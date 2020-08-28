When will Temperatures start to fall? Part1

Guest post by Tony Brown
“If Europeans truly mobilize around the delivery of the 2050 goal, every business decision, lifestyle choice, political swing, every hallmark of European culture — from annual ski trips, to Champions League Football matches, to French cheese — will need to be tested against its contribution to climate change.” European Commission ‘Green Deal’ March 2020
This is an article with a simple proposition. Science tells us that rapidly rising Co2 in turn causes rising temperatures, which has become a very serious problem for humanity.
The three questions I ask, in the expectation that the answer can be provided from main stream published science is;
“Assuming we reach zero carbon emissions by 2030-Extinction Rebellion (XR) requirement, or 2050 -the aim of most governments under the Paris Accord- 1) how long would it take for Co2 levels to naturally fall below the’ safe upper limits’ of 350ppm espoused by such as James Hansen; 2) for it to fall further to 280ppm -the previous pre industrial level -AND 3) when will temperatures start to fall in turn, to achieve pre industrial levels, said to be 1 to 2 degrees Centigrade below present, according to the IPCC.”
There are all sorts of caveats of course, with methane, water vapour, clouds, feedbacks, ocean response, natural variations etc but having scoured various ‘official’ web sites I can find no definitive estimate. An examination of the Extinction Rebellion web site demonstrates they are anarchists, rather than a serious green organisation. A couple of more reasoned attempts to track the consequences of zero carbon emissions are given in Note 3 below the graphic-Figure 1 together with a variety of other useful background information.
Whether the reader personally believes excess Co2 to be a problem is not a matter this article is concerned with. Let’s take science at face value –our respective Governments have overwhelmingly agreed that humanity has added some 140ppm of Co2 to the pre industrial 280ppm and that, as a result, temperatures have risen substantially and are at a dangerous level and causing extremes of weather.
As a result of this scientific advice, Governments around the world intend to take dramatic measures to curb both Co2 levels and thereby limit temperature increases. The answer to my question must be in the public domain in a readily understandable form, in order for politicians-rarely versed in science- to feel it necessary to make the far reaching changes proposed. In this connection the EU’s position in Note 2 under the graphic will reward a read, as it will likely reflect the position of your own Government, or in the case of the USA-the opposition parties.
General comments on the subject are of course welcome, but If you wish to make a specific prediction of the Co2 reduction time and/or temperature reduction please quote evidence in the form of an equation, or a reference, or link to a science paper.
So here are the simple questions again. Assuming we reach zero carbon emissions by 2030-Extinction Rebellion (XR) requirement, or 2050 -the aim of most governments under the Paris Accord- 1) how long would it take for Co2 levels to naturally fall below the’ safe upper limits’ of 350ppm espoused by such as James Hansen; 2) for it to fall further to 280ppm -the previous pre industrial level -AND 3) when will temperatures start to fall in turn, to achieve pre industrial levels said to be 1 to 2 degrees Centigrade below present, according to the IPCC.
Note 1; Figure 1 below assumes a 430ppm concentration by 2030 or 450 ppm by 2050 based on Co2 levels continuing to rise from 2020 until towards the chosen date, when they would taper off, before becoming net zero. Consequently any estimated reductions need to start from that point. Figure 1 is left blank waiting for data from replies to be inserted;
Figure 1; Co2 and temperature-timescales and trajectory
Background information
Some 10 or 12 years ago, when I first started writing climate related articles, I emailed around a dozen leading climate scientists to ask that if emissions stopped dead, how long would it take temperatures to drop back towards the desired pre industrial levels?. That is to say around a couple of degrees centigrade. (This doesn’t take into account that the temperature by 2030 or 2050 should be higher than now as Co2 continues to increase, plus there is the ‘heat in the pipeline’)
Most responded. Some had never done the calculations, others didn’t feel there was sufficient data for accurate projections. One said we should start to see a slight reduction in temperatures in around 400 years, but the full effect would not come about for possibly thousands.
Until Covid 19 took over public debate, climate was a very hot topic and will do so again as the immediate effects of the pandemic recede into the rear view mirror.
