Faulty Forecasts and False Climate Narrative Hold Nations Hostage

by Vijay Jayaraj
The United States is the only major Western country that is not part of the Paris climate agreement, which seeks to restrict and reduce fossil fuel consumption across the world. But the country is not immune from the impacts of the restrictive energy policies the agreement imposes on its trade partners. One of those is my own country, India.
India imports large amounts of coal, oil, and natural gas from the U.S., mostly to generate affordable power for its electric grid. That grid must grow rapidly to meet the needs of over 1.3 billion people. Over 300 million of them—comparable to the whole U.S. population—currently have no electricity. But they need it desperately for their health and their escape from severe poverty.
The justification for reducing fossil fuel use is the claim that climate change will create havoc in the future unless we reduce our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. But this claim is not as black and white as the mainstream media and politicians make it out to be.
In fact, data on temperature suggest that the claim is exaggerated and tends be informed by incorrect interpretations from faulty models.
The Never-Ending Problem with Models
The Paris climate agreement and other major climate recommendations from the United Nations are strictly based on the guidelines provided by Assessment reports produced by a climate wing known as the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC).
The IPCC uses forecast data processed by a large set of computer climate models to arrive at the policy recommendations in its assessment reports.
Among them are forecasts from the Coupled Model Inter-comparison Project (CMIP). CMIP consists of 100 distinct climate models, run by leading modelling groups across the world. Their predictions drive the IPCC’s reports. In 2013, the IPCC fifth assessment report (AR5) featured climate models from CMIP5 (fifth generation).
But the forecasts from these models proved wrong. They exaggerated the temperature trend and differed markedly from temperature data derived from ground-based thermometers; sensors on weather balloons aircraft, ships, and buoys; satellite remote sensing; and “reanalyses”—the latter integrating the input of many different data sources.
Yet, political appointees in charge of determining climate and energy policy around the world used these forecasts to justify international climate agreements like the Paris agreement. And they do no stop with that.
The upcoming IPCC sixth assessment report (AR6), forecast for release in 2021, features forecasts from CMIP6. But the CMIP6 models are turning out to be no better than CMIP5 models. In fact, CMIP6 they’re worse!
Senior climatologist Dr. Roy Spencer has observed that the “CMIP6 models are showing 50 percent more net surface warming from 1979 up to April 2020 (+1.08 degree Celsius) than actual observations from the ground (+0.72 degree Celsius).”
Beyond doubt, comparing both CMIP5 and CMIP6 forecasts to official HadCRUT temperature data sets reveals a very old story: models are always way off the mark, and—suspiciously—always in the same direction, namely, upward, in predicting real-world temperatures.
So, not only were we lied to about the climate, we are going to be misled again by the next IPCC assessment report. And with more extreme false forecasts, there will be calls for more restrictive energy policies.
It is quite astonishing how the unelected politicians at the UN can convince and persuade global leaders to adopt climate policies that are based on unscientific conclusions from faulty models.
The mainstream media have also played their part. Public perception on climate change has been heavily influenced by biased coverage on the climate issue, with no major attention to the huge discrepancies between the model forecasts and real-world observations.
It is not clear how much faultier the projections will become by the time the new assessment report is finally released. But one thing is clear: energy sectors across the globe are being held hostage by pseudo-scientific interpretations from the United Nations’ flagship climate wing.
Vijay Jayaraj (M.Sc., Environmental Science, University of East Anglia, England), is a Research Contributor for the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation living in New Delhi, India.
23 thoughts on “Faulty Forecasts and False Climate Narrative Hold Nations Hostage”
I love the delicious irony that Vijay got his Masters from the University of East Anglia!
On the contrary. He clearly realises that it is pseudo-science central and couldn’t get out of there fast enough.
The CMIP6 models run even warmer than the CIMP5 ensemble which is attributed to a ‘better’ inclusion of low-level clouds. You would have expected the opposite because it implies a strong positive feedback on watervapour content, which imho is utter balloney.
