Chinese virus drives a startling increase in Europe’s excess mortality #coronavirus

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
The scale of the Chinese-virus pandemic is now beginning to become visible. Yesterday, the death toll of 59,000 in the United States exceeded the 58,000 in the Vietnam war.
In Europe, 488,764 people died of all causes in the six weeks to mid-April, according to an analysis of data from the European mortality monitoring agency carried out by Sky News. That is 117,641, or 32%, above the 371,302 deaths that would be expected over those six weeks in an average year. Sky comments that while these excess deaths are not necessarily all caused by the pandemic, the majority are likely to have been caused by it.
Across Europe, weeks 14 and 15 were the worst for excess deaths, with 64% above the average in both weeks. In normal times, even a 15% excess-death figure is regarded as exceptionally severe.
Fig. 1. All-cause excess mortality and Chinese-virus mortality to early/mid April 2020.
In most European countries, excess mortality (gray in Fig. 1) has greatly outstripped reported deaths from the Chinese virus (blue). It is likely that most of the additional excess deaths are also attributable to the virus but have not been reported as such.
As Fig. 2 shows, the four countries with the greatest peaks in excess deaths are England, Spain, Belgium and Italy. England recorded the highest number of excess deaths anywhere in Europe for three consecutive weeks (14 to 16). For the past two weeks, England is alone in having scored more than 40% above the average: it did so in two successive weeks.
Sky News also reports that England has had more excess deaths per head of population than Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. The most likely reason for this high mortality is England’s high population density, which increases the transmission rate of the virus, aggravated by the Government’s month of dithering before locking down the country, which allowed unchecked exponential growth every day.
Fig. 2. Mortality z-scores (%) for various European countries, weeks 1-16 of 2020.
Lack of sunshine contributing to widespread Vitamin-D3 deficiency among the large elderly population is another possible factor: of all the various nostrums for reducing the probability of infection and severity of symptoms, the one that has been demonstrated by a meta-analysis of clinical trials involving at least 10,000 patients to be efficacious against respiratory viruses is daily supplementation with 10,000 units (25 micrograms) of Vitamin D3.
The darker the skin, the more likely is Vitamin D3 deficiency in sunless, northern climes. The large immigrant population in Britain has proven more susceptible to the Chinese virus than the Caucasian population – another reason why the UK figures are so bad. Finally, the Government failed to provide clear, timely instructions to care-homes for the elderly, where there have been thousands of hitherto-unreported Chinese-virus deaths.
The Netherlands, France and Switzerland also saw a steep rise in excess deaths. In Scandinavia, not so much. In Denmark and Norway, the deaths so far are what would be expected in a normal year. However, no-lockdown Sweden shows a small but significant excess already, and, based on the date of the tenth Chinese-virus death, which in Sweden was March 18, against March 7 in Spain, March 12 in the UK and February 25 in Italy, the next few weeks will reveal whether the no-lockdown strategy has been a success. Even then, the greater severity of the pandemic in territories where population densities are a lot higher than in Sweden would not have allowed those territories safely to avoid lockdowns altogether.
England will be the worst-affected country in Europe. In one recent week, 22,351 deaths were recorded: more than in any other week since modern records began (Fig. 3).
Fig. 3. Weekly all-cause mortality, England & Wales, 1970-2000.
In England, as in the other worst-affected countries, the discrepancy between Chinese-virus deaths and total excess deaths is substantial (Fig. 4), suggesting that thousands more may have died of the virus than official death-counts show. Notoriously, HM Government has until now excluded deaths outside hospitals from the daily counts it announces. From today, however, under pressure from the news media, it will count the deaths properly.
Fig. 4. Chinese-virus and “other” deaths against mean all-cause mortality, England & Wales.
Sky News has commented that were it not for the lockdown in the UK the death count might well have ended up in the hundreds of thousands.
Sir David Spiegelhalter, the Professor of the Public Understanding of Statistics at Cambridge, said on All Fools’ Day that, since the Chinese virus chiefly strikes the aged and infirm, many of them would soon have died in any event – a viewpoint that has hitherto been echoed, regrettably, by some commenters here.
