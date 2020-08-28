Earth’s Water May Have Come From… Earth

Guest “full circle” by David Middleton
Way back in the Pleistocene, when I was a young geology student with hair, we were taught that the most likely source of Earth’s water was volcanic out-gassing. The water that fills our oceans, enables plate tectonics and made life possible, was thought to have originated inside the Earth and was expelled by volcanoes as water vapor. Then there was a cavalcade of comets… My recollection is that sometime after Walter and Luis Alvarez demonstrated that a big chunk of space rock took out the non-avian dinosaurs, meteors and comets were suddenly the cause of everything… kind of like CO2. The new paradigm was that water and, perhaps life itself, was brought to Earth by comets bombarding the Earth over billions of years… Then someone took a hard look at enstatite chondrite meteorites:
Meteorite study suggests Earth may have always been wet
Enstatite chondrite meteorites, once considered ‘dry,’ contain enough water to fill oceans
By Talia Ogliore August 27, 2020
A new study finds that Earth’s water may have come from materials that were present in the inner solar system at the time the planet formed — instead of far-reaching comets or asteroids delivering such water. The findings published Aug. 28 in Science suggest that Earth may have always been wet.
Researchers from the Centre de Recherches Pétrographiques et Géochimiques (CRPG, CNRS/Université de Lorraine) in Nancy, France, including one who is now a postdoctoral fellow at Washington University in St. Louis, determined that a type of meteorite called an enstatite chondrite contains sufficient hydrogen to deliver at least three times the amount of water contained in the Earth’s oceans, and probably much more.
Enstatite chondrites are entirely composed of material from the inner solar system — essentially the same stuff that made up the Earth originally.
“Our discovery shows that the Earth’s building blocks might have significantly contributed to the Earth’s water,” said lead author Laurette Piani, a researcher at CPRG. “Hydrogen-bearing material was present in the inner solar system at the time of the rocky planet formation, even though the temperatures were too high for water to condense.”
[…]
Enstatite chondrites are rare, making up only about 2 percent of known meteorites in collections.
But their isotopic similarity to Earth make them particularly compelling. Enstatite chondrites have similar oxygen, titanium and calcium isotopes as Earth, and this study showed that their hydrogen and nitrogen isotopes are similar to Earth’s, too. In the study of extraterrestrial materials, the abundances of an element’s isotopes are used as a distinctive signature to identify where that element originated.
[…]Washington University in St. Louis
Enstatite chondrites are thought to have formed in the inner solar system, where Earth was formed. It’s long been interpreted that Earth and Enstatite chondrites formed from essentially the same material. Until recently, it was thought that enstatite chondrites were devoid of water because they formed too close to the Sun.
“The most interesting part of the discovery for me is that enstatite chondrites, which were believed to be almost ‘dry,’ contain an unexpectedly high abundance of water,” said Lionel Vacher, a postdoctoral researcher in physics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.
Vacher prepared some of the enstatite chondrites in this study for water analysis while he was completing his PhD at Universite de Lorraine. At Washington University, Vacher is working on understanding the composition of water in other types of meteorites.Science Daily
15 thoughts on “Earth’s Water May Have Come From… Earth”
Smallcomets.physics.uiowa.edu
The earth is bombarded daily with small comets, thousands and thousands of them. So is the moon. All the planetary water is sourced from this comet flux. Mars, the water on the asteroids (Ceres), Pluto’s water ice mountain ranges. The surface water on Mercury.
It is the most disruptive experimental discovery in perhaps the history of science. Perhaps this is the reason no one even considers it possible. But there is Louis Frank’s discovery, unrefuted, 40 years on. Totally ignored, waiting to be rediscovered, probably very very soon.
Frank’s theory has been widely refuted and disproved by empirical evidence to the contrary. If the Earth was bombarded with tens of thousands of small comets every day, so also would be the Moon and it’s not.
Over the last 40 years the instrumentation observing the upper atmosphere and lunar surface has advanced “astronomically”. Frank’s small comets are nowhere to be found. In addition, noble gas concentrations would be much higher by orders of magnitude if small comets had been striking the Earth for billions of years.