Consequently it is relevant to ask the question again in the light of much more research and knowledge accumulated over the last decade or so. This has provided data that has persuaded governments to adopt stiff targets in such International agreements as the Paris Accord and encouraged the rise of activists like Greta Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion, whereby the ‘climate crisis’ is being forcibly placed into the centre of the public domain.
In a future article, once the data is in, I hope to explore the measures needed to achieve the stated objectives and surmise whether the public would be more or less willing to accept the sacrifices and lifestyle changes needed, bearing in mind the drastic changes in everyone’s lives over the past few months.
In respect of climate mitigation ambitions, readers will find it worth spending a few minutes exploring the EU position under Note 2)
Note 2 ; This is a small segment from the Politico web site about EU plans, .which will mirror the views of many other signatories to Paris. The title is self-explanatory
https://www.politico.eu/article/europe-climate-goal-revolution-net-zero-emissions/
“Cutting the Continent’s emissions to “net zero” — meaning Europe would sequester at least as much greenhouse gases as it produces — by 2050 will require a radical overhaul of nearly every aspect of the modern economy. Dramatic cuts in carbon will wipe out entire industries, transform others and force people to change the way they eat, work, live and travel”
“If Europeans truly mobilize around the delivery of the 2050 goal, every business decision, lifestyle choice, political swing, every hallmark of European culture — from annual ski trips, to Champions League Football matches, to French cheese — will need to be tested against its contribution to climate change.
The European Climate Law, proposed by the Commission in March, would submit every EU law, past and future, to a test of its compatibility with climate neutrality — a “tectonic shift,” according to E3G, a think tank that advocates for emission cuts.”
Note 3 A variety of papers, sensationalist and more rational, sketch out a wide variety of scenarios making it difficult to separate reality from fantasy. A couple of more reasoned attempts to track the consequences of zero carbon emissions are given below. ‘The Conversation’ has a recent editorial policy of not publishing ‘denialist’ climate comments or articles.
Summary from ‘The Conversation.’
Temperatures will stabilise at a higher temperature with some 0.6C of heat in the pipeline with, for the foreseeable future an irrevocable rise of temperature of up to 4C.
There is no real road map of temperatures coming down, and elevated levels of Co2 will remain for many hundreds of years. The article is from 2017.
https://theconversation.com/if-we-stopped-emitting-greenhouse-gases-right-now-would-we-stop-climate-change-78882
From Nature, who reckon on a temperature rise for hundreds of years whilst Co2 will stay at an elevated level for thousands.
https://www.nature.com/scitable/knowledge/library/what-happens-after-global-warming-25887608/
The Future?
The 2020 Covid economy, whereby Co2 emissions have continued to rise but more slowly than recently, provides some clarity as to the fundamental changes needed from industry and the public to actually achieve net zero. This effectively means ‘more of the same’ restrictions as during the pandemic. Much less air travel, fewer personal means of transport and more reliance on public transport, much less consumption, fundamental changes to industry, supplemented by measures on addressing additional sectors of the economy year on year, to permanently ratchet up the effect.
This will likely include less meat eating, less imported foods and drink, fewer electrical items including mobile phones and servers, the phasing out of gas central heating, a substantial reduction in home temperatures with thermostats set to 19degrees C ((66 degrees F) no wood or coal burning devices, phasing out of most conventional power sources, a much greater reliance on renewable energy and likely a carbon allowance and alterations to tax structures to encourage a change in behaviour. This is expected by governments to result in a gentler, slower, less polluted and more sustainable way of life, centred more round the local community.
Tony Brown August 2020
“When will temperatures start to fall?”
Hopefully never. I don’t want to live in an ice age.
We are in an ice age. I think you meant glacial period. That would indeed be brutal.
You are correct. We are in between glacial periods but still in an ice age. If anthropogenic CO2 has delayed the arrival of the next glacial period, I would say that we’ve done humanity a favor.
2030, I’m buying new skis.
I’m with David.
However, according to the scientific theory of CO2 “blocking” infrared light from radiating out to space and re-emitting infrared back to the earth, as CO2 falls from, say 500 ppm to 499 ppm, it should, theoretically, start cooling immediately and continue to do so as CO2 concentration declines. If the theory is correct or accurate. That also means that as it decreases by 100%, say 560 ppm to 280 ppm, global temperature should fall by at least 1° C. Which is not much. Which makes you wonder what all the weeping, wailing, and gnashing of teeth is about.
