a lot of uncertainty at either end.
Could you be any more pathetic in defending this nonsense? Even aside from your glaring error in simple mathematics (“The level in 2017 is defined as the average trend from 2012 to 2031″…try 2002-2031 on for size), this spin is absurd even by your standards.
Disgusting, Nick.
Mr. Stokes, you said:
“It’s like the old story of where do you look for your keys? Where you dropped them, where it’s dark, or down the street, where it is lighter?”
I take this to mean that we have no assurance whatsoever that the “best (imperfect) estimate” is better than the “better estimate of the wrong”, but since this is all we have, we are going to use it.
I am not a Scientist nor do I play one on TV, but I think that if you are going to use this sort of method to calculate the 30 year level of Global Warming centered on 2017, you are obligated to make it very clear to all who use this value that it is a low-confidence estimate and should be used with extreme caution.
They could have stated the definition better:
The current level of global warming is the point on a linear regression line of the last 15 years of global temperature anomaly data at the last point on the 15-year line, the year 2017.
They are not using any other data or fabricating any data, just defining it in a horrendous way.
They are trying to make look like they are using 30 years of data when they are only using 15 years of data.
15 years of empirical data and 15 years of modeled projection
I use estimates to scope out the feasibility of a project, but before I spend any money I measure everything first. If I can’t, then I wait until I can. Before spending trillions on mitigation efforts, I would say it’s imperative we do the same with CAGW. But right now, it’s all estimates. If that’s the best we can do (and it probably is right now), then we must wait until we can really measure it. In the meantime we will adapt as we always have. Do you seriously think that a few degrees of warming, even if it happened, would make the planet uninhabitable for mankind?
Thank you, Nick.
I’ve always read your comments, because you occasionally provide some insight, and are almost invariably polite. You seem to be increasingly wrong, however, but I’ve been giving you the benefit of doubt.
This statement in support of such a ridiculous and fraudulent scientific practice reveals your inherent bias in sharp detail.
I no longer need to give you any benefit of doubt nor read your comments, for which I am grateful.
“When I use a word,” Climate Schmimate said, in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean—neither more nor less.”
“The question is,” said Alice, “whether you can make words mean so many different things.”
“The question is,” said Climate Schmimate, “which is to be master—that’s all.”
Beautiful, Bruce. Thanks for that gem! 🙂
“Since around the year 2000, nature has taught us a lesson the IPCC has still not learned” No, I think the did learn the lesson, hence the change to “climate futures” as half of the baseline. Pretty clever bit of marketing to hedge against cooling.
Mathematically speaking, isn’t a 30-year average that uses the trend of the first 15-year half, just the 15-year average up to the present? You could just as easily use a 60-year trend centered on 15 years from now, with 15 years of data and 45 years extrapolated.
I can’t see what the problem is, They have been fabricating about half the surface data for most of the last 30 years already
This is not much of a change.
If by “fabricating” you mean decreasing the warming trend.
Then you would be correct……
http://www.realclimate.org/images//GISS-adjustments.jpg
Apart from that there is b**^^-all difference to unadjusted data “over the last 30 years”.
Citing GISSTEMP for data rebutting a lack of “adjusted” data? You do seem to lack a bit of self-awareness.
Citing GISSTEMP for data rebutting a lack of “adjusted” data? You do seem to lack a bit of self-awareness.
And the duplicate comment filter is acting up again.
I think this definition is intended as a guide to what is expected in future from the data-adjusting fraternity.
Why not go the whole hog, and just decree that “present” climate is what it will be from now to AD 2100, and dispense with troublesome observations of the past altogether?
Modeled projections show the One True Climate, and data since AD 1850 aren’t to be trusted, let alone believed.
Well, this is not that surprising, really.
Originally, the definition of “climate change” was hijacked by a definition (in the minds of those hijacking the term) that means ONLY “human caused climate change” — they just started leaving out the “human-caused” part, to try to force everybody to talk about ONLY what they wanted to talk about, in the way they wanted to talk about it.
See, by having a select few people redefine a word or phrase, unbeknownst to the general public, these select people can talk about the new term in such a way that the general public thinks that they might be talking about how the word or phrase used to be used, but now is NOT used by those speaking the word or phrase loudest.
This way, when one side argues about “climate change” from one perspective, the select group using the phrase in their own hijacked way, can accuse this opposing side of being a denier, when, in fact this side is NOT even talking about the human part — they are just talking about changing climate in general.
By hijacking language this way, climate alarmists insidiously manipulate words in their favor, by being deniers themselves of the original definitions of words that the general public understood those words to be. This tactic confuses everybody, because basic hidden assumptions of the language being used are not clarified upfront. People, then, do not even know what they are disagreeing about, and one side can claim a victory based on one understanding of the language, while the other side can claim a victory based on a DIFFERENT understanding of the language.