The new findings above are suggestive evidence that Earth has always been wet. It’s a reasonable hypothesis and not all that “earth shaking”.
(Note: puns are in quotation marks for the sake of the humor challenged.)
Frank might be counting dust as comets… 😉
What about a biological explanation?
There was originally a methane rich atmosphere. The earliest life form used that as food and its waste product was oxygen. The result was the Oxygen Catastrophe and Earth’s first extinction event. The oxygen in the atmosphere would surely have allowed the remaining methane to burn off, creating CO2 and water.
If we take the assumptions of the Oxygen Catastrophe as given, I don’t see how at least some of Earth’s water didn’t come from the combustion of atmospheric methane.
Why couldn’t it be a mix of both? Obviously, there was a lot of water vapor in the early vulcanism of the planet after formation, and there was also a lot of early bombardment by asteroids and comets for quite some time, right until this very day, although it is minuscule today to what it was perhaps in the early solar system. Logic says it would be a combination of both, but how much of either should be the question.
Uh… so sea level rise is due to comets? I’m tempted to say, pull my other leg.
Yeah, I know Dave didn’t say that.
wiki
Giant-impact hypothesis
“The giant-impact hypothesis, sometimes called the Big Splash, or the Theia Impact, suggests that the Moon formed from the ejecta of a collision between the proto-Earth and a Mars-sized planetesimal, approximately 4.5 billion years ago, in the Hadean eon (about 20 to 100 million years after the Solar System coalesced)”
If accept the Moon formed from an impactor, it seems to me that impactor brought a lot water to Earth. Also a lot iron for the Earth core. And forming near Earth, brought a lot tidal heating, and it seems our Moon is related to Earth still having tectonic activity.
A lot of space rock have water in form of hydrates. Any impact provide heat than will release water from it’s hydrate form. So I would say before proto earth was hit by the Theia Impact it had a lot water, as I would say all planets have a lot water.
But Earth mantle is suppose to be quite dry [as dry as the Moon}. I would say or guess most planets don’t as dry of mantle as Earth does, because other planets don’t have an active plate tectonics {which causes Earth’s mantle to be so dry].
Anyways, I would say we have ocean, because of the impact and formation of our Moon.
“comets were suddenly the cause of everything… kind of like CO2”
much of “SCIENCE” is like that.
Researchers walking around with a cause in their head, armed with confirmation bias, and looking for the evidence that just has to be out there. If you haven’t found it yet you haven’t looked hard enough.
A really great example is climate science of course but there is another … Richard Firestone and the comet theory of the Younger Dryas that refuses to die.
Richard loves comets.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/09/10/ydih/
PS: Glad to see David Middleton as a regular contributor here.
Funny how science runs in “all or nothing” directions… 😉
Oh my GAWD! Say it isn’t sooo… Water from the Earth???
I have another hypothesis, and I’ll bet I am right. It came mostly from planet formation and then was added to by icy debris striking the Earth for 4.whatever billion years.
Why do scientists just get STUCK on a single reason for anything natural? Nature is messy and tangled up. It doesn’t conform to our needs to put things in tidy categories.
Makes me think of the Talking Heads song…
https://genius.com/Talking-heads-once-in-a-lifetime-lyrics
It pains me that Wash-U STL can’t seem to differentiate between arts and science, the former is subjective and the latter is objective. Perhaps colleges of Arts & Science turn out thespian scientists with a talent for magic tricks, juggling, or painting gloomy pictures.
WUSTL actually has one of the best astro-geology programs in the nation.
https://eps.wustl.edu/
If water came from beyond earth why did it pick earth to gather? Wouldn’t all the planets have equal bombardment?
There are at least a half dozen observations that disprove the late veneer theory as the explanation as to how the earth got water and CO2.
Rember atmospheric CO2 is not tracking anthropogenic CO2 emissions. It is tracking planetary temperature changes. Detailed analysis (dozen different techniques and completely different data) has shown that humans caused no more than 15% of the recent rise in atmospheric CO2. To explain the observations there is a large ‘unknown’ source of CO2 coming into the biosphere.
