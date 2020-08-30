Post-Covid-19 ‘Sustainable Development’ Means Little In Precision Or Practice

Guest post by Tilak Doshi. Originally published at Forbes.
Now that COVID-19 is compounding and exacerbating threats to the global economy, including higher public debt burdens, de-globalization and an expanding role of the state, the call for “sustainable development” to recover from the shock is widely proclaimed from all quarters.
“Battered by the pandemic and economic collapse, do Americans have the capacity to care about the environment?”, asks one Harris poll in early August of its panel of respondents. Not much, the poll concludes, and the climate industrial complex, along with Will Johnson, CEO of the Harris Poll, must be surprised and discouraged to discover that devotion to “the world around us” is flagging.
Covid-19 over “Climate Emergency”
Americans find the “climate emergency” to be second to last on a list of a dozen concerns. It is likely that Americans are not so different from their fellow-travelers around the Western world. In the call for “sustainable development” by the Nobel Laureate Joe Stiglitz— who gets hot under collar in reviewing Bjorn Lomborg’s new book on climate alarmism — it seems there is a disconnect between the average man on the street and the policy-making elites around the Western world, perhaps with the exception of President Trump’s team.
Prof. Stiglitz is of course not alone. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says that even if an effective vaccine is developed, the world cannot go back to the way it was, pre-virus. And so, “In particular, the pandemic has given new impetus to the need to accelerate efforts to respond to climate change. The pandemic has given us a glimpse of our world as it could be, cleaner skies and rivers.”
Everyone is for sustainable development. Governments and companies are all for it and “sustainability” is a central theme in public policy and corporate governance. The term was defined by Gro Brundtland (a former Prime Minister of Norway and appointed by the UN to head its sustainability programme in 1983) as “development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” Few would dispute the reasonableness of this anodyne objective. Like motherhood and apple pie, it appeals to universally-held values across cultures and political beliefs.
Just what is “Sustainable Development”?
We are told that if the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic – or more accurately by government policy responses to the pandemic — means anything, it is that the only sustainable recovery will be a Green one. Yet the more one examines this promise of a Green recovery, the less plausible it seems. When one examines the Green recovery program promised by the likes of the EU, the IEA, or other multilateral agencies or companies such as BP and Shell, it boils down to statements about “low-carbon technologies” by which the Western world will cut down CO2 emissions to zero by 2050 to save the world from what they assure us will be an “impending climate catastrophe”. No matter that the likes of India and China, committed to improving the standards of living of their citizens by the only means available, will ensure that their people have access to cheap energy and electricity powered by fossil fuels.
What are “low-carbon technologies”? Well, curiously, they exclude nuclear power as Germany has decided somewhat ironically to depend on dirty lignite coal as a bridge fuel since solar and wind alone cannot keep the lights on. And as the example of California has shown, the push for renewable energy seems to have ushered in an age of “third-worldism” in America’s most advanced state that can no longer assure its residents electricity 24/7. The “electrification of everything” and the promise of solar and wind, with electric vehicles and battery power storage seems to cover the universe of low-carbon technologies. Together with other piecemeal initiatives such as building insulation and “energy efficiency”, these seem to make up much of the promise of low-carbon technologies which will propel the new age of the Green recovery.
Green Energy as De-industrialization
Green energy advocates propose doubling up on the use of wind, solar power, and electric cars as part of “sustainable recovery” post-Covid-19. Hard-headed economists are known to ask inconvenient questions. Perhaps a fundamental one posed by Mark Mills of the Manhattan Institute is as follows. What about the serious consideration of the broad environmental and supply-chain implications of renewable energy? Among economists, it is well known that the process of economic development over the past 200 years has naturally led to a process of “dematerialization”, as improving technology leads to reduced resource use for every unit of GDP produced. The use of coal saved forests, and the use of oil, the whales. Economic growth via free markets economizes in the use of resources, as Adam Smith would have put it over two centuries ago.
Yet, for every “green” windmill put up now, 900 tons of steel, 2,500 tons of concrete and 45 tons of plastics are required. As Mr. Mills soberly reminds us, the dream of powering society entirely with wind and solar farms combined with massive batteries would require the biggest expansion in mining – powered by fossil fuels — the world has seen and would produce huge quantities of waste. Old equipment and millions of tons of materials including toxic rare earths would need to be decommissioned by bespoke methods.