Now, just four weeks later, the very sharp increase in excess deaths not only in Britain but also in other European countries shows that the victims of the Chinese virus are dying significantly sooner with the virus than without it.
Our daily graphs show that the daily compound growth rate in estimated active cases remains positive in some of the countries we are tracking – notably the United States, England and Sweden. In Britain, at any rate, the lockdown will not be ended until the rate is well below zero. The Prime Minister has been quoting Cicero: salus populi suprema lex.
As today’s graphs (Figs. 5-6) show, the global daily compound growth rate in estimated active cases – the key indicator of how bad the pandemic will eventually prove to be, and of whether ending lockdowns will be a prudent step – is zero in the world excluding China and occupied Tibet, where the numbers are fictitious.
Tomorrow I shall provide a simple mathematical wrinkle that will allow anyone to convert any compound active-case growth rate below 0% into an estimate of the total cases that would eventually arise if that negative growth rate were to persist.
Fig. 5. Mean compound daily growth rates in estimated active cases of COVID-19 for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from April 1 to April 28, 2020.
Fig. 6. Mean compound daily growth rates in cumulative COVID-19 deaths for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from April 8 to April 28, 2020.
The UK’s Covid-19 latest (Wednesday) and possibly last update:
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/UK-COVID-19.htm
The UK’s government has changed the method the data is compiled, extracting the hospitalised cases from the amalgamated total with required accuracy may not be possible, hence these daily graphs most likely will not be updated in the future.
Do you think you could “Chinese-virus” one more time please? If all you care about is race and naming the virus I for one would have no interest in whatever other point you are trying to make (if there is one).
It beats naming it the Spanish Flu.
In that older case, the name came from the fact that Spain was reporting on the pandemic as a neutral country in WW1. The other countries had a news blackout on it because of the war effort and war fundraising drives. Spain was neither the source of the flu or the hardest hit place, yet the name stuck.
So many people getting triggered by a simple label.
It’s almost as if they are being paid to be offended.
The left plays the race card whenever they can, although complaining about China-virus is pretty silly considering there are actual racist terms that could be used instead. If it originated Canada, would there be an issue calling it the Canada virus?
I agree with Alex Harvey
The virus has a scientific name that is concise, memorable and widely understood by the general public. Anyone using a different name for the virus is trying to make some kind of point. They should be prepared to explain what that point is.
“China lied, hundreds of thousands died.”
Is this enough?
Even though the Chinese lied, plenty of people round the world were fully aware of the impact of the virus in January.
The Chinese implemented strict lock-downs that offered us two months of precious time to get ourselves prepared. If governments in the West did nothing until March, they have only themselves to blame.
I suspect you lefties will only be happy when it’s called the Trump Virus.
That naming “China Virus” is entirely in conformity to all other pandemics. The author has explained it before so please pay attention.
“Chinese” refers to something from China. It does not necessarily refer to any specific race. It could refer to Chinese people, but that that also points to nationality and not necessarily race.
Wuhan virus is better because it more precisely names the location of the first major outbreak of the disease that we are discussing. There are already many viral diseases that originated in China and it gets quite confusing to remember all of them. Of course, the ‘Han” of “Wuhan” refers to the major ethnic group in China. A rose is a rose, they say, but Wuhan is no rose and neither is the Wuhan virus.
chinese is not a race….
…there are tons of different ethnicities in china
saying it’s racist is just showing your ignorance
Alex,
Are cars made in Japan called Japanese cars?
What of shoes made in Italy?
How about steel made in Korea?
What of the language spoken in France?
In each case, we can see the origin of each thing provides a unique and logical naming convention.
I personally prefer Chinese Communist Party Virus, as the pandemic is a product of complacency and government cover up.
As to the claim of racism, please provide dispassionate proof. Such proof requires a reasoned response, as opposed to what someone has told you to believe.
Stop racist comments… This virus is as «Chinese», as the «Influenza» virus was Spanish… Characteristically, this last one, it seems, first started in the USA…
The ChiCom-19 virus came from China. Evidence also points to the Spanish Flu originating in China as well, but the actual origins are debatable.
