Legal Motion Filed to Stop FOIA Stonewalling on Paris Climate Treaty

From govoversight.org via press release:
As Biden vows immediate re-entry into climate pact, State stops processing FOIA request: litigation seeks to reveal whether Memo asserting false premise for “disturbing contempt” of skirting Senate ‘advice & consent’ is genuine; “major political and legal scandal”
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Late Monday night on August 17th, the public interest law firm Government Accountability & Oversight, P.C. (GAO) filed a motion asking the United States District Court for the District of Columbia to order the State Department to stop stonewalling a request under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) relating to the Paris climate pact, and release records including a State Department memo that stated “the United States may join the Agreement as an executive agreement (as opposed to a treaty requiring the Senate’s advice and consent) as a matter of domestic legal form”. This was the basis for not seeking Senate, despite that the Obama White House confessed that it was “the most ambitious climate agreement in history” – more ambitious than earlier, admitted climate treaties, including the Kyoto Protocol.
The plaintiff, nonprofit transparency group Energy Policy Advocates (EPA), has obtained an 18-page, undated document purporting to be the Obama State Department’s “Circular 175” memo concluding that Paris was not a “treaty”; emails indicate it was produced in April 2016, or five months after the then-Secretary of State John Kerry had publicly declared the administration would not call whatever was agreed to in Paris a treaty. The Legal Memorandum, seemingly a self-serving conclusion in support of the Obama White House’s predetermined conclusion, is based on a false claim about Senate conditions established when ratifying a prior climate pact.
State, which had ignored EPA’s request, now seeks to keep these records from the public until after the U.S. “re-joins” Paris, when it will be legally “stale” and of interest only to historians.
EPA sued State on November 4, 2019 seeking the memorandum setting forth State’s “working law” claiming that the U.S. could enter Paris without obtaining the Senate approval required for treaties. State recently informed EPA that, while it was processing FOIA requests again, it would not process EPA’s seeking the Circular 175 memo, a required legal justification which State has been improperly hiding from the public.
The memo grounds the bizarre claim that unlike other climate treaties, “the most ambitious climate agreement in history” need not obtain Article II, Section 2 “advice and consent”, in a gross and material misrepresentation of the history of prior climate agreements.
GAO’s Chris Horner, co-author of a 2017 paper “The Legal and Economic Case Against the Paris Treaty”, comments that:
If this document EPA has obtained is in fact the actual Circular 175 memo, it represents a major political and legal scandal with significant implications for U.S. participation in Paris, and the effort to bind the U.S. without following the Constitution. But only if the public is able to see this history during this one, sole public policy debate over “re-entry”.
Last night’s filing notes that the history which led to Paris – materially misrepresented in a version of the memo obtained by EPA – includes the Senate instruction that all climate pacts purporting to commit
the U.S. to “targets and timetables” require Senate approval.
Instead, it appears the Obama State Department weaved a convoluted tale, placing a bet that the Senate would avoid institutional confrontation. This apparent 175 Memo affirms that bet’s brazenness: although a Senate Foreign Relations Committee lawyer decried this “disturbing contempt for the Senate’s constitutional rights and responsibilities” by circumventing its constitutional treaty role on Paris, the institution shrunk from a
constitutional fight.
In fact, the December 2015 Paris Climate Agreement is by its lineage, custom and practice and other onsiderations, including level of detail and purported commitment, a treaty. That is why other nations treated Paris as a treaty when entering it; the “not a treaty” fiction was limited to the United States.
French diplomats not only signaled the constitutional end-run in advance, but helpfully made clear it was because of U.S. domestic political opposition.
