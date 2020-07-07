Covid-19 Fallout: President Trump Moves to Formally Withdraw From the WHO

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The World Health Organization’s disastrous handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, their alleged excessive deference to China, and their apparent refusal to consider any serious reform, has convinced President Trump they are not fit for purpose.
Trump Administration Formally Notifies U.N. of Withdrawal From World Health Organization
BY MATTHEW LEE / AP JULY 7, 2020 4:24 PM EDT
Guterres, in his capacity as depositary of the 1946 WHO constitution, “is in the process of verifying with the World Health Organization whether all the conditions for such withdrawal are met,” his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said.
Under the terms of the withdrawal, the U.S. must meet its financial obligations to the WHO before it can be finalized. The U.S., which is the agency’s largest donor and provides it with more than $400 million per year, currently owes the WHO some $200 million in current and past dues.
The president said in a White House announcement that Chinese officials “ignored” their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured the organization to mislead the public about an outbreak that has now killed more than 130,000 Americans.
“We have detailed the reforms that it must make and engaged with them directly, but they have refused to act,” Trump said at the time. “Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating the relationship.”
…Read more: https://time.com/5863883/us-withdrawal-world-health-organization-trump/
What really caught my attention is the United Nations response.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ priority appears to be trying to extract a last few hundred million out of the USA.
Instead of accepting the USA’s withdrawal with good grace, and say expressing hope of a future rapprochement, the United Nations is going through the fine print, to see if they can squeeze President Trump and US taxpayers for a bit more cash before the money pipe is closed.
23 thoughts on “Covid-19 Fallout: President Trump Moves to Formally Withdraw From the WHO”
Withdraw from the WHO today and withdraw from the UN tomorrow. Leave the UN in New York though, because New Yorkers deserve to be tormented. Sounds like the WHO is trying to utilize the Brexit strategy, you can’t leave until we get all of your money.
Never trust China
The WHO doesn’t necessarily have an Excessive Deference toward China but…There’s definitely a Vas Deference between the WHO and China
Sure ask a WHO officer to say the words taiwan even old lefty news like the Guardian reported that
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/30/senior-who-adviser-appears-to-dodge-question-on-taiwans-covid-19-response
I think he is the missing snake that should be on the caduceus.
Trump should tell them to “go pee up a rope.”
Quit the UN too, and then this mess of despotic globalists will have no more gravy train to ride. The UN and WHO have abandoned their core missions which was to do good for the world. When Saudi Arabia and Venezuela and other despots are running the Human Rights division within the UN, you know this has turned into a cruel joke. On us.
Russiagate was a damp squib with the Steele “dodgy dossier”, Russiagate 2 not very bountiful for the swamp, so now Chinagate from Sir Dearlove of Chatham House is to be the US election narrative.
I’m afraid President Trump is at the moment captive.
He is being “gated” again by the British – another Trump admin will not be tolerated by the House of Lords.
We need a World Health System working directly with China, Russia and India. This pandemic makes that clear. And as Wuhan Lab chief noted, the next pandemic is already out there.
Guterres is simply delaying the US leaving date until after the new president takes office in January. At which point the US will simply ignore Trumps edict and life will continue on as usual. No “re-joining” necessary as they will never have left.
Analyze your assumptions.
The US owes the WHO?? I would say Trump could set a value for a life and charge back the WHO.
Exactly
There is a funny back story to this WHO contributions are voluntary but they forward projected from each countries previous commitment. It easy to see how it work by looking at the notes under each section in there accounts.
https://www.who.int/about/finances-accountability/reports/A71_INF2-en.pdf?ua=1
Now the really interesting part is does the US have a binding agreement (remember the whole Paris Agreement thing with Obama) and the second interesting question is WHO allows refunds you will see it in a couple of the notes 🙂
Thus the foundational principle of Progressivism contradicts its ostensibly egalitarian outward word salad:
“Cash is King baby.”
MA-Fracking-GA!!!
Ta ta, Tedros.
Let them expend the money to sue the US… and let the world watch about what happens if they donate less money than expected… as they prepare for retaliation from the WHO. Watch people back out and follow US lead. I’m not worried… Since they did not live up to the standards and deliver a product expected of them, they should be sued for damages in a counter suit.
President Trump gave WHO a three month warning to reform. They did nothing. So BOOM.
Well deserved. WHO muffed Wuhan virus multiple times. Three provable examples. Internet rather than China original reports. Not human transmissible per China in Jan. Masks not necessary in Feb?
We pay ~$450 million to WHO, China pays ~$40m. Actions have consequences; under PDJT we are no longer the world’s suckers. And, WHO has accomplished next to nothing on polio final eradication, TB, HIV, Ebola.
Amen that! Simply amazing the hubris that is coming from political hacks. They seem to not understand who they need. Lesson from Atlas Shrugged me thinks… Is PDJT John Galt?
Fire Fauci next. I’m going to be like this guy when that blight and parasite is gone.
The function of the WHO is not to protect Public Health, as you would imagine, but rather to bolster the wealth and income of the Cronies that it has employed over the years, and promote China.
The WHO was instrumental in the smallpox eradication problem. BUt, as someone on the ground in the area, “World Health Blue” was a cover as well for local corruption.
MAKAYA