It is primordial CH4 from the core which is low C13 that is the source of hydrocarbons on the surface of the planet and the source of the oceans on the planet. Thomas Gold presented 50 physical surface observations to prove that in his book and in published papers. Geological formations can be analyzed like crime scenes to prove or disprove competing concept of formation.
The water problem and the CO2 problem is caused because…. the newly formed earth was struck by a Mars size object roughly 500 million years after it was formed.
That impact formed the moon and stripped the Earth of its Venus like atmosphere.
In fact, that there would be no life on the earth if the earth was not struck by a Mars size object. Venus’ atmospheric pressure is 93 times greater than the earth which is the reason why it is so hot on the surface of Venus.
High surface temperatures cause planets to lose all of their water to space. The water molecule is broken apart in the atmosphere by UV light and the hydrogen gas has sufficient energy to escape to space.
The second theory to explain the origin of water and CO2 is the deep core, methane theory which was discussed at the Sloan Deep Earth conference.
The liquid core of the planet is known to contain a lighter element and it is know that CH4 in liquid form binds with liquid heavy metals. The heavy metals have an affinity for CH4. The estimate at the Sloan Deep carbon conference was the earth’s liquid core contains roughly 10% CH4.
It is known that the earth’s core started to crystallize about a billion years ago. When the liquid core of the planet starts to crystallize the liquid CH4 is extruded, pushed out of the liquid core at very high pressure.
Elements bind to the liquid CH4 forming a sheath about the liquid CH4, to form a natural pipe. The natural pipe enables the liquid CH4 to be pushed up to the surface of the planet. Where it created, large hydrocarbon deposits. And the oceans that cover 70% of the earth.
The deep earth methane theory, where the crystallizing at the core, pushes the liquid CH4 to the surface of the planet and provide the force to move the large ridge plates that sit on the mantel.
The core crystallization starts up roughly 1 billion years ago to Terraform the earth. Change the surface of the earth to explain the timing of advance life on the earth.
Raise the continents and cover the continents with limestone a Carbon based rock.
There is an old unsolved paradox to explain Cambrian Explosion of advance life, 570 million years ago.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/12/181212134354.htm
Why deep oceans gave life to the first big, complex organisms
Why did the first big, complex organisms spring to life in deep, dark oceans where food was scarce? A new study finds great depths provided a stable, life-sustaining refuge from wild temperature swings in the shallows.
In the beginning, life was small. For billions of years, all life on Earth was microscopic, consisting mostly of single cells.
Then suddenly, about 570 million years ago, complex organisms including animals with soft, sponge-like bodies up to a meter long sprang to life. And for 15 million years, life at this size and complexity existed only in deep water.
Something started up in the geological system roughly a billion years ago to form the continents.
And then to pull the continents apart and push them around on the surface of the earth.
The tectonic theory is missing a force to move the tectonic plates. The plates move and we measure that movement. There is nothing in geology to move the plates.
North American continent is a layer cake, scientists discover
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/08/100825131445.htm
The North American continent is not one thick, rigid slab, but a layer cake of ancient, 3-billion-year-old rock on top of much newer material probably less than 1 billion years old, according to a new study by seismologists. The new findings also indicate that the continent grew by addition of rock from subducting ocean floor, not by mantle plume upwelling from below.
And another problem for the later veneer theory is…
The loss of water problem.
If the source of water and C2 after the earth was struck by a Mars size object was a late bombardment of asteroids.
Then the earth would be dry and lifeless now as water is lost the space by the solar wind.
And there is three times more water dragged down with the ocean plates as they are pushed under the continents as is coming out of volcanic eruptions and magma flow where the ocean plates are being pushed apart.
Water Dragged into Mantel
Seismic study reveals 3 times more water dragged into Earth’s interior
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/11/181114132013.htm
Slow-motion collisions of tectonic plates under the ocean drag about three times more water down into the deep Earth than previously estimated, according to a first-of-its-kind seismic study that spans the Mariana Trench.