The ChiCom-19 pandemic is entirely due to the CHINESE COMMUNIST government. Blaming the corrupt, totalitarian government and the CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY is not blame the people of China, much less blaming any Asian person you see on the street. An intelligent person knows this.
Go peddle your propaganda elsewhere.
Jeffery P: “The ChiCom-19 pandemic is entirely due to the CHINESE COMMUNIST government”.
Well well, Mr “P”; nothing like a bit of unexpected pressure to bring out the atavism lurking shallowly beneath even the most sophisticated and “educated” of skins. Don’t worry though, you find yourself in excellent and most-august company judging by how many of our Intellectual Sentinels – including the Laird and Mr. Middleton (the list is long) – have salivated on cue the moment their till-very-recently maligned political overlords rang the Great Nationalist Bell.
Try this for a thought experiment: are you familiar with the concept of randomness and the innate drive for the human brain to rationalise post hoc? Fine, so let us also assume, then, that the virus did originate in China, one way or another. No, hell, let’s go all the way and accept that it originated in the BLS4 facility in Wuhan. Now let’s leave aside for a moment the trenchant evidence that the US funded a lot of that particular research – which makes them complicit co-conspirators, not so? Next – pray tell, are you familiar with what transpired at Fort Detrick, why, just this last August? Allow me to refresh your memory courtesY of the NYT: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/08/05/health/germs-fort-detrick-biohazard.html.
So as anyone with eyes can see, what we are really discussing here is how lucky the US was that something nasty didn’t slip out of Fort Detrick, not so? (or did it? Answer: we’ll never know). So let me ask you, the Laird and Middleton a chance-based question: IF anything had slipped out of Detrick, would you and the rest of the world have named it the US-Cap(italist) Virus? Or the Uncle Sam virus? Or as Nassim Taleb might phrase it: can your minds perceive or even conceive oF, the “Alternate Barrel of Reality?”
Gentlemen, with the greatest respect, constrain your rising jingiosim lest it proceed to gnaw away at your ability to contribute to this fine blog on climate related issues in the future. We need your minds healthy, intact and clear!
China is one of the most racist nations on the face of the earth. They don’t give a wit about racism or being racist. They are using the Western Left’s notion that racism is everywhere and everyone’s a racist to deflect the justifiable blame from themselves, not because they care about racism.
You are either a fool or, a Chinese stooge.
Want an example? Here you go.
‘Arguably the most racist ad I’ve ever seen’: Chinese ad for laundry detergent jaw-DROPPINGLY racist (watch) https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2020/04/16/arguably-the-most-racist-ad-ive-ever-seen-chinese-ad-for-laundry-detergent-jaw-droppingly-racist-watch/
This is what they are doing to religious people. China is despicable and no nation who claims to be moral should be now or, ever have done business with such a truly evil Government.
China Accused of Harvesting Organs of Uighurs, Falun Gong Religious Group
September 26, 2019
http://bit.ly/32bwSec
The knee jerk reaction and virtue signalling to the naming of the virus is the sort of thing that stopped us barring flights from China early enough to make a difference.
What are you talking about? Trump was the first Leader outside of Taiwan and So. Korea who, based on long experience with the despicable CCP, both knew that China was lying, to ban travel. He did it against the advice of the W.H.O. and the CDC.
For doing the right thing, the Left/Dems called him racist and xenophobic.
Trump banned travel despite knowing the usual suspects would accuse him of both and they did.
You have it completely backwards.
Oh no, the PC Patrol has arrived! Run for your lives!
Exactly, we should call it the Bat-cold!
You know, it would be like the Bird-flu or the Swine-flu.
That wouldn’t be racist but it could be construed as Species-ist, or something.
We can’t have that.
It really is amazing how desperate the usual suspects are to find some way to blame everything bad on the US. Even when there is no actual data to support their fantastical desires.
Where did it originate from ? China, its a virus that originated in China. Got it, its not rocket science is it. It is not racist, its a matter of fact.
Is “West Nile Virus” also “racist”?
Cite?
