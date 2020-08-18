CAISO President: California Power Grid teetering close to the edge of collapse

CA System Operators Fighting with Politicians to Keep Grid From Collapse
I sent an email to a relative earlier today predicting that politicians in California would start leaning on system operators to reduce their safety margin or contingency power in order to avoid rolling blackouts.
I had no idea they were teetering this close to the edge already.
In response to rolling blackouts over the weekend, California ISO President Steve Berber warned that California must maintain its current electricity reserves or risk ‘collapse of the entire system of California and perhaps the entire West.’
Berber:
“You are trading the loss of 3000 megawatts for the collapse of the entire system of California and perhaps the entire West. […] When you’re at the very edge and you have a contingency and you have no operating reserves, you risk entire system collapse.”
TRANSCRIPT: ISO Board of Governors Meeting Monday, August 17, 2020
CAISO CEO Steve Berber:
“For those of you who think we can just use our reserves, you are wrong. You are trading the loss of 3000 megawatts for the collapse of the entire system of California and perhaps the entire West. […]
John, you mentioned that there are standards we follow that are NERC [North American Electric Reliability Corporation] standards. These standards are in place for a very good reason. They’re there to ensure there’s no system collapse. When you’re at the very edge and you have a contingency and you have no operating reserves, you risk entire system collapse. Is that not fair?”
CAISO Director, Real Time Operations John Phipps: “That’s correct, Steve. In fact that afternoon or evening there when we had the negative 1200 megawatt AC, if we would have deployed our reserves to recover our AC, but then had a large generator – Diablo Canyon – or some other similar unit trip which could not have recovered, we would have had AC frequency drop down dramatically and put the rest of the [Western] Interconnection in jeopardy.”
Since California’s energy future is looking bleaker, I wanted to share my comments:
In preparation for that next heat wave to hit California’s growing population, the California dysfunctional energy policies are planning on shuttering four power plants that have been providing continuous uninterruptable electricity to the grid.
The four upcoming losses of continuous generating electricity are:
1. PG&E’s Nuclear 2,160 megawatt Generating Plant at Diablo Canyon is to be shuttered in 2024.
2. The 823 mw Natural Gas Power Plant at Scattergood in Playa Del Rey, to be shuttered in 2024.
3. The 575 mw Natural Gas Power Plant at Haynes in Long Beach, to be shuttered in 2029.
4. The 472 mw Natural Gas Power Plant at Wilmington, to be shuttered in 2029.
For a state that imports more electricity than any other state in America, now at 32 percent, and already has the highest cost of electricity in the country for its 40 million residents, the dysfunctional energy policies have no plans to replace the capacity being lost from those four power plant closures. The “hope” is that the Northwest and Southwest will be able to generate enough power out of state for California to meet the electricity demands of California.
Replacing Diablo Canyon is going to be tough. They will need 3-4 Natural Gas Power Plants constructed and operating before decommission and that certainly won’t happen in 3 years given it’s California. Where are they going to site them? They need NG (no pipelines allowed!) and you need water to cool and exhaust to contend with. Plus the NIMBYs will be out in full force.
I think they are in a pickle and no way out anytime soon. Plus I can’t see any outside help unless it comes from hydro out of OR or WA. There won’t be anything from AZ or NV given their population growth and a lot of their population is becoming former California residents that believe they should sleep in their own bed since they made it. California is a huge train wreck happening in slow motion.
The same NIMBY’s are becoming powerful in all the surrounding states. Not much longer until they no longer have any spare electrons to sell.
Then the responsible thing for the grid intermediate and long term is to cut California off. Period.
At least the hundreds of thousands of people that are fleeing this dysfunctional state will reduce the load on the system. It will be good to see rolling blackouts caused by green lunacy. Perhaps people will start to wake up when they find their food spoiling and air conditioning not working, leaving them frying or freezing among the smell of their rotting food in the fridge.
There are hundreds of thousand of people in California with income or assets in excess of $15 million? If I were in California and had such income or assets being targeted for confiscatory taxes – I wouldn’t be in California.
The number of people bailing on both CA and NY has been increasing dramatically in recent years.
I see no reason why anyone should assume that this trend won’t continue.
The power supply in California is the result of people believing the myth that wind and solar can fully replace 24/7/365 power from nuclear, natural gas and other reliable systems. You can visit the CAISO.com website to see what’s happening right now. It is updated every 5 minutes.
Today the demand will almost certainly exceed the supply forcing Ca Iso to implement rolling blackouts. In spite of this situation, cities throughout the state are mandating that new housing be 100% electrical, in spite of an ample supply of natural gas.
My question for today is whether on November 3rd the citizens of California will once again vote for the same politicians who put us in this position.