EPA’s filings make the following points:
- Paris was to serve as the next generation of international emission reduction promises succeeding the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, which the Senate did not approve but voted in advance, 95-0, to “advise” the Clinton administration to not enter. That administration signed Kyoto anyway but never obtained the requisite political support to dare seek Senate approval. The lesson learned from Kyoto was that the
United States Senate will not approve such commitments;
- The claim that Paris does not require Senate “advice and consent”, because a condition of ratifying UNFCCC was that only pacts purporting “legally binding targets and timetables” require ratification, is a false one. The State Department decision to paraphrase and very selectively quote its authority is troubling. In short, the Obama State Department misrepresented the facts to involve the U.S. in Paris, and to avoid a repeat of Kyoto by disregarding the Senate;
- The United Kingdom Court of Appeal recently cited the expansion of transportation infrastructure as incompatible with the Paris agreement, blocking expansion of Heathrow International Airport and
placing all infrastructure projects in doubt as violative of Paris’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions; this is an opinion whose logic most assuredly will soon be argued against projects in the
United States in the event the U.S. purports to re-enter Paris using a “pen and a phone”, as Joe Biden promises to do on his first day in office;
- Mr. Biden has chosen to make “re-entry” into Paris, and therefore these records, of critical and timely importance to the public. Mr. Biden combined the vow to re-enter Paris with a promise to spend $2
trillion on infrastructure, which surely will be challenged as impermissible under Paris;
- The requested records will allow the public to make an informed decision during what is the sole policy debate that ever will take place over this matter, now that candidates for the two highest political
offices in the land have vowed to immediately re-commit the United States to Paris by purely executive means if elected;
- Paris’s terms include a promise of ever-tightening constraints, every five years, in perpetuity or until the U.S. withdraws. Now courts are holding parties to Paris to its terms. The U.S. faces the real prospect of being subjected to these terms which, evidence obtained by Energy Policy Advocates indicates, were improperly committed to in the first place. The records at issue in this matter are the only source of this information available to the public, at this, the sole if fleeting moment when the public is at long last asked to consider that position as well as its gravity.
GAO looks forward to the State Department releasing these important public records.
Government Accountability & Oversight is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to transparency in public officials’ dealings on matters of energy, environment and law enforcement.
Documents/filing:
7 thoughts on “Legal Motion Filed to Stop FOIA Stonewalling on Paris Climate Treaty”
I always thought it was very strange and somewhat ominous why the negotiations strictly had to be done behind closed doors, and vehemently want to keep it that way.
What don’t they want the general public to see?
Government in secret is not how a democracy is supposed to operate. But it is how liberals prefer to operate.
Why would a Trump admin resist the FOIA?
Yes, it really is puzzling. Perhaps President Trump will take an interest now.
The Obama Administration grossly misrepresented something? I’m shocked.
Barack Obama was a liar and a fraud from Day One on everything he did for the next 8 years. Every substantive domestic and foreign policy his administration created and imposed were all justified around lies and half-truths to the voters and the courts when they were challenged. Every.Single.One. That Circular 175 was written after-the-fact is no surprise given how poorly his Clean Power Plan was doing in the federal courts upon challenge from the States. It was just the Senate’s treaty ratification Obama was stomping all over.
Remember, the Supreme Court put an unprecedented Stay* on the Obama Environmental Protection Agency-driven Clean Power Plan’s implementation in February 2016, 2 months prior to this 175 Circular. CPP was going to get chewed up and spit out for Obama’s unconstitutional violation of Separation of Powers in assuming Article I legislative powers to enact and force CPP on the 50 states.
* The Supreme Court vote to Stay the Obama CPP until it legality had worked its way through judicial appeals was unprecedented, and came via a 5-4 vote split along the court’s ideological divide. One week later, Associate Justice Scalia and a strong conservative voice on the Court passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. Obama thought he then had the path to success with his nomination of Merrick Garland to the vacancy on the Court. But Senate confirmation of Garland was something he couldn’t bypass, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Obama his Garland selection would not be given consent by the Senate. Obama and his media lap dogs threw a collective hissy-fit tantrum meltdown, but there was nothing they could do. That decision to block Garland’s confirmation had epic consequences for the eventual election of Trump and the ongoing tilt of the Supreme Court back to a constitutionally faithful court majority. But the Democrats and Obama were confident their Crooked Hillary would win in November 2016, they didn’t worry too much.
Obama had his dirty tricks political machine lined up and ready to unleash on the Trump campaign as more insurance. As a result Obama was cock-sure Hillary would follow him in the White House to ensure the Paris Agreement US participation would continue and the CPP would find favor with a Liberal Supreme Court majority with the fortuitous Scalia vacancy filled with a liberal jurist to rubber stamp the Democrat’s stomping on the US constitution.
The historical and epic consequences of McConnell’s blocking Obama from filling the sudden opening on the Supreme Court cannot be under-stated.
I meant “.. cannot be overstated.”
Need.more.coffee.
The fact that both the Kyoto and Paris agreements have no legally binding targets gives the bureaucrats an excuse to avoid advice and consent from the Senate. The fact that they have no legally binding targets also underscores how unserious the leaders are who signed them. It is, and always has been, political theater. Action on climate change remains very low among the priorities of most people, but the Leftists who dominate the leadership and bureaucracy of most goovernments don’t let that stop them from compelling the electorate to abide by their bizarre diktats.