Some people might find a discussion starting with the premise that “the Moon is made of green cheese” intellectually stimulating. Personally, I do not have the time for such foolishness, any more than I have the time for one starting with the idiocy written at the beginning of this piece.
Sometimes it’s worth the time to take your opponents’ assumptions and proposals to their logical conclusion.
As CO2 doesn’t increase temperatures in a good measerable scale, how / why will temperatures decrease in case of null emissions of CO2 ?
Time to sell more tiger-repelling rocks, I guess.
China and the rest of the “developing world”…the ones that get paid…are laughing
Latitude
August 28, 2020 at 2:29 pm
Yes indeed…all the way to the bank!
So, when will micromanagement of a single species’ fractional contribution provide a level to regulate global climate?
“Science tells us that rapidly rising Co2 in turn causes rising temperatures”
I’m not sure if Science tells us that, or if activists tell us that, so I reject the initial premise. Science certainly does tell us that rising temperatures causes rising CO2, due to ocean outgassing. If CO2 in turned was the dominant force in causing further temperature rises, then earth would have a history of constant out of control temperature swings, rising temps which cause rising co2 which cause rising temps, until some other tipping point is reached, at which point falling temps would cause falling co2 with causes further falling temps, and then all over again. However, the temperature record does not look like that at all.
CO2 causes rising temperatures like steam causes kettles to boil.
We should concentrate on something about CO2 that Science does tell us–that plant growth goes up or down depending on the concentration of atmospheric CO2.
Consequently, the biosphere is larger with more CO2, and not surprisingly, so is foodstuff production and ancillary products like construction lumber.
Political forces that push for a reduction in CO2 have to know this, too, so why follow advice that makes the human condition harder than it is?
Some people just aren’t very friendly!
“….our respective Governments have overwhelmingly agreed that humanity has added some 140ppm of Co2 to the pre industrial 280ppm….” And therein lies a big problem…. assuming the CO2 rise is anthropogenic only. If we look at history atmospheric CO2 has varied without fossil fuel use by man. Just part of the scam.
I can predict with absolute certainty that if we do nothing to address CO2, temperatures will eventually start to fall. Whenever this is will be same time it would be if we implemented the most draconian CO2 mitigation scheme possible.
“our respective Governments have overwhelmingly agreed that humanity has added some 140ppm of Co2 to the pre industrial 280ppm and that, as a result, temperatures have risen substantially and are at a dangerous level and causing extremes of weather.”
All of which suppositions are incorrect so why bother reading further.
ScienceScientology tells us that rapidly rising Co2 in turn causes rising temperatures, which has become a very serious problem for humanity.”
“Let’s take science at face value –our respective Governments have overwhelmingly agreed…”
That’s not the science, that’s the consensus among political entities. Science has nothing to do with consensus, only subjective things are decided by consensus. Objective testing of theory through observation is science at face value, anything else becomes politics, which hides the face value with masks of eminence. The models which overstate the atmospheric sensitivity to carbon and should be thrown out are the basis of the governmental “scientific consensus”.
C’mon man, “Co2?”
Yeah, what the blazes is Co2? Is this something really new and scary? Maybe they meant C zero 2, but I don’t know what that would be.
These fools can’t even get their opening sentence correct and then repeat it how many times I don’t know, cause I couldn’t read their garbage science past the next next time I saw them make the same mistake. Fools!
The Blob
The climate establishment have committed themselves to prediction of essentially endless warming from the pulse of anthropogenic CO2.
Forever.
And ever.
Hallelujah.
Hallelujah.
That means that any cooling of climate that occurs, ever, refutes the CO2-alarmist mainstream position.
Any cooling and it’s game over.
The 2020 Covid economy, whereby Co2 emissions have continued to rise but more slowly than recently
Everything I’ve read and graphs I’ve seen, indicate there has been no discernable change in co2 increase. So is that still true?
Alan
Here are the Mauna loa figures.
https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/ccgg/trends/
There is no discernible change despite the fiercest lockdown on industry in history. The ‘reasons’ that there has been no change are discussed in the link.