Of course “West Nile Virus” is racist. Everything is racist. Except leftists. They’re virtuous, upstanding haters of everything American, especially the President. That’s not racism. Racism is disagreeing with a Leftist stooge. Racism is not being a Leftist stooge. All is racism.
Some excess deaths could be caused by sick people not getting treatment for fear of going to GPs or hospital
On the other hand the lock down should have reduced deaths from normal flu’s.
Perhaps but it might unintentionally expose the decades old practice of combining cold and flu deaths together and simply calling it seasonal flu.
That wouldn’t be good, might spoil the narrative.
The Italian study about first Italian city totaly closed, Vo.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.17.20053157v1.full.pdf
Worth a look.
Very informative. Thanks.
To protect the elderly and critical condition people, we should aim for herd immunity ASAP. Stretching it out means by sheltering creates a longer and greater chance for the virus to get to this group, which should always be protected, largely by their own measures, during the flu season.
It is not wrong to expect the elderly and compromised to aim to protect themselves, with the aid, in some cases, of their care-workers. However, it is egregiously wrong to expect and demand that the rest of the population who are at low risk to completely cease their lives for this group. It’s plainly stupid and ignorant and does much more damage than good.
I agree with you Charles.
Early data (Diamond Princess cruise ship, etc.) clearly showed that Covid-19 was overwhelmingly dangerous to the high-risk elderly and infirm, not the majority young-and-healthy population.
If we wanted to truly protect seniors in long-term care from Covid-19, their care-givers would have to be locked-down on-site for the duration – failing to do that was a guarantee of high mortality in these homes. We could have done that for nickels and dimes, instead of locking down the entire low-risk population and trashing the economy.
The reason for England’s atypical continued increase in Covid-19 deaths is explained below by Dr. Malcolm Kendrick – incompetent health care policies that increase mortality of the elderly and the poor – similar to BoJo’s (BloJo’s?) imbecilic green energy policies (see “Heat or Eat”).
The very low Excess Winter Mortality (1Dec2019-31Mar2020) across Europe probably reflects a very good guess in the formulation of this year’s flu vaccine, as compared to the major failure of 2017-2018. This good fortune left many elderly and infirm people alive through 31Mar2020, only to be struck down in April by Covid-19.
We could have done so much better, by thinking more and panicking less.
Regards, Allan
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/04/22/the-pandemic-cardinal-numbers-no-one-talks-about/#comment-2974344
In Europe, Total Deaths from All Causes peaked in week 14, the week of 30Mar2020-5Apr2020.
https://www.euromomo.eu/index.html
Dr. Malcolm Kendrick, a Scottish physician, wrote:
https://drmalcolmkendrick.org/2020/04/21/the-anti-lockdown-strategy/
[excerpt[
“Unfortunately, it seems that COVID-19 has infected everyone involved in healthcare management and turned their brains into useless mush.
…
[In my view, if we had any sense, we would lockdown/protect the elderly, and let everyone else get on with their lives].
However, the hospitals themselves have another policy. Which is to discharge the elderly unwell patients with COVID directly back into the community, and care homes. Where they can spread the virus widely amongst the most vulnerable.
This, believe it or not, is NHS policy. Still.”
____________________
Dr. Kendrick is obviously brilliant, in that he agrees with me. 🙂
As I wrote in March:
https://rosebyanyothernameblog.wordpress.com/2020/03/21/end-the-american-lockdown/comment-page-1/#comment-12253
[excerpt- posted 21Mar2020]
“This full-lockdown scenario is especially hurting service sector businesses and their minimum-wage employees – young people are telling me they are “financially under the bus”. The young are being destroyed to protect us over-65’s. A far better solution is to get them back to work and let us oldies keep our distance, and get “herd immunity” established ASAP – in months not years. Then we will all be safe again.”
Have we wasted many trillions, harmed billions of young people and trashed our economies for nothing? Seems so. We should end this unnecessary lockdown now!
Here in Alberta, many/most of our Covid-19 deaths are among the elderly in nursing homes – if we had a deliberate strategy to kill them off, we could not do much better.