Ed Zuiderwiijk:
Yes balloney., due IMO to the models not being aware that the Hydro Cycle operates as a Rankine Cycle. If they were then they would conclude that water provides a net NEGATIVE feedback.
Burger King Reduces Global Warming by Changing Cows’ Diets
Burger King worked with scientists at the Autonomous University at the State of Mexico and at the University of California, Davis to test and develop its formula of adding 100 grams of lemongrass leaves to the cows’ daily diets. Preliminary tests indicate that the lemongrass leaves help the cows release less methane as they digest their food.
On Tuesday, Burger King introduced its Reduced Methane Emissions Beef Whopper, made with beef sourced from cows that emit reduced methane, in select restaurants in Miami, New York, Austin, Portland and Los Angeles.
https://twitter.com/search?q=%23COWSMENU&src=promoted_trend_click
Sasha – at 6:32 am
Burger King Reduces Global Warming by Changing Cows’ Diets
So if the global cattle herd were to eat lemon grass on a daily basis, how much would that reduce the global warming trend?
I’ll answer first:
Are we sure they were cows?
Our Burger King was destroyed (not replaced) by Hurricane Harvey, just saw the clever Whoper ad on TV. Texas has plenty of good hamburger outlets, restricted now mostly by politics. Just had a very competent A/C repairman with Austin connections showing me the idiot mob from the University on his cell phone. Us Aggies always joked about the teasippers, even stole Bevo (UT longhorn mascot) once, wasn’t made into hamburgers.
Plenty of longhorns left. Survive in difficult places, don’t require computer models.
If it doesn’t cost much and doesn’t harm the cows, no big deal.
BTW, what happens to the carbon that isn’t going into methane? If it remains in the poop, then it just becomes methane later.
immediately followed by some study showing how destructive lemon grass farming is
Time for this one:
IPCC TAR Chapter 14 Page 774 Paragraph 14.2.2.2 Balancing the need for finer scales and the need for ensembles, They say:
“In climate research and modelling, we should recognise that we are dealing with a coupled non-linear chaotic system, and therefore that the long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible”
Is it possible for Vijay Jayaraj to actually say anything other than “Every thing is wonderful” when he has signed up to “We believe Earth and its ecosystems—created by God’s intelligent design and infinite power and sustained by His faithful providence —are robust, resilient, self-regulating, and self-correcting,…”. It must be difficult!
he says “In fact, data on temperature suggest that the claim is exaggerated and tends be informed by incorrect interpretations from faulty models.”
But most real temperature data shows that 2020 is a very hot year globally despite being at solar minimum.
where does he get the data to back up his statement?
he also states “It is not clear how much faultier the projections will become by the time the new assessment report is finally released. ”
Why does he not provide projections that are not faulty and show that we are not heading for 4°C rise.
The problem with average global temp rise of even 1°C causes a arctic rise of more than 3°C rise. What will the rise be with an average of 4°C rise globally.
What projections does he base his “it’ll be alright” on?
Ghalfrunt. July 15, 2020 at 6:45 am
It’s coming up on 33 years since Dr. James Hansen sounded the alarm before Congress. And exactly what climate-wise has happened in almost a third of a century since then besides not too much? The polar bears continue to increase their population, extreme tornadoes have decreased in frequency, hurricanes are about the same, precipitation has increased slightly, and sea level continues to rise at about the same rate as it did 200 years ago when the first tide gauges began to keep records. To use the latest term, there doesn’t seem to be any Climate Crisis.
Notice how the trolls are eager to proclaim weather is climate whenever the temperature is slightly more than it was last year.
Also, notice how he can’t be bothered actually defending the models, he just declares that the world has warmed up since the depths of the Little Ice Age, therefore CO2 is evil.
Of course he has to throw in the obligatory attack on other people’s religion.
VJ says “It is quite astonishing how the unelected politicians at the UN can convince and persuade global leaders to adopt climate policies that are based on unscientific conclusions from faulty models.”