Quite what it takes before the apparent limited impact humans have is admitted I don’t know. I suspect it would take 5 Years of a fierce crackdown on co2 emissions with no effect before the powers that be start to admit there might be something wrong with the theory
Tonyb
I’m tired, the sun mediates our weather more than any co2. If you stay in the sun too long you can die. The world has cycles affected by the astonomical positions.
This one world global presumptive syndicate is just another Iteration of Roman’s acting like they are GODS!
If Harde be correct, temperatures should start dropping within years after CO2 stops increasing:
Scrutinizing the carbon cycle and CO2 residence time in the atmosphere
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0921818116304787?via%3Dihub#!
Highlights
• We present a carbon cycle with an uptake proportional to the CO2 concentration.
• Temperature dependent natural emission and absorption rates are considered.
• The average residence time of CO2 in the atmosphere is found to be 4 years.
• Paleoclimatic CO2 variations and the actual CO2 growth rate are well reproduced.
• Human emissions only contribute 15% to the CO2 increase over the Industrial Era.
I’m dubious about the last conclusion, but it makes little difference.
The effect of CO2 is negligible in any case. Real ECS is probably about the same as its value without the positive feedbacks assumed in the worse than worthless GIGO models. Feedbacks on the actual Earth rather than on Planet Gigo are more likely net negative than positive, so ECS could well be below 1.0 degree C.
Natural variability swamps whatever enhanced GHE CO2 might contribute. Sinks expand to soak up the extra plantfood, as shown by the greening of our planet thanks to increased CO2, from whatever source.
They couldn’t address his arguments, so they attacked the reviewers.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0921818117306586
“If Harde be correct, temperatures should start dropping within years after CO2 stops increasing”
I think Harde is saying the CO2 will start to decrease after the temperature does. His work with Salby and Humlum concludes that the CO2 concentration in the atmosphere is a function( probably an integral function) of temperature. His findings align with Berry’s (https://edberry.com/blog/climate/climate-physics/preprint3/). Note that their position is that human emissions do not effect the CO2 content of the atmosphere very much so their response to Mr. Brown’s question about the time for the temperature to drop after ending emissions is meaningless. It is like asking how long after humans stop having pets will the global temperature go down. The former variable has no causal relation to the latter.
1) how long would it take for Co2 levels to naturally fall…
If emissions halted overnight, baked in temperature rise would continue for another few decades (until it reached a new equilibrium) and atmospheric CO2 concentration would take maybe a hundred years to return to 350ppm. In a few thousand years CO2 has dropped back to 280 and the temperature has dropped back to the pre-industrial average. Answer in human terms = forever and emissions are not halting overnight.
https://www.nature.com/articles/climate.2008.122
Think geo-engineering is a bad idea, that train has left the station.
Off by orders of magnitude, as usual.
The perpetrator of this antiscientific lunacy is a freelance science writer based in Pakistan in 2008.
Please post a real scientific paper next time.
In a few thousand years, we are heading back into the next Glacial Maximum, and we will have much bigger things to worry about! Or at all, for that matter
Why stop there? Go for 42ppm.
In November the US might find it has a President who will rejoin the Paris agreement and will in other respects buy fully into the climate change mantra.
Whatever we might believe will be immaterial. The public will need to be persuaded that they do not want to get on board.
Outlining the huge sacrifices that need to be made to reach zero emissions is one route, but for that to be effective part of the argument is that reducing co2 will have no short term impact on temperature and that it will take say 200 years for co2 and temperatures to reduce.
After the trials of covid over the last six months i Doubt people will want to get on board for such small or no returns by making yet more sacrifices
As can be seen from the first paragraph the EU is determined to press ahead as is 99% of the world. Just today extinction rebellion have been out in the UK causing disruption and this will only escalate. These people are fanatics. America may have been insulated to some extent over the last four years but there is absolutely no guarantee this will continue after November.
If people can answer any of my three questions I would be pleased to hear the arguments
Tonyb
China and India being the remaining 1% of the World I suppose?
The sane parts of the world don’t buy into CACA.
Russia and China use the madness of Western crowds to their advantage, but don’t for a second actually fall for climate alarmist nonsense, as shown by China’s coal plant building binge. The CCP laughs all the way to the bank, selling wind turbines and solar panels to the deluded West.
