Covid-19 Fallout: President Trump Moves to Formally Withdraw From the WHO

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The World Health Organization’s disastrous handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, their alleged excessive deference to China, and their apparent refusal to consider any serious reform, has convinced President Trump they are not fit for purpose.

Trump Administration Formally Notifies U.N. of Withdrawal From World Health Organization

BY MATTHEW LEE / AP JULY 7, 2020 4:24 PM EDT

Guterres, in his capacity as depositary of the 1946 WHO constitution, “is in the process of verifying with the World Health Organization whether all the conditions for such withdrawal are met,” his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said.

Under the terms of the withdrawal, the U.S. must meet its financial obligations to the WHO before it can be finalized. The U.S., which is the agency’s largest donor and provides it with more than $400 million per year, currently owes the WHO some $200 million in current and past dues.

The president said in a White House announcement that Chinese officials “ignored” their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured the organization to mislead the public about an outbreak that has now killed more than 130,000 Americans.

“We have detailed the reforms that it must make and engaged with them directly, but they have refused to act,” Trump said at the time. “Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating the relationship.”