I suppose you suggest that the WHO were totally wrong to warn the world on January 2020 WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the 2019-nCoV outbreak a Public Health Emergency
I suppose VJ thinks that people other than the UN should distribute aid (medical / food) to those in need?
I suppose VJ thinks that people other than UN should provide shelters to refugees
sending UN troops to secure peace is more tricky – they’re under equipped an not supposed to kill. Without a magic ray gun they’re hamstrung.
Typical troll logic. Since a UN agency was right in one instance, that proves that every UN agency is always right.
In regards to WHO, they have already admitted that they lied earlier when they claimed that their warnings were based on input from China.
PS: Isn’t it amazing how the troll actually believes that if the UN doesn’t distribute medical supplies, the poor won’t have medical supplies.
Yes, troll methods appear standardized in many cases like call center operations.
Here is the money quote, at least for me: models are always way off the mark, and – suspiciously – always in the same direction, namely, upward, in predicting real-world temperatures.” The reason for this continued failure to achieve modelling corresponding to reality would be attributable to the complexity, even to chaotic, nature of climates, however, always on the upward direction suggests that social engineering, not science, is involved in the modelling. Any reputable computer modeler with a science background would quickly recognize the models bias and seek to correct/eliminate the bias. But no, they continue too warm, because that is the objective, to support the socialist agenda of wealth transfer.
Measurements, projections, models are a multibillion dollar waste, because of the 1900 Planck Radiation Law, which makes CO2’s ability to cause global warming zilcho because it can’t melt an ice cube with its -80C radiation. The rest is fake physics and deliberate misinfo. for propaganda purposes. No amount of money can change physics. Like my Cousin Vinny, CO2 has been framed, and the case against it is thinner than a playing card. It’s a matter of time before the public will wake up and laugh the climate Communists out of business, forcing them to try a new hoax to foist global Marxism.
See:
http://www.historyscoper.com/mycousinco2.html
Ghalfront, I have a few issues with your post:
1. You employ an ad hominem argument to slur Vijay because of his Christian beliefs and his advocacy of Intelligent Design, neither of which were even mentioned in his post.
2. You show that you didn’t carefully read his post because you say he didn’t provide the projections to show the faultiness of CIMP 6, but he sited Dr. Roy Spencer’s work. For your benefit, please reference:
http://www.drroyspencer.com/2020/07/hot-summer-epic-fail-new-climate-models-exaggerate-midwest-warming-by-6x/
Overall the problem with these models is group Cognitive Dissonance.
Originally the IPCC was set up to :—-“to assess ——-and understand the scientific basis of risk of human-induced climate change ———“.
It not surprising then that RISK was found; as otherwise the IPCC would have been disbanded. Appropriate science was then used to provide the required conclusion to the exclusion of the rest, resulting in basically flawed models.
The UN and its acolytes such as the IPCC is thus stuck with the problem and is now exhibiting all the symptoms of major group Cognitive Dissonance in defending its position.
It really is a huge problem, which has done extraordinary damage to the scientific community.
You can’t really call it garbage in – garbage out; but it is akin. More like censored in – required conclusion out. A practice found in so many articles and papers now being published.
Dump the fossil fuels, choose the hydrocarbon fuels. Change.
To me the take-away quote from this post is:
” Over 300 million of them—comparable to the whole U.S. population—currently have no electricity.”
“Them” of course, refers to the population of India. Think for a moment – the whole U.S. without electricity! How can the U.N., or for that matter any individual developed country in the world, not only not help, but actually hinder these people from getting electricity? That is what the Paris Accord is doing.
What if the U.N. canceled just one COP meeting and used the money spent on the meeting to invest in a coal-fired power plant in India? Or the 6 million given to NYU to have lawyers wage lawfare on the oil companies, invested in dispatchable electricity generation in India? That certainly would do more for humanity than the money is doing now.