Those whom the gods would destroy, they first drive mad.
Are you betting on Biden?
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/elections/betting_odds/2020_president/
Yesterday Dementia Joe had to read prepared answers to softball questions from Anderson Cooper and still couldn’t get the words out.
Assuming the polls are even honest, how could one even make an honest assessment of what the actual odds would be from polling data if it were not already manipulated to be what is they want it to be. I suspect the polls are extremely biased to Biden and the Democrats right now. But it will probably be close and come down to a handful of states and a handful of undecided folks who determine the next POTUS. Just like last time. But it would be nice to have a resounding defeat of the Red Democrat Party and see it fracture into two parties, the other being a new Green Socialist/Marxist Party and they can harp on about their New Green Deal.
For that matter, how do we haven know Sleepy Joe its even still alive? He could have pre-recorded all those videos in his basement last month, along with CNN and MSNBC et al. Just like Kim Jong Un might be in a coma, and he has all these pre-recorded videos for Proof of Life. His sister seems to be much more active, which would be real funny if he is in a comma after meeting Trump on several occasions. He is probably so scared shItless, and being ground between the millstone of Washington and Beijing, that he has had a nervous breakdown leading to a comma. Or was poisoned by his sister or his Generals or even China. That would be a real treat to find out right about now that Rocket Boy is no more.
Even if Senile Joe is still alive, it is just barely alive. He looks like he is fading fast. And maybe why he doesn’t leave his basement. Really weird.
Where is this often-touted ”heat in the pipeline” supposed to be? A new CO2 molecule has its full effect within a few microseconds, the delay in the climate system is about three months, as shown by the annual cycle. Not much pipeline there.
The only possible place would be the oceans. If so it must be a matter of reaching thermal equilibrium between ocean and atmosphere, which however never occurs, since the oceans have a turnover time of a millennium or more, which is much longer than it takes for CO2 to be absorbed by the ocean. And the heat (if any) being pipelined into the atmosphere now is presumably due to the MWP, which we probably can’t do much about now, not even by CO2 taxes.
Actual science is strictly forbidden from government-approved consensus “climate science” (TM).
To reach the ideal consensus whereby every human being on this planet agrees to any one thing will take time … an infinite amount of time. So it stands to reason that to agree to two things, it will take twice as long.
The metal Cobalt (Co) is not diatomic. It exists as a metallic lattice and science does not tell us (or has ever even hinted) that it warms the atmosphere. There is, however, some evidence that gaseous CO2 has a slight warming effect (as shown by Tyndall, Angstrom, Happer, Heller and Modest) but this effect is weak and dwarfed by a) the warming effect of water vapour and b) multifarious natural causes and cycles.
If Tony Brown studied real science instead of highly flawed computer models he would discover this for himself. Furthermore, if he read Shellenberger’s new book ‘Apocalypse Never’ he would also discover that the slight warming (and fertilising) effects from CO2 far from being a ‘serious problem for humanity’ is, on balance, beneficial.
Anthony
I have read his book. I am fully aware of the theories. Unfortunately it is not me setting climate policies so what I believe is immaterial. Those setting policy believe something quite different .
Tonyb
Let’s all play the Climate Catastrophe Ouija Board game! It’s seancetific!
I think the easiest thing for those who want CO2 to drop is for them to just self-select out of the gene pool. That takes care of two “problems” at once!
But seriously, perhaps we should be touting the benefits of a warmer planet, specifically comparing now to say, the winters of the 1780s and 90s; all the green out there; all the extra food!
Just imagine if we could get to 1,000 ppm! It would be great.
The 1690s to 1700s sucked the worst, after decades of the Maunder Minimum.
Things I will do:
The Calculations
Things I will not do:
Take this seriously.
Things you can do:
Carry this on further.
First, the rate law. I choose First Order Decay Kinetics. It is fast, easy, and everybody uses it. I have long maintained that CO2 going into the sinks (primarily the oceans) will follow Approach To Equilibrium Kinetics, to no good result of my efforts. Apparently Equilibrium Kinetics is too difficult for Climate Science, so first order kinetics it is.
Second, the rate constant. Perhaps the best way is to grab a copy of the MLO data and graph up a Keeling Curve of your very own. Then fit an exponential curve and grab the rate constant directly.