The global Covid-19 lock-down strategy appears to be overprotect the healthy majority, who will get little or no symptoms of the virus, kill the economy and do ruinous harm to young people and small businesses, and fail to protect the elderly and the unwell, and kill them off as expeditiously as possible. Attaboys all around.
Chinese Virus it certainly is . Why all the PC panic about not naming it correctly ?
Monckton has edited out ‘ occupied Tibet ‘ which is very polite of him .
Hi Christopher…thank you again for an interesting and, above all, useful post.
Excess deaths and actual infection penetration into the various populations are critical data needed to add coherence to the complex decision making going on as we speak. Good data can be used to improve the path forward. Unfortunately we are mostly in a mode of using various data as weapons to defend whatever theory we might harbor. The ### virus is doing enough damage on its own..let’s not add to it by bludgeoning each other with crap data.
Regards,
Ethan Brand
Merchants of Panic.
Frankly, anyone that repeats the risible MSM Vietnam line loses all credibility. For a rational perspective, the virus deaths in NY State are still only a small fraction of the normal number of annual deaths.
UK weekly mortality has barely exceeded the worst weeks in 2005 and 2015 of 16-17,000+.
The numbers are big because the population is big. The extra risk of dying is very very very very very very tiny.
Sorry that was England and Wales ONLY figures, not entire UK!
There are some 5 million more people in the UK since the start of the century and numbers of the over 80’s has increased by 50 percent for men and 25 percent for women since 1985 so there an awful lot more vulnerable people very susceptible to any virus.
Since ChiCom19 has only been killing people for a couple of months, comparing those deaths to an entire year’s worth of deaths in a normal year is quite deceptive.
MrGrimNasty
You should have read the post before comenting. Monkton points out that the latest weekly death rates for for England and Wales was 22,351 – and that data was for three weeks ago.
Jo Nova is also writing about:
http://joannenova.com.au/2020/04/death-tolls-could-be-60-higher-than-official-numbers-all-cause-mortality-is-at-record-highs/
But may still be less than:
2014-2015 flu which killed an estimated 44,000 to 64,000
2016-2017 flu which killed an estimated 29,000 to 61,000
2017-2018 flu which killed an estimated 46,000 to 95,000
Which is…wait for it…in the range of the number killed in the Vietnam war. See, I can make scary, meaningless comparisons too.
Entire flu seasons compared against a couple of months worth of data.
Many strains of flu compared against a single new strain.
Maybe this is good website for death rates in Europe..
https://www.euromomo.eu/graphs-and-maps
More deaths in winter = warmth is good for humans.
There seems to be an increasing number of questions regarding the attribution of Covid-19 as a cause of mortality. In the USA, at least, there are numerous reports of medical personnel being directed to list the virus as a cause of death regardless of other factors. Additionally, at least in New York state, there has been an unusual decrease in influenza deaths as Covid deaths have grown. This is not some grand conspiracy, but seems to emerge from the fact that Medicare is providing hospitals greater reimbursement for Covid-19 related deaths than other causes. Additionally, hospitals are being provided reimbursement for Covid-19 related deaths among the uninsured. Given that hospitals are woefully low on business, laying off medical staff, and closing entire sections of their facilities, it is understandable that hospital administrators would want to pad their Covid numbers to offset their financial losses.
Deaths from regular flu would be expected to decrease thanks to social distancing and the wearing of masks in the general population.
I’ve seen lots of people making the claim about doctors being instructed to call everything a ChiCom19 death many times. Yet I have yet to be able to find a single authoritative source making this claim. It’s always, somebody talked to someone who talked to an un-named doctor.
Are ER and other doctors not authoritative sources, MarkW?
The CEO of Google justified their taking down of this video because these doctors’ opinions differed from that of the W.H.O. She said Google would take down anything that contradicts the W.H.O. Given the appalling handling of the C-19 virus as well as their long record of mistakes, this is a CEO with an agenda that has no relationship with facts. It’s truly an appalling case of censorship worthy of the CCP.
