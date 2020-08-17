Central Planning Gone Wild!

Apparently these modelers have combined Epidemiology, both Macro and Micro Economics, Fluid Dynamics, and Sociology.
They have calculated how and when it’s beneficial for a business to open during a pandemic. I never thought I’d apply differential equations to opening a Pizzeria but that’s just me. I give you…
Mathematical Modeling of Business Reopening When Facing SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic: Protection, Cost, and Risk
Here is their preface.
The sudden onset of the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic has resulted in tremendous loss of human life and economy in more than 210 countries and territories around the world. While self-protections such as wearing masks, sheltering in place, and quarantine policies and strategies are necessary for containing virus transmission, tens of millions of people in the U.S. have lost their jobs due to the shutdown of businesses. Therefore, how to reopen the economy safely while the virus is still circulating in population has become a problem of significant concern and importance to elected leaders and business executives. In this study, mathematical modeling is employed to quantify the profit generation and the infection risk simultaneously from a business entity’s perspective.
Specifically, an ordinary differential equation model was developed to characterize disease transmission and infection risk. An algebraic equation is proposed to determine the net profit that a business entity can generate after reopening and take into account the costs associated of several protection/quarantine guidelines. All model parameters were calibrated based on various data and information sources. Sensitivity analyses and case studies were performed to illustrate the use of the model in practice.
The results show that with a combination of necessary infection protection measures implemented, a business entity may stand a good opportunity to generate a positive net profit while successfully controlling the within-business infection prevalence under that in the general population. The use of personal protective equipment (PPE) is also found of significant importance, especially at the early stage of business reopening.
Here is their chart variable and parameter definitions, values, and sources.
The incredible power of this model is evident in the following paragraph from the introduction.
The implementation of each guideline above can protect employees’ health and lives but may add an economical cost. Indeed, the main purpose of reopening businesses is to prevent further deterioration of our economy by generating profits and provide incomes that many citizens desperately need. However, for employees in a contact-based position, the risk of COVID infection and transmission may remarkably increase if they return to work. When the infection rate of COVID-19 within a business entity becomes higher than the prevalence in the general population, it may trigger a domino effect and subsequent infections in a broader community originated from this business entity. Therefore, a delicate balance between profit/income generation and infection/transmission prevention must be the ideal. The focus of this modeling strategy is to provide a quantitative tool for investigating whether a business entity may reopen according to a simple definition of operational reopening feasibility: reopening is considered as feasible if a business entity can generate positive net profit after reopening while keeping the prevalence of COVID-19 infection within this entity less than or equal to the prevalence in the general population. The prevalence in the general population is assumed to remain under a certain threshold after reopening; otherwise, isolation and quarantine orders may be re-issued by government and reopening would halt, disregarding an individual business’s performance.
So they seem to be piling uncertainties of infection mechanics, infection risk, infection outcomes, business profitability, even air flow economics, is tossed into a medieval cauldron, but without acknowledging the existence of these uncertainties.
12 thoughts on “Central Planning Gone Wild!”
Plandemic central planning, hysterical hyperbolic hoax.
Thanks for the link, wandering through the Looking Glass, the question is, “Who is to be master? That is all.”
The Bureaucrats rule of course. shifty, dishonest, average to below average IQ. Napoleon Complexes All.
So, Scientists and Doctors fall in line or lose you funding and you licenses.
Instead of making the adult decision that the fire is out after a house fire, they want to have the fire department hang around for a couple of years, just in case. Instead of checking for any residual embers, they use computer models to guess if there are any and, as in math, the chance is never totally zero, they hang around forever destroying the house owner’s life.
This is called over-analyzing the problem. It is that simple. How many years have we had a flu season every year? We all reach the conclusion at some point that the flu season is over. That does not mean that there are not a few ill people, and even deaths, in the off season, but that’s what happens to old, infirm people.
Notice how they almost refuse to talk about the proportion of old people with health issues succumb during the flu season every freakin’ year! This is not a new result, but always pretend that it’s a NOVEL virus and therefore it behaves completely different from all other viruses. It is simply another SARS virus and we know a lot about them. It is highly infections which is more like a flu or simple coronavirus (covi). It came and went with the flu season and, as it has not been isolated and cultured by anybody, our tests and conclusions are patently invalid, the tests being crap, basically judging a man’s age by his beard length, ignoring all other factors.
Brought to you by the same modellers that brought us climate change?
and no doubt the same modellers that that have predicted ‘A’ level examination grades here in the UK:
https://tech.newstatesman.com/public-sector/how-the-a-level-results-algorithm-was-fatally-flawed
Quote: “testing found the accuracy of the model to be fairly low – in the range of 50 to 60 per cent.”
If you can’t sell pizza, you’re not really trying 🙂
To be fair, there is real pizza and fake pizza, kind of like real news and CNN.
So, this is just a codification of how to destroy an economy and inflict maximum harm to individual citizens. Just what was needed!
Let’s rephrase the question: When is the right time to shut a business due to a flu bug?
Now let’s rephrase that: if the government have put the onus for any death from flu – no matter how small the risk – on the business owner – how does that affect your decision to close down your (and by extension eveny) business?
Now let’s rephrase that: if the government are paying doctors bribes to put people down as having covid so that every natural death, and even injuires are being attributed to flu, and you as a business owner are being told you are responsible for every daft claim that anyone can think of to take money away. How does that affect your decision to open?
Remember – it’s just flu, and flu does kill, but never before has anyone suggested that a flu death was anything other than bad luck. But now “it has to be stopped” and no amount of economic damage will ever be too great to stop just one death.
“… without acknowledging the existence of these uncertainties.”
The IPCC set the precedent for ignoring inconvenient uncertainties.
‘but may add an economical cost’ Did this pass any peer review at all? If they cant get their English language syntax correct, you don’t even need to look at the rest of the paper.
And 99.7% of everyone who catches it will recover. What is the big deal?