Justification: It is often said that the planetary sinks take up just about half of all anthropogenic emissions each year. So it follows that once emissions are halted, the sinks will keep working at the same rate, and atmospheric CO2 will fall mirroring it’s previous rise. Very convenient, but I did not come up with the mass balance calculation of 50%, others did that.
On with the show:
First Order Kinetics:
log(X/X0) = -KT where X is the ending concentration and X0 is the start concentration.
I think the minus sign is ugly so I reverse the log term.
log(X0/X) = KT
{Note: chemists use log(), physics people use ln(). The results are the same, but the K values differ by the factor 2.303. Before using any K value you find check to see if it is a log() K value, or a ln() K value. No mixing and matching, it does not work.}
Now determine the Rate Constant:
As I mentioned, grab the Keeling curve and fit it to an exponential. Unfortunately, I am way too lazy for that, so I will use the data provided.
Data Given:
430 ppm at 2030
450 ppm at 2050
Put into the rate equn.
log(450/430) = K * 20
K = 9.87 X 10e-4
{Remember we said the decrease will mirror the increase, because 50% absorption going up, and a similar mass getting absorbed going down.}
Now then:
Year 2030 down to 350 ppm –
log(430/350) = 9.87 X 10-4 * T; T = 91 or year 2121
Year 2030 down to 280 ppm –
log(430/280) = 9.87 X 10-4 * T; T = 189 or year 2219
Year 2050 down to 350 ppm –
log(450/350) = 9.87 X 10-4 * T; T = 111 or year 2161
Year 2030 down to 280 ppm –
log(450/280) = 9.87 X 10-4 * T; T = 209 or year 2259
Now the Money Question!!!!!!!
How long to cool off the planet??????
I say just a year or two or three.
Why??????
Atmospheric processes are fast. In the temperate zones, annual temperature swings with the seasons are *vastly* larger than any temperature change caused by greenhouse gasses. As greenhouse gasses fall, the temperature must follow, lagging by no more than one winter season. This argument also works for the tropics with their rainy and dry seasons, and anywhere with monsoons, or ice caps.
NOTE:
No Bitching! No Whining!
Do your own calculations, show us what you got.
Post your results here.
{Bonus points awarded for anyone who grabs the MLO data and fits an exponential to get a “real” rate constant.}
The developing nations completely control present and future energy and emissions and will continue use fossil fuels for the great majority of their energy. Global emissions won’t decline below present levels regardless of what the developed nations try to push. If CO2 controls global temperatures (they don’t) global temperatures will not drop. Only the rate of future increase will change.
Larry
The west will be asked to make huge sacrifices in order to go carbon neutral. The rest of the world will not.
I suspect therefore that co2 emissions are likely to be higher in ten years time than now. Perhaps then the west will realise they have been fooled.
Tonyb
The Paris Agreement doesn’t stipulate emission reductions to zero by 2050. The only thing that was agreed to (but not binding) was the “Nationaly Determined Contributions” (NDCs) which were applied from 2020-30 and assumed to run at that level till 2100. These were 25-27% for USA and 40% for EU as a guide.
It is true that the IPCC also invited countries to submit “Mid Century Strategies” (MCS) over the ensuing 5 years. These were nothing more than “aspirations”, a word used by Climate Interactive who are heavily associated with MIT and advised the IPCC at Paris.
The US and EU Mid-Century Strategies landed on the IPCCs desk in NYC over the next two years. They essentially ‘aspired’ to reduce emissions by 80% by 2050, not 100% ie to zero and to do so by employing “as yet uninvented technologies” (US’s MCS).Their rambling, non-committal tone perfectly encapsulated the complete unpreparedness for such an undertaking.
The MCS’s were never part of the solidly agreed terms at Paris. Only the much more modest NDCs were. The MCSs were simply invited to focus minds on the task ahead. 5-yearly reviews of NDCs were agreed to in the Paris Agreement, starting in 2020. It can be assumed that the MSC’s might inform those revisions. But the NDC emission reductions can’t go down- they must always “ratchet” up, a favourite word of the IPCC/MIT et al.
Thus, if they get anywhere at all, the COP delegates will get a few crumbs every 5 years, and never reach 80% by 2050, let alone 100%.