I mean, why even have much of any real data at all ? Why not project the center point fifteen years into the future, and then start the data now, and end it with totally synthesized data for the next thirty years ?
Let’s just define “climate” to mean “a thirty-year pattern of weather patterns that exists ONLY in computer models”? This makes about as much sense as half real data, half computer-projected data. Why have any token real data at all ? That just messes up the illusion.
Very good definition of propaganda. Orwell would applaud, I think.
Looks like to me from the graph,(SPM figure 1 above) about year 2050, even if there is “no reduction in forcing” we stabilize out at 2 degrees of warming, no further warming.
So, I guess those CO2 IR bands really do saturated out.
No problem, since at least that first degree or so will have many benefits !
Keep this up an Humpty Dumpty will be suing them for royalties.
Oh my. If only NFL and college football kickers could do the same thing that the IPCC and their fellow climate alarmists are doing to keep the climate scare narrative alive and kicking. If football kickers could put the upright goal posts wherever they pleased during a field goal or extra point attempt, life would be soooo much easier for them.
Three Sundays ago, Green Bay Packer kicker Mason Crosby missed a total of five kick attempts (a mix of field goal attempts and extra points) against the Detroit Lions. One could conceivably argue that it cost the Packers the football game. Unfortunately, Crosby’s bad day at the office received quite a bit of media attention and probably made him feel like burying his head in the ground.
The IPCC and climate alarmist camp need to meet with the NFL and convince the league that the goal posts in football need to be infinitely mobile during the game for the convenience of the kickers. With their expertise in moving the climate scare goal posts, the climate alarmist camp could argue that mobile goal posts would dramatically improve scoring opportunities in football.
Hey, if it works in the climate scare, it will work in football. Mason Crosby would have had a much better day at the office that day in Detroit. Makes perfect sense to me. /sarc
Got it… We’ll use the last 15 years of recorded data (adjusted as necessary) and the next 15 years of “projected” data from the models. Why not just update the recorded data to include the next 15 years, after all they’ve already MADE IT UP!!!
this new IPCC definition mixes real and empirical data with non-exiting and speculative data and simply assumes that a short-term 15-year trend won’t change for another 15 years in the future. –>
this new IPCC definition mixes real and empirical data with non-existing and speculative data and simply assumes that a short-term 15-year trend won’t change for another 15 years in the future.
“. . . assuming the recent rate of warming continues”. And if it doesn’t?
Mr. Layman here.
I’ve always thought that if an average is going to be used, it should be at least 60 years and not 30 years.
(Or maybe even the average going back into the 1800’s?)
Again, “Mr. Layman here”, isn’t there a 60 year cycle to some weather patterns?
The “present” climate thing seems to be reducing the 30 years to only 15 past years (from 2017) with the rest of the 15 years being climate model projections (a “hot” topic just to heat things up … and get rid of the “pause”?).
(Hmmm…maybe based using the computer in the dashboard of Dr. Brown’s DeLorean?)
“and get rid of the “pause”. The IPCC is attempting to use “Mike’s ‘model’ trick”?
this behaviour by the IPCC is even worse then using proxy data and adding instrumental data onto it at the end. Not only are they comparing different techniques that may have little resemblance. They are making wild suggestions based on failed predictions and these are even placing the goal posts from pseudoscience into religion.
“The definition of ‘climate’ adopted by the World Meteorological Organisation is the average of a particular weather parameter over 30 years.”
I have never supported this length representing climate because proxies and temperature data show no stable period this short and regular oscillations that leads to warming and cooling over it lasting at least 60 years.
Climate should be defined a period over 60 years because there are no stable periods shorter than this.
For its recent 1.5 ° C report the IPCC has now changed its name to 30 years for its estimate of global warming and climate change – but now it is the 30th years centred on the present.
___________________________________________________
30 years for climate observation is just too long for the green belivers.
They just want to see how their build up lies collapse during their lifetime.
Who wants to blame them.
lt really smacks of desperation when they have to start resorting to this kind of fudge. lt shows they are getting rattled. What l think is the best way to call them out is to use real data rather then trying to fight them by using their own made up numbers.
For example since 1960 there has been a warming trend in England’s winters. Now l think that this has been due to changes to the weather patterning over this time rather then CO2 levels. The best way to show this would be to combine the use of mean temps with trends in number days of frost and snow cover and then compare it with trends in wind direction. Because if there is a trend of decreasing numbers of days of frost and snow during this warming that is linked to trend of wind direction that has moved away from a NW to east direction and more to SW and west direction. Then that shows that the warming trend has been due to changes to the weather patterning and not CO2 levels.
This observation has and is easily demonstrably shown, but the IPCC ignore all inconvenient atmospheric and ocean patterns.
“For example since 1960 there has been a warming trend in England’s winters. Now l think that this has been due to changes to the weather patterning over this time rather then CO2 levels.”
