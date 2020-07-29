Or maybe not so funny. We still have that video that has been banned on Facebook, YouTube, CNN, BBC, and Twitter. It seems that big tech doesn’t like it when people think for themselves and go off the rails of the official narrative.
They’ve apparently never heard of the The Streisand Effect.
Josh sums it up:
Do watch if you have not already – the video is here.
Meanwhile…this study happened.
Advertisements
32 thoughts on “Hump Day Hilarity – BANNED by Big Tech”
The second poster is perfect.
What would really be funny, is seeing Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Mark Zukerberg and Jack Dorsey all in orange jump suits, shackled and being led in front of the TV camera on their perp walk to prison. Because this is what should be happening to these giant monopolistic tech firms that are now limiting free speech on their platforms. Because they are now effective Utilities, they are now in breach of criminal behaviour and will be charged and broken up. Good riddance to these jerks and the way the operate their companies. The proof is in the pudding.
The modern day equivalent of book burning . Big Tech is de-platforming knowledge, history & debate. The swamp is prosecuting and destroying those who question the dominant narrative
You can buy Hitler’s Mein Kampf on Amazon.
You can buy Marx’s Das Kapital on Amazon.
But you cannot listen to a group of Doctors speaking of their experiences with Corona Virus.
You are unable to be lectured by a University Professor, Peter Ridd, who questions the narrative that the Great Barrier Reef is dying.
Face the Facts!
You are too stupid and will make the wrong decision if you are aware of alternative arguments.
Not her seems like sensible advice. Dr. Immanuel has publicly stated that infertility is caused by
people have dream sex with demons and that alien DNA is being used for medical treatment. Why
would anyone think she has credibility when it comes to COVID-19?
Don’t get her going on the reasons for endometriosis and ovarian cysts either. Those demons are busy buggers
Nice! Let’s get Steve on that list of Sloppy Thinkers too! Way to go Steve! Give him a hand folks!
Your logical fallacy is:
The Genetic Fallacy: This fallacy avoids the argument by shifting focus onto something’s or someone’s origins. It’s similar to an ad hominem fallacy in that it leverages existing negative perceptions to make someone’s argument look bad, without actually presenting a case for why the argument itself lacks merit.
You people just can’t stay away from the ad hominems, can you? You know it’s the resort of liars and idiots don’t you? So, which one are you?
They’ve proven they can’t argue science or data, so ad hominems are all they have left.
I know right Izaak? Similarly, what’s the deal with those idiots who REALLY believe the sky is blue after hearing Dr. Immanuel say so? Right? Because Dr. Immanuel said it and thus it just COULDN’T be true?
Your logical fallacy is:
The Genetic Fallacy: This fallacy avoids the argument by shifting focus onto something’s or someone’s origins. It’s similar to an ad hominem fallacy in that it leverages existing negative perceptions to make someone’s argument look bad, without actually presenting a case for why the argument itself lacks merit.
https://tinyurl.com/bvfmw4k
Beautifully rendered textbook example of sloppy thinking there budrow!
Would anybody listen to a commentator that post such misleading and false articles about the clean waters act on his website? I don’t think so.
Alright! Here’s Sloppy Thinker #3, Pete the Carguy!
Your logical fallacy is:
The Genetic Fallacy: This fallacy avoids the argument by shifting focus onto something’s or someone’s origins. It’s similar to an ad hominem fallacy in that it leverages existing negative perceptions to make someone’s argument look bad, without actually presenting a case for why the argument itself lacks merit.
Gratz Pete!
How many more morons are we going to have to add to this list before I get MOD-ified for b**ch-slapping Stupid?
@Izaak link please.
Why is all the criticism of this group focused on just her? There’s several more doctors in this group, she’s not even they organizer? I’ll tell you why, because she is the easiest to attack and so people like you pretend she’s not one of many.
Why would I think that a geophysicist who believes the earth is 5,000 years old has credibility? Because when he says “drill here and you’ll hit oil” we drill and hit oil. That’s why. She says she cured 350 of 350 patients. Why is there not one critic like you asking if that’s true or not? I’ll tell you why, because if it is true, then she could believe in unicorns for all I care, she has a cure and that’s the only question.
David, I’m in an Internet dialogue with a guy who thinks the science related to the age of the earth and universe is all wrong. I told him that petroleum geologists don’t buy that.