The 100% we have AOC to thank for. She shoe-horned it in under the Trojan Horse of the 80% in the US Mid-Term Strategy. Now everyone thinks it was a) always there b) binding (or at least, as binding as the NDC pledge. Climate Interactive, Climate Action Tracker and MIT continually conflate the NDC’s (which are genuine Paris Agreement pledges) with the MCS submitted reports. They consistently called the 80% reduction by 2050 a “pledge” alongside (actually, rolled in with) the NDC’s. Now it’s a 100% “pledge” thanks to AOC and its trickled over to the EU and UK.
This nefarious practice has duped the voting public into thinking their governments have promised to reduce emissions by 100% by 2050. Meanwhile the electricity bill for the average U.K./German/Californian has almost tripled in 10 years.
When will temperatures start to fall?
For the central-eastern US, it’s the end of next week, Labor Day weekend:
https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/predictions/814day/index.php
The history of the Norse settlement in Greenland has been studied and documented, and clearly shows that Greenland was significantly warmer around the year 1000 than today. Then the history shows that the climate grew colder, leading to the Little Ice Age in the 1600’s. Now, after several hundred years of warming, we are still not as warm as 1,000 years ago. With this in mind, what is the problem?
For that matter, 6,000 years ago it was even warmer than 1,000 years ago, sea levels were several feet higher, and trees grew further north and at higher altitudes than today. See “Climate Change in Prehistory” by Burroughs, a book with an appendix containing some 270 scientific references.
The reality is that we are in a relatively long-term cooling phase, the result of the Milankovitch Cycles, and in the process of heading for the next BIG ice age of some 90,000 years. Due to the side effects of that ice age, including reduction of land area available for farming and reduced CO2 levels as the colder ocean waters absorb more CO2, we will be hard pressed to maintain food production. The additional CO2 in our atmosphere will help counteract these problems to some degree, and future generations will thank us. The effects of CO2 on temperature are negligible compared to the natural climate cycles of our earth.
Personal transport in most of Australia has likely gone up.
Why?. Well most are still working so now drive to work and rest either got job keeper or living on retirement funds so drive to their favourite holiday spot.
Mass Public transport is covid taboo.
Car dealers , caretakers, campers, surfers…are everywhere they can be except home.
Neck I’m one of them.
How can I take “the science” at face value when there isn’t any science involved? It’s a ridiculous proposition I have to take the models at face value instead.
So the questions are really – 1) when would the models predict a fall in temperatures and 2) when would it actually happen.
1 ) The models overstate the impact of CO2, assume all of “the extra” comes from fossil fuels, and overstates the so-called “atmospheric half-life” of CO2 – all of which makes it impossible to produce a realistic answer. Given that man is adding about 4% of the total CO2 emitted into the atmosphere a year (a gross estimate all by itself) and that the “half-life” is often quoted to be over 100 years (another ridiculous statement), and that man is the only source of CO2 (again, ridiculous) then you should see the extra CO2 fall by 50% in 100 years, so if the natural is 280 and it’s at 420 today it would be 350 in 100 years. This would, according to the models, reduce temperature by about 1.5C. It would also reduce the growth rate of plants, the amount of food produced, and lead to more starvation, and accomplish NOTHING.
2) Now assuming that at least half of so-called “global warming” is natural after a glacial period (fairly certain assumption or we would still be in the glacial period), that the “half-life” of CO2 is actually closer to 20 years (probably less), that there are natural sources for some of the “excess” CO2 (such as warming up the ocean), then you would see a reduction in temperatures of: n = Total observed warming, 1/2 n = natural and 1/2 n = man made, so the temperature would after 20 years be still rising at the rate more than 1/2*1/2 n + 1/2 n = 3/4 n. After 100 years it would become more than(1/2)^4*1/2 n + 1/2 n = 17/32 n. It would depend on the actual sensitivity to CO2 and the additional CO2 being added by nature. Temperatures keep rising until nature says differently. Man could slow rising temperatures by a small amount by most of them dying off and the rest living in the stone age.
Sorry, all of this ignores the inertial feedback of the oceans, but it should make my point – we are seeing higher temperatures because some natural process(es) are making it warmer, and man has very little to do with it.
