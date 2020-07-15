Study Finds Coronavirus Immunity Could Be Lost In Months

NICHOLAS ELIAS CONTRIBUTORJuly 13, 2020 12:19 PM ET
A study released Saturday by King’s College London shows that people may lose their immunity to COVID-19 within months and could be susceptible to reinfection on a yearly basis.
Scientists at King’s College London analyzed the amount of antibodies in 90 patients and healthcare workers at Guy and St. Thomas’ NHS trust, per the study. The analysis found that antibody production peaked three weeks after symptoms began and then declined rapidly. (RELATED: Phoenix-Area Hospitals Run Out Of Morgue Beds As Coronavirus Deaths Surge)
The study found that 60% of patients developed a “potent” response with antibodies at the peak of their infection with the virus, but only 17% retained the potency three months later. Antibody levels dropped so sharply in some patients that they became undetectable.
“People are producing a reasonable antibody response to the virus, but it’s waning over a short period of time and depending on how high your peak is, that determines how long the antibodies are staying around,” Dr. Katie Doores, lead author on the study, told The Guardian.
Doores also told The Guardian that a vaccine for the virus might also potentially fall short after a few months. “People may need boosting and one shot might not be sufficient,” Doores explained.
A vaccine created by the University of Oxford shielded test animals from serious infection, but they were still infected enough to be able to pass the virus to other hosts, per The Guardian.
The study by King’s College London also found that those with severe infections produced the most antibodies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) names seven different types of coronavirus currently spreading across the globe, most of which create the common cold. Two other strains create MERS and SARS, while the newest strain creates the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
“One thing we know about these coronaviruses is that people can get reinfected fairly often,” Prof. Stuart Neil, a co-author on the study, told The Guardian. “What that must mean is that the protective immunity people generate doesn’t last very long. It looks like Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, might be falling into that pattern as well.”
5 thoughts on “Study Finds Coronavirus Immunity Could Be Lost In Months”
Antibodies are one thing, T-Cells are an entirely different matter and retain the memory of Coronavirus for seemingly long after anti-bodies are lost. That is why a significant percentage of people carry T-Cells which through past exposure to the Common Cold ( a coronavirus) are able to identify and destroy the Covid-19 Coronavirus.
Studies in the USA and France have demonstrated this. Public Health England have confirmed this but as yet there is no study that I am aware of in the UK that is seeking to determine what percentage of the UK population have T-Cells which destroy Covid-19; that seems to be an abject policy failure as without that knowledge the Covid-19 policy of lockdown, masks etc cannot be based on a valid scientific assessment of actual need or a value-based assessment of the policies..
oh Gawd, the climate change of biology. Just what we need.
“Study Finds Coronavirus Immunity Could Be Lost In Months”
And there again, might not. Why don’t these people find out whether it is or not, before wasting everyone’s time
publishing a question?
could be, may lose, could be, might, may, might, can, might
This article could, may, might alarm naive people.
What are they testing for? It sounds like they are looking at IgG/IgM antibodies. But several papers currently in circulation suggest that there is a strong T-cell (CD4+/CD8+) response to the virus also and this may be more important for long term immunity. Anyway, I ask the question since I don’t know all the details.