CA doctor lockdown is about control, doctors pressured to put COV-19 on death certificates
https://bit.ly/2KwkoGT
They must have hit a nerve as YouTube took their video down as they have with other doctors making the same claim.
Tucker Blasts YouTube Taking Down Doctors CoronaVirus …
Search domain main.docsplace.org/2020/04/29/tucker-youtube-removes-coronavirus-research-video/https://main.docsplace.org/2020/04/29/tucker-youtube-removes-coronavirus-research-video/
Preston Tucker blasted Google owned YouTube who earlier removed California Doctors Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi popular coronavirus research video. Skip to content. Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Recent posts . Tucker Blasts YouTube Taking Down Doctors CoronaVirus Research Video … In Tuckers video interview CEO Susan Wojcicki accused Erickson …
How much of the excess is a result of the lockdown itself? Increased suicides, overdoses, domestic violence, starvation — all of this could be a result of artificially trapping people inside their homes.
This is a question, not a claim, although I did already hear that suicides have been increasing.
Another questionable data base with political forcings. Sound familiar? Undeniable that #19 is nasty but how much so we may never know.
Allan MacRae has calculated that in Britain we suffer 35,000 excess winter deaths a year vis-a-vis the US due to our high energy costs from renewables having pushed heating prices beyond affordable level for many households.
Of course these estimates may be challenged but if they are anywhere near correct our energy policies are killing a comparable number to the coronavirus. Where are the politicians who will address this needless loss of life?
The excretion into the bloodstream of renin from the renal juxtaglomerular cells initiates the activation of the enzyme-hormonal cascade known as the RAA system (renin-angiotensin-aldosterone). As a result of several related mechanisms, there is an increase in blood pressure. Due to the huge range of action of angiotensin II (Ang-2), the main effector of the RAA system, irregularities in its functioning cause numerous consequences. Excessive activation of the system is accompanied by chronic inflammation, because Ang-2 stimulates pro-inflammatory mediators. Degenerative and atherosclerotic processes are started. Imbalance of the RAA system is associated with the most common civilization diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases or diabetes, as well as kidney diseases, preeclampsia, osteoporosis and even neurodegenerative diseases. The quantitative determination of angiotensin II in the blood is useful in the diagnosis and treatment of hypertension. These are the exact symptoms in Covid-19. It is perfectly logical when we realize that the virus neutralizes the action of the ACE2 enzyme, which inhibits the activity of angiotensin 2, by stimulating the antagonist of this hormone, i.e. angiotensin (1-7), which has the opposite effect. This regulation of the body is visibly disturbed in Covid-19 disease. Drugs should go towards reducing the effect of angiotensin 2, which wreaks havoc on the patient’s body.
Angiotensin II
Angiotensin II is a vasoconstricting peptide hormone generated via proteolytic cleavage of angiotensin I by the angiotensin-converting enzyme in endothelial cells. The renin-angiotensin system is implicated in pathologic fibrosis in the heart, liver, lung, and kidneys.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/medicine-and-dentistry/angiotensin-ii
So…since this is hitting the oldest and weakest the hardest, does it follow that when this passes, the mortality rate should be dropping below average for a few years?
Fig. 4 is quite revealing as evidence that ChiCom-19 is not anything like the “average” seasonal influenza.
Corona, Chicom-19, Chinese Flu, WuFlu, I love those names.
I don’t like political correctness, it is a blight on the English language.
And whether a term like China-Virus is precise is not important, it is clear enough for the purpose of communication.
Cheers
I call the bug “coronavirus”, the illness “Wu Flu”, and the response to it “COVID-1984”.
Whatever what one thinks if its merits, the lockdown in the U.S. is unenforceable. Lots of us already know it, and many more are now realizing it. There’s simply not enough law enforcement able (or willing) to prevent the growing civil disobedience. It will soon be massive. Many, many people are tired of this, and they will do what they want.
I think a more appropriate name is the Wuhan virus. This is consistent with how most diseases are named. While all diseases have scientific names, the location for where they originated is typically used. Examples are Ebola, West Nile, Lyme’s, etc. There is nothing racist about a location. On the other hand, given the culpability that the CCP has in the spread of the virus, maybe the CCP virus is more appropriate.