Now the next question is “Why do YOU assume warming is all bad?”. It could lead to a wetter climate, more moderate temperatures for large areas of the Earth, and higher food production. There is no “natural” best temperature of the Earth, it is always changing and so must mankind if they want to continue to live here.
It’s true that greenhouse gas warms the world. It’s just that the ghg is NOT CO2.
The only greenhouse gas that has a significant effect on climate (climate includes temperature) is water vapor. It helped make the planet warm enough for life as we know it to evolve. Humanity has been causing the water vapor to slowly increase for millennia as a result of increasing irrigation. Irrigation and other water vapor sources have increased along with human population and began to increase much more rapidly around 1960.
Water vapor has been accurately measured worldwide only since Jan 1988 when it began being measured as total precipitable water (TPW) by NASA/RSS satellite. One of the reasons the Global Circulation Models are wrong is that they calculate the WV from the temperature instead of using the actual WV measurements which are greater.
Blaming CO2 for warming is shallow penetration of science/physics. Analysis using data from Quantum Mechanics calculations by Hitran reveals that water vapor increase has caused about 10 times more ground level warming than CO2 increase. The cooling effect of more CO2 in the stratosphere apparently cancels the small contribution to warming of more CO2 at ground level with the result that CO2 has no significant effect on climate.
WV has been increasing about 1.5% per decade which is MORE THAN POSSIBLE from feedback from temperature increase. Most (about 96%) of the WV increase is a result of irrigation increase. All of the human contribution to climate change is a result of increased water vapor. https://watervaporandwarming.blogspot.com
“Science tells us that rapidly rising Co2 in turn causes rising temperatures”
Observational science never told us this. Post hoc fallacy and false attribution tells us this. Geothermal denial tells us this.
http://phzoe.com/2019/12/25/why-is-venus-so-hot/
“phasing out of most conventional power sources, a much greater reliance on renewable energy”
phasing out of most conventional power sources, a much greater reliance in unreliable energy
Fixed it for you.
Tonyb,
You have set up an exercise much like graduate students discuss in pubs on Friday afternoons and into evening – with food and beer. This discussion is then continued the next Friday, and the one after that. So, sorry – no answers.
But another question. There is a claim that the extra carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is responsible for greater plant growth. Still, the increase goes on at about 2 ppm per year. If Zero CO2 were to happen all the extra green will continue to draw on that atmospheric plant food and the concentration would drop.
How fast?
How far?
Will it cause over-shooting; that is at 280 does it continue to drop?
At what concentration do plants begin to suffer from too little?
Rumor is that at 150 ppm most plants could not survive.
Thus, when does “extinction” happen?
[414 – 280 = 134] [ (134 / 2) = 67 years ]
Thus, in 2087 extinction begins.
“Climate change” encompasses anything. As there is no qualifying pronoun to distinguish warming v cooling, natural v man-made , or even if it is dangerous, the term is both utterly meaningless and can mean anything at the same time. Many have been deceived by semantic manipulation.
When the pendulum swings toward cooling, we will find the narrative changing again. It will be “Impending ice age caused by humans.” The “solution” will be the same- hand over your wealth and freedom or the world will end.
The human brain is the same size as it was 10,000 years ago. The same superstitious tendencies and tendencies to be bullied in to committing ludicrous acts are still there. BLM violence/ destroy society totally based on someone essentially dying from methamphetamine overdose is as absurd as the old pagan rituals of sacrificing virgins.
The belief that the 3% of atmospheric CO2 level increase that is from humans is going to destroy the world should be as absurd as it can get, yet we are (once again) being bullied in to believing this absurdity. To quote Voltaire-“Those that can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”
Have we really outgrown human stupidity? The very clear answer is NO.
It’s better to let the sacrificed virgins live.
Laboratory experiment tells us that there is a correlation between CO2 and temperature. Science tells us that we are uncertain of the order of cause and effect in an open frame of reference (e.g. atmosphere).
“Reducing energy consuption via meatless meals, cell phones, etc means a claim that energy must bereduced. That is pure nonsense: all energy can be electric and all can be generated by a carbon free and very cheap SMR molten salt reactor. All cars will go electric is short order. Let’s do a little thinking, please
When the sun sets in the west.
What do I win?