By 2050, the International Renewable Energy Agency projects that up to 78 million metric tons of solar panels will have reached the end of their life, and that the world will be generating about 6 million metric tons of new solar e-waste annually. Mega-tons of solar panel trash may be coming to a town near you soon, as the developing countries of Africa and Asia refuse to be the dump for Western virtue-signaling junk.
And as one observer puts it, “funny, no one seemed to consider what to do with the massive amount of wind turbine blades once they reached the end of their lifespan. Thus, the irony of the present-day Green Energy Movement is the dumping of thousands of tons of “non-recyclable” supposedly renewable wind turbine blades in the country’s landfills”.
Sustainable development in the age of Covid-19 means everything to everyone and hence it means little in precision or practice. In effect, sustainable development is neither sustainable nor can it be called “development”. A Green “recovery” assures us a process of de-industrialization, a first in modern history.
Follow me on Twitter.
13 thoughts on “Post-Covid-19 ‘Sustainable Development’ Means Little In Precision Or Practice”
I trust Shell engineers. Let’s see their sustainable project proposals with viable economic returns that are not reliant on subsidies.
I’m sure those proposals will rely on subsidy mining and political offsets.
OT – apologies. I sent this note to three of my physician friends:
Watch the video. Told you so, months ago. 🙂
RENOWNED EPIDEMIOLOGIST SEES ‘MASSIVE DISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN’ AGAINST HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE
Aug. 24, 2020 – 6:30 – Dr. Harvey Risch, professor of epidemiology in the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health at the Yale School of Public Health.
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6183899066001
I don’t trust Shell the company – Total BS about climate and energy.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recently advocated the “shotgun marriage” of the Covid-19 recovery and global warming alarmism, as stated by its Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Similarly, Prime Minister Trudeau recently announced his “legacy”, an extreme-left Green New Deal for Canada, based on the same bizarre correlation of Covid-19 and climate change. Both are preaching the same irrational insanity.
It is clear that Covid-19 and global warming are NOT even remotely related, and no honest, rational person could be so stupid to suggest they are. Climate activists have certainly been this deliberately, aggressively stupid for decades – that is their standard tactic to shout down the many credible disproofs of their false global warming (CAGW) narrative.
The only common factor in global warming alarmism and the full-Gulag Covid-19 lockdown is they are both false crises, and in all probability are the two greatest frauds, in terms of squandered money and needless human suffering, in human history.
Marc Morano describes the WHO’s irrational “Climate and Covid” proposal:
THE GREAT RESET: WHO DECLARES ‘WE CANNOT GO BACK TO THE WAY THINGS WERE’ – WHO DIR-GEN: ‘COVID-19 HAS GIVEN NEW IMPETUS TO THE NEED TO ACCELERATE EFFORTS TO RESPOND TO CLIMATE CHANGE’
https://www.climatedepot.com/2020/08/23/who-warns-coronavirus-vaccine-alone-wont-end-pandemic-we-cannot-go-back-to-the-way-things-were-in-particular-the-covid-19-pandemic-has-given-new-impetus-to-the-need-to-accelerate-efforts/
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a news conference from the agency’s Geneva headquarters:
“In particular, the Covid-19 pandemic has given new impetus to the need to accelerate efforts to respond to climate change. The Covid-19 pandemic has given us a glimpse of our world as it could be: cleaner skies and rivers.”
Marc Morano comments: “You were warned, COVID & Climate – A marriage made in authoritarianism. The morphing of the public health bureaucracy and the climate establishment is at hand. Nothing good can come from this arranged marriage.”
Rex Murphy describes Trudeau’s adoption of the same bizarre “Climate and Covid” plan:
TRUDEAU’S ‘BRUTAL’ ATTEMPT TO USE COVID TO PUSH HIS GREEN AGENDA
An ideological fixation — global warming — is taking over genuine efforts to fix the economy
Rex Murphy, Aug 27, 2020
https://nationalpost.com/opinion/rex-murphy-trudeaus-brutal-attempt-to-use-covid-to-push-his-green-agenda/wcm/ddfb5148-a12c-4e5c-944c-af7e7f4a7413/
“I quoted our new economic czar, Chrystia Freeland, in my last column, saying, “I think all Canadians understand that the restart of our economy needs to be green.” To which I asked, “Where, oh where, did she pick up that strange understanding?” Maybe this would be true if there were a poll taken on Pluto, assuming a few Canadians are there, but not from the Canadians on the planet we are already familiar with.