I
Calling it the “Chinese virus” makes it very personal to ethnically Chinese and many asians in general. In my community we’ve had cases of people verbally attacking ethnically Chinese people because they think the virus is somehow related to a particular race. Calling it the “Wuhan virus” would be less hurtfully divisive while still making the same political point.
I don’t think calling SARS-Cov-2, “the Chinese virus” is any more racist than calling a soup “New England clam chowder” or a chicken dish, “Southern-fried chicken”. Now if there is an insinuation of sole blame for the existence and spread of the virus, then that’s not racist either, but maybe a bit shallow.
Who would blame New England for that blasted clam chowder an allergic reaction. Who would blame all southern states of the USA for that blasted fried chicken that caused me obesity in some who ate it. See? — depending on the intent of the regional association, the label can be either informative or debasing. That being said, I DO get the feeling that CMonck has a hint of debasing in mind.
Maybe “Wuhan virus” would be more regionally specific and less debasing to a whole race.
Yours truly,
American human
South Korea now thinks their “reinfections” have just been false positives. There had been some nervousness about the reinfections being a sign that herd immunity was not possible, so this is excellent news:
https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1266758/tests-in-recovered-patients-in-s-korea-found-false-positives-not-reinfections-experts-say
“Excess Deaths” is meaningful if you have enough historical data – it doesn’t matter “why” the deaths occurred only that as a statistic more deaths are occurring. For example, one can make the claim that the lock-down caused an increase in suicides – easy to claim and hard to prove that it actually made a difference. Had no lock-down occurred, I can claim there would have been many more deaths directly related to the disease (in certain areas) and that these deaths would have lead to excess suicides (from people grieving). It’s a claim, not a fact (so an opinion, nothing more).
It is most likely that excess deaths are occurring as a result of health complications mixed with the symptoms of the disease. In older people who have health issues and are bed-prone, there is an expectation that death is near and so one needs look no further for a cause – their heart stopped.
There is another way of looking at the “deaths” caused by this virus – and one that many will find distasteful. Take the mean age of those dying and subtract from the mean life expectancy of their group (adjusted for sex, race, smoking habits, etc). The higher the number is positive, the more “youthful” years that have been lost. This is like applying a weight to the statistic of death (and rather immoral according to some). If 1,000 people die who are 90+ years old, that makes for a negative number (the were past their live expectancy). If 1,000 children die, well now that is alarming (a large positive number). I suspect (but do not know) that if such a calculation were applied to the “excess deaths”, we would discover it is a low number, possibly negative.
The reason this is actually important is because of economics. Older people require more and more resources to maintain a healthy life. This requires a healthy income, which requires a healthy economy. If you do too much harm to the economy, the older people are going to suffer the most. The economy WILL come back, but it could be years… Meanwhile, if you have run-away inflation then you will cause early deaths in the older people (through lost wealth and therefore access to costly medical choices). There is an important balancing act here if the objective is to save the most “living years” over time.
I hate the term “excess deaths”. We are all going to die. Period.
It is “accelerated deaths” or a lowering of the more official measure “life expectancy (in years”) that is happening with Corona Virus-2 ripping through vulnerable sub-populations across the various nations bringing about those people’s demise earlier than otherwise might happen with thier set of co-morbidities.
Skipping over the obvious problems or accidental death, suicides, and murders,…None of us will die a natural death of “being too healthy as a cause.”
So when CMoB writes about “excess deaths” above a statistically meaningful confidence interval, we are talking about an effect of lowering a country’s life expectancy. Then in a few years when sufficient herd immunity rises to levels to extinguish widespread transmission, then the Life expectancy values tracked by health professionals and epidemiologists should predictably rise again.
Like a pack of wolves looking at elk or caribou or the Serengeti lion pride surveying a herd of wildebeasts looking for the sick and weak to single out for an easier score, Corona Virus-2 (COVID-19) is largely (though of course not exclusively) culling the herd (us). Eventually the herd (that is us, the human population) will be largely immune to it, and the virus will circulate at low levels with sporadic clusters for many years forward.