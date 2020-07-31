Trump Recovers Taxpayer Cash On A $1 Billion Obama-Backed Solar Plant That Was Obsolete Before Ever Going Online

CHRIS WHITE TECH REPORTER July 30, 2020 5:13 PM
The Department of Energy reached a settlement Thursday to recover $200 million in taxpayer funds from a loan the Obama administration distributed in 2011 to finance a $1 billion solar power plant that was deemed obsolete before it could officially go online.
The settlement between DOE and Tonopah Solar Energy must now be approved by a bankruptcy court, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported.
The DOE provided a $737 million loan to Tonopah in September 2011 for the purposes of financing the $1.1 billion Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project in Nevada. The agency disbursed funds for the plant in 2011 and 2013 before the project experienced problems requiring improvements, rendering the Crescent Dunes obsolete by 2015, Bloomberg reported in January.
Thursday’s settlement will allow the DOE to recoup a portion of the $424 million Tonopah owes. The plant experienced an outage in 2016, forcing a shutdown lasting from October 2016 to July 2017, the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board reported in January. Another outage occurred in April 2019 and is ongoing.
Both problems were a result of issues with the facility’s hot salt tanks, TheWSJ Editorial Board noted.
“This project has consistently faced technical failures that have proven difficult to overcome. The Department’s decision was made after years of exhausting options within our authority to get the project back on track, given the significant taxpayer investment the prior Administration committed to this project,” Shaylyn Hynes told the DCNF.
DOE officials sent a default notice in September before Crescent’ only customer, NV Energy, terminated its purchase agreement. (RELATED: Another Solyndra? Lawmakers Worry This Obama-Backed Solar Project Could Fail)
SolarReserve, the developer behind Crescent, sued for the dissolution of Tonopah Solar Energy LLC. The developer told a federal court in November that “the plant is moribund—neither generating energy nor revenue” and had debt of more than $440 million with “assets of much less value,” TheWSJ Editorial Board reported.
ACS Cobra, another developer that aided in the project, would control Tonopah once the DOE is free of its obligation, allowing the developer to make appropriate repairs and eventually negotiate with of one or more new Purchase Power Agreements at competitive rates, Hynes noted.
26 thoughts on “Trump Recovers Taxpayer Cash On A $1 Billion Obama-Backed Solar Plant That Was Obsolete Before Ever Going Online”
Solar and wind projects exist for one reason and one reason only.
They exist to not to harvest sunlight and wind energy. They exist solely to harvest taxpayer-provided subsidies, tax credits, and other “free money” loans from the politicians the investor have “bought.”
How are so many people, predominately “highly educated” people, not smart enough, blind, or invested in it to not realize it?
That’s the thing– blindness. Probably also trying to pay penance for their green crimes.
“If I pay enough money to this asinine energy project, then I will be absolved of my green crimes!”
“Highly educated” people are the easiest to swindle. They often think they are too smart to be wrong or to be conned. What’s global warming if it’s not one big swindle?
Apparently people had reason to think the technology was viable.
The disturbing thing is that the pilot plant did not demonstrate financial viability. To top it off either the pilot plant didn’t really demonstrate technical viability or Tonopah got the technology wrong.
My wild ass guess is that management was told it would be too expensive to build the project right. They decided to cheap out and pray. Hail Mary …
It’s like believing in fairies. They want solar power to be real so desperately that they think if they believe it, it will be so. This is a form of magical thinking that Leftists, even intelligent one, employ.
“Think of how stupid the average person is… and then realize…half of them are stupider than that!” – George Carlin
Obama crony socialism and Tonopah Solar Energy: Climate Griffters in action.
How do the democrats get away with it?…..and they do over and over and over
Sadly they have plenty of help from Republicans. The Iowa-Nebraska lobby on ethanol is a potent voice for both parties.
It’s the lure of spending OPM. The Climate Scammers even knew that by building the NCAR SuperComputer Center for climate modeling in Cheyenne, Wyoming they could not only get cheaper electricity but they also would then get the Congressional support for the good jobs its brings to a local economy. Any attempts to throttle back the money flow to climate modeling madness is now met with resistance then from members of both parties if it means jobs losses at the NCAR Cheyenne supercomputing center.
Recover taxpayer’s cash? From a bankrupt company? Good luck.
I often wonder if all these ‘progressive’ government benefactors to solar & wind schemes also dropped a shedload of taxpayers’ loot on dotcom startups in the ’90s.
After all, the prospectuses have exactly the same promises.
For a glowing review of the project, visit the Department of Energy website:
The gloating government web page survived the plant’s bankruptcy. The Deep State in action.
Nice catch. The irony of it all.
What do you suppose the odds are that this facility will ever generate power again? 100:1 against?
It’s like the underpants gnome plan:
1.) Collect sunlight
2.) ?
3.) Profit!
2.) ? == “And then a miracle occurs”
Stop the presses !
Will somebody please alert Pravda (a/k/a the N. Y. Times), NPR, PBS, CNN, MSNBC, the WaPo, the La-La Times and the rest of the dopes.
They’ll want to ignore this news.
Exactly.
You will never see an extensive report at NPR of this rotten deal, complete with assorted quotes to support the target narrative.
Question: How many bonuses were awarded to the politically connected execs before and during the bankruptcy process? That was also an issue in the Solyndra case.
This is the plant that was frying birds in mid-air right?
This is a good display of how Obama’s political due diligence worked.
From that Administration:
“We don’t pick winners.”
Postscript: They went out of their way to pick special losers with taxpayer money piled on while ignoring real due diligence used by any rational investors and also ignoring even the best of breed in renewable energy and their cost of power production. “Technical failures” is by the way a common thread throughout these special losers, not just this project.
Postscript question: Was DOE staff told to look the other way on Tonopah like they were told on Solyndra? Did Harry Reid benefit from this made-to-order loser and did the California delegation in the Bay Area benefit from the Solyndra made-to-order loser?
Tonopah whatever its failing is an attempt to combine solar collection and solar energy storage.
On the subject of solar energy and energy storage, I attended a talk roughly 10 years ago by then CEO John Rowe of Exelon. I cannot recall where wind was on the cost curve, but at that time he claimed that solar was at 30 cents/kWHr whereas he stated “we could build a nuclear plant, today, and supply electricity for 10 cents/kWHr at the bus bar.”
His audience in the auditorium of the State Historical Society at the University of Wisconsin-Madison nodded at the 10 cents/kWHr remark, but I cringed. “At the bus bar” means, largely, the off-peak wholesale electric rate before paying the considerable retail markup charge on your home’s electric bill. It went “woosh” right over the heads of this audience of academics that 10 cents is really expensive electricity and 30 cents is truly expensive power.
His other remark was that “wind is a natural gas play.” What I understood by that is that in the absence of grid-scale energy storage, you are going to need 100 percent backup, for which natural gas-fueled power generation then as it is now is the low-cost lower-carbon fossil energy source. What he was trying to communicate is that wind then, and perhaps solar now that photovoltaic has come down in price, is a way of “stretching” natural gas as a source of energy, much as corn starch can “stretch” but not completely substitute for the meat content of a soup.
I posted a while ago on Slashdot a while back on John Rowe’s remark about renewable being an enhancer to natural gas as lower-carbon electricity rather than a one-for-one replacement and got back a snarky response. More recently I suggested that in the absence of grid-scale energy storage that wind and solar could make up 30% of total generation and for sake of argument, I would stipulate that it could supply as much as 50% under generous assumptions regarding demand management.
The argument I made to someone humble bragging about their 100% solar at home (grid-connected, I assumed), was if half the power was “clean and carbon free” and the remaining was “dirty and CO2 polluting”, claiming that the power any one consumer received was from the “clean” portion was disingenuous.
The response was, “You didn’t quote and reputable source for your claim. If you are going to do that, I will claim that 100% can be supplied by wind and solar.” Well, good luck doing that, but how does one communicate with people? Slashdot may be populated with young brats, but this community represents the best one can hope for regarding people being tech savvy? This belief that you can just throw 100% on grid and hope for the best is strong, and this is pretty much what the Green New Deal version that Mr. Biden supports intends? Invoke Joanne Nova as a source contradicting this by the Australian experience? Good luck with that — she is one of those Denier-Right Wingers, don’t you know. Michael Shellenberger? He is one step from being “de-platformed.”
” Against stupidity the gods themselves contend in vain”
bbbbbut the guardian said that climate deniers are the grifters?!?
$200m? Doesn’t even pay for One-Term-Trumps golf trips.