There is no basis whatsoever for asserting that all Canadians believe (or want) the recovery to be “green.” What that statement really represents in this government’s grossly cynical attempt to leverage the great health crisis of our time, and the dislocation and anxiety surrounding it, as an instrument to pursue its one unfailing objective: to blunt, wound and radically downscale our central natural resource industry.”
The full-Gulag lockdown for Covid-19 was NOT necessary:
As in many other countries, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam followed the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommendations for the Covid-19 full-Gulag lockdown. The WHO is a willing servant of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). That is why President Trump recently defunded the WHO.
The WHO greatly exaggerated the severity of the Covid-19 flu, and almost all countries except Sweden bought the WHO’s Big Lie, ordered the full-Gulag lockdown and trashed their economies – even though Covid-19 was obviously much less dangerous to the working population that other seasonal flu’s like that of 2017-2018. This conclusion was clear from available data by early March 2020. The full-Gulag lockdown for Covid-19 was completely unnecessary, a multi-trillion dollar failure that cost trillions, harmed billions and did NOT save lives.
Given that governments collect a good bit of revenue from gasoline taxes, I bet the subsidies are more than balanced out. Certainly the taxes exceed the profit margin to the oil companies.
But of course, markets work better without subsidies.
In other words, get your solar panels now while you can!
Until we can get grid scale wind and solar de-subsidized and made irrelevant, could these wind turbine blades made out of fibre glass products, could they be incinerated at ultra high temps to be disposed of and maybe make some useful energy in their combustion? Better than landfilling them. We already combust tens of millions of railroad ties that are soaked in creosote and above a certain temperature, all volatile compounds are completely incinerated. So the biomass burners are useful in that regard and produce spinning reserve base load synchronous electricity in the process. I don’t what to do with the tens of millions of solar panels that will need disposing of, since there is no profitable recycling of a solar panel yet.
“the pandemic has given new impetus to the need to accelerate efforts to respond to climate change. The pandemic has given us a glimpse of our world as it could be, cleaner skies and rivers.”
And a glimpse into a climate system with lower fossil fuel emissions.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/05/18/12479/
The climate crisis exsists, is reality.
In Swizzerland, the first pass are closed because of early snow at around 1800m still in August.
For some in agriculture sustainability means preventing erosion so the next generation has soil in which to plant. To others, sustainability means stuffing manure in cow horns, burying them, later digging them up, and making a “biodynamic” tea to spray on their crops to give them “life force.” A word with a very broad meaning.
“development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” Forget industry; back to hunting and gathering. If that meets the need of the present.
I would love to have Henrik Stiesdal to read this post by Tilak Doshi.
It was back in 1983, after I returned to Denmark from a long stay in the US, that I has a conversation with Henrik Stiesdal. I was impressed by his enthusiasm with wind turbines, and he told me that if I was seeking an interesting job, I should visit Vestas A/S.
I travelled to Vestas and got hired in the development department. It was one of the best jobs I ever had – thanks Henrik for leading me to that opportunity.
Thing were very different back in 1983. We sold wind turbines to local farmer, who got their investment back in about 6 to 8 years with service included. It was fair as could be. There were no subsidies and the farmers got less per kWh sent into the grid, than they has to pay for consumption. Some people thought it was unfair, but these people does not understand that it costs a lot of money to run a grid. Turbine size in 1983 was 75 to 250 kW, they didn’t spoil the landscape extensively.
Now in 2020 Denmark has 6.23GW installed wind turbines, but despite that, most of the electricity in Denmark is imported from mainly Norway. For days and even week, the Capacity Factor is single digit percent. You can see a bit of live figures and statistic here.
Where Henrik Stiesdal disappoints me, is not his love of the wind turbines, but his very uncritical view on why we should have the wind turbines on an industrial scale.
I read your article in Forbes titled: “Henrik Stiesdal says wind and solar are the only renewables with scale needed to quickly move away from fossil fuels”. Here is a small extract:
Henrik, why did you not include nuclear? You should know better than anyone else the numbers put forward by Tilak Doshi. You should also know a bit of practical issues around energy density. Put a spread sheet together, where you calculate how many more wind turbines, grid expansion, batteries, material import, ships building, devastated trawler industry and capital cost, it would take to just make Denmark self sufficient with electricity based on wind and solar.
Henrik Stiesdal, on behalf of the common people, I beg you to read ten or more posts here on Wattsupwiththat and be way more scientific critical to the current char-gong.
Your old friend
Carl Friis-Hansen
Its the f**kin’ flu, get over it and move on.