Do you have a reference to some successful petroleum geologist who really thinks the earth is less than 10,000 years old, or is that hypothetical?
Izaak, I bet you’re a compulsive mask debater.
https://twitter.com/M2Madness/status/1288253717326770177
How does her beliefs change the facts of her success treating patients with HCQ?
I am certain the doctor is foreign-born. In these times, you cannot criticize a person from different cultures for beliefs that we think are superstitious hookem.
And don’t get me started on you ridiculing a woman of color.
The only actual fake news seems to be that “Dr Immanuel has publicly stated that infertility is caused by
people have dream sex with demons and that alien DNA is being used for medical treatment”.
Where did she actually say that ?
With respect to HCQ some countries are less idiots (and criminal) than others :
http://m.koreabiomed.com/news/articleView.html?idxno=7428
South Korea, without any idiotic lockdown : 6 deaths / million.
Many other countries adopted the same treatment and had good results (among them, Portugal, Greece, Marocco, Algeria, Island, Turkey, Vietnam, China, Pakistan, etc.).
Compare them to the worst planetary COVID-19 desaster : The Genious Cuomo’s state of New-York : 1682 deaths / million.
Always the same fascist MSM behavior : destroy someone and suppress the message instead of trying to make any argument.
Will reopenFL be mad if I steal this image?
“The study found about 20% of patients treated with a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin died and 22% who were treated with azithromycin alone compared with the 26% of patients who died after not being treated with either medication. “
This is NOT a resounding success for HCQ treatment…the difference between 26 or 20 of 100 patients not recovering, in an ICU environment, is so minor that “more study“ is a valid recommendation.
And it points to Dr. Stella’s claim of no deaths in her 350 patients as being probable wishful thinking, unless maybe they were all youths and children, her background being a successful pediatrician.
Her medical qualifications go far beyond pediatrics.
Look at the Henry Ford Health Systems study. Much better results from hydroxychloroquine.
Yep, HCQ is not a treatment for end of life care….we get it.
And how much zinc was used? Is this the fake study pulled by the lancet or another désigned to fail?
Your “study” is a bogus one, but of course you knew that, didn’t you? It’s SOP for you anti-HCQ people to cherry-pick “studies” designed to fail. HCQ works both prophylactically, and in the beginning stages of the disease, and should include zinc. In the ICU, it is too late for it to do much good.
Immanuel is 100% correct: ” lizard-like “reptilian” aliens are involved in the United States government.”
..
She works in Texas: https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2016/05/donald-trump-shape-shifting-lizard.html
Henry did she do any of your double blind studies that you crave so desperately?
I bet you like to mask debate with Izaak
While bigger minds ponder bigger issues, you have this to bring forth. How old are you?
Dr. Emmanuel is a warrior.
All censorship should be banned. This will result in two f*** words in each paragraph, but we should be used to that by now. The sheer volume of nonsense will require the publishers to cull their archives daily and the rest of us to be selective in our sources. And, it will put the “Masters of the Universe” back in their proper place.
If Big Tech allows informed doctors to speak about solutions, our economy would open up again and begin to pick up where it left off. How is that fair to Joe Biden? Since he can’t rub a noun and verb together, his chances of being the president for a few months before he hands it off to the VP, would be nil.
Ah yes the personal attacks. When you can’t dispute the facts, attack the person. It is the tactic of a very WEAK position.
First:
On c19study.com they list 65 studies (39 peer reviewed). All the “negative” ones have something in common: “Late stage”, “Late treatment” etc. Why are they waiting until late in the treatment cycle to administer it? That is known NOT to work.
Second:
President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele has announced that he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure against the coronavirus. Bukele told reporters on Tuesday that “most world leaders” are doing the same and has questioned why world leaders are being advised to use it while the public is not.
Third:
The CDC is over counting covid-19 deaths by 90%
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/if-covid-fatalities-were-90-2-lower-how-would-you-feel-about-schools-reopening/
Fear not… apparently Jesus will destroy Facebooks’ servers if her videos are not restored. Just checking… nope, they’re still working. Anyway, Jesus wont be a thing when this anti-religiousness vaccine gets out. That or the alien DNA… or something. But, yeah, she’s totally credible. Fully qualified in pediatrics, angels and demons, witches, sex in the dream world, alien DNA… seriously people, what’s happened to you? Whatever happened to critical thinking?