I dunno… People seem to take the brown outs and black outs in stride. It’s probably going to have to take power rationing like in Africa where there is no power unless they have their own diesel generators for most of the day (rely on sunshine!) before the sheeple begin to go ‘hang on a minute…how come the rest of America gets power all the time??”
If the media doesn’t tell them, how will they know?
I don’t know that these failures will cause a political change in California. The politicians have made demands of the utilities that are, from a physics and engineering perspective, impossible to meet. When the system starts failing, as it is doing now, the politicians demand the operators just fix it. While some people will leave the state, the majority of voters will simply agree with the politicians that the utilities are not doing their job, they are putting profits over people, they only care about making money, etc. .
The next step will be to replace the head of the public utilities with political appointees to make sure the utilities do the right thing. The appointee need not have any experience in running a utility, they must simply say they will fix things. When the situation gets worse, the next line of executives is replaced by appointees.
This is the pattern in all failed states in which the leadership faces no accountability.
You forgot to mention thearge raises the next political appointees are given, because they have to clean up the mess left by the previous appointees. And of course the new appointees will make good use of these raises, to donate lavishly to the reelection campaigns of those that appointed them.
What might appear to be a problem, the unstable power grid, is in fact in the land of politics a god given opportunity.
Very well said. I think your prognosis is exactly right. The lack of accountability is a result of the growing majority of the electorate believing the dream of “clean energy,” disconnected from the practical realities of power generation. It’s collective delusion. It may take a lot of hard lessons to open some minds, but will it be enough? Never underestimate the human capacity for self-delusion and misdirected blame to maintain the delusion.
High Treason August 18, 2020 at 6:17 am
We phoned our son in San Jose a few days ago, and they said the power was off. Dunno, black outs brown outs and closing of power plants to battle
“Climate Change”“The Climate Crisis” one would hope that most people would see the connection, and vote accordingly.
Thirty years ago I had a young employee located in CA admonish me for being a gun collector and shooter. He explained that he was brought up to believe that “guns are bad”. This was 30 years ago! The vehemence in his statement was spooky. The left has been working on the population of CA for a long time and have instilled the attitudes they want in the more simple of their people, quite well.
Calofornia is just plain dysfunctional. You’d think a grown up could realize that solar and wind are not 24/7 power generators, which is what is required to meet 24/7 demand. But then, these yahoos also believe BLM’s idiotic claim that the igest threat o Blacks comes from White policemen, while tens of thousands are shot to death each and every year by fellow Blacks.
Isn’t it amazing how these mostly black inner city police forces that have mostly black leadership hire so many racist white cops?
Rolling blackouts may not convince enough sheeple, as the press will explain in a condemning tone: “We have failed to install enough solar, wind and batteries in form of electric vehicles working as buffers.”
Okay, sounds like crab – it is crab, but most unicorn believers fall for similar crab.
I worked for a short while in Santa Clara in 1999-2000. At that time my colleagues were talking about California not having enough generating capacity, because they were not building any new plants and running the old ones down as their life cycle were coming to an end.
I remember thinking to myself: How on Earth can a state, so dependent on electricity for its progress, be so ignorant.
I wonder if the Freedom Finders have been affected?
I sure hope so.
Sometimes you have to listen to the engineers.
Politics won’t power the A/C.
This statement in the CAISO Flex Alert issued yesterday just about says it all;
“…and the sun is setting, removing thousands of megawatts of solar power from the system.”
Hey not to worry, Gavin has enough staff PR writers to assign and divert blame as needed politically and without technical merits. Better place the climate change “excuse engine” on standby.
Serves ’em right to suffer.
When polits decide to put in a wind farm, etc., does the CAISO get involved? It would seem if they are the ones having to manage the thing, their word on new developments would be important.
I see a huge reckoning in the offing this November for Democrats, The Gang Green and Champagne soshulists. The power situation in California, the dysfunctional, Dem-controlled Cities and states, Corona deaths from stupidity and willfulness in New York and several other Dem states and cities, a treasonous House of Reps over four years, the Dem choice for president …. The next Dem President may not have been born yet.
The self-induced and unmitigated tragedy created by the eco-fascists is… NONE of this is NECESSARY!
I know it’s too cliche-ish for words, but it seems California has sown the wind and will reap the storm. It is a state out of control and lacking the adults necessary to fix it.
Perhaps once a major state like California suffers grid collapse good and hard the proponents of Renewable (Unreliable) Energy will be forced to recant.
What’s green and red and black all over? The USA under the Green New Deal.
In BC we can’t use any more natural gas or coal for new power…..only green. True insanity. We still sell huge amounts of coal to China!
And California’s vicious Governor is now laying blame for blackouts on the system operators. His ignorance of the needs of public utilities is only surpassed by his savage politics – very reminiscent of the Soviet Union back in Stalin’s day.