Definitely after 1963 and this has been down to weather patterns reflecting a change from more negative NAO periods to more positive NAO ones. This comes down to the jet stream where zonal jet stream favours positive NAO and meridional jet stream favours negative NAO.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/8/87/Winter-NAO-Index.svg/1280px-Winter-NAO-Index.svg.png
https://im-1.msw.ms/eengine/ce_images/eedfdb7c6f2cb918/jet-stream-graphic_960_533_s.jpg
“decreasing numbers of days of frost and snow during this warming that is linked to trend of wind direction that has moved away from a NW to east direction and more to SW and west direction.”
Northerlies are frequent with negative NAO periods and southerlies frequent with positive NAO periods. Frost and snow frequently occur in winter when in a northerly source of air compared with southerly.
CO2 has not been demonstrated to have any known effects on the NAO, PV (polar vortex), jet stream or high pressure blocks.
Yes this warming winter trend has largely been due to less northern blocking. With less cold air coming from the north and east and a increase of warmer air from the SW.
Averaging weather over a period as short as 30 years was necessary n 1934 because they just didn’t have very much “good” data then, but today it’s a travesty. The definition for climate should have been extended to 100 years by now, even if the earlier data is of poorer quality. Interpreting the results would still be difficult, but at least it would be starting with an honest definition.
Amen.
With our knowledge of ocean cycles (PDO, AMO etc) spanning 70 years plus or minus, defining climate as an average of data over thirty years is ludicrous. But not sufficiently ludicrous for the IPCC. Averaging centred on the present with half the data manufactured simply boggles the rational mind. The old fashioned term “scoundrels” comes to mind.
Small temperatures in “average” temperature was a dishonest basis for determining climate change from the beginning. The vast majority of climate maps use the Koppen system of climate types. Maryland and Mississippi both have the same climate classification, despite differences in average temperature far more that two degrees.
If there is truly disruptive climate change, then there will be changes to different areas classification. Anyone that claims climate change is a problem should be able to answer the following- What percent of the Earth’s land mass has changed climate types in the last 50 years? How much of that could be argued to be change for the worse (i.e. a desert area becoming semi-arid is an improvement)?
I pretty sure we’ve finally reached the tipping point.
Absolute proof of the failure of climate science. Such a definition change is obviously fraudulent.
The IPCC is not a scientific institute. The IPCC abandoned the scientific method from the very first moment of her existence.
…..headscratching about the “30” years as base period. In 1932, in Warsaw, the
WMO agreed to propose a period, and because of “round numbers”, they took 1900 to 1930 and agreed on this at Wiesbaden in 1934….. Then in the 80th, they
continued with the magic number 30, avoiding additional work caused by a period change. They should have taken 62 years, in order to take the AMO/PDO-cycle into account, but no. Now they move the 30 years forward, centered on 2017, with half the period still open-ended….and it is easy now to mock this type of science…..
But, what they have not taken into account, see : page of Norman Page or better
still: Holocene Part 8 in: http://www.knowledgeminer.eu/climate-papers.html
is that a temp plateau emerged (take out the “Nino of 2016 and future Ninos) with the horizontal temp level of 2004 (!!) continuing for the next decades. This would place the new 30 year period right onto this horizontal plateau, which means that this is a great climatological move to have the reference period right onto this important level plateau, which is very useful and makes sense, by taking this level plateau as future measure.
Therefore: Well done!!
Climate is not weather averaged over 30 years. Statistically to get a valid mean and modal distribution the number of samples is considered to be 32, while some say 50. That is where that came from. But, climate is the probability of a thing on any sample scale. For example, the climate for a day can be 32 samples of temperature over a day. Weather is a data point, an instance of a measurement by a particular instrument for the atmosphere. Climate is the probability of that data value occurring. Climate is a pronoun modified of weather.
You can’t do that! Charlatons.
”Climate is what you expect and weather is what you get”
The 30 year definition is artificial and quite meaningless. Unfortunately one of the short comings of humans the inability to truly comprehend the reality of planet with an obviously self-regulating climate system which spans unimaginable periods of time. This leads us to point to the sky and complain that it’s a bit warm lately or a bit chilly this year. We can look at a species and know it’s been around for 200,000,000 years but we cannot truly come to terms with the profundity of that fact. In other words the IPPC and their kind are children playing in the sand.
IPCC made climate as fools paradise.
The 30 year period used to define climate — it is not a definition. The IMD, it is called red book.
It contains averages and extremes of all meteorological parameters. Climate does not mean, temperature.
The averages and extremes refer to single met station only and not the averages of stations.
It is the right time to close down the office of IPCC.
Dr. S. Jeevananda Reddy
Agree wholeheartedly!
Yes but even ”averages” does not mean much. Over what time scale? If you go back far enough and include EVERYTHING, the average temp could be anything! The results will be hollow. It like the average over one day – pointless.
Climate is the average of 30 years of